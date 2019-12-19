The ugly duckling

The tiny duckling was born in to a London farm community of ducks and farm animals in 2016. Known as Leave, he did not seem to be like the other baby ducklings. They were all proudly Remain ducklings, as they delighted in telling him. They told him to be like them he had to change his name and agree with everything they said. He was too proud to do that, and did not see what all the fuss was about. His parents had told him his name was special and had been endorsed by millions of people.
The other ducklings snorted and looked down their bills at him. They told him he could never survive on his own. They made him feel very uncomfortable trying to live alongside them. They told him they were superior, could swim faster and fly further. They doubted his ability to find enough food, and took delight in hiding the food from him or eating it before he could get it. They explained that unless he became a proper Remain duck there was no chance of him having a happy life, and perhaps no chance of his surviving.
When he pushed back and told them being called Leave was just fine, and there was food he could find, and he could be happy on his own they all ganged up on him and tried to starve him out. The ducklings got support from their parents, who used their superior weight and muscle to beat Leave to the food, or to keep him out of the best parts of the pond. The European geese were particular keen to make his life difficult.
Things got so bad for Leave that he decided to live up to his name and simply leave the farmyard and its pond and all those disagreeable ducklings behind him. After wandering a long way he stumbled in to a new home called Parliament, where some people , a cat and a hen held court. They put up with him but when they found out he was called Leave they turned on him just like the ducks had done.
They told him Leave was bad. They told him it would mean he could not get access to enough food., They told him if he ever needed medicines the people helping him would not be able to afford them. They shoved him around, and worked out ways to make his life more miserable. Just like the ducks they said he had to change his name to Remain if he wanted peace and quiet. The cat who curled up in a big chair at one end of the Parliament room played with him mercilessly, shouting at him and telling him all the things he could not do. The hen said she was the opposition and planned to see him off .
Lonely and downhearted, Leave picked up his dignity and moved on. He found a big empty lake and lived a lonely life there, until one day a large number of fine swans arrived. He was afraid they would set on him, so he kept in the reeds on the edge and hoped they would not see.
The swans came straight over to him and told him not to be afraid. He apologised for being an ugly Leave duckling as an act of self preservation. They told him to look at the mirror of the water, for he would then see he was no ugly duckling but a magnificent swan. They told him they were all Leave swans. Leave meant being free. It meant the right to go anywhere you wished. It gave you access to all the best food . As swans are so much more powerful than Remain ducklings, there was no need to be afraid ever again.
So the ugly duckling looked at himself in the mirror, and looked again. Finally he pronounced “I am a swan. “
He soon discovered how much better it was being a swan than a duck. He was respected and admired wherever he went. He was free to go as he chose, and accepted rules which only he could make. Gone was all the hassle of the farmyard and the intrusion of all that squawking of all those unhappy ducklings in Parliament.
According to the Conservativetreehouse dot com website Trump was not fully impeached. The Congress has not approved that the impeachment papers be sent to the Senate.
“As interested observers will note the House never voted to authorize the full judicial impeachment process; instead they voted to approve an inquiry into whether an impeachment should take place.
It appears the absence of appointing House impeachment managers; and the decision to withhold sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate; is now a specific design.
Meanwhile the Democrat presidential candidates can run against an impeached President.”
This plan was masterminded by House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer,
“the House could use the delay to continue to build on its evidence for impeachment, and possibly to score additional legal victories that could unlock troves of new evidence and witness testimony“
It appears the left on both sides of the pond are unable to get their manifesto through voters and lawmakers and they are now resorting to exploiting weaknesses in the law to push their agendas.
If lawyers like Starmer and Thornberry get in expect much more legal attacks to be coming your way.
Like a lot of self righteous people, the impeachers in the States will find this backfires on them. Trump’s support will increase as they think his opponents will do anything to beat him. Anything but simply win an election.
@Mike Wilson; I think you might be correct, but it perhaps not so much ‘support’, rather sympathy for Trump, it is quite possible that the Dems vote will collapse due to this charade. One only has to look at the (D) Speaker of the HoR announcing the vote result, barely suppressing a smirk, to understand the truth behind this impeachment.
A tale for our times. Its a matter of confidence in our ability to run our own affairs. Where did that confidence go? We have been browbeaten for too long. Time to come together, and makes this work.
A nice story, but I think we are experiencing a mix of Orwells 1984 and Animal farm. We are supposed to believe that Remainers are somehow cleverer than Leavers, and all lies are becoming the truth, ie. we now have multiple genders and men are women and women are men (and don’t you dare say otherwise!) Can we all look forward to 2 + 2 =5?
I remember a joke I heard a while ago, in that Orwells books were a warning. Not an instruction manual.
Presumably both the swans and ducks had free movement and cooperated on defence when dogs and foxes were planning terror attacks.
Almost every single terrorist attack in the UK in recent years has been by people born and raised in the UK.
The same is true re the respective nationals of other European Union countries who have suffered such outrages.
Presumably the swans were bright and bold enough to create peace with dogs and foxes after they renounced the ducks and their traitorous swans who had aided and abetted said ducks around the world to cause disharmony.
Good morning, and thank you to our kind host for his Christmas story.
Little did he know that the lake he was in was only a transition lake and that, eventually, he would have to move to another called BINO. There he will have the illusion of being free but, will still have to follow the rules of others and pay money to live there.
Not as happier ending as just taking off and exploring all the lakes of the world.
The End.
🙂
We hope, a happy ending.
But this ugly duckling/swan, born 2016, had very brave, persevering, long-suffering ugly duckling/swan parents, in each decade since 1974.
Perhaps I shall attempt some two or three ‘prequels’ – condensed into a single tome – on today’s long train journey.
The Leave duck, otherwise known as the Ruddy duck, at least amongst native European (remain) ducks…
Superb!
Leaving the EU was never supposed to change who we are Sir John.
When we are independent I hope we remain a hardy duck, able to compete with the swans in all areas and survive alongside them, but a duck nonetheless.