Good bye to a decade

The 20 teens were hesitant years. There was a cautious economic recovery from the slump of 2008-10, as the deficit was tamed and capacity gently rebuilt.
There was a crisis over the UK’s role in the world. The ruling elites saw the UK as part of the EU project to centralise power, with the UK as a covert participant in the mighty task of European political, monetary and economic integration. A majority of the public wanted the UK to return to being an independent country, capable of self government with a confident outward looking view of herself in a global world. Happy to trade with the EU, keen to travel, to promote many exchanges in education, culture and tourism, the majority saw no need to lock us into a political union to allow these things to continue. They will continue anyway when we leave as they do for many other independent countries having dealings with the EU .
The elite’s refusal to accept the decision of the people led to undue stresses and strains on most of the institutions of the UK state. The Central Bank, already brought low by its failure to stop excesses in credit prior to 2008 and by its clumsy and damaging over correction, entered the fray against the majority decision. The Courts took up cases against government and Parliament, and made decisions designed to slow down or prevent Brexit.
Parliament itself turned against Brexit, despite most MPs being elected in 2017 for Labour or Conservative on promises to see it through. Brexiteers were left with the irony that the very institution they wished to restore to full power did not want that power and spent its time trying to prevent the UK taking control of its own money, laws and borders.
Some large companies turned out endless propaganda against Brexit as if the decision had not been made, repeating the often phoney claims of future economic damage that they had used to try to get people to vote their way in the first place.
The EU itself refused to accept the verdict of the UK people, and worked with the Remain forces in the UK to seek delay or damaging terms for exit that might get the public to change their mind.
Despite all of this the people voted again decisively as the decade ended to get Brexit done. That included many who voted just to leave, and others who voted for the Withdrawal Agreement on offer in anticipation of a Free Trade Agreement to follow. Tomorrow I will look at how and why the next decade can be so much better.
Besides the fragile economic recovery, and the reframing of the UK’s place in the world, the decade has also seen a massive assault on traditional institutions and British values. Identity politics, the invention of the label ‘hate speech’ and the propagation of fake news and biased analysis by the Main Street media have drastically undermined freedom of speech, eroded honour and confidence in political processes, and reduced citizens to ciphers.
As we recast our external relationships, and transform our economy, we also must restore dignity, respect and freedom to individuals and honesty to our social systems. Countries fail more often because of the collapse of internal social systems than due to external forces. Forging Great Global Britain needs more than trade deals, economic policies and investment in physical infrastructure.
John and the Leave figures are already looking back, nay, living in the cosy past perhaps, where they could blame all their problems on the half of the country who favoured membership of the European Union, and who exercised Freedom Of Speech to say so.
Well, that’s all in the past now, isn’t it? You now have an invincible Commons majority, and complete freedom to do whatever you like regarding this country’s relationship with the European Union.
That’s exactly what you wanted, surely?
So please get on with this project, which you Leavers alone now fully own from start to finish, so that the public may judge its wisdom or otherwise, and that of those who proposed and set it in motion.
What a selective or very poor account of events by JR. it appears JR is trying to creat a narrative it was not the Tory govt fault but Parliament! CCHQ selected all the EU fanatic MP under central control, not Parliament.
Mayhab did not have to extend in March 2019, she used her executive powers to do so, not Parliament. Mayhab called an election, not Parliament to get rid of her majority. Mayhab chose not to follow or implement Lancaster speech and change course under her Florence speech, not Parliament. Mayhab chose to be underhand and dishonest in acting behind the back of Davis against her promise for a leave ministers to lead leaving the EU. Mayhab decided to be deceitful with her a Chequers sell out of the nation. Mayhab decided to fly to Ireland in the middle of the night to sell out the nation over the Irish border ruse with the EU. Mayhab allowed the dishonest Kitkat policy to hide true costs and ties to the EU. Still no action or is it continuing? She formerly broke the promise that a leave minster lead and took personal control before Raab placed Davis!
JR, I think you need to accept the Tory govt should accept responsibility for all failures to leave the EU per article 50. Johnson tried to pass responsibility away from your party and govt as an election ploy. It was false then and false now, stop trying to change history. Die in a ditch not to extend, leave do or die with or with out a deal were all meaningless strap lies/lines. We can expect more from Johnson in the year ahead.
Dear Hope,
You put it forcefully, Mrs May was a disaster, no doubt. Then we come on to the Boris. Is he as bad, I don’t think so, we’ll know soon. IF he makes it clear there is no extension, no giving in and being ready and prepared to leave on 31 Dec 2020 with or without a FTA, we will be properly served.
marty – – totally agree with you. We do indeed need to get on with it. If only YOU and the supposed millions like you had voted for May’s party in that GE, we would be much nearer our ambition. On behalf of Boris I thank you for your best wishes.
So you keep saying ad nauseum.
Voting to Leave the EU has to be the high point of the decade politically but as you write the siren voices of the woke and minority pressure to have their needs become mainstream has to be the low point.
Hopefully in the next decade we can put these “campaigners” back in their box and marginalise them as normality has become marginalised of late.
The needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few.
GilesB,
I think the luvvies and media have imported much of the identity politics from the USA – perhaps inevitable in global markets. They have thus enacted rather than reflected UK society. Recreating an environment of rational free speech between free individuals (not groups to be toyed with on the political/media/luvvie stage) in a context of fairness would take decades to rediscover, if it is at all possible. The systems in place make one afraid to speak (because any language can be twisted against you), afraid to go out (there is no law and order there is at best catch and release for the violent in society) and afraid of the future (transport, culture, politics, finance and wealth will remain centred in London/SE despite the recent forelock tugging towards the rest of the UK).
I too want respect and freedom but I doubt it will appear. I even doubt that the beef and chicken from the USA, which would benefit many, will appear – the media and luvvies will continue to import distorting worldviews but fight to stop affordable protein.
Perhaps we should not pretend that the UK’s internal social systems can recover, there are no rational UK-level shared values, there is only fragmentation into luvvie-defined or irrational groups.
Indeed.
“A great civilisation is not conquered from without until it has first destroyed itself from within.The essential cause of Rome’s decline lay in her people and her morals.” Will Durant.
Good morning.
Five years have been spent on mainly one issue – our membership of the EU. You could say longer but we were denied any meaningful say whilst parliament gave away powers that were not theirs to give.
We now will enter a period of EU purgatory. Half in, and half out. Paying into a club we are supposedly no longer members having to cede part of our territory to do so. Governed by people who are more interested in their legacy than the nation.
I am sick of hearing that it was everyone else’s fault. Parliament and parliamentarians have to take ultimate responsibility. Hopefully, over time, we will get the calibre of politician we want. Able and patriotic.
JR
“and [EU] worked with the Remain forces in the UK to seek delay or damaging terms for exit that might get the public to change their mind.”
Yet the EU will often falsely accuse Russia of interfering in ballot process of other countries.
What’s their excuse ?
Anything but accept the fact that they lost, even blaming the Russians. Frankly JR I think the EU should be called out on this one.
I see that you are still obsessing over blame for constructive grievances in the past.
But what measurably good things do you see happening for the ordinary people of this country in the future, as a result of its having elected this government with an invincible majority to do whatever it likes re the European Union?
There’s nothing that people like me can do to stop them now, is there? So don’t blame us for any gloomy forecast that you might make, thanks.
Franky I’ve been feeling quite cheerful since the Election ‘Martin in Cardiff’.
Whatever Boris does will be so much better than what Corbyn & McDonald had in mind – so yes my “Gloom” has certainly been lifted.
So Happy New Year Martin – try to be a bit more cheerful and I’m sure it will be a good one for you too!
who is blaming you? Why are you still here. It’s over – move on, mate.
I have previously noted the many similarities between Sir John Redwood and Jeremy Corbyn, starting with the desire to let borrowing to get out of control. We may add another ; which is that the intellectual world in which both live does not extend one inch beyond their sect of fawning acolytes .
I try to engage constructively but when confronted with fictional mandates, vast shadowy conspiracies, and an inability to notice the UK`s mountain of debt ..what can you say ?
Whatever .
Reply Another example of your inability to see the truth and provide useful criticisms. I have never wished state borrowing to get out of control. My state spending plans are very different to Corbyns.
Reply to reply
State spending is much too high, and still growing, despite almost a decade of supposedly small-state parties in power. You say the deficit has been ‘tamed’. I would suggest your use of an unusual term in the context indicates that you want to try and avoid criticism. The deficit is lower, yes, but the national debt is higher, and continues to grow, precisely because of this increase in public spending. And yet our public services are seemingly inadequately funded given their awful performance. Your party’s pitch was therefore to end ‘austerity’ and turn on the spending taps. I put it to you that if state spending has risen, yet public service’s performance has fallen, then state spending is wildly out of control, never mind state borrowing.
Sir John – your state spending plans were indeed different to Labour’s but you did use the “investment” word as Gordon Brown did to justify increased borrowing.
Small government and less spending please. As the population increases in an uncontrolled fashion so does spending and if the spending is increasing more than the income then something is wrong and the benefactors are not the people. Follow the money
Reply Yes, I use investment correctly, meaning the acquisition of physical infrastructure that will last for many years, not annual revenue spending
Like HS2 and Heathrow Sir John?
If there is a return on such investments let the private sector fund it.
Reply I voted against HS2 in the decision vote and support Heathrow being privately financed.
A big goodbye to the Eu by the end of next month and the start of a brand new era for Great Britain with or without the Scots , and for extending the transition period beyond 2020 forget it I for one don’t trust the Eu miller grieve Blair major heseltine sturgeon or any of the other remoaner snowflakes to find some way with the help of the courts to keep us permanently tied to the dying corpse of the Eu
Er, if it doesn’t include Scotland, then it isn’t Great Britain. It’s England and Wales.
GB is a geographical term for the main island of the British Isles, nothing more, historically to distinguish it from Brittany in France.
Is that your new year resolution – – become a pedant?
Mick
You are definately not alone when it comes to those you do not trust.
“Yesterdays people with yesterdays news” really sad sad people, as are their followers.
We would have been out of the EU early in 2019 if you had voted for Mrs May’s deal. But you refused to, saying it was not really Brexit. Yet here you are now, elected on a platform of backing Boris’s deal, which has all the bad features of Mrs May’s deal (= vassalage) plus also it surrenders Northern Ireland. You have zero credibility
Reply Mays deal meant continued acceptance of EU laws and rules which Johnsons does not.
Are you sure about that John. I’m not.
Reply to Reply
If we do not get a sensible trade deal with the EU, then we walk away without an extension, correct ?
What then, are we are still stuck with the terms of the awful WA and still pay Billions to the EU.
The very worst of both Worlds.
Why not simply amend the WA with “Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed” to cover our backsides against further intransigence from the EU and our remainer politicians.
Then no trade deal, no WA. Simples.
That is not amendment. It is derogation, and the other party would have grounds for action at the Hague in all probability.
My understanding: ‘Derogation’ is the modification or repeal of a law by a later one.
The Withdrawal Agreement is not law – yet, until signed – and there could thus not be an action at the Hague.
This is the whole point of an amendment – to amend before it becomes law.
May’s deal was appalling and clearly not Brexit, nor even leading to Brexit.
The Boris deal is also appalling, but not quite so bad and might lead to a real Brexit.
“Tomorrow I will look at how and why the next decade can be so much better.”
……yes. There is much to do especially during the next year. Boris has to watch out for a Versailles style stunt from the French, not give one square mile of British territorial seas, offer FTA and stand firm. If the ungrateful cabal of France and the EU still want to play dirty then so be it, we should be prepared to start deciding which EU countries can and cannot export to ours and let the EU chew on that.
Boris also needs to encourage working people to do more hours by easing tax, and reforming the tax system to give people and business more incentive. We need to be more tax competitive than the EU.
Your last paragraph is especially relevant to GPs. We would prevent many GPs from taking early retirement by simply lifting the cap on what they can invest in their pensions.
I expect that goes for many other valuable professionals too.
It will be the UK that will have the problem ‘chewing on that’. The UK imports 41% of its food from the EU, a quarter of that comes via EU trade agreements with other non- EU countries.
Likewise, the UK imports 36% of its energy from EU-EEA countries.
Good luck deciding which EU-EEA country you are going to allow to fill UK supermarket shelves and gas pipelines. Would not want to be a brexiter if those shelves are empty or what’s on them costs to much.
You really think that UK border forces will stop goods coming in and block incoming gas pipelines?
Hilarious.
Simple, we will switch to purchasing from other countries. With tariffs removed the prices will be lower. What is so difficult to understand about that?
If geopolitics allowed,the government should be talking to Russia;not only is it an energy superpower but it is in the process of becoming an agrifood colossus-the rapid move towards self-sufficiency in the wake of it’s countersanctions against the EU and Norway after 2014(other than specialities,those markets are probably lost to the EU for good) is now progressing towards an emphasis on exports,albeit with a focus on Asia and Africa currently.I did some research on their dairy and aquaculture sectors recently and the growth in output there is explosive.
I see Lord Browne (ex Chairman of BP)and two fellow peers were in Moscow the week before Christmas.I’m not sure what they were there for but they were permitted a meeting with the Speaker of the Duma(the Russian parliament).
“Tomorrow I will look at how and why the next decade can be so much better.”
Simple, just get the State out of the damn way. Cut and simplify taxes, go for cheap reliable energy, have a bonfire or red tape, stop pissing money down the drain on HS2 and similar, have a level playing field, freedom and choice in healthcare, schools, housing and universities, relax planning, go for easy hire and fire, have quality immigration only , stop funding worthless degrees (especially for people with two Bs or lower at A level)……….. In short halve the size of the largely parasitic sector. Get some real fare competition in banking and get them lending to business to fund investment.
The 2020s will be an entirely predictable decade.
We will leave the EU. Johnson will be forced to extend the transition. He’ll capitulate over fishing. We’ll be forced to continue to pay into the EU budget and will continue to follow some EU rules. Tory Brexiteers will continue to be outraged as their project collapses.
It won’t be a cliff edge but a long, slow and permanent decline with areas that voted for Brexit being hardest hit. Car companies will mostly have gone by 2030. Voters will be outraged by the extra Brexit bureaucracy and its failure to deliver any benefits.
As elderly Brexit voters continue to die out the move to rejoin will really get underway by the end of the 2020s with younger people continuing to flock to the pro EU cause. Maybe the public inquiry will not quite have started by 2030 but it is coming with prosecutions to follow. And then comes the Tory wipeout. Much to look forward to.
Still inhabiting cloud cuckoo land. You need to get out more.
Andy – – enjoy the next 10 years while you hope everything will go downhill in the UK. As to waiting for a public enquiry leading to prosecutions you will be 10 years older, greyer, in poorer health, nearer hopeless state pension, GP appointments scarce, still taxed to enable lavish lifestyles for the elderly, probably in a bedsit as a result of a broken marriage (are you married?) , your children making little contact…..Conservatives still in power via FPTP.
Much to look forward to.
No as some of the (wiser) elderly leavers die off the young will become slowly become wiser especially as they will see how much better off we can be out of the dire, suffocating and anti-democratic EU and in control of our own affairs again.
And who is going to lead the pro EU cause? The Lib Dems? Their vote share is minimal. The Labour Party? They can’t make up their mind what their policy is, and even their pro EU membership are now resigned to remaining being a lost cause. The Conservative Party? They are the ones delivery Leave (sort of).
No evidence of a Tory wipeout. Quite the contrary.
Yet another missive from the dark side of the moon to planet Zog. In the days of yore in the military we dubbed the likes of Andy and Martin from Cardiff as barrack room lawyers, praying that when the shit hit the fan they would be nowhere to be seen. It was safe to say they would be in the NAAFI spreading their doom and gloom.
We have just voted for a new dawn, a positive approach to the reality of a sovereign UK. We clearly saw what the political masters of the above two had to offer and dubbed it total fantasy, not required on the coming journey. Now we need to get on and do it, supported by a government that is singing from the same hymn sheet, which I suspect Boris is . However bizarre your political inclinations you need a very strong economy to fulfil them. Other than Boris were an empty pot.
agricol
Well said. Totally in agreement,
From my experience most of the barrack room lawyers had a brain that was filled with what eventually hit the fan. Never happy unless they were dripping. Could only ever see their side of the arguement and everyone else was was totally out of step.
Are you still in Spain, enjoying your right to free movement – which you have stolen from future generations?
Andy, I don’t think that the necessary unanimity amongst European Union members for the re-admission of the UK would exist for a very long time.
France has already returned to De Gaulle’s accurate analysis of this country, and his predictions were all proven absolutely correct, for instance.
The UK will likely form a close relationship quite swiftly, I think, but full membership would be another matter.
Marty – my! you have been busy early this morning – a white hot keyboard there in Wales. De Gaulle was right – he could indeed spend comfortable years in London, why hide in basements in France, or merely wave his white pants as the Germans rolled through the country? And then once the allies shed blood in rivers, he could return triumphant and refuse his generous hosts. A medal-decked hero of our time. You and France can be proud.
Not only that but the major EU economies are looking east to China and Russia (M Macron’s overtures to Russia,Germany talking of erecting a “firewall” against the US and M Michel’s recent statement about greater engagement with China,etc) while the UK will become even more than before an appendage of the US and subject to the whims of it’s foreign policy – including who we can trade with – or not.
It’s much more likely that as the people of other countries within the EU see us thrive outside the EU they will follow us out. Hopefully the whole rotten edifice of the EU will collapse.
It’s much more likely that When the people of other countries within the EU see us thrive outside, they will follow us out. Hopefully the whole rotten EU edifice will collapse.
What a whitewash. You have said yourself there are insufficient MP’s that will support a full clean break from the EU.
Democracy has been manipulated for decades by only offering the electorate what the political parties wanted, ie. a choice between pro-EU parties … until UKIP came along. At the last GE we were offered the WA or Remain by the main parties. FPTP stopped the Brexit Party getting votes.
I still do not trust any of the legacy parties. The electorate is still being manipulated.
Again, you need to define precisely what you mean by ‘clean break’.
Because that implies you are going for a North Korea type model. Good luck with that.
Genuinely it is staggering that after three and a half years of this you are still struggling with the basics.
To do ANYTHING that requires us to work with them – eg) travel – you need an agreement. This is why a Farage style clean break has always been petulant nonsense.
A clean break means being treated the same as any other independent and democratic country.
Your EU wishes a different situation were their own un-elected, un-accountable, self appointed political ruling elites, stay in control of what you and everyone else does. If it was North Korea we would have called it a Dictatorship.
The EU is a small 10% of World trade, our trade with the EU is 4.6% of GPD in goods and another close on 5% of GPD in services. The EU is an isolationist block with Overlords frightened to engage with the World an equal basis.
So a clean break is the UK taking responsibility for its-self and engaging with the World.
There is already an agreement on travel post-Brexit.
Do not forget under EU rules the Withdrawal Agreement and future Trade had to be finalized in tandem. The EU broke that rule the day after we voted leave and have been fighting ever since to keep the UK tied to their rule and their rule only.
I agree. But given the game is up and the EU and UK establishment has won, we are now at the point where the history of Brexit is being written. Given that it is the winners who write the history, and given who the winners are, a whitewash is inevitable.
Ah, that mythical land of “clean breaks from the European Union”, along with neat and tidy train crashes, mess-free disembowelments, and pretty chemical works explosions.
What a nice place to be.
I still do not trust the Conservative (they allowed 10 Benn Act tratiors back in after all). But they are certainly far better than the Labour socialist and asset theft alternative.
Let us hope Boris will show himself to be a real leave, small government Conservative. Start by scrapping HS2, slashing red tape, cutting taxes, going for easy hire and fire, cutting all the green crap, delivering a real Brexit and halving the size of government. It is all quite easy – but does he have the guts to do any of it? I suspect not. But he did at least save us from the Corbyn/Mc Donnall/SNP disaster.
+1
It does take a lot for the establishment to take notice of the electorate.
They voted for a mildly EUsceptic Tory party in 2010.
UKIP in 2014 EU elections.
Tory party in 2015 that offered a referendum.
Brexit in the 2016 referendum.
80% Tory and Labour who said they would honour the referendum result in the 2017 election,
Brexit party in 2019 EU elections.
And gave Boris’s Tory party a landslide win in 2019 election.
After a decade of being asked and giving the same answer 6 times I wonder if it has sunk into the establishment’s thick skull what they must do?
The BXP handed the Tories over 300 seats including those Remainers our kind host mentions. It was poor tactics by Farage who should have concentrated on only those Remainer MP’s.
Personally I can’t get excited about Brexit anymore knowing it isn’t going to be a real Brexit. I hate the thought of paying our hard earned cash to the EU while they laugh at us and plunder our fishing stocks while living the high life. We the voters have been treated like mugs. I have no faith in the Tory party but will have to give Boris a chance to change things.
Perhaps if the Scots get their referendum and vote yes to independence I may cheer up as I am also fed up to the back teeth of listening to a bunch of upstarts in the SNP.
+1
The Scots are just asking for Danegeld. As we pay them we must expect the Dane to return. The solution to the Scots whinging is in our hands! The solution to Brexit is also in our hands!
Happy New Year from a FedupNortherner!
I agree with much of that. I too am sick of the appalling Nicola Sturgeon and Ian Blackford but do not want to break the union and nor do the Scots. When they realise the choice is the EURO and being under the thumb of the anti-democratic EU or real independence and a Scottish Groat currency (and no more subsidies from the UK) they will not vote to leave – even if they do ever get another vote.
What an appalling mess Labour left with their bent and hugely damaging devolution scheme. At least it did for Labour in Scotland.
“Tomorrow I will look at how and why the next decade can be so much better.”
I think this is just the night before the morning after. From a recent exchange with commenter, “Pollen Counter” (“PC”), you seem to be under the impression that the ECJ’s jurisdiction over the UK will terminate with the end of the WA’s transition period (perhaps you are thinking of Art. 87?). This opinion, nevertheless, appears to be incorrect for the following reasons:
1) PC points to Art. 158 of the WA, which raises the possibility of preliminary rulings by the ECJ concerning Part Two (citizens’ rights) in cases before UK courts “which commenced at first instance within 8 years from the end of the transition period” (emphasis added);
2) Arts. 160 and 136 suggest that the ECJ will have jurisdiction regarding corrections or adjustments to the EU Budget for the years up to 2020. This process is time limited, but only, it seems, for corrections or adjustments based on revisions to VAT or gross national income (“GNI”); and even then, the limit is that “the relevant measures…are decided upon no later than 31 December 2028” – again, eight years after the transition period;
3) Art. 174(1) of the WA provides generally that “Where a dispute…raises a question of interpretation of a concept of [EU] law, [or of]…a provision of [EU] law referred to in this Agreement…[the ECJ] shall have jurisdiction to give…a ruling which shall be binding”. This power seems to run for as long as any other provision of the WA remains applicable. Given that, for example, the OBR estimates that UK contributions to EU pensions (covered by Art. 142) will continue until the 2060s, it seems as though, under the WA, ECJ rulings may affect the UK for decades to come. (Martin Howe QC has also discussed the longevity of this clause in respect of EU citizens’ rights.)
The WA must be ditched ASAP! Maybe Boris, a Remainer for most of his life, will learn as Brexit unfolds and the prosperity and happiness of a secure sovereign nation reveals itself. Maybe BREXIT ITSELF WILL TURN Boris into a Brexiteer.
Sir John
Kudos to you for publishing these awkward posts. The lack of a reply however must be a concern to those who have put their trust in your party. I understand that giving a satisfactory response might not be possible immediately, but these points surely demand some response because they so appear to completely undermine your position.
Reply My position is clear and defensible. I wanted us to leave in March or October without a deal, as promised by Mrs May in her election Manifesto of 2017. This proved impossible. I made the case for leaving without signing the Withdrawal Agreement and lost that argument. This Parliament will be keen to legislate the revised WA, which is a lot better than the May WA, getting it through as soon as possible. Those who vote against it will vote against because they do not want any kind of Brexit. I will continue to make the case for no further concessions, for a clean break in December 2020 with or without a free trade agreement. The new Agreement states clearly that we will exit with a relationship based on free trade, not the single market and customs union, unlike the May version.
reply to reply……Sir John why not make a case for the break on 31st Jan 2020? If anyone is up to it, you should be able to make the case. This whole years long prevarication is simply putting off the painful truth for so many of us, that actually the dragged out saga puts Euro-millions into their excessive ambitioned budget. It points to others who might wish to follow our lead to think again. It allows remain minded voters and Establishment figures that the blow to their ‘we know best’ attitude is softened by delays. And finally there is always the chance that events might lead to a PM’s executive having a fit of bravado and cancelling our resignation. That would bring us to a near Civil War.
Reply I have and there is no support amongst MPs for it.
One of the biggest ongoing threats is the false climate agenda and we will see a massive ramping up of scare stories during the year, in preparation for the Glasgow UN COP in December. We have our own trojan horses with the Climate Change Committee, initiated by Ed Miliband, but fully embraced by the Conservatives.
The peerage given to Zac Goldsmith to keep him in the government, the appointment this year of WWF’s Tony Juniper to Natural England, Michael Gove’s willingness to engage with Extinction Rebellion, all show the grandstanding that will come this year on energy and climate from the UK. Greta Thunberg on the BBC is just the start, the propaganda war is under way. Net zero “carbon” is a fiction, but a dreadfully expensive one.
In just one year from 2017 to 2018, Asia increased CO2 emissions by one and a half times the UK annual total and that will only continue.
dennisambler
One of the biggest ongoing threats is the false climate agenda and we will see a massive ramping up of scare stories during the year, in preparation for the Glasgow UN COP in December. We have our own trojan horses with the Climate Change Committee, initiated by Ed Miliband, but fully embraced by the Conservatives.
Agreed, just like the rubbish that has been thrown at the population over the last 3.5 years. It is not going to stop. The Guardian has published an article expounding renewable energy production and the Guardian claim is based on electricity only and not all energy. Wind and solar contributed only 4% and even with hydro . fossel fuels accounted for 77%. A third of renewable electricity comes from bio mass which now most of the experts accept is extremely bad for the envionment. https:// http://www..gov.uk/government/statistics/total-energy-section-1-energy trends. Why do the politicians not read and act upon what is presented to them? Carney is going out has he came in with more doom and gloom.
The new intake have got to get their heads around the fact that cheap energy is paramount to the success that will drive this country forward and silence all these doubters that still remain with their knives out waiting for the next broad back to present itself. Climate Change is controlled by the sun. To achieve anything the population has got to start pulling together. It has taken over over 60 years for the concerns first voiced by Harold Macmillan over the hidden concerns of the then EEC to be published, if he had been listened to the CAP that has gone a long way to causing a lot of the problems would never have been excepted as it was by ted heath who handed over control to the French.
Exactly. It is grossly exaggerated drivel. Historically we actually have a dearth of atmospheric CO2, most plants and trees evolved with far more atmospheric C02. There are many beneficial aspects to higher C02. It is almost certainly a net benefit to have levels a little higher.
Adapt as we need to is the sensible approach. The idea that Co2 concentrations are some king of world thermostat is totally moronic. Spend the money sensibly is similar ways to those suggested in How to Spend $75 Billion to Make the World a Better Place by Bjørn Lomborg.
It is the religious alarmist loons and the C02 “pollution” religion that is the real problem. The BBC at it yet again yesterday on The World Tonight with the Met office and more blatant and deluded propaganda.
Greta/Attenborough types need to go and study some physics, chemistry, energy, economics and some rational logic. If that is, they are now up to it.
+1
That changes in climate have been detected is not in dispute. Climate has changed since the Earth was created and will continue to do so. Sometimes it happens over a hundred years or so. At others in ages, such as the ice ages. If you look at early sketches and early photographs of alpine glaciers you will find that they are now very different in extent. They have receded over the past 150 or so years. It was happening before the industrial revolution. It is all down to the influence of the sun. The extinction rebellion have decided it is all down to mans activities. A totally unquantified assumption that has become a new bogus religion for those with nothing better to do.
There is a quite separate subject called the environment which is largely desecreated by man. Rubbish into the sea, rubbish on the land, chemical run off from agriculture and industry, air pollution from vehicles and industry, drug pollution of most of our waterways from cocaine ingested by large segments of the population. You name it, man is directly reponsible. All of this is correctable, and it’s resolution would all benefit man and the economy. Just think of the workload on the NHS that could be eliminated if there was no more heart disease or asthma, not to mention some forms of cancer.
We should be concentrating on rectifying the environment as a first priority , followed by the protection of areas that could suffer from the natural effects of changing climate. We have played at this with such as the London tidal barrier and the draining of the Fens. We now need to create an endangered list and work through it. No more religous fanaticism , leave it to science and engineering.
For the first time in many years, I am optimistic for the future of our country. Over recent years, we have had negativity thrown at us on a daily, sometimes hourly, basis.
Now is the time to move forward with a prime minister (and hopefully government) with an ambitious 2020s vision.
A Happy New Year to you Sir John and to our great country.
It is not quite over yet John.
The large majority takes the ERG power away.
The fine detail has to be scrutinised or we could still end up with Brino.
Quite an accurate summing up Sir John.
History will not look favourably on the anti democratic forces that have been at work the last 5 years and longer.
As for 2020 forwards I do worry that Boris will cave in to the EU, he must dig his heels in and stand up for Britain and the British people who have now given him a strong hand. No more EU extensions, and the future of our fishing grounds will be the litmus test of whether he becomes a statesman or just another here today, gone tomorrow politician.
It is not an accurate summing up at all. Fewer people voted in the election for parties comitted to Brexit than for those either against it or for a second referendum.
17.4 million voted for Brexit – the biggest vote for anything in history, yet you still disparage it in your mania to be governed by foreign powers. Why?
Quite frankly it doesn’t matter what you say or remonstrate about who voted for what now does it ?
I listened to the Today Programme edited by George the Poet as guest editor. I did not really understand anything much they were on about – did anyone else?
@LL; Yes I listened to some of it, and yes I did understand what I heard,, did I agree with it – well that’s another question all together…
Suffice to say I suspect the Today programme has done little to ender itself upon the majority this Christmas season with their traditional guest editor “love-ins”, a tradition that perhaps should be put to bed next year. If there really isn’t enough news and current affairs to fill one to three hours of a normal programme then perhaps the programme should simply be rested over the festive season.
Re[ly I have stopped listening as the Guests editor selection is such a contrast to the views just expressed in the election with the exception of Charles Moore.
The people did NOT vote decisively for Brexit at the end of the decade – in the recent election. More people voted for parties either committed to reverse Brexit – or parties committed to a second referendum – than voted for the Tory Party.
Please stop trying to use the in-built unfairness and undemocratic nature of our first past the post voting system to claim something is true when it demonstrably is not. Fake truth, Mr. Redwood!
Reply Labour sought to appeal to Remain and Leave . You cannot claim their whole vote as Remain
I’ve nothing good to say about the political decade we are hours away from leaving, so I’ll restrict my comment to wishing everyone a happy and prosperous New Year!
Sir John, I take it you will be signing the EDM put forward by Mark Francois regarding allowing Big Ben ring out Jan 31st?
My only question is should it ring out at 11pm or Midnight, and I also hope our national broadcasters feel (or are) compelled to broadcast it!
Reply I support it and expect it to happen
The 17,000 people who died in the UK last winter because of living in cold housing won’t be looking forward to the coming year. Nor will those who suffered because of the fiasco known as Universal Credit. According to a recent study one in eight schools has no library, depriving the poorest children of access to that great opportunity of learning. We cannot lay those deficits at the door of EU membership.
You look forward to prosperity. Can they?
If the last years have taught us any lesson it is that democracy is dead, that respect is dying, and that we all need to take a close look at what we are allowing to happen. My trust in our political system has beeb shattered.
= been shattered. (Shame there’s no edit facility.)
Hold on a minute Irene. Pupils don’t need a school based library to reap the benefits of books and reference material. When I was at primary age we walked 1.5 miles to the nearest library to get those benefits. The school wasn’t particularly disadvantaged although between 2 large council estates. It certainly didn’t have a supply of books to hand out, or lend. I remember I read about 4 Biggles stories – that was it for boys ! A high percentage of homes now have the internet, access to search engines on mobile phones, books in charity shops virtually given away – especially non-fiction where the market is poor.
Universal Credit may be a shambles – I don’t know, but at least there is an intention to collate and properly manage the fiasco of benefits.
I don’t normally take issue but there are points I simply must make, because the first thing we MUST restore to Britain is honesty. So:
1. 2020 is the last year in the decade not the first in the next which begins 2021. You are not born 1 year old, you turn 1 at the end of the first year and 10 at the end of the 10th year. If we really can’t count, and therefore believe that the millennium at the beginning and not at the end of the year 2,000, inside or outside the EU we are finished!
2. This battle for Britain’s Sovereignty (I.e control by her electorate rather than by a self appointed oligarchy keen to rule the world) began in the late 1950’s. The real work and construction of the arguments was not done by Mr Farage! (Shock) but by Lord de l’isle, Sir Piers Debenham, Enoch Powell, Peter Shore, the Quondum Viscount Stansgate, etc.
3. The ‘elitists’ who obtain salaries for nothing, are nowhere near being the ‘elite’.
Happy New Year Sir John. May this be the year when British people rediscover their honour, truth and dignity. When a Judge says ‘10 years’ let it be 10 years. When a politician says ‘it will be a free trade deal’ let it be a free trade deal or NOTHING! And God help those protestants in Northern Ireland, who saved the whole of the U.K. from the post-democratic trap set by May, until we are strong enough to wrest them out of the clutches of the IRA and others.
Good morning Sir John
Just as with the majority of your contributors on this site I am going into 2020 with my fingers crossed, that the UK can become a fully fledge Democracy. Something if we are honest no Country has succeeded in achieving – it remains an aspiration and a pipe dream of the Peoples on this planet.
In someway you sum up the problem with the phrase ‘The ruling elites’. No one is elite and no one has the right to rule. Democracy surely is about transparency and responsibility and accountability that is were respect originates from. Those that wish to lead and guide that don’t understand that should not hold any position in society.
In a nutshell that also outline the problem with the EU project, to many ego’s fighting to be the ruler, and not one genuine thought to Democracy or accountability.
As Brexit progresses and becomes a success, and as the March Violets climb on board, the residual remainers will be marginalised as Alf Garnetts refusing to accept that the world has moved on. However, what is worthy of study is how it was possible that the Parliament of 2017 to 2019 could repudiate the social contract, and what lasting damage that has done to the democratic process in the UK. It’s impossible to separate the tares from the wheat but it is disturbing to think that there are so many tares amongst us. It is humbling to think that the North came to the rescue with Blyth Valley, Durham North West and Bolsover showing that the electorate can never again be taken for granted.
We can only hope that 2020 will be better.
However, since year on year I have only ever seen things get worse I don’t harbour a great deal of optimism.
The worsening of our circumstances is only ever ignored by voter-despising politicians/elite who claim that everything is always someone else’s fault. Never the fault of those who have been in totalitarian control for centuries. Oh no! Can’t possibly be them!
Meanwhile many live lives of misery.
Happy New Year!
* Many live a life of misery!!
Happy New Year to you John – -a very big thank you to hosting this site. Hope 2020 is better for all of us out of the EU – if it ever happens.
Thank you Sir John for your decade of insight, understanding and eloquent perseverance to press for the rights of ordinary people to uphold/keep their democracy against the malign forces of most of the elitist establishments. I look forward to your next article about how we can pursue real economic growth, lower taxes which improve the lot of ordinary citizens throughout the land. I share your optimism and enthusiam for our soverign country to trade with the world on terms we decide are right for us.
In terms of taxation I would ask you to comment on the largest tax bill for most ordinary people out of already taxed income, that of council tax. This has again started to increase more than inflation year on year, after a moratorium period under previous governments.
Councils perform the same work/processes all over the country and yet all use different computer systems/methods with no optimising of best practice, no procurement contract economies of scale. All this renders them highly inefficient in a modern world. They need transformation with support from central goverment to deliver world class services at lowest cost, so the postcode lottery effect is removed.
OFF TOPIC.
Minimum wage to be raised by 51p per hour. Just over £900 per annum (for over 25s) – but still 20% goes back to the taxman. A commendable increase for low paid – often ‘essential workers’ – but as a society we should still be ashamed in this country that millions are paid as badly as this. Much to do Boris – or should it be Javid in a Feb 2020 budget?
I think we should be proud that so many millions actually have jobs. With a job you have a career and opportunity to progress and earning your money.
20% goes back to the taxman? Back? Minimum wage is, at best, an unwarranted impost on those who seek to build the economy and, at worst a conspiracy in restraint of trade. Government needs to stop meddling in the markets.
what tiler …..those who seek to build the economy? Really? Personal wealth nothing to do with it?
20 % goes back to the taxman to keep inflation in check. Taxes destroy broad money not store it for future use.
The question to ask is 20% the right number ?
Once you decide what size of government is needed, taxes are the thermostat on the wall.
Taxes too big = unemployment
Taxes too small = inflationary pressures everywhere.
The government spends first and then taxes. It does not tax and then spend. Even the Romans recognised that when they issued coins.
3 things can then happen after we all receive money with HM Treasury signature on it.
you pay your taxes,
spend your income
or save
The saving part tells you what size the budget deficit will be. The government budget constraint as falsely claimed to be an ex ante financial constraint. The truth is it is an ex post accounting statement.
The national debt tells you how much of those savings have been moved into gilts. A simple operation at the BOE from reserve accounts to gilt accounts.
Government deficit too big = inflation
Government deficit too small = unemployment
Government deficit has to meet the saving desires of the private sector.
Unfortunately, because current models used by the OBR and IFS only concentrate on the non sensical bit as if we use the Euro – The ex ante financial constraint part.
We have no idea what would happen if we cut those taxes to 10%. What we need to know is will it cause inflation?
🙁
It has been an awful decade with personal freedom under incessant attack from government and big media. The spread of identity politics has wrecked all kinds of human relationships. The climate religion looks set to ruin economies and lives, if there is still an economy that hasn’t been wrecked by banks and governments already that is. Almost on a weekly basis we have seen scandal after scandal showing just what our political and economic masters get up to leading to protests across the world by people disgusted by their elite, who are all too ready to surpress those protests violently.
I would say good riddance to this decade but I suspect things are going to be even worse. I’ll be very surprised if any of us are able to communicate as we are now by the end of the next decade.
It is too early to start celebrating. 2020 could be where complacency sets in and we concede serious principles in a false sense of security and to prove what jolly nice and superior people were are.
On the contrary unless we act strong and determined and cut ourselves free of every and all the EU’s ambitions and restore true sovereignty, even to the extent of sacrifice, the mycelium strands of the EU’s imperial dry rot will continue to drain our strength away.
We need to grow and require self reliance at all levels of the country, politically, financially, industrially and personally, and protect and defend and preserve what is ours.
Dress it up any way you like John but this country as we have known it is on the wrong track- and just assuming that we are going to get some dream FTA deals will not change reality for the poorer people in the country- not in five years time- not in ten years time.
An excellent summary of how the people defied the Establishment through the Ballot Box. Twice and it’s one for the memoirs and a case for the future when Parliament defies the will of the people. If ever again.
Another 5 years is possible, plenty of time for MPs to forget the brinkmanship of Dec 12th. Will it serve as a lesson to be reminded of, or will the media fed assumption that we are a tiddler hooked and played into the bank effortlessly come to pass once again?
There must be a lot of ex-MPs reflecting on the campaigns and the farce of the H of C.
Hopefully their pain will be forwarded with emotion to higher authority.
JR, who are the ‘elites’ that you mention? Who are the ‘ruling elites’ that you mention.? Please explain who you see as being ‘the elites’.
Repky The top officials and decision makers in governments, Central Banks, quangos etc