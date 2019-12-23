I would like the Union of the United Kingdom to stay together. I only want volunteers in our Union.
I thought it right for the UK Parliament to grant Scotland an Independence referendum given the strength of feeling for independence in Scotland in 2014 and the successful political campaigning of the SNP. Before the vote I pledged that I would respect the result whichever way it went, and would in good faith have worked with my colleagues to secure as smooth an exit as possible for Scotland from the UK if they wanted to leave. The SNP for their part said they too would accept the verdict. All bought into the phrase the vote would be a once in a generation opportunity to decide Scotland’s future. We also all agreed only Scottish voters would vote.
Today the SNP are trying to renege on all those promises. They now say they want an early second referendum on the same subject. They see no need to accept the last verdict as they claim there has been a material change of circumstance.
Their immediate argument is that as they won a majority of seats from Scotland in the UK Parliament on a ticket for independence it means opinion has shifted in Scotland so they should be able to try again.
Yet in the last General election the SNP, the one party proposing independence, got 45% of the vote. This is exactly the same percentage as voted to leave the UK in the referendum. This is scarcely evidence of a major shift in Scottish opinion.
Their other argument is Scotland voted to remain in the EU, so it should be allowed a vote to leave the UK to try and rejoin the EU. This is a curious argument, as Scotland voted to stay in the UK and part of staying in the UK was the acceptance that a decision like membership of the EU was clearly a decision for the whole UK, not a decision for parts of the UK to make differently.
It is also difficult to understand how they think it would work. The EU under Spanish influence would not be keen to foster independence movements within member states by offering Scotland, Catalonia, Padania and others easy entry into the EU as they left the UK, Spain, Italy and others. Presumably it would entail joining the Euro which the SNP have always been reluctant to propose.
The SNP are not believers in full independence. In the referendum they wished to stay in the UK currency union and remain with the Queen. The muddle at the heart of their campaign remains. Are they really just wanting devo max or do they eventually want to be properly independent? How does that square with being a small member of the EU if the EU would have them?
If I were a Scottish or English campaigner for independence I would want my country to have its own currency and not to be locked into the EU and Euro. That after all was what the UK referendum was all about, where I did campaign for my country, the UK, to be properly independent.
6 Comments
Exactly. Why on earth do some Scots want to be independent of the UK but still rules by the EU and using the UK pound. Surely you either want full independence or not. I cannot see what the usually sensible Scots see in Sturgeon and Blackford. They clearly they BBC love them. They are endlessly on the screen and radio. The SNP must get about 10 times the coverage that the larger North of England (for example) receive.
The SNP have no mandate for another referendum. Once we have left the EU and if there is a consistent Scottish majority (for say 20 years or so) to leave the UK and joint the EU with the EURO or a Scottish Groat Currency or similar then perhaps a further referendum might be granted at that time.
I am not 100% convinced that the SNP want independence. They just hate the English and want to cause as much disruption and damage to the English as possible. It is also a very good way to extract more money … in order to keep them quiet and within the UK.
We need parity, ie. an English Parliament to prevent potential damage, or remove devolution. I doubt devolution can be removed now, so give the Scots full fiscal control and stop the Barnett formula and other spending. If they want independence, let them start by keeping all their own taxes and surviving on their own. They can contribute towards UK defence as with NATO. Then, if they still want independence they will know exactly what it means.
We must however, retain UK control over immigration, defence, foreign policy, etc. where the SNP could do the most damage to the UK.
The new speaker wants to see John Bercow elevated to the Lords and for this convention to be respected for past speakers. No, no never please. Firstly the current speaker should not have expressed any opinion of this convention (as he clearly himself has a vested interest in it continuing). The Benn act was a total act of treachery and John Bercow clearly collaborated in this appalling act. An act that has ensured that the Boris deal is as appalling as it is, to the great disadvantage and cost of UK citizens.
The ideal that such a man should be in the Lords, with all the other BBC think remainds and pro EU, climate alarmist lefties and “no nation” conservatives is appalling.
BBC boss Lord Hall (Oxford PPE yet again) rejects BBC election bias accusations in the a Telegraph today! Just look at the dire guest editors for the Today programme (other than Charles Moore).
What planet is this deluded dope on? The bias of the BBC is absolutely overwhelming. About five remainders for ever pro Brexit person allowed on political programmes and when they are they are attacked and interrupted by the other 4 plus the chair or presenter. The BBC is stuffed with rather dim, lefty art graduates and dire luvvies, all remainders, all signed up to the catastrophic climate alarmist religion, all insufferably PC, all well to the left of centre, all pushing for ever more government and ever more red tape. Andrew Neil who is about centre politically is perhaps the sole exception to this. No one to the right of him at all.
The Conservative party of late is essentially a left wing party but has the BBC ever attacked them from the right. Perhaps suggesting nearly 50% of GDP is rather too high ( by a huge margin) for a sensibly run, efficient economy? If so I missed it.
The BBC bias on climate alarmist is so overwhelming that no sensible climate realists (as most sensible and independent scientists are) are ever allowed on to the BBC at all at all. Even their tame physicist Brian Cox has foolishly fallen for the exaggerated religion. This despite nearly all their prediction being huge exaggerations and clearly proven wrong.
The Scots don’t want independence they just want to blackmail Westminster into giving more subsidies.
It’s time the Barnett formula was scrapped and payments levelled down to the average.
They are massively over represented at Westminster.
Offer them another referendum with the promise that they can stick their expensive and excessive wind generation in their country and the Commons. No cheap gas to keep them going when it’s cold and windless. Promise to remove navy shipbuilding and HMRC and civil service departments. Offer their share of the national debt. The EU will not allow them to use the £ and rejoin. After they lose for s second time, cut the subsidy and insist on English students being treated the same as EU in Scottish universities, or out anyway. Sit back and enjoy their squabbling and court cases.