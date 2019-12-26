The power of Brexit

By johnredwood | Published: December 26, 2019

Early one recent morning when I was walking to my Parliamentary office a taxi driver stopped to tell me how pleased he was we would at last implement the referendum. He is training to be a teacher. He told me he was so fed up with Establishment and media bias and all the efforts to reverse the decision. He represents the passion and the decency behind the Brexit vote. He wanted to thank me but I felt I needed to thank him for holding true to the opportunity the vote offered.

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

3 Comments

  1. Mark B
    Posted December 26, 2019 at 5:49 am | Permalink

    Good morning.

    It is a great pity that he is going to be disappointed when he finds out we have only left in name only and that we will still be paying in long after we have supposedly left and subject to all their laws, regulations and oversight.

    Reply
  2. Nig l
    Posted December 26, 2019 at 6:37 am | Permalink

    Come to the edge
    We might fall
    Come to the edge
    It’s too high
    COME TO THE EDGE
    And they came
    And he pushed
    And they flew. (Christopher Logue)

    Reply
  3. Lifelogic
    Posted December 26, 2019 at 6:53 am | Permalink

    Indeed we should thank the electorate for holding true and seeing through Labours bribe con trick manifesto. A shame so many MPs failed to respect the referendum and tried to hold the country to ransom – ultimately with the total treachery of the Benn act. Many of these dire MPs and traitors are still in parliament some even claiming to be “Conservatives”.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Your email is never published nor shared. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*
*

  • About John Redwood


    John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.

  • John’s Books

  • Email Alerts

    You can sign up to receive John's blog posts by e-mail by entering your e-mail address in the box below.

    Enter your email address:

    Delivered by FeedBurner

    The e-mail service is powered by Google's FeedBurner service. Your information is not shared.

  • Map of Visitors

    Locations of visitors to this page