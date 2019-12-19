Queen’s Speech

I am glad to read we will get Business rate cuts and cuts in NHS parking charges. These were both items I included in my Brexit bonus budget proposals and promised to support in the election.
John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.
6 Comments
Business rate cuts but not high street car parking charges. King Canute. A report this morning sets out the disgrace of millions of people having to care for dementia victims, something I have personal knowledge of.
As part of the establishment, you should be ashamed. Let’s hope this government finally faces up to its responsibilities.
NHS parking charges? Radical changes, not.
Now is not the time for Tory conviviality but total reform and revenge against Labour’s political state including the cancer that is the BBC
If Labour had been elected we’d now all be getting kitted out for a trip to the nearest Gulag.
Only cuts to NHS parking charges. They should be abolished as they are in the rest of the UK.
Who allowed these greedy companies to run hospital car parks in the first place? There is surely no other EU country that forces not just patients and visitors but their own nursing staff to pay exorbitant sums just to go to work.
And your party has the cheek to claim that by abolishing these outrageous charges they are doing us a favour?
Smoke and mirrors.
Any bonus is a borrowing bonus and that is a betrayal of the Brexit voter. The elderly voted Brexit for “communitarian” reasons, to be kind about it. They did not do so to steal from their own grandchildren just to keep a lot of slippery politicians comfortable .
I was impressed and pleased by the number of your followers who wanted repeal of the Climate Change Act