The power of Brexit

Early one recent morning when I was walking to my Parliamentary office a taxi driver stopped to tell me how pleased he was we would at last implement the referendum. He is training to be a teacher. He told me he was so fed up with Establishment and media bias and all the efforts to reverse the decision. He represents the passion and the decency behind the Brexit vote. He wanted to thank me but I felt I needed to thank him for holding true to the opportunity the vote offered.
About John Redwood
John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.
John’s Books
Email Alerts
You can sign up to receive John's blog posts by e-mail by entering your e-mail address in the box below.
The e-mail service is powered by Google's FeedBurner service. Your information is not shared.
-
Map of Visitors
3 Comments
Good morning.
It is a great pity that he is going to be disappointed when he finds out we have only left in name only and that we will still be paying in long after we have supposedly left and subject to all their laws, regulations and oversight.
Come to the edge
We might fall
Come to the edge
It’s too high
COME TO THE EDGE
And they came
And he pushed
And they flew. (Christopher Logue)
Indeed we should thank the electorate for holding true and seeing through Labours bribe con trick manifesto. A shame so many MPs failed to respect the referendum and tried to hold the country to ransom – ultimately with the total treachery of the Benn act. Many of these dire MPs and traitors are still in parliament some even claiming to be “Conservatives”.