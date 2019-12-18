The Bank of England tightens again

The employment figures last month were good again showing many more full time jobs still being created. The ueconomy however has been slowed by the monetary and fiscal squeeze. Vacancies fell and wage growth reduced as the slowdown starts to reach the jobs market.
The Bank of England has cut itself off from the trends amongst all the main Central banks in the world, who are fighting slowdown and recession by loosening policy. They are cutting rates, pumping liquidity into markets or buying bonds to give things a boost.
The Bank of England instead announces all UK banks meet their stress tests and would survive a deep recession, yet it goes on to demand they increase their capital buffers. This means less lending, less promotion of growth, less support for new investment or for consumers to buy homes and cars.
It’s the opposite of what we need, more money taken out of productive use when our banks are fine anyway. The 1% lift in the countercyclical capital buffers may freeze as much money out of the economy as the budget proposals in the Manifesto might put in.
Higher sterling is also a monetary tightening. This economy needs some combination of fiscal and monetary stimulus to get back to a decent growth rate.
Sir John, forget the BoE, shaving 25 bp off inter-bank won’t make any difference, get into the real world of personal loans, mortgages and commercial lending and look at those rates. You say you want to help people and businesses; this is where they borrow, get the banks to do their jobs better.
Indeed the bank are getting away with massive margins and fees, where is the competition authority, where is some real competition?
Just heard Christopher Woolard of FCA on radio 4. It seems the one completely rip off personal overdraft rates (40% or even nearly 80%) for all is indeed being driven by the (people ed) employed at the FCA.
Why on earth should good customers pay the same rate of high risk ones? Anymore than they should have too in insurance. This is not fair competition it is another tax on the prudent and a subsidy to the imprudent it is damaging market rigging. It also forces people to take loans when an overdraft might be far more suitable & sensible were it available at fair rates.
What is the government going to do to sort out the bonkers, misguided loons at the FCA? It seems Mr C Woodard is ex BBC so perhaps this partly explains this lefty lunacy.
Stop the government rigging markets – be it in energy, housing, banking, education or health care. Freedom and choice and get the suffocating government out of it. They always do far more harm than good.
People cannot borrow easily if their employment has been casualised.
The pillars of hitherto Tory doctrine are contradictory.
People need proper, secure jobs.
The trouble is, if people have employment worth protecting, then they tend, understandably, to vote Labour to do that.
Indeed the banks are still very restrictive on terms, expensive, inflexible and rather slow too it is hugely damaging to the economy. How can it be right that they are able to get away with interest rates of 40% or even nearly 80% on personal overdrafts (driven it seems by the regulators in this) when they pay less than 0.5% on deposits? This rate charged even to solid as a rock customers! Set them free from red tape and get some real competition in the market and encourage more sensible lending by them.
Interesting to see the voting breakdown by age, gender and education in the Times yesterday. Women, the young and those with most education all rather more likely to vote Labour.
Particularly education where it is very stark:-
Just GCSEs or less – Conservative 58% to 25% Labour
Medium education level Conservative 48% to 31% Labour
Degree level education Conservative 29% to 42% Labour
Perhaps they just resent having £50K+ of debt and 3+ year loss of earning for, very often, totally worthless degrees? Educated into lefty stupidity it seems (like nearly all the dopey art grads on the BBC) perhaps something is wrong with our syllabuses and our generally rather left wing teachers and lecturers?
Doubtless the formally “educated” are far more likely to have been educated so as to fall for the Climate Alarmism CO2 “pollution” religion and magic money tree economics. Though not the sensible scientists I tend to find, (unless they are seeking research grants of course).
“Some ideas are so stupid that only intellectuals believe them.” ― George Orwell
Perhaps why Blair wanted “education, education, education” as it seems it is in effect left wing indoctrination in many cases.
Perhaps, for Boris to win the next election, he needs to get far more people to leave school at say 15 and get a job and start to pay taxes! Let them get education at night school. Perhaps on building sites so they can build the homes needed.
Certainly well over 50% of the degrees people do are almost totally worthless and they, or the taxpayersl are paying £50K + for them plus interest of say £3k PA for many years after that!
I heard student loans get written off after 25 years !!!
So all the people with crap degrees, just avoid real work or go abroad.
Why is the tax payer on the hook ?
A better idea would be that the universitys are on the hook for the loans, then that way, they might actually do degrees that are worth something.
That is doctrine, doctrine, doctrine – for you. The Political Class at times measure all people by themselves and themselves alone. Forgetting everyone one of us is different and has a different perspective and ability to contribute – which as a whole we can be brilliant.
Education gets confused, does being academically clever make you ‘very bright’? A bit like why is ‘common’ sense so ‘rare’.
I, along I suspect, with most other people do not understand high finance, but a simple, maybe stupid question occurs to me – if the banks, are as you say ‘fine anyway’, why would the big money people who lend to government, lend at long term virtually negative rates of interest rather than leaving it in the banks?
Sorry LL, my post seems to have got into your post in error.
Whilst I am here though, I would suggest you already know the reason for putting up school leaving age is nothing to do with education, education, education. It was I suggest a short term (do politicians ever do anything other than short term?) ruse to massage the unemployment figures for the young as well as overall at a time when jobs were not being created.
+1 – the left wing bias among lecturers and professors is well documented. It is indoctrination, and students appear to be the most ignorant and foul mouthed of protesters these days.
It would be interesting to see those figures broken down by occupation. I suspect that the young, women and “highly educated” Labour voters are by and large glued to the state sector. All the more important for the government to spend the next 5 years placing influential souls into the public sector, to root out skewed thinking.
If said “educated” people then go on to set up a company, and employ people, they will very soon discover employment law is their enemy, and change their minds on left-wing ideology.
Degrees mean nothing. The most intelligent person I ever met (off the scale brainy) left school at 16 with two GCSEs. I am one of 5 brothers. We all have high IQs and a top grammar school education. We all left school at 16 because it was expensive to ‘stay on at school’. We were expected to leave school and start work. I have had many people with degrees work for me over the years who I would not trust to tie my shoelaces.
You illustrate Dominic Cummings’ malevolent genius perfectly.
When a group are frightened, powerless, insecure, isolated and poor, as millions in the post-industrial areas are, then the primitive instinct for whatever security can be felt kicks in large. That is, for togetherness and for shared identity, for tribal affirmation with their peers. In turn that engenders immense pressure to conform, to whatever a person believes, maybe wrongly, that their group mentality might be.
So if you can convince these atomised, isolated individuals that their identity group are going to vote Leave, or Tory, then you’ve cracked it.
That is where the micro-targeted Facebook ads and the press campaigns come in.
That is the main story of this country and of others at the moment. The fact of the Tory win is a relatively banal, predictable consequence.
As the late Tony Benn, used to say, “that’s what they don’t tell you on the BBC” though.
I’m relaxed about banks penalising customers who take money that isn’t theirs, without prior permission. And if you want more than 0.5% on deposits – at a time when mortgage rates are very, very low – then either buy some premium bonds or put some money into the stock market.
Under 25’s had almost 3 Labour votes for every Conservative vote. Over 65’s over 3 conservative votes for every Labour one.
Clearly we need the voting age to go up to about 35. Or perhaps people should only vote after they have had a job and paid some income tax and NI tax for say 5 years? After all they are voting for how this tax is spent or wasted.
Actually we need policies that reflect the needs and views of the younger generation not some crass view that somehow they do not deserve to vote. My under 30 nephews family has a far more empathetic view of life than obviously you do and I think the world is better for it.
It should be the other way around. Maximum voting age of 75 – perhaps even lower. Most pensioners don’t contribute. You don’t have jobs. You rely on handouts funded by us. You skew policy imposing monstrosities like Brexit. You fail to tackle pressing concerns like climate change and a housing shortage because you object to change. As a bloc you have been able to repeatedly fleece the system at the expense of younger people. Most of my tax is wasted on you lot. I’d really like to cut you all off and let you experience the austerity you have imposed on others for decade. And if they means that some of you lose your homes then tough. We have to live within our means.
More worryingly for the future, Labour took the majority of votes from people whose views were not already entrenched.
Those who made their decision on the day or during the campaign were more likely to listen to Labour and vote for them.
It may be a vote for change rather than more of the same but if the Conservative campaign message does not resonate then a reasonably performing opposition stands a better chance next time out.
An analysis showed that in this election the tipping point age for Conservative voters to outnumber Labour voters was 39. In the 2017 election it was 47. So some progress.
The phoney anti-intellectualism of eminent, highly-educated Tories such as Michael “people have had enough of experts” Gove is a bit rich.
Johnson is a classicist, with a grasp of French, German, Italian, and Spanish too.
Their apparent claims to share the self-destructive cynicism of the ignorant towards education are hard to believe, therefore.
Reply We are not anti intellectualism and favour good education for the many. We are against experts who get it wrong and are arrogant with their false forecasts
So if you are unlucky enough to be unable to work – for health reasons – you lose your vote.
If you are long term unemployed because there is a recession on, you lose your vote.
Sounds wonderful.
Reasons are clear-indoctrination, perceived free-stuff and student debt.
What about a country where only the great and good Lifelogic is entitled to vote?
We need to:
(a) Ban universities from making unconditional offers.
(b) Restrict loans to students wanting to take a poor degree at a poor university.
(c) Preserve free speech on campuses.
(d) Increase the number of places on STEM courses and lower the number of places on Arts courses. (It’s difficult to work Cultural Marxism into a Maths course.)
(e) Stop the moves to make a degree necessary for a whole raft of jobs. The idea that coppers should need a degree was lunacy of the first order from the May government.
(f) Encourage students to attend local universities.
May I suggest that the government reduce spending and lower personal and corporation taxes ? This would be a good means of stimulating spending, investment and growth.
Politicians are quick to blame others (ahem, Labour) when things go wrong but, are quick to claim the credit when things go right. I would ask that are kind host focus on what the Chancellor and the First Lord of the Treasury plan to do to stimulate the economy.
How have we got into a situation where people controling the Bank of England are deliberately trying to screw us over ?
This is as bad as putting “Climate Change” in the name of the department in charge of Energy !!!
We now know putting the word “Climate” in front of the word science, is like putting “Witch” in front of the word doctor.
Can you please start closing down these govenment departments.
If you need help in identifying other govenment departments that need to be abolished, I am available.
The BoE wants to create a recession so they can blame Brexit.
Why is Carney still here.
It’s a Remainer scotched earth policy. Sack him.
Could this possibly be a deliberate squeeze on the economy just to say “we told you so” with regards to brexit?
Your ideas are mere fiddling.
It is the one thing that marked Thatcher from every other politician to date was her innate understanding of the wealth creation process. She understood that this process is a human process not a political one. It is the innate intelligence, ingenuity and creativity of each person that incites and creates the material prosperity we all enjoy to make life a more convenient and enjoyable experience
Therefore intervening in the money markets to influence short term rates are upping money flows is meaningless in the greater scheme of things. It isn’t real.
Cut income and corporation tax on business. Impose reform on Labour’s client state. Inspire entrepreneurial ingenuity. Unfortunately this PM appears overly concerned with the feelings and sensitivities of our pampered, sugar coated public sector rather than the real world of the private sector economy
When a Thatcherite Tory MP is calling for more State spending knowing full well that a good percentage of it literally wasted does not bode well.
The private sector will once again be told it must absorb the cost of easy politics (more political spending) over hard politics (State reform)
Reply See reply above. I want tax cuts and other reforms as well as a sensible monetary policy. We worked hard on money policy under Thatcher and ahs to see off the attempts by the Treasury to peg us to the DM which would have tightened money too much.
Moving on to Plan B #rejoin means making Brexit a failure.
The treasury and civil service are now fighting a rearguard action.
If there is no socialist government then Plan B is guerella government.
It is reassuring that the B of E could stand a deep recession. Book keepers and accountants are very happy when they know that they have avoided loss,liquidity and bankruptcy. Perhaps our systems need a re think. I don’t want to be a Christmas scrooge, but perhaps we need to lay back until the new year and Brexit and reassess the situation .
We still need skills . The problem is that those with degrees at an early age solely tells us that is just what they can do ; nothing else. If a teenager studies well and continues at university they are doing it in an enclosed culture without distractions. This can not safely been transferred and an assumption made that good school marks equip this person for life long accreditation in what ever job they choose . I have witnessed many times those with a ‘said’ good degree not having the ability to apply this cultural learning to anything in life . I suppose we need to look at what intelligence and application really is.
Yet more climate alarmist nonsense from Roger Harabin (English St Catharines) and the BBC and the bonkers Committee on Climate Change today. The BBC is at it nearly every day they are totally deluded and wrong.
When is this absurd committee (and the climate change act) going to be abolished/revoked?
Why indeed are people on such committees allowed to have rather clear conflicts of interests (so long as they declare them). They surely remain damaging conflicts of interests declared or not? This climate alarmist lunacy is clearly driven entirely by vested interests after tax payers money and law changes to advantage their vested interests.
Complete drivel from Lord Debden (Gummer) on radio 4 just now. Surely we have had enough of this man.
Yes the scenarios they are planning for seem excessively over cautious. A first test of this governments resolve, or even Boris v the Treasury and its direction of travel is to employ a more enlightened less risk averse Governor.
We now live in a World of bias, biased views and opinion. Anything can be attributed to any form of research – the result always tend to be in tune with the paymaster.
The markets as in money and stocks like everything else only exist while there is a trade being made. It should be without surprise that the markets move as a result of rumor’s not facts. As without movement there is no reason for money to change hands, meaning that there would then be nothing to pay the wages.
While Governments can dictate fiscal policy they always forget that is interference and interference distorts. Each distortion then needs more interference, leading to different distortion and so-on and so-on.
Light touch government produces the greatest prosperity. All government should be involved in is the stamping on fraud and manipulation. Those elements are equal to theft
The economy is slowing down due to Brexit; simples .We have a highly stimulative monetary profile already as action had to be taken to avert the referendum recession . No-one else had the problem and so the comparisons made are utterly and entirely misleading details in the overall picture.
What we must all focus on the amount of debt Brexit has caused the actions taken post referendum already have us in uncharted waters and the IFS have warned that promises made pre-election will take us well into the 90s (% /GDP)
Quite what this banana republic populist spending spree has t0 do with conservatism escapes me
Reply You are wrong on every count. The UK has the tightest money policy of all the major Central Banks. Please be more international in your outlook, as much of what goes on in our economy is influenced by the Fed and the Peoples Bank of China
The Bank is right to do what it can to protect us from your Brexit. Brexit will not largely affect the Tory posh boys who are imposing it on us. But everyone else will suffer.
There are people in this world who find it impossible to ever admit that they might have got something slightly out of line or completely wrong.
The current restraint from the B o E has all the hall marks of a departing governor who has spent nearly 4 years forecasting doom and gloom should we ever think of leaving the EU.
Thanks to the previous chancellor we have had this governor for an extra year which we did not need, and now must to replace urgently so that this current restraint can eased. Banks need to lend and businesses need to borrow if we are ride this world slow down.
Btw – Its amazing don`t you think , how much Corbyn has got his way . In the past the sort of arrogant profligacy contemplated by the Brexit State would have been regarded as lunacy.
Now, when the choice is between dumb and dumber; irresponsible promises can be made all day long because no-one worried about debt would vote for magic grandad
Corbyn has won
It sounds to me as if a repeat of 2008 is wanted with growth created by large increases in consumer debt ending in another banking crisis.
Haven’t you got any ideas on how to improve the economy without getting it by people taking on more debt?
What about government borrowing at these crazy interest rates and stimulating the economy with investment in infrastructure.
Why not borrow and invest in training? It would be great if anyone stuck in unskilled, low paid work could be paid to take intensive 6 month training to learn bricklaying, plumbing, kitchen fitting, roofing, software development, electrical maintenance etc.
Why not set up a task force and transform one left behind town in the North and use that as a model to get them all done?
With money so cheap to borrow – for the government- borrow and build the Swansea barrage – and then build more.
For heaven’s same have a bit of ambition and come up with something bit more ambitious and original and SUSTAINABLE than ‘cut interest rates and get people to borrow to buy cars!
Reply I did not recommend a rate cut. I recommend not increasing the counter cyclical capital buffers, and a new round of facilities for commercial banks. We also need to look at what the Fed is doing at the short end of the curve. I also support a range of budget policies which I have talked about before. The point of this piece is to say the whole favourable impact of a stimulatory budget could be offset by the wrong monetary policy.
“The Bank of England has cut itself off from the trends amongst all the main Central banks in the world”
It’s in line with Canadian banks, as always.
Given stress tests principally are a means of persuading third parties that they can have confidence in banks of doubtful solvency, I am understanding of and grateful for the Bank’s apparent excess of caution in demanding increases in capital buffers even of banks meeting tests.
The Chancellor and not the Governor must provide stimulus now.
Question is – do we really need another consumer boom, sucking in imports and increasing immigration from our European “friends” at this time? Relax business lending, perhaps, but then there’s so much else wrong to fix first – business rates, NI rates, etc. We’re still feeling the effect of £ devaluation from $1.45/EUR 1.30, causing our growth and employment rates to have remained high these past 3 years.
On an unrelated but timely topic, at tomorrow’s Queen’s Speech, the new Conservative Commons majority will take its place at the back of the room – a purely symbolic place that does not reflect the actual power relationship involved. The very next day, however, those same MPs are likely to approve Article 136(3)(d) of the Withdrawal Agreement, which, if I understand it correctly, provides that for meetings which could retrospectively affect contributions to the EU Budget for the years up to 2020, “the representatives…of the [UK],…may, upon invitation, exceptionally attend, without voting rights“. So, as of this Friday or soon after, the UK really will be “at the back of the room” – if it is allowed to be in the room at all – and that really will reflect the actual power relationship involved.
LL – – Young people who go through university are in the hands of the idealistic lefties who never held down a blue collar job in an area with poor or little investment. They are prey to the smart theories and mummo-jumbo brainwashing of the rebellious ‘brains’. Big city jobs are more allied to EU and global corporate activities.
The less formally educated face the stark realities of low incomes ( or benefits) in order to survive an often desparate no-win situation. Try raising a family and believe in a better future when prospects are so gloomy. It is these unfortunates who face the daily prospect of recession, unemployment and financial misery. They will be much more likely to vote for change the exit of EU offers.
Does the Governor know something we do not know?
No