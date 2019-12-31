“Pour me another, lets toast the
new year
Here’s to a better, put fizz in our cheer”
Tonight’s not for sorrows, no
mulling old wounds
Come banish our troubles, lets sing some new tunes
Caught in the present is a moment to
choose
To look forwards or backwards, to win or to lose
If you comfort yourself holding what’s past
This precious moment of hope won’t last
Grasping the future and its
unknown way
Could bring success and many a wonderful day
The past is well trodden where we
know the ending
The future is for moulding, for shaping, for bending
As last year expires, with hopes and promises broken
Change things this time , leaving resolutions unspoken
So pour me another,drink to the new year
here’s to a better, put fizz in our cheer
If your life is a drama you can
change the plot
If your friends are the actors you can recast the lot
If people around you are holding you back
Tell them you’re changing, cast aside their rack
Lets hold on to new clichés that drive
us to more
Lets venture out from behind that closed door
We can stretch for the stars and strive
for the sun
We can soar with the wind making life more fun
You are only out of the game when
you give up the play
So write some new words so you have a new say
Aim for something better, embrace the best
You may fall short of target but gain from the quest
So cast off the old
Live a new dream
Grab the future foretold
Mine a new seam
So pour me another, lets toast the new
year
Here’s to a better, put fizz in our cheer
I know tomorrow can be better than today
Let the future empower us with its new way
The future is only ours, my friend, if
we want to race it
Tonight is the night to embrace it
So pour me another, lets toast the new year
Here’s to a better, put fizz in our cheer
One Comment
A Happy New Year, Sir John,
may your diary forever go on,
with views from MarkB,
Lifelogic and Dee,
Dennis Cooper, Fred H, Richard1.
But what a big year
for that bold Brexiteer.
Will he get what he wants?
or will it be pants
after twelve months of worry and fear.
Stay strong, Hope and Tad,
-it cannot be bad.
PM makes a hash
– a Tory whitewash!
He never would be such a cad.
To Andy, mh, M in C,
great changes for you there will be.
Keep sending your views
so us you amuse
until we are totally free.
Now the decade ahead
Will be welcomed by Stred,
L Jones and cynic,
Simeon, Dominic
with EU rule finally shed.
(With apologies to Fedupsoutherner, Prangwizard, Everhopeful, Narrow Shoulders, turboterrier and others who presented too great a challenge as regards rhyming)
Happy New Year to everyone, whichever side of the debate you are on.
Our minds are broadened by considering the opinions of others and I, for one, thank our kind host for the incredible amount of time he must spend in facilitating such exchanges which, even in disagreement, should remain harmonious.