The Government’s Response to the Independent Loan Charge Review

The Government has now published it response to the Loan Charge Review.

It is changing its treatment of pre-December 2010 loans and pre-2016 where full disclosure was made and no HMRC Enquiry launched. The position remains complex and each person involved still needs to sort their affairs out with the Revenue on a case by case basis. I suggest constituents affected should read the detailed Review and response and if necessary take professional advice on it. The Government also clarifies its position on terms and timings of payments, to seek to avoid anyone’s home being at risk.

The link to the Government’s full response is below:

https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/854490/20191219_Government_response.pdf