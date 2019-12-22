How independent is a Central Bank?

In an autocracy the Central Bank is the instrument of the state and takes instruction from the government or Leader. In some democracies like Turkey and India the politicians clearly change personnel in the Bank to get the answer they want.
In an advanced sophisticated democracy the relative powers of the government and the Bank are more subtle. It is still fashionable to claim that the Fed, the Bank of Japan and the Bank of England are independent . The answer is, only up to a point.
It is true it is now common for Central Banks to have Committees or Boards of actual or supposed experts to review the domestic economy regularly and to set interest rates at the short end. This process is said to be independent. In practise it is heavily influenced by the appointments made to the committee which are under government control, and or to the views of the Bank Governor who is also appointed by the government.
Mr Trump took a strong interest in the appointment of Chairman of the Fed when the vacancy occurred and made clear his wish to have a Chairman who backed his expansionary growth oriented policies. When he did not do so sufficiently the President and the markets complained until he changed policy.
In the UK it was commonly reported that the former Chancellor was keen to appoint Mr Carney as Governor and got his way during the appointment process. Mr Carney had a negative view of Leave, a crucial and contentious issue. His view coincided with the Chancellor’s. The Bank did not rate the obvious upsides from ending the payments to the EU, having our own trade, fishing and farming policies and the other gains. The Bank joined the Treasury in making a series of short term forecasts about the immediate aftermath of a Leave vote which were predictably far too pessimistic.
The famous pioneer of so called independent Central banking was the German Central Bank set up after the War and continuing into the Euro era. It was true that for many years the German Central Bank made decisions on rates and money that were unchallenged by politicians. The truth was the politicians were happy with what the Bank was doing and there was no need to challenge. The first major disagreement between Bank and government came with the decision of the government to press on rapidly with amalgamating the Ostmark into the DM on the merger of the two Germanies. The Bank gave good advice on the rate of transfer and the timing which the government overrode, reminding the Bank of their supremacy. The Bank was right on the economics but overridden by the politics.
Further humiliation came for the once proud Central Bank when the German government decided to abolish the DM, the currency the Central Bank had to control and guide, and to go into the Euro. The Central Bank had to accept its sidelining with the abolition of the very currency it had proudly championed for years.
In the UK Chancellor Darling rightly overrode the Bank of England on interest rate changes during the banking crisis. It was dressed up as Bank decision by the Bank agreeing to hold an out of diary special meeting to cut rates to co-ordinate with other countries following Ministerial agreement. Gordon Brown changed the inflation remit of the Bank when he wanted to influence policy more directly.
The USA gets it right. The Fed has twin objectives of inflation and growth, and has to work closely with the Administration’s economic policy. The President was right to demand money loosening at the end of 2018 and the Fed came to accept his judgement for themselves.
It is indeed still fashionable to claim that the Fed, the Bank of Japan and the Bank of England are independent. They are not as you indicate really independent at all. Most organisations that feel the need to claim they are “independent” are not.
As you say we need to balance inflation and growth. Above all we need to get some real competition (and sensible reductions in regulations and red tape) in banking – which is doing Vast economic damage. UK bank are slow, restrictive and are getting away with huge margins and fees which are deterring much sensible economic activity. Almost as much as the vast over taxation of the UK (highest for 40+ years is deterring. At least we’re now rid of the Corbyn threat which was also a huge deterrent to investment and business activity.
So are Boris/Javid tax, borrow and piss down the drain, big government, expensive energy, climate alarmist, red tape spewing socialists or do they want growth, jobs, investment and to win the next election? The signs so far on this are not very encouraging at all.
They should bear in mind that these things take time to act. So act now for the 2024 election. Voters want what works and small government will.
After all that descriptive stuff do I gather that you wish thw Government and the BoE to work very closely together in future. It would appear sensible as we are about to move into new territory in banking as in many other areas.
There needs to be controls. No single person should have ultimate power. The last three years have taught us that nobody can be guaranteed to put the UK first. The division of loyalties was clear.
Reported in the Sunday Telegraph today:- A paper by the Centre for Policy Studies (CPS) think tank points out that a Bank of England “stress test” can “deny people mortgages that they could perfectly well afford”.
Indeed they do , the banks being tied in knots by government lunacy (and a lack or any real competition too) is doing huge harm to the economy. This on top of the absurd stamp duty rates of up to 15% and the double taxation of landlord interest – when is Javid going to do something about this damaging insanity? He has said nothing so far. I am already loosing confidence in Javid. He does not sound like a real Conservative to me and is boring and tedious with it. He just seems like Osborne/Hammond continued to me. Where is some vision or direction? what is he waiting for, inspire some confidence and a sense of direction?
The BoE is independent in name only, otherwise it would have been Mark Carney announcing his successor not Chancellor Sajid Javid.
Worst idea, of many, the newly elected Blair/Brown govt had in 1997, making the BoE nominally independent, their first lie?
The US is interesting. For all the rage about President Trump what has he actually done – as opposed to said – which is so objectionable? The US economy is booming by comparison with most of the rest of the OECD following Trump’s tax cuts and growth oriented policies such as cutting back regulation. he might even get re-elected!
Meanwhile I can highly recommend an excellent and entertaining interview with the distinguished historian David Starkey (surely he should by now be Sir David?) conducted by a Sun journalist (on YouTube). I think our host is wary of links but it is easily found.
I too found that value for the near 60 minutes watching. Starkey does not pull his punches.
Mr Carney was right to dismiss the economic arguments for leave. As we have seen proven since the Brexit vote there are no economic upsides to Brexit – the question is, and remains, simple how economically damaging will Brexit be. There has not been a debate about this since 2016. The fact that some still cling to claims of economic advantage for Brexit is irrelevant. It’s 2019 and some still cling to claims the world is flat.
This is not to say that there are not any arguments for Brexit. There clearly are. Just not economics. Or sovereignty – which we already have. Or independence – which we already are. But there is probably something about immigration and foreigners.
the forecasts were: a recession; an increase in unemployment; a collapse of house prices. Happily these were all wrong. With a majority Conservative govt- assuming it pursues sensible policies – we will likely see the UK again become the most dynamic economy and among the best places in Europe to live work and invest. Get ready for a frustrating few years as the good news comes through!
If you can’t control your borders (or if your politicians *refuse* to control them) then you control absolutely nothing and have not sovereignty or independence.
Boris has just won a landslide because the people are utterly sick of being called xenophobes. Even Remain voters are appalled by the conduct of Remain in the past three years.
So thank you. Keep it up. I put your and Newmania’s postings on a big screen to show friends that people like you are for real.
I am not exaggerating when I say that Coogans, Grants, Thompsons and the likes of you won it for Boris.
How can you possibly say “there has not been a debate about this since 2016”
It has been almost non stop, in Parliament and in the media.
Remainers like you have been been giving us their Project Fear, doomsday vision of life outside the membership of the EU from the moment the referendum was announced.
It is going to be so wonderful watching you realising how wrong you are as the UK carries on successfully and all your predictions fail to come true.
Like all the ones made by Project Fear 1.0.
Andy lets his neighbours use the family’s bank account and offers free insurance to his own family, in case the neighbours go on a spending spree and leave them hungry at Christmas. Andy tells his family it will never happen anyway, but when it does, they’re on the street, destitute. He’s old, the insurance policy has lapsed, but Andy blames his family for not using their garden to provide food for next door over the years.
@Andy; “As we have seen proven since the Brexit vote there are no economic upsides to Brexit”
Except Brexit has not happened yet – Duh.
What we have actually seen are the dire problems of remaining in a political project the majority do not want to in (any more), causing economic/investment stagnation and a political quagmire.
” independence – which we [the UK] already are.”
The EC and ECJ would disagree… Have you ever bothers to read even a summary of the Lisbon Treaty @Andy?!
Good morning.
I have no problem governments overriding the decisions of central banks. What I do have a problem with, is them doing so and then blaming others when it all goes wrong.
The advantage of a central bank free from political interference is, just that, they are ‘free’. Free to make decisions that are unaffected by the democratic process but, are still answerable to those who are at a given point in time. This is important and must be maintained.
No one believes that the BoE is independent no more than people now believe that we live in a functioning democracy. I mean, for many I am sure, the antics of government, parliament, the speaker, the media etc has been a real eye opener.
I’ve always felt Germany has been humoured. Our politicians always spoke of how much better the German economy. Lots of places depended on the spending power of occupying soldiers.In honesty, both East and West Germany.
In my prowlings of Germany, decades, I found little British-advertised work-ethic. The reverse.
Germany is going down.He always knew we were humouring him. France! Now Macron is begging them all to get back to work so the French can have a Christmas.
Remainer MPs have so much to answer for in delaying our departure from the Trouble EU.
At ground level as it were…a worm’s eye view… it all looks very unfair.
Banks/bankers caused the crash in 2008 with all the salami slicing etc and people are paying for their mistakes with historically low rates of return on their savings.
They are also being encouraged into never-heard-of-before borrowing.
Presumably all of this was overseen by B o E?
Saving has become a mug’s game and ordinary people ( Woodford??) are being led into investments with risks that only the rich should take.
The rate of inflation as as declared by B o E seems to bear little relation to real life where prices can double overnight. Who decides what goes into the “basket”? Who did away with RPI?
Not content with destroying the ordinary person’s ability to save, the banks have also by closing so many branches ( presumably as an economy measure)..parted us from our cash. Most transactions now carried out on unreliable mobile/ internet sites.
And where is the high and stable growth the B o E is supposed to deliver?
And how come Brown was allowed to sell half our gold?
1 A tension between the CB and government is good, and this should be open for the markets to cast judgement.
2 The irony of CB independence being set up to benefit the long term stability of the UK financial system and governor Carney’s interventions to secure a short-term perceived stability associated with Remain, but to the long term detriment of the country, isn’t lost on 17 million or so voters.
I have always wondered about this question. Thank you for a very readable and helpful article.