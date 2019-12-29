Can we discuss the performance of the Bank of England?

Media commentary on the outgoing Governor and the new Governor hit a new low. We were told of the rock star Governor leaving, with silly mildly abusive comments on the alleged personality of the incoming Governor. There was no critical commentary of the failings of current Bank policy, nor comment on the huge opportunities to change things for the better under new direction.
Governor Carney leaves an economy stalled, pursuing a uniquely tight money policy at a time when all the other main Central Banks are rightly fighting slowdown and recession with a range of monetary tools at their disposal. He has been besotted by Brexit to the point where he has not understood the forces at work on the UK, which are largely the same as anywhere else in a globalised world economy suffering from sluggish growth and mercifully low inflation in the advanced world. All the time he has been Governor we have been full members of the EU, just as he wanted .
When he first arrived he promised reform. He told us he was going to use forward guidance to give markets a clearer steer of where interest rates and monetary policy were going. The first two occasions when he guided people to expect a rate rise he did not follow through with one, and after the third warning of a rate rise after a gap he actually cut rates. It was difficult to see how any of this helped.
During the referendum he politicised the Bank by producing a series of very pessimistic short term forecasts of jobs, unemployment, output and house prices which only Remain could accept. They turned out to be very wrong as I and other Leavers forecast.
After the vote he did nothing. A few weeks later he decided to cut interest rates, relaunch Quantitative easing and make money available to the banks. This stimulated activity and inflation, and pushed the pound down a bit. From 2017 onwards he then changed tack, withdrew necessary facilities from the commercial banks, put through two rate rises and slowed the economy markedly until over the last three months there has been no growth at all. This was needless and predictable.
He could have shifted UK policy in late 2018 to promoting more growth and activity as the Fed did. He could have done so this autumn when the ECB did. Instead he ignored the obvious signs of global weakness and tightened controls over commercial bank lending. On his watch the repair of the commercial banks has been completed so they are now robust and able to withstand bigger external shocks. They now need an LTRO or funding for lending scheme to access money to lend on to businesses who wish to invest and to people who want to buy homes and cars.
7 Comments
Did Carney do these things because he was incompetent, or spiteful because we didn’t vote to Remain? We will probably never know, but there have been some very spiteful acts from some Remainers who are obviously more loyal to the EU than the UK.
Why are we unable to rid ourselves of those who actively work against us?
The selected new governor is, it’s reported, in charge of the FCA. This is part of the BoE? Is this the same FCA that oversaw the collapse of a direct lending organisation this year, which has caused problems for other direct lenders. Has the Treasury chosen another highly paid person who would be better employed for much less elsewhere?
Indeed it has been appalling stewardship of the BoE, plus Carney is full of climate alarmist claptrap too and was hugely overpaid and over pensioned to boot. Another dire Oxford PPE chap. He was chosen by the incompetent chancellor George Osborne and was retained by the even more appalling, tax to death, Europhile dope Philip Hammond.
Another huge failing of the BoE and FCA has been the failure to ensure any real completion in banking, the spread between deposit rates and lending/overdraft rates is absurd. Even the big banks are charging up to 68% on overdraft fees even to sound customers. Perhaps 140 times what they pay to depositors. Huge margins, restrictive terms and high fees are hugely damaging to investment. I have turned town several development opportunities due to lack of funding at sensible rates and terms plus the very slow and over complex processing of borrowing applications.
Does the new BoE chap, who is coming from the FCA, approve of the 40% and 78% one size fits all overdraft rates the daft FCA rules have produced? I note that he also like Carney does not seem to have any decent logic, science or maths qualifications but is it seems he is knowledgeable on the Napolionic Wars. The PRA/FCA has done a very poor job in my opinion. He also seems to have little experience of the private sector.
Let us hope he is better than he looks on paper. He must surely be better than Carney. Is he another green crap pushing climate alarmist I wonder?
If Boris is true to his word and intends to create a much more dynamic economy (Singaporean) then we will require a very different attitude at the BoE and throughout the banking system. I have no idea whether our current Chancellor and the new Govenor are on board with this or not. Given a no nonsense Brexit we need a budget that lays out in detail the new plan A and the means to facilitate it. We have bumbled along in a suspended limbo for the past 3.5 years. We need to see an end to it. The first indication will be the scything of the Cabinet, and much of the negative Civil Service. When we see this happening we will know that change is afoot. The BBC needs addressing too. The first step should be a bollocking of a lifetime for the Chairman and a clear message that they are living on borrowed time. Six months or radical surgery will be performed.
Technical detail I leave to our host, I am not qualified to offer more than direction.
Had Remain won I expect we’d have been in the euro by now.
Very strange idea to “forward guide” interest rate rises ( and then not raise them when the “marker”/unemployment rate is reached).
Surely there should be a flexible approach based on day to day situations? ( A bit like Princess Anne’s warning re adherence to “elf n safety”).
I do think that the application of a rigid economic policy based on prediction is a bit weird…might as well run the economy using Tarot cards!
There are reports that Mr Bailey intends to scrap the crystal ball stuff ( although I guess that investment in funds is actually just that!).
Might as well put it on the horses?
Off topic please. The BBC and its biased reporting of Carney and many other issues. Also the fact that it’s the go-to advertising corporation for luvvies in music, film, tv and theatre who get millions of pounds of exposure for free.
Why is it allowed to use state apparatus as its debt management and collection operation ? The Magistrates Association has for twenty years been calling for the decriminalisation of the licence fee.
Prosecutions take up 13% of magistrate cases and disproportionately hurts women with young children as the BBC operates a zero tolerance policy.