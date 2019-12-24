Christmas Eve

Will Santa come for me?
May you all feel the excitement of Christmas.
( Here’s one I prepared earlier)
WILL SANTA COME TONIGHT?
“Will Santa come? Will Santa come tonight?” “He might. He might.
If you are good, he might.”
“Can I stay up and see?”
“No. He will not come for you or me If we do not sleep . He’s too busy to meet us all.”
“And will he come for us? If you go to sleep – he does not like fuss.”
Tonight, by the lights of the tree There is, at last, some grown up time for me.
The cake is iced. The wine is spiced .The carrots diced.
The pudding’s steamed. The brandy butter creamed.
The turkey prepared awaits. And yes, I did clean the plates.
The tree is up, the table laid, the cards are out , though the credit card’s unpaid!
So shall I soon with gifts a plenty mount the stairs to deliver twenty?
Do I dare to tread the stair?
And will it creak? And will it creak? When can I take a peek?
I need to know if they slumber before I arrive with my lumber.
If they are still awake what dreams will go? What heart might break?
Or do they know? And is their belief just all for show?
So tonight by the magic tree there is need of more time just for me.
I will wait – and struggle to keep open my eyes
And wrestle with the morality of eating Santa’s mince pies.
My adult mind is full of Christmas chores
The cooking times, and the cards through neighbours’ doors
The parties with do not drink and drive in my ears
So the night does not end in tears
Drinks that might have been – but not that cheap red
Which would give me a headache as soon as I got to bed
I was once a child too excited to sleep with a torrent of thoughts about what I might be given
Hoping that it was a toy beneath the wrapping – should I peep? –
Not more socks or hankies, preferably something to be driven
So could Santa still come for me? Drowsily I dream as if I were eight Hoping that Santa would not be late
Like every little boy there is of course a much wanted toy
So will Santa come tonight? He might, He might. If you sleep well and if you believe
Only if you believe. And only if in your family Love fills the hours you will be spending.
It could be the true Santa on the stair
Or it could be someone from an empty chair.
So will Santa come? He will. He will.
I wish you and your family a very Happy Christmas, and all the very best for the New Year. I very much enjoy reading your blog. Thank you for taking the time to keep us informed, when it is hard to get an unbiased view from others.
Seconded.
Indeed, and thanks for all your hard work, wisdom and effort. Let’s hope this new government will finally do the right things for once. At least we do not now have to fear the insane policies of a Corbyn/McDonnall dog government wagged by an SNP tail. Which makes Christmas far better.
LL, but vassalage to the EU is okay?
No.
Seconded.
I agree with Cheshire Girl.
Merry Christmas and I thank you too.
MERRY CHRISTMAS Sir John.
Congratulations on the best political (common sense) blog for the UK. Please keep up the good work, and just perhaps, we’ll move on from Brexit.
Thank you Sir John for an excellent blog with informed readers. Merry Christmas!
+1
Well if you tire of the day job you can turn to writing books for children. Nice poem, I wish you and your family well for Christmas and the New Year. We are moving into new ground in 2020, lets feel positive about it.
There could be a gap in the market now but the advice would be to keep off the chromosomes and stick strictly to make-believe.
I love this Christmas poem.
Suddenly realised…although it is lighter in subject matter it reminds me of Dr Rowan William’s much loved “ Advent Calendar”. He is obviously talking about a greater “coming” but IMO there is an echo of the same longing and half hopeful expectation. Very nice indeed.
Extremely happy that Boris ( it is said) will be highlighting Christian persecution in his Christmas speech….about time too!
HAPPY CHRISTMAS one and all and in the coming year may we move away from the darkness of the last few and into a lighter, happier place ( fingers crossed!).
Everhopeful: “Extremely happy that Boris ( it is said) will be highlighting Christian persecution in his Christmas speech….about time too!”
Christian persecution, by whom?
APL
Some years ago I met a very wise, lady missionary who travelled the world involved in Christian relief work.
She said to me …” One day soon Christians will be afraid to acknowledge their faith.”
News reports now back up that view.
Anyway don’t worry…just listen to Boris. You may learn something!🎄
I do not suppose he will address the whom bit!
Great post John. Thank you for taking the time to write these diaries. I find them most informative and a good indicator of how the general public feel about various topics. I wish you a great Christmas and new year.
Hear hear, well said Cheshire Girl — this blog is my first internet visit each morning. Happy Christmas Sir John and thank you.
‘Santa is a Capitalist invention to enslave the worker and turn his attention away from the grinding poverty and humiliation he suffers on an almost daily basis by ruthless penny pinching profiteers.’ Jeremy Corbyn, 2019.
If this person had achieved power we would now be facing a quite horrific future. Your job is now to prevent his party from ever getting close to power again. Permanent opposition is their rightful position
Merry Xmas to Mr Redwood, his wife and his family
Just read through the Labour Survey.
– Nationalisation
– 5% tax on £80k
– Private Schools
– Free stuff
– Open Borders
You can’t win elections by taking money off hard working families and giving it to minorities. Both the fiscal and electoral numbers don’t add up.
You probably won’t remember but many years ago I suggested the perfect electoral policy was to flip and flop between the red and blue Conservatives. Well we had the Red Conservatives of May and Cameron now we get the Blue Conservatives for ten years.
The trick will be a faux civil war in 10 years and to flip back to the Red Conservatives.
We have had red fake Tories all my Life since Ted Heath. Even Thatcher failed to control the size of the state sector, closed any grammar schools, buried us further into the EU and then appointed the appalling dope John ERM Major.
Let is hope Boris is at long last different. I am far from sure he will be. But he has at least saved us from Corbyn/SNP and deserves a medal for that.
Wonderful. Have a good one, sir.
Happy Christmas to you and your family John, let us hope the New Year will also bring us some positive news and policies, that will benefit us all.
Many thanks for your daily blog, always interesting and informative.
Merry Christmas to you and all your family. Many thanks for these informative pages full of your thoughts, provoking discussion amongst us readers. Your work is not in vain.
Oh – forgot to mention: as an unskilled delivery driver from the EU I suspect this will be Santa’s penultimate year of visiting the UK before he is caught in Priti Patel’s authoritarian clampdown on foreigners.
And goodness knows what additional Brexit bureaucracy you’ll need to bring flying reindeer to the UK from 2021 onwards.
Andy, Oh dear, your wit doesn’t improve even at Christmas does it?
I think they are all on zero hours contracts and tier one visas Andy so all will be well as it was before the EU, in the days of the EEC.
Good point. No-one in the UK had heard of Santa before 1973
Happy Christmas and New Year. May the Christmas message help all to think what they do , say and propose for the betterment of a more just and fair society.
Santa. One “Claus” Barnier can’t hide away in the text. Merry Christmas Sir John and your family. Thanks for the blog.
Merry Christmas Sir John and to all contributors to this blog.
May you all have a happy and peaceful one with those you hold dear, and may a small part of you, however old you are, always want to look towards the sky on Christmas Eve.
I wish a very Christmas to the Redwood family, and thanks for helping keep us sane through all the nonsense over brexit the last year.
When Santa comes I’m hoping he delivers a FTA with the USA, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Japan, Chile and South Korea to start with.
I wonder what all those naughty remainers will do with all the coal they’ll receive?
Coal burns very well to produce very cheap, reliable and on demand energy. Something that some people in government seem to have forgotten. It can be really quite clean too (CO2 is off course clean anyway) I mean clean of other real pollutants.
Time for the Christmas truce and to wish the author of this blog, Sir John Redwood, a Merry Christmas. We also look forward in the new year to a critique of his government’s performance on delivery which the opposition parties are too ignorant and stupid to provide.
A Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to all, notwithstanding their politics …
Seconded.
Merry Christmas to you and yours, here’s to a truly independent UK. I, too, am a daily reader of your diary, many thanks for your all informative blogs.
Thank you for your service to our country John and may that continue for many more years.
A very Merry Christmas to you Sir John. Your blog is an indispensable feature of my morning and a voice of sanity helping me ignore the unhelpful views of the MSM that just don’t reconcile with how people of all political persuasions live their lives.
One of your contributors recommended the David Starkey video that made sense of the last few depressing years of political chaos and gives me hope that it has served a purpose. I lived in Italy and never thought I would envy their political stability so let’s hope that ugly chapter is closed. Thanks for your optimism and intelligent analysis, I don’t often contribute but do appreciate it every day.
That’s exactly how I feel too.
Merry Christmas!
Sir John,
Christmas and New Year cheer to you! – Enjoy the break.
”Do you think there’s more than one Santa, Holmes ?”
Santa is a special story to bring magic to young children’s lives. Too often badly needed for those affected by poverty, violence, religious persecution and illness.
Adults try to keep the story alive until other children spill the beans, or a family member is found placing ‘Santa’s present’.
A time of year to put the everyday troubles behind us, and to wish the best of times to everyone. If we can give presents, spend time with family, hopefully eat something special together, then the celebration need not be a particular religious festival that can divide.
I wish you all a happy time, and a healthy New Year.
Happy Christmas John for you and your family. Let’s hope your party does the right thing in 2020 and rid us of the dead hand of the EU.
Magical!
I wish you and your family a Happy Christmas and New Year. Your most sensible and informative blog is my first port of call every morning. Thank you for your hard work.
I would like Santa to bring some realism, some honesty and some humility to your contributors.
I read yesterday someone make the bizarre and untrue claim that the EU had banned Brazil nuts from being sold in their shells. What nonsense.
I read all the time elderly contributors dismissing the biggest issue facing our children and grandchildren as greencrap.
I see lots of people telling us to shut up because they won. Even though they can’t figure out what it is they won.
Let’s have a 2020 free from untruth. One in which issues are properly considered on their merits and not on the basis of rumour. And a genuine engagement with everyone – not just the Conservative minority.
Merry New Year.
Let’s have a 2020 when certain people finally accept democracy.
Merry Brexmas.
Andy, John is a Conservative MP so it is not surprising that most contributors on this site are Conservatives. If you don’t like it then you don’t have to read or participate.
Let’s have a 2020 when all disloyal people like you openly admit that what really they want is for the UK, or fragments thereof, to be swallowed up into a sovereign federal United States of Europe, rather than constantly inventing specious reasons for staying in the EU and so continuing to be involved in its inexorable process of “ever closer union”, eurofederalisation by another name.
What you said in August 2018:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/08/07/spending-the-39-bn-cutting-vat/#comment-953087
“I was born in London in 1973. But I have been an EU citizens all of my adult life. I have lived and worked and studied in the EU. I am a European before I a Briton and angry pensioners are ever going to change that.”
Part of my reply:
“So at least you frankly admit that your primary loyalty is to the EU and not to your own country, unlike many members of Parliament who feel the same way but pretend to be British patriots.”
And unlike other eurofederalists who post comments here.
Exactly – as usual he (like more EU supporters) confuses “European” with the dire EU. I for one love Europe, the British are clearly European (indeed I in Italy currently), my wife is Italian and we have property in France and Italy). We do therefore see first hand the huge damage the dire bureaucratic, anti-democratic, red tape spewing, one size fits all, EURO and ERM pushing, socialist EU does and did – and not just to the UK.
What total nonsense. Being in the EU has not made France less French or Germany less German. There is absolutely nothing wrong with friendly nations working closely together to the common good. EU citizenship is a wonderful right – and you are stealing it from your children and grandchildren. Our generation will never forgive your generation. And – one day – we will undo it.
As for the EU being ‘socialist’. It is ironic that socialists don’t like the EU because it is too capitalist. Indeed – irony of irony – the EU’s single market is indeed perhaps the purest form of Thatcherism around today. She won. And those Brexiteers claiming to act in her name are snatching defeat for Britain from the jaws of her European victory.
There is now nowhere for you Brexiteers to hide. It is now all your fault. 30 years of raging against Brussels and you now have to put everything you claimed was wrong right. You have, perhaps, 10 years. To be frank I don’t think you have a chance. The first time Brexit voters have to fill in and pay for their ETIAS visa waivers just to travel to Spain you are going to start losing support big time. The first time they face customs checks or import duties on goods they buy online from Poland you lose more. But it’s for you now to try to work out the contradictions in your plans. It is for you to make excuses to fishermen when they are sold out. When the car manufacturers move factories it is now your problem.
Globalisation has never been perfect. The EU is far from perfect. But the alternatives are worse. As you are all about to prove. Much to my amusement. And I remain a proud EU citizen. You can strip me of my legal rights but my identity remains.
Just been catching up on the political studies association awards 2019 ……..
‘’ RT Hon David Gauke MP awarded Politician of the Year
RT Hon Hilary Benn MP awarded Parliamentarian of the Year.
RT Hon Anna Soubry MP awarded for Political Courage
RT Hon John Bercow awarded Lifetime Achievement in Politics’’
Good grief.
Thankfully most of them but unfortunately not all of them got an early Christmas present on December 12th.
Happy Christmas Sir John and hopefully a meaningful Brexit in 2020.
Appalling, anti-democratic people who were surely acting as traitors to the interests of the UK. This after most of them having been elected on a “we will deliver Brexit” ticket plus one who should have been acting as an honest & neutral referee not at all what he did. Let us hope he is never, ever put in the Lords – it is stuffed with far too many appalling people rather like him already. It seems the Supreme Court is too.
‘appy Kwissmuss. As they say in EastEnders.
As a small child in a village I swore I’d heard jingle bells at midnight on Christmas Eve. Every Christmas we lived in the village. Nobody believed me. I was just a little girl.
Years later the retired teacher, spinster, who rented half a farm house across from ours passed away. She wasn’t the sociable type, nobody knew her well. When her things were being cleared they found a cubby hole behind the wardrobe in which they found a bag of jungle bells. And all of us who’d been disbelieved children smiled to know she’d walked miles in the dark on Christmas Eve from village to village shaking those bells outside houses where there were children.
How very sweet of her 🙂
Thank you very much for that, and all your wise and thought provoking words over the past year. I hope you and your family have a very happy Christmas.
Merry Christmas to you Sir John and your family, and thank you for taking the time to publish your diary.
It’s beginning to sink in that the last few years of chaos are over and the clouds are lifting
Merry Christmas !
Found a lost lady wandering around.
Asked where she was going.
Turned out she was looking for the salvation army place to go and help the homeless over Christmas, but could not find it.
I walked her there, a ten minute walk. She was a recently retired children’s cancer nurse.
Complete salt of the earth, and exactly the kind of person that keeps this country going.
I was left humbled, but glad to have met her for that ten minutes.
I wish her all the best.
She is exactly the kind of person who should get on the honours list, but of course it’s unlikely.
I hope she has a good Christmas.
Thank you, Sir John for your daily insightful blog. So often the voice of reason in the murky politics of Westminster.
I wish you and yours a very happy Christmas and successful year ahead.