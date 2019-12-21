Central Banks have plenty of options

The Bank of England has uniquely amongst the larger Central Banks of the world set its policy against promoting growth. The rest of the world’s leading Central Banks have been loosening policy this year to prevent the global slowdown becoming a recession. How are they doing this? What are the Bank of England’s options?
Some have simply been cutting interest rates. Some have lowered reserve asset ratio requirements, which is a way of allowing commercial banks to lend more for the same amount of capital they hold. Some have made available cheap facilities for commercial banks to borrow if they will lend more to the real economy they serve. Some have undertaken full Quantitative easing, creating money to buy bonds and ETFs to drive asset prices up and keep interest rates low. Some have injected more money in through the money markets.
I am not proposing a resumption of Quantitative easing in the UK. Nor does the Bank have to cut interest rates, though taking 25 basis points off the 0.75% interest rate would send a signal. Better would be to relaunch Funding for lending, a scheme to provide more money for commercial banks to support investment and larger consumer purchases in the economy. The Bank should also cancel or defer its recently announced doubling of the counter cyclical capital buffer.
There will be those who object that the Bank is independent , so the rest of us should not discuss these matters. How wrong they are. In a democracy the Central Bank, owned by taxpayers, has to be answerable to Parliament and people. The government has just appointed a new Governor, so presumably they have discussed with their preferred candidate how they see the task ahead. The Labour government legislated to make big changes to the functioning of the Bank, taking away substantial powers it needed to regulate and guide commercial banks and money markets. The Coalition government legislated to put those powers back. Government and Parliament settle the aims of Bank policy and can change those if they wish. There has to be continuous dialogue between Central Bank and Treasury as they are both having influence over the same economy. It helps if they are both trying to achieve the same purpose.
The Governor is accountable to Parliament and comes to give evidence of progress. The Bank works closely with the Treasury, particularly at budget time. The two institutions do not usually diverge much in their forecasts. The new Governor has to understand there has been a big change of economic policy with the change of government. The target of reducing state debt as the main aim of policy has gone. The promotion of growth now lies at the heart of the new fiscal framework. It must also inform the Bank’s work. The Bank of course has to keep to the inflation remit but needs to understand the shift of its parallel aim of helping promote growth and good levels of employment. Currently there is no inflation threat in the advanced world and no inflation problem in the UK.
Let’s hoper others join in the call for a change of approach at the Bank of England. They have fought inflation successfully. They now need to join the mainstream of world Central Banks and fight against slowdown.
6 Comments
Sir John, from your writing today, it seems you are trying to encourage growth, as measured by GDP? Perhaps that is not the best parameter to use as an indicator of economic health. What we, as a nation, should try to achieve is not ‘growth’ but ‘profit’. I would be delighted to have lower sales if I could maintain profitability, or even better, higher profitability with lower sales and or invested capital.
UK plc should strive to obtain a greater return on its invested capital, people and assets, rather than simply increase turnover.
To what extent does our banking system have to play ball with rules laid down by the EU. Our governance certainly does in many respects. One hopes that Brexit and its recognition by the new govenor of the BoE will reajust financial thinking to everyones benefit.
I see no evidence at a personal level of credit tightening. The Banks are awash with money from mortgages, to interest free transfers on credit cards to personal loans with payment holidays.
What is true is that driven by the Regulator and a desire to keep bad debts down they make far greater efforts to ensure people do not take on ‘too much debt’ that they cannot afford.
Personal debt levels are reputed to be very high yet you constantly want to drive that higher.
Not my aim. I want young people with jobs to be able to buy a home and I want more people to be able to buy more fuel efficient and cleaner new cars. I want business to gave access to more investment capital.We need to recycle all those savings.
Hints have recently dropped from government lips of creating a Singaporean economy with free ports and enterprise zones to help rejuvenate areas of the neglected north. Nissan have proved how effective the northern workforce can be with enlightened management.
Government need to create a coherent blueprint for this that can be presented to the Treasury and BoE so that they can play their part. It should be made clear that direction from the EU is at an end and from now on we are playing competetive international commerce.
Ps. Forbes have recently highlighted how our largest communications provider has boosted its productivity by 45%. I see no evidence that HMG even thinks this would be a good idea let alone how to do it.
If you want to drive the economy this should be your focus lowering our taxes but politicians are obsessed with spending money rather than saving it.
Speaking of change, yesterday, Parliament voted overwhelmingly to change the national motto from, “Keep calm and carry on”, to, “Cheer up! It may never happen!”. To some extent, they are right:
1) the EU may never act under Art. 127 to our detriment (legislative power over UK);
2) the ECJ may never act under Art. 174 to our detriment (judicial authority over UK);
3) the EU may never act under Art. 129(6) to our disadvantage (UK obliged not to impede EU foreign policy); and,
4) the European Investment Bank may never need to call on, I believe, €42.5 billion of capital guaranteed to it by the UK under Art. 150.
Unfortunately, it seems that, based on OBR estimates, British children born on “independence day”, 31st January, will be contributing to EU pensions into their forties. Furthermore, the DUP do not appear to have been placated by the new Government with regard to the position of Northern Ireland. Still, after we Withdraw with this “deal” next month, the Conservative Party will be delighted if we can talk about anything other than the above.