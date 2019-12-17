No delay to full exit at end of 2020

It is welcome and necessary for the government to rule out any further delay to our exit from the EU. The EU agreed to a Free Trade Agreement in principle. It is quite possible to produce one in time. If the EU thinks we will delay again they have an incentive not to agree anything.
About John Redwood
John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.
John’s Books
Email Alerts
You can sign up to receive John's blog posts by e-mail by entering your e-mail address in the box below.
The e-mail service is powered by Google's FeedBurner service. Your information is not shared.
-
Map of Visitors
20 Comments
We’ve heard it all before. July is the deadline for agreeing an extension and unless we roll over to all the EU demands they won’t discuss trade.
Good Morning,
The best development yet from the Boris!
Next, can you tweak the dreadful WA to remove ECJ and non-existent expenses?
The EU agreed to a Brexit extension to 31 January 2020, with the option for the UK to leave earlier if a deal is ratified, so why can’t we leave earlier like in a weeks time surly the bill can be rushed through like what Westminster did with the cooper letwin bill and the Benn surrender bill
Of course the EU will want to extend. Again, and again, and again. It’s to their advantage in every possible area.
They will look to dither, delay and argue. If they won’t be sensible we should walk away and concentrate on other markets. I doubt any other ‘trade’ deal will, or should, include massive annual payments, free movement, supremacy of their laws over ours, control of our fishing grounds, and all the other restrictions and controls imposed by the EU.
Mrs von der Leyen has reportedly said a deal on goods and fish must be agreed first. I’m sure Boris has the good sense not to fall into the Mrs May trap of sequenced negotiations. By all means start with fish and goods – but nothing must be agreed until everything is agreed.
The change of tone of some commentators is interesting. The FT eg, after 3 1/2 years of apocryphal and unrelenting hysteria from at least 3 and sometimes 4 of its regular columnists, is now starting to produce quite sensible and reasoned articles. Wolfgang Munchau for example even did one the other day quite critical of the EU’s tactics in these negotiations!
If Boris takes a clear, friendly, but tough line there should be no problem getting a sensible arrangement, with EU-U.K. trade continuing more or less as now.
Meanwhile I hope he presses on with 3rd party deals – Australia and NZ would be a good place to start. The signalling value would be huge for confidence.
As said many times if you cannot walk away from a deal you gave no leverage. It looks as if Boris has finally decided to enact that. Amber Rudd said that a large majority would reduce the influence of the ERG. She continues to be in denial refusing to accept she is out of step, not you.
Hats off Sir.
Good morning – again.
By the time we eventually Leave, albeit in BINO, it will have longer than winning WWI and twice as long as giving India her independence – TRUE INDEPENDENCE !
We do not need a trade deal to Leave the EU. We all know that this is a stitch up. But hey, what can we do now ?
Good move. Make a delay illegal. Gina Miller and co have told us that Parliament must be sovereign so if MPs pass this law that’s the end of the debate.
Not sure what ‘full exit’ means in practice but if the UK is still subject to ECJ rulings then that sure ain’t exit
It will be instructive to watch how UK tax policy is constructed moving forward. If CGT and income tax rates stay the same that may suggest UK-EU alignment and that some form of understanding is in place to prevent the UK slashing tax to attract international capital away from the Eurozone
Hopefully a clear signal of intent from Boris, made necessary after the usual MSM and their pundits speculation that Boris would now go for a very soft Brexit and that the ERG is now dead.
Both the BBC and Sky News were banging on yesterday about how difficult trade deals are to negotiate, indeed they are when the parties are having to converge standards, but the UK-EU standards are already converged and have been for close on 40 plus years. So unless there is going to be any friction it which of the UK’s own domestic consumption standards can be allowed to diverge, but given the late evening announcement regarding DfFRA yesterday I doubt little will be changing. 😡
Hopefully these reappointments are just a continuity statement pending a root and branch shake up of Govt depts. early next year…
Indeed better still just forget the oven ready turkey treaty – negotiated with our hands tied behind our back by the treachery of the Benn act.
Just leave please unless something better is offered. Does the House of Lords really need another PC lefty remainer LibDem like Nicky Morgan? The place is already stuffed with them.
You are half right. Brexit can be done by the end of 2020. But it’s not going to be a full exit. The manifesto says FTA and no extension. This unlikely circle will be squared in the same way that this October’s circle was; BJ will cave into the EU demands, the EU will toss the dog a bone, and BJ will woof and claim victory. You’ll probably be a little peeved, but you can console yourself with another four years of Tory government.
Apparently, Jonathan Portes and Sir Ivan Rogers have a bet on. The former thinks that, come 2021, we’ll still be in the Single Market. Whether we are or not, given the desire to protect trade at all costs, we might as well be. It is an indication of just how badly things have gone wrong when the chances of finding an intelligent commentary on Brexit in the Guardian are far better than finding the same in the Torygraph.
An excellent move by BJ. Not having a firm date virtually guarantees the EU will procrastinate. Why wouldn’t they when every month of delay nets them over £1B
I wonder if the likes of Hilary Benn and Yvette Cooper regret not having voted for Mrs May’s deal.
Boris should put a draft FTA on the table.
No tariffs no quotas.
No state aid rules
No fishing
No environmental, worker or human rights clauses
Disputes to be resolved by WTO
‘That’s the default. We are willing to leave on this basis. Now, what would you like to discuss’.
With a separate proposal for cooperation on defence, security and policing.
And a separate agreement on EU nationals already here and British citizens there.
But what sort of an exit are you proposing. Are you in favour of a clean break or WA2 which is a prolonged break.
Will you allow our territorial waters and fishing rights to be negotiated away to achieve a Free Trade Agreement.
At what point in your version of an exit from the EU do we become free to set up other trade deals around the World. Start putting some meat on the bone.
Are we continuing to shovel £1 billion a month into their ever gaping maw? If so, that’s incentive enough to hold us close for as long as possible.
The only “incentive” the EU need is the fact that, unlike Canada, at no point during the negotiations will the UK be an independent country. As of Friday, perhaps, a “stonking” majority of our sovereign Parliament will Withdraw our vote, our voice and our veto from the EU decision-making process, but the UK will not Leave the jurisdiction of those decisions (Art. 127, WA).
The problem is not the UK’s leaving of the Treaties, and when this is done the UK will have exited the European Union.
It is in agreeing the arrangements which will, as far as possible, enable the continuation of commerce and other financial ties with the European Union, which account for roughly as much as do those with the entire rest of the globe, including the US.
Johnson has, yet again, for no good reason, bound his own hands, and if it is because you and others misrepresent the transition period as the UK’s still being in the European Union, then you have done this country a grave disservice, I think.
Try using your blue passport to bypass those hours long queues for non-European Union passports at Continental airports during it, why don’t you?
Given the shenanigans in the last parliament, this seems sensible. It also deals with the oft repeated charges that the PM is a serial liar who cannot be trusted to keep his word (also see legislation on NHS spending). It also tempts Labour into the trap of continuing the argument about Brexit that contributed to their election defeat. Morton’s fork for the current crop of Labour MPs?
Remainers have already cost UK taxpayers at least £20bn in unnecessary contributions to the EU budget. I wish we could surcharge them like we can do to Councillors.
Yet at the moment, nobody is talking about the fact that another delay would come at a significant cost : just one extra year would cost us another £10-12bn !