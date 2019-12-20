We need change at the Bank of England

I look forward to new leadership at the Bank of England. The current leadership allowed their independence to be tarnished by one sided interventions in the referendum. They compounded the error by making absurdly pessimistic forecasts of house prices, output and unemployment for the short term after any Leave vote. In this they followed in the long unfortunate tradition of the Bank in always recommending and supporting EU policies that were damaging. The Bank’s worst error was recommending UK membership of the European Exchange Rate Mechanism in the 1980s which led to a slump and the long term defeat of the Conservative party which accepted the advice.
The new Governor should have to answer three basic questions about the task ahead:
1 Why is the Bank of England tightening money so markedly when all the other main Central Banks are loosening to stave off the world economic downturn?
2. What action should the Bank take to promote UK growth, given the bad slowdown now experienced?
3. When will the Bank think through the flattening of the Philips curve and the move from national to global capacity, issues which undermine the current basis of assessing interest rates?
I spoke about this yesterday in the Chamber. I did not have time to develop the issue of what the Bank should do to stimulate growth. Some say Central Banks have run out of options with rates so low and QE so large from past programmes. I do not agree. CBs have a huge range of instruments and options to boost activity.
They can cut rates, run Funding for lending programmes, operate LTROs, intervene in money markets, intervene in bond markets, use repo markets, issue new guidance, change banking ratios.
There are two basic ways of stimulating growth. One way is to expand the Central Bank’s balance sheet by QE or money market interventions. The other is to expand commercial banks balance sheets by reducing capital ratios, relaxing lending controls or by open market operations.
Sir John,
What can we do here to persuade Boris that any cabinet reshuffle should see you replace Sajid Javid?
I’d rather see JR at the Bank. Is anyone in Britain better qualified?
I am sorry, Sir John but that is a bit rich ! It was Mrs. T that took us in agaist the advice of, Sir Alan Walters but, she was pressured into it by, John Major and others. The BoE may have had a hand in it but, it was government and Conservative Party decision, and that government and party need to take resposibility for that decision and all that came after it.
I disagree. It is not the business of the BoE to stimulate growth. Their job is to ensure sound money and markets.
If the government wants to stimulate growth, may I suggest getting rid of the Climate Change Act, reduce taxation and government spending. We do not need HS2 or ultra expensive wind farms and nuclear. Go for shale gas and cut consumption by really reducing immigration. Less is more.
Finally. Stop finding evermore ways to waste public money !
Excellent advice! After that, repeal the existing harebrained schemes like the prescribed .7% for overseas aid.
Is it just the Governor we want replacing or Managers further down the line?
Looking at the amount of money the Government is going to throw around, won’t that stimulate growth and why all the blame on the BOE? Surely slashing taxes would also do it but it now seems more Blair than Thatcher.
I don’t trust governments – even this one – to spend money wisely. Perhaps the best way to keep the investment decision-making process sound is to keep interest rates at NORMAL levels and profits in the hands of the businesses generating them. The first thing that Boris should do to promote ‘growth’ is to order ‘full speed ahead’ with the Free Ports initiative.
Looking to America, Trump’s big reduction in corporate tax has helped boost growth and employment enormously (and increased tax revenues from companies repatriating profits). Maybe try that – or are we prevented by EU level playing field demands?
Carney ruined his reputation with his pre-referendum Project Fear. He maybe thought (as others did) that his forecasts would never be tested. However, he tried to sway opinion over to Remain, and succeeded with many voters. His post should be non-political and he broke the rule. Then again, there were very many Remainers who broke the rules of democracy and fair play.
Get rid as soon as possible. He cannot be trusted to put UK interests first.
Spoken like a Leaver who seems unaware she is in the minority. We will inevitably undo Brexit because most people now do not want it.
This one is outside my paygrade though I do sense that the BoE have yet to get on side with a Brexit committed UK. It cannot be just the Govenor because he has a group of advisors. If you decide to drain this particularly politically driven swamp where do you find replacements. My instinct would be to look among successful merchant bankers. What are the Rothschilds up to these days. You have worked in these circles. Analysis is necessary, but guidance would be very useful.
Reply I have not worked for Rothschilds this century! I have no idea what they are doing.
The time is nigh. Assuming the government whips aren’t going to have to ‘talk you down from the ceiling’ to vote in favour of the WAB at second reading today, what ammendments, if any, are you thinking of tabling to the Bill, and why – or indeed why not? Feel free to also explain why you are no longer on the ceiling.
Is this a day to bury bad news? The bad news that the Theresa May Government and the “Remain” Parliament are – completely without necessity – about to leave their mark on this country for decades to come, as the new Conservative majority waves through the Withdrawal Agreement. The Conservative Party claims that we will leave the EU on 31st January, yet at least some media outlets are, confusingly, talking about us “leaving with no deal” in December 2020. Why would they do that? Surely because we are not Leaving next month – we are simply Withdrawing our MEPs and other rights under the current relationship, while Remaining under the EU’s jurisdiction.
So today the dreadful WA will be rammed through without proper scrutiny.
The trade negotiations will not be voted on so the coast is clear for a compete sellout.
£39 billion handed over with no quid pro.
Just some vague assurances with no substance.
You have been warned.
There might be a new BoE governor but in more important and rather sad news the HoC are voting through the WA today…..sad because every man and his dog knows its the same as the old TM deal, nothing to be proud about
Oh dear John, a very very bad start, Andrew Bailey of the FCA to be the new governor. A reign at the FCA of incompetence, ineffectiveness and inaction (recently over the Woodford scandal) at the FCA rewarded. Incredible.
Off topic, JR, but coming up soon I imagine, we also need change at the Commons Exiting the European Union Committee, which should no longer be controlled by MPs like Hilary Benn who were determined to stop us exiting the European Union:
https://www.parliament.uk/business/committees/committees-a-z/commons-select/exiting-the-european-union-committee/news-parliament-2017/2017-membership/
That is not to say that all critics should be purged from the select committees – apart from anything else about Brexit, Boris Johnson must be made to live up to the promises he has made to Northern Ireland regarding trade with the rest of the UK – but one can be a useful critic without becoming a destructive saboteur.
When will the select committees be elected?