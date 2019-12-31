Happy New Year

By johnredwood | Published: December 31, 2019

“Pour me another,  lets toast the new year
Here’s to a better, put  fizz in our cheer”

Tonight’s  not for sorrows, no mulling old wounds
Come banish our troubles,  lets sing some new tunes

Caught in the present is a moment to choose
To look forwards or backwards, to win or to lose

If you comfort yourself holding what’s past
This precious moment of hope won’t last

Grasping  the future and its unknown way
Could bring success and many a wonderful day

The past is well trodden where  we know the ending
The future is for moulding, for shaping, for bending

As last year expires, with hopes and promises broken
Change things this time , leaving resolutions unspoken

So pour me another,drink to the new year

here’s to a better, put fizz in our cheer

If your life is a drama  you can change the plot
If your friends are the  actors you can recast the lot

If people around you are holding you back
Tell them you’re changing, cast aside their rack

Lets hold on to new clichés that drive us to more
Lets venture out from  behind that closed door

We can stretch for the stars and strive for the sun
We can soar with  the wind making life more fun

You are only out of the game  when you give up the play
So write some new words so you have a new  say

Aim for something better, embrace the best
You may fall short of target  but gain from the quest

So cast off the old
Live a new dream
Grab the future foretold
Mine a new seam

So pour me another, lets toast the new year
Here’s to a better, put fizz in our cheer

I know tomorrow can be better than today
Let the future  empower us with its  new way

The future is only ours, my friend, if we want to race it
Tonight is the night to embrace it

So pour me another, lets toast the new year

Here’s to a better, put fizz in our cheer

One Comment

  1. Pominoz
    Posted December 31, 2019 at 10:57 pm | Permalink

    A Happy New Year, Sir John,
    may your diary forever go on,
    with views from MarkB,
    Lifelogic and Dee,
    Dennis Cooper, Fred H, Richard1.

    But what a big year
    for that bold Brexiteer.
    Will he get what he wants?
    or will it be pants
    after twelve months of worry and fear.

    Stay strong, Hope and Tad,
    -it cannot be bad.
    PM makes a hash
    – a Tory whitewash!
    He never would be such a cad.

    To Andy, mh, M in C,
    great changes for you there will be.
    Keep sending your views
    so us you amuse
    until we are totally free.

    Now the decade ahead
    Will be welcomed by Stred,
    L Jones and cynic,
    Simeon, Dominic
    with EU rule finally shed.

    (With apologies to Fedupsoutherner, Prangwizard, Everhopeful, Narrow Shoulders, turboterrier and others who presented too great a challenge as regards rhyming)

    Happy New Year to everyone, whichever side of the debate you are on.

    Our minds are broadened by considering the opinions of others and I, for one, thank our kind host for the incredible amount of time he must spend in facilitating such exchanges which, even in disagreement, should remain harmonious.

    Reply

