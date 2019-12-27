Labour’s choices

There seem to be two main strands in leadership proposals for Labour. The first is to go back to the damaging topic of Brexit which has splintered them so badly in the last three years, and to present a stronger Remain view. The second is to let the Conservatives deliver Brexit and concentrate instead on the radical social and economic agenda. Neither of these offers an easy route back to popularity.
Many of us see the result of the referendum followed by two elections where pro Brexit parties have won as a clear indication of the country’s view. We decided and we should get on with it. Trying to do at a later stage what the Lib Dems failed to do in the 2019 election seems foolish. Dressing it up as a second vote when they want to have a vote between two kinds of Remain will not convince the Brexit majority. It is also a short term policy. The next General election should take place long after we have left the EU.
Those who want to stress the domestic agenda and develop the work of Corbyn and McDonnell are right to think forwards to a post Brexit world. They also need to ask themselves why was there so much hostility to their generous large offer of “free” services and nationalised businesses in 2019?
The voters in the North and Midlands they lost did not just switch because of Brexit, important though that was. They also felt Labour had forgotten the needs and views of the many aspirational families who are not well off but who look to government to offer a hand up not a hand out. Labour constantly spoke out for the tiny minority that sleep rough, or the minority that still cannot find a job rather than for the many who pay taxes to pay the state bills and who want more of their own money to spend. Labour also speak for the migrants still to arrive, which worries those facing housing shortages or low wages.
If Labour take away the conclusion that free hand outs and nationalisations are popular, so they need more of them, they may well lose again. Labour last won under Tony Blair, when he tacked a long way towards Conservativism at a time when the Conservatives had messed the economy up thanks to the European Exchange Rate Mechanism.
You say “They also felt Labour had forgotten the needs and views of the many aspirational families who are not well off but who look to government to offer a hand up not a hand out.” But government in general do not offer even a hand up their main activity is taxing people and largely wasting this money. They get in the way far more than they assist.
John Major and the Conservatives did indeed mess up the economy up thanks to the European Exchange Rate Mechanism. The foolish Major failed ever to say sorry for the huge predictable and pointless damage it did and learned nothing, why on earth did the party retain this man when he ‘resigned’? But they also retained Theresa May. What plonkers many Tory MPs are.
Boris need to go for far smaller government and to get the government parasites off people’s backs and out of their way.
Your first and second paras are absolutely right. Your third is a lovely idea that won’t happen.
Our kind host is right to say that Labour has, even prior to Corbyn, taken their core vote for granted. As another poster said yesterday, the Conservatives have done, and indeed continue to do, the exact same thing. The notion that voters who were previously Labour switched to Conservative because they were attracted by anything in the Tory manifesto, other than ‘getting Brexit done’, is just not credible. These voters chose the lesser of two evils. With Brexit ‘done’ the Tories will have lost their leverage over the electorate come the next GE.
Cummings is no genius, but I think it’s clear he understands this. That’s why the Tories will attempt to ‘lovebomb’ these voters with ‘investment’ in public services in an attempt to retain their support. My guess is that the moves the Tories put on these voters will be more akin to the clumsy advances of a drunken yob in a nightclub, rather than the imaginative courtship of a charming gentleman. And so the disappointed and disgusted gal will return to her ex, assuming he’s said sorry and made some vaguely credible promises to treat her right. He probably won’t, she’ll realise, but it’s got to be better than the boozy, bumbling alternative…
Better educational opportunities, lower taxes and worthwhile interest on savings would help.
We need to wait until they have chosen their new leader before we know which direction they will take.
Labour have the luxury of five years and endless opinion polls to see what does and dies not work with the electorate. They also have the Conservative Party who, once the electorate have realised that we have not in fact left the EU, which will be fretting over its seats.
Labour’s best course is to assume the mantle of the BREXIT Party and point out at that what the Tories are offering is not BREXIT. But I’d doubt that will take the oppotunity of that open goal.
That is indeed the open goal. The Boris deal is clearly not a real Brexit and is far worse than just leaving (thank in part to the dire traitors who supported the Benn Act). But Labour will not take this route given the make up of the party.
Stuffed as it is with remainers and the politics of envy people and is controlled by largely the large state sector trade unions wanting endlessly more government and more workers “rights”. Worker rights almost never help good workers but do help good shirkers (whom other workers than have to carry). This damages the economy hugely and destroys jobs. The best protection for workers is lots of other good available jobs just as for tenants it is lots of choice or other homes to rent. Not workers rights and yet more lawyers.
The list of potential leaders of the Labour Party is dire. I cannot see any of them bringing the party back to strength very quickly, the dire remainer Kier Starmer seems to be the only one who can speak in full coherent sentences but there is no sense to the sort of policies he would push. I, like Rod Liddle, favour the dire David Lammy as he would really bury the party for good.
With his evil identity politics and his politics of envy agenda that is. Demonstrated regularly on LBC.
So Lady Hale want more tax payers money for legal aid to be given to lawyers. What a surprise. To a woman with a hammer everything start to look like a nail … The last thing the UK needs is more lawyers, more laws, more taxes for legal aid or more courts or court levels.
Middle of the road is always safer,.No Political ideology speaks of the circumstances we have now . Everyone has to work with what they have got and begin to reshape. We cannot go down Labours road of spend , spend , spend, we cannot lose the experience of those who under Tony Blair thought that the world was their oyster because they were young and the youth were the future. I don’t know who interpreted this to mean , graduates without any grown up knowledge could take over everything and out with the old , however those in their 40’s are now seeing that learning from being and doing is just as much a part of life as taught knowledge. The older University grads, who still show off about their achievements from 18yrs-21 yrs, who arrogantly think that this will set them up for the next 50 yrs need to step back and reflect upon their time then and their existence in the 2020’s.
We now have a more diverse multicultural mix. In my job everything becomes more complicated. Language problems have become the main barrier to a efficient , effective consultation with many needing an extra 30 mins for telephone interpreters , some saying they can speak the language , however their abilities are so limited there is much misunderstanding. The nuances of languages rely on far more than a basic knowledge . Sub texts are also difficult hurdles to jump as hidden meanings are interpreted in different ways in different countries, so we may be insulting patients without knowing.
It is again going to be a great learning process trying to make a cohesive society and all should be involved.
But the next General election will NOT take place long after we have left the EU, if you agree to Boris’s horrible “deal” (which is simply Mrs May’s “deal” combined with the surrender of our brethren in Northern Ireland). You HAVE to mobilise against the disgraceful “Withdrawal Agreement” (= vassal status) or else we will never leave the EU’s grip.
The Withdrawal Agreement is Brexit. Get used to it. You voted for it.
The conservatives will have to deliver, or else.
Brexit isn’t, or shouldn’t be, the only goal. If the last 3 years have shown us anything, it is that Parliament cares for itself more than the people it governs. The whole system needs reform.
Will immigration fall? Will the North get a boost? Not if the past broken promises are anything to go by. Will Parliament become more honest, honourable and work in the interests of the whole UK and not just prioritise minorities, immigrants and refugees? That is yet to be proven!
Problem is you have to have a choice at the ballot box John.
For 30 years if you voted for New Labour ( who lost Scotland to the SNP) or the Tories you ended up with neoliberal globalism.
There was nothing between the two parties as the middle ground was moved to the right. That was a sure sign democracy had been hijacked when there was no choice between the liberal left and liberal right.
People have lent the conservatives their vote, after brexit is done millions will go back to their traditional parties and they want a clear choice.
Instead of having no choice on the right wing spectrum they want the middle ground moved back to the centre.
Neoliberal globalism is dead John. Anybody who picks this horse will be punished at the ballot box. Leave did not win to move the middle ground even further right.
Labour lost in the 70’s because the unions became too powerful. Businesses should take a lesson from that. Voters do not want to be run by technocratic business leaders they can’t vote out who rig the game in their favour.
You saw what happened after the referendum when millions thought leave won. Conservatives could not get a majority as brexit was over.
So it is over to Boris and those who lent him is vote are watching.
Corbyn was called a Marxist or a communist that was hyperbole.
There was nothing radical about it. What Corbyn was offering was the middle ground when I was in my 20′ s.
He was a Keynsian and so is Trump. Trump is A pure Military Keynsian. Keynes also runs right through your views John like Blackpool rock.
The voters – especially in England – have been telling Labour for more than 50 years that they don’t want red in tooth and claw socialism. They might accept Blairite centre left policies but nationalisation, untrammelled union power and runaway state spending are not wanted.
Until Labour face up to this they are doomed and if so, good riddance. In the long run the LibDems may have a chance to recover the centre left ground if they can come up with actual workable policies and a leader who wouldn’t look pathetic on the same stage as Trump. Putin, Xi, Abe and all the rest.
@rick hamilton; That would be why the voters sacked Ted Heath in 1974 (twice), because they didn’t want “red in tooth and claw socialism”, but, surely, if you are correct have the voters not also rejected true-blue in tooth and claw capitalism since 1997…
“Until Labour face up to this they are doomed and if so, good riddance..”
Perhaps, but it is also true that until the Tories also face up to their own policy problems they too are doomed, BOTH main parties are on final notice I suspect!
As I recall, Heath had some very good proposals for governance (Selsdon man, anyone?) and then did a swift about-turn at the first sound of gunshots.
Why are we agonising over Labours failures. Let the process of natural selection deal with them. The Conservative government can virtually ignore their existence for the next year while ensuring that a clean Brexit is effected. The electorate have consigned them and the Lib Dems to irrelevance so leave them there. The SNP are rooted in Scotland representing a mere 5.4 million people. Their desire for indepependance from the UK but dependence on the EU is a contradiction, particularly when their economy is tied to the UK. To reiterate Boris’s maxim, get Brexit done and do it properly. For the first time in 3.5 years the EU know it is going to happen so cut out the crap and cut to the quick. The EU must have begun to realise that they are the supplicants, if not they are the losers. Their Battle of the Bulge came to nothing.
There are no longer The Others to take flack from the Tories.
We’ll see what they’re made of.
*Uncontrolled* immigration and Political Correctness need to be dealt with. Most of us have no issue at all with politeness and being kind to minorities but Political Correctness/No Platforming/Identity Politics is the weaponisation of words by the Left in order to dominate politics, advantage trouble makers and to crush free speech.
These are of at least equal importance to Brexit in the concerns of those who gave up voting Labour.
If Boris goes for the small government, low tax, cheap energy, good growth and get the government out of the damn way approach then he will win the next election whatever Labour do.
If however (as looks more likely given what he has said so far) he continues with the socialist, tax borrow and piss down the drain, red tape spewing government that we have had to suffer almost all my life (certainly from Ted Heath onwards).
We need to move from nearly 50% of GDP spend (largely wasted) by the state sector to under 25%. It would of course then be 25% of a far larger GDP. Freedom and choice for everyone please – in health care, education, energy and almost everything else. Stop the government rigging the markets.
“Why are we agonising over Labours failures. Let the process of natural selection deal with them.”
…..Exactly !
You have five years to destroy Labour. To destroy their finances by abolishing Opt-in. To dismantle their Quangocracy. To destroy their influence across the British body politic.
Reform of the British state to prevent these ‘political animals’ getting anyway near power. Start with the BBC and reform of constituency boundaries.
Reply The aim of democratic politics is not to prevent opposition or destroy a main party we disagree with.It is to influence opinion and seek the majority.
There is absolutely no doubt that Brexit will be revisited – probably by Labour – in the relatively near future. The notion that it is ‘settled’ is frankly preposterous. We are no more going to stop campaigning to be part of the EU than you did to leave it. The difference being, of course, that for decades the Eurosceptic movement was never much more than a handful of malcontents – angry at everything – whereas pro-Europeans have had hundreds of thousands on the streets repeatedly. Sure we have been let down by our current crop of leaders but we are going nowhere. You’ll get periods where you don’t hear much from us but we’ll be here regularly to remind you every time something Brexit related goes wrong. We ain’t going away. And whether it takes us 2 years or 20 or even more we will beat you in the end. We have time and demographics on our side and you do not.
As for Labour they do face a monumental challenge. Like all the progressive parties they face an electoral system which naturally favours the Conservatives. There will be boundary changes which will favour the Conservatives more. And obviously the Tories will do everything they can to gerrymander and fiddle the system to give themselves the biggest possible electoral advantage. As you would expect. But the simple fact is that modern voters have moved on from the failed electoral system and confrontational politics of the past. We want parties that will work together for the common good and not parties that seek narrow electoral advantage by being pointlessly adversarial. If the next Labour leader realises this – and works together with the other progressive parties they can still beat Johnson next time out. It’s a tall order but the Tories look and sound tired. They don’t look like Britain, they don’t speak like Britain, they don’t have policies for a modern Britain – and you can only appeal to old people so much before young people have enough.
Reply Young people become old people. There is a never ending supply of new older people. Do not assume the 60 year old will think like the 16 year old. Your Remain side did not show much capacity to help each other in the election, and where it did it brought out the Leave vote in bigger numbers to win.
Someone mentioned yesterday about political correctness. Apparently it’s gone mad. Apparently you can’t say anything nowadays without offending someone.
Of course, this is not true. What you actually mean is that you want to say things which are offensive but you dare not because it will make you look bad.
This is good. It means you are all learning.
Incidentally the people who tend to take the most offence are those of you who lost readily accuse others of being easily offended. Which is ironic.
I think you need to get out more, Andy. I’m sure your mum would agree with me that a breath of fresh air would do you the world of good, instead of being hunched over that computer 24/7.
JR wrote:
“Labour last won under Tony Blair, when he tacked a long way towards Conservativism at a time when the Conservatives had messed the economy up thanks to the European Exchange Rate Mechanism.”
….I love this, it has me tickled.
Ok JR first of all I’d rather trust [true] conservatives with the economy rather than Labour any day.
However you ignore the fact that the ERM itself was not the cause, the blame lays squarely at the feet of the fool who got us into it in the first place.
I can not even imagine the fuss if a leading Tory figure said that a couple of historical fascist leaders were his/her “ most significant” intellectual influences.Yet this has been said about Marx,Lenin and Trotsky on the Labour side. Not to mention Momentum teaming up with CPB in North London and the platforms shared with various extremists by major figures in the Labour Party.
Before they do anything else Labour need to win back the trust of the working class…a mountain to climb…and without heavy industry maybe impossible. That would involve a purge of extreme elements who thought they could hitch a ride to power.
At the moment however Labour is drawing up the lines for a leadership battle and telling its members that true agendas must be hidden at all costs. Pink cellophane and ribbons time.
Reply Leading Conservatives oppose fascism, condemning authoritarianism and brutality by right and left alike.
Seems a pointless article to me, JR.
No matter who Labour elect as their leader, the party will always be the same bunch of losers dead against this country being strong through hard work and low tax.
They, and quite a few conservatives actually don’t seem to realise people are regurgitating that diet of Euro-ism and political correctness that has been forced down our throats. We’re having no more of it.
We want our country back, and we don’t want governments that kowtow to other countries.
That is why Labour lost the election, and of leopards and spots is why Labour’s existence is pointless.
Besides we gave Boris such a large majority that Labour may as well call it a day and disband.
The issue with Labour is that their entire ethos is based on past glories, so they spend their time looking backwards. They have great difficulty in understanding that nothing in life is static and that the role of government is to reflect the needs of this ever-changing environment, not to nail us to the past. Perhaps it explains their love affair with the sclerotic EU and its binding legislation.
Until Labour can understand its place in the modern world there’s little reason for its existence. This doesn’t mean there isn’t a need for a Party of the left, but Mr Corbyn’s scattergun approach of identity politics and wishlists, coupled with demonising every Tory policy “just because”, lacked any sort of overall vision for our future and was always destined to failure.
Without fully understanding why people voted the way they did no one can have any idea what the labour party needs to do, nor what the Tory party needs to do beyond “Getting Brexit Done” either.
Once removed from the grasp of the EC (and eventually ECJ, assuming we leave with a WA) who known what the majority of electorate might want in 2023/4. Perhaps they will look back to the 1945-79 ‘Post War Consensus’; they might become even more Free Market than the 1979-2020 period has been; or they might take up Mr Frans Timmermans up on his offer/suggestion -with, no doubt, all the re-entry strings attached, deciding that Brexit wasn’t such a good idea after all. If the latter happens then the real question might be about the future strengths of the SNP & LibDems, not the Labour Party…
This is why the current govt needs to get out signing FTAs in 2020, the sooner the electorate sees and understand the benefits of Brexit and the lies of “Project fear”, the people need to see Brexit working for them, not just the Westminster Village or the City.
Perhaps it is best that they split with Starrmer types going to the Libdems to fight a rejoin campaign and Corbyn / Rong Bailey types going to the Socialist Worker party.
Criminalise the invocation of Godwin’s Law which is an incitement to violence. This is one of Labour’s and the left’s favourite tool of demonisation against their political enemy. Even Labour MPs use this form of bigotry against those who represent a political threat
The rise of identity politics and its use to destroy decent people is now an existential threat to our freedoms and liberties. Roger Scruton is probably the most well known victim of this form of extremist political act
If labour endorse a remain position it will be a dream come true for conservatives, the “free stuff” agenda still has some supporters but is more of a danger in an economic downturn.
What they will struggle with are problems with anti-semitism, they are relying on extreme voters who will naturally drive away other voters. The danger for labour is a media that keep mentioning this.
The E R M was a total disaster for the Conservatives. Many aspirational buyers of council houses were badly let down. The high interest rates and down turn in the economy, forced them to sell up. They ended up back where they started.
The E U has been poisonous to this country and many others!
To be honest I’m not that interested in Labour’s choices and much more interested in what the Tory party is going to do now that it has an assured Commons majority.
The first thing I would say is that we cannot tolerate a repetition of Theresa May’s “no running commentary” approach during forthcoming negotiations with the EU.
I accept that there may be sensitive information which should not be broadcast but in my view MPs must insist on continuous scrutiny during the process, rejecting the notion that the government should be allowed to negotiate and sign a deal in complete secrecy and then just plonk it down before Parliament for final approval exactly as it stands, with no possibility of changing even a comma.
Perhaps if it is felt that a normal Select Committee of MPs could not all be trusted with any confidential information which might be shared with them then perhaps the answer could be to set it up a special cross party committee of the Privy Council including only carefully vetted MPs who have taken a strong oath of secrecy.
Which also brings me to a second point, that we need to change the oaths of allegiance taken by parliamentarians and others to include both renunciation of any allegiance to the EU or other foreign organisation or power and affirmation of the legal supremacy of the UK Parliament. And I recall here that the 1689 Bill of Rights:
https://avalon.law.yale.edu/17th_century/england.asp
prescribed two separate oaths to be taken by holders of public office, the second including a declaration that:
“… no foreign prince, person, prelate, state or potentate hath or ought to have any jurisdiction, power, superiority, pre-eminence or authority, ecclesiastical or spiritual, within this realm.”
Checking back I find that I actually suggested this in 2009, on this thread:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2009/07/15/supremacy-of-parliament/
following this short blog article:
“Supremacy of Parliamenr”
“Conservative peer Lord Jenkin of Roding has tabled a couple of important amendments to the Parliamentary Standards Bill which assert Article IX of the Bill of Rights and Parliamentary supremacy, “notwithstanding any provision of the European Communities Act 1972, the European Convention of Human Rights or the Human Rights Act”. I understand this has official Conservative party backing. That’s a good move in view of the nature of this legislation.”
There were some interesting exchanges at that time, those who allege that this is all about angry pensioners disliking foreigners might benefit from reading them.
Dear Mr. Redwood,
There is every chance that the Labour Party could succeed at the next general election. All that is required is for certain events to take place.
Take immigration, for example. This was said to be a major factor in people voting to leave the EU during the referendum in 2016. What is happening now? Migrants crossing the channel on a daily basis with 60 on Boxing Day alone.
Sajid Javid says it is an emergency, Priti Patel says she will cut it by half while Boris might even give them an amnesty. I read that, so far, 6% have been returned. With such joined-up thinking in government, I’m sure that will encourage Northern working class voters to continue to lend Mr. Johnson their votes.
Events, dear boy, events!