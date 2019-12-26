Why did Labour lose?

I rarely write about the Opposition parties, preferring to concentrate on how government can do better.
We will, however, hear a lot about Labour’s future as they embark on choosing a new leader. Our constitution thrives best with a strong Opposition that looks like a government in waiting, so what Labour does will matter. For this reason I am interested in your thoughts on what they might do next. It was interesting that the biggest array of freebies ever offered in an election did not tease out more supporters.
Their first self appointed task is to work out why they lost so many seats in 2019. They have been all but eliminated in Scotland where they used to be dominant, have been largely excluded from the South outside London and lost many seats in old heartlands in the North and Midlands. They are an urban party with a strong dependence on the capital.
The last election was two elections at the same time. There was a Leave/Remain battle. The Lib Dems tried to make it an election to revoke our departure, and the Conservatives stressed the need to get Brexit done. Labour was scarcely part of this contest, as they sought to present a range of Remain tilted opinions as a new policy whilst saying the were also a home for Leave voters. Their spokesmen and women were unconvincing on the biggest issue of the day. Anyone desperate to keep us in the EU would vote Lib Dem and anyone keen to leave would vote Conservative.
The second election was about economic and social policy. Labour led this debate with a comprehensive offer of much more state control and “free” goods and services for people, against a Conservative targeted offer of spending increases on the NHS, schools and police. Some in Labour claim to have “won” this battle of ideas, yet the polling evidence suggests otherwise.
Those who think Labour’s twin problems were Brexit and the personality and past record of their Leader cling to the hope that otherwise their ideas were popular. Instead the more free offers Labour launched, the more people felt their policy was unaffordable. The answer that only the rich would pay did not add up, and was contradicted by their Manifesto itself with the ending of the marriage allowance.
It appears the voters rejected not just Labour’s Brexit stance but also their economic offer. People remembered what happened with past Labour governments spending and nationalising too much. Tomorrow I will look at what they could or might do next.
As an aid to answering this question, I’d like to see a ‘lie bar chart’; displaying the lies, as adjudicated by an independent trustworthy body, told by each Party from the date for the GE was announced.
The Boris lies were very quickly jumped on and he was made to look foolish; did he learn the lesson? Labour’s lies just got more ridiculous as time went on, so perhaps it was the ‘lie quotient’ that decided it….
Pardon me but you spent virtually the whole election talking about Labour’s policies.
There were many reasons why Labour lost. But the one I think stands head and shoulders above the rest, is that Labour took their voter base in the North for granted. It was those Labour heartlands that took the brunt of New Labour, and latterly Conservative policies of MASS IMMIGRATION, under investment, pro-EU damaging laws etc. Much like on the continent it seemed no matter who you voted for your got the same. People voted BREXIT for change. If you voted to Leave and one party was not going to do that, it did not matter what else was on offer it was largely unappealing.
The big question though, why did so many vote Conservative, and not the BREXIT Party ?
What is clear – and what should concern Conservatives – is that there is now a significant centre left majority in this country. Even with virtually all of the old UKIP vote behind you and adding in the DUP you couldn’t get more than 47% of the vote. The right’s share has been falling routinely over recent elections and you are now a minority – and a shrinking one at that.
This was not a referendum. Had it been ‘Leave’ would have lost. But obviously this will not stop Conservatives claiming a popular mandate for Johnson’s Brexit which is simply not there.
All that said Labour has majorly lost its way. Corbyn is the worst leader of a main party since Duncan Smith. . The Labour front bench is beyond weak. A collection of hapless non-entities. Their best people – Hilary Benn, Dan Jarvis, Yvette Cooper consigned to the backbenches escape the awfulness of the leader. The party is riven the antisemitism as has been taken over by an extremist cabal.
Much of this also applies to the current Conservative Party too – it is just marginally less bad than Labour at the moment and our antiquated electoral system means the alternatives – Lib Dem, Greens, Farage – cannot win.
But change is coming. The young are overwhelmingly outraged by Brexit, the failure of the Tory elite to tackle climate change and the fact that they are locked out of democratic process. A system which locks out the young in favour of the old is one that has had its day.
So I suspect you will see a major realignment on the left. Hopefully a sensible Labour leader who will work with the Lib Dems, Greens, Plaid and maybe even the SNP to win power for a rainbow coalition which will then change the voting system. I reckon we have two or three FPTP elections left at most.
Some of Labour’s individual policies were popular – I hope it doesn’t ditch all of them. But together they were an incoherent mess. I hope Labour now pick Jess Phillips because she will connect with voters. She will majorly show-up Johnson for the fraud he is.. A down-to-earth woman from Birmingham with a strong sense of social justice versus an entitled Eton cheat. There will be no contest.
You say:- It was interesting that the biggest array of freebies ever offered in an election did not tease out more supporters.
It was fabulous to see that the UK’s electorate, especially in the north, saw through Labour fake offer of endless bribes to buy their votes using money stolen of others. It would have destroyed the economy is very short order. It is a shame that, especially in London and places like Islington, most of the electorate fell for these appalling con tricks.
The Labour leadership contenders is a list of dire, daft and rather incompetent people. Deluded remainer Kier Starmer is now favourite and Long Bailey second. If Boris put a real Conservative small government, low tax agenda in places Labour will not see power for at least 10 years. But will he or is he another Cameron or Blair at heart?
Every State needs a strong and thoughtful Opposition, one which has reasonable and honest aims and values. Governments must be held to account, or they will become stale and eventually veer towards corruption.
Lady Nugee has already admitted that Labour’s economic manifesto was not in fact costed, while Mr Corbyn was, from the start, quite evidently a Leader without any characteristic of authority.
What I would like to see in the Labour Party is a sense of integrity, and intelligent, reasoned arguments for their beliefs – not the crude and menacing tactics of fear and hatred, as perpetrated by Momentum and certain powerful Trades Union leaders.
People do not like being lied to. Many MP’s stood on a 2017 manifesto to honour the referendum result, and promised to uphold it, and then did the opposite. Boris got rid of a few (not enough) but Labour didn’t. They became an undemocratic party.
Many Remainers just wanted to Remain, and they didn’t care how, even if it meant destroying democracy. If they like the EU that much, then they aren’t too bothered about democracy anyway.
The Tories should not preen too much in their success. (And now having dispatched BNP, UKIP and BP they face the threat of Remain Lib Dem s!).
The Tories only won because the Labour Party is unashamedly communist and because Boris called/calls to something deep-seated in the electorate ( very Cry ‘God for Harry, England, and Saint George!’ or a good actor!).
He has huge support in very odd places.
But the Tories have moved so far to the left as to be virtually Labour Light.
Boris seems to be what the country needs..so let’s hope that undermining from some quarters has no effect. And let’s hope that the undermining is not true!
The papers are now full of rumoured ghastly policies ( health, drones, selling education etc).
Basically the Tories need to deliver a real Brexit and become a Conservative party again.
Which I doubt will happen. But for 5 years ( is it still?) we are safer than we would have been in Britezuela.