Welcome to the exciting 20s

There is no more important task than restoring our right to self government. By the end of the first year of this decade the UK people and Parliament once again will control their laws, money and borders as they wish.
I have every confidence in the people of the UK to make wise choices and to lobby for better government. It has been the people, not their leaders, that have insisted on the UK becoming again an independent country. It will be the people that hold successive governments to account to use the powers well and to spend the tax revenues sensibly.
Once we are fully out we will have more of our own money to spend. Money played an important part in the referendum campaign. Remain forces at home and in the EU have been particularly keen to burden us with as much continuing EU spend as possible to limit the obvious gains controlling our own money brings.
Once we are fully out we can make laws that improve our lives and scrap laws that get in the way. An early candidate for reform and repeal are all the fishing rules that have done so much to damage our fishing grounds. We will be able to raise our standards of animal welfare as we wish. We can have regulations for business which set high standards in ways that allow us good trade with the rest of the world as well as with the EU.
Once fully out we can set our own taxes. We will no longer be subject to losing corporation tax revenues owing to some legal case at the ECJ overturning Parliament’s wishes. We will no longer have to impose VAT on green products and female hygiene goods. We will not have to keep our tax rates within specified bands or at required levels.
The bigger gain will be in our standing in the world. We can become a leading force for free trade through our independent membership of the World Trade Organisation. They would like a major economy to work with them to promote an agenda of freer trade worldwide at a time when the USA is using tariffs and other barriers to trade as a major instrument of wider policy. We will have our own voice and vote in many other international bodies where before we had to accept the EU line.
The UK is well placed to grow faster, to promote democratic and peace loving values worldwide, and to win new friends and influence.
You outline the opportunities well. I hope we are governed and respond in a glass half full way to the challenges ahead. There has been too much negativity over the last few years and it continues today in this diary to an irrational and illogical extent.
The driving force for economic progress will not be the large corporations typified by CBI membership. Their negativity has existed for too long. They had a cosy existance in the EU and will need to adjust in a less protectionist world. Real growth will come from those who seek self employment and from those who have developed into small and medium sized businesses. These are the ones who would benefit from a more sympathetic attitude from government and it’s agencies such as HMRC. You and your 649 colleagues must see that they get it. They are the seed corn of our future.
I wish you all well over the next five years as you and your fellow MPs get acquainted with running the ship once more.
Agree – we need to be encouraging the smaller innovators and many of them.
Modern desktop 3D printing came about from the efforts of a small group in Bath University plus some enthusiasts, not the large corporations. This in turn depended on the revolution in maker electronics with a small group developing the Arduino. Linux is the core engine of the internet and web services, it’s kernel was developed initially by one person and is still maintained and evolved by a small open-source team. The PC only started commercial development once most of the groundwork had been established by enthusiasts outside academia/industry.
We need a way to encourage and support such small, independent innovators whether they are in academia, industry or just enthusiasts, a way that does not demand early or large scale returns or that it meets some academic/civil servants hot topic and involves onerous application procedures.
I suggest looking at approaches in addition to Catapults with their regional restrictions and focus on businesses, encourage the fledgling projects that may not have immediate payback – Evolve community libraries into community maker spaces, establish X Prizes and smaller scale competitions like Hackaday Prize open to all. Require universities and colleges to actively support such community projects. My local university has been particularly poor in such engagement, my impression is because they will do nothing unless grant funding is attached. There needs to be significant attitude adjustment as even with a bit of funding such things become a patronage issue.
Encouraging them, by inhibiting their access to the market which has probably hitherto sustained them and under which they have flourished? That’s an interesting one.
Also, by making it highly unlikely that the top talent from probably the twenty-seven best-educated countries on the planet would want to come here.
Agreed. We have heard little, other than generalities, of what the BJ government intends on taxation and the promotion of business. The forthcoming budget will provide significant indicators.
Agreed, maybe it is with ‘good intentions’ that Governments feel the need to impose up on people. Continually as UK Governments have had to take instructions the point is missed. The People and their communities can facilitate 90% of the dynamism need if allowed.
Good morning and Happy New Year to our kind host and all my fellow contributors.
🙂
So after four and half years, more than twice as long as it took for India, we get to have a say over our own affairs. I am going to copy this line, this article and its link so that when the government extends the transition period I can remind you.
Finally. Upon reading the rest, all I can say is that our kind host has somewhat over indulged in the party spirit. None of which he writes will come to pass.
Good news. It’s only January 1st and I can confirm that – as a sovereign state – we already control our money, our borders and our laws.
Rejoice.
There may be no need for an extension as our government could find a way to capitulate completely by the end of this year…
Why must you wallow in this silly self-flagellation?
Agreeing to reasonable terms for unhindered access to the world’s richest market is in no way “capitulation”.
Who wants dangerous, uncontrolled, food, medicines, pesticides and other products anyway?
Reply All countries have access to the EU market WTO rules. Do stop making something out of nothing.
Seasons greetings to you too JR.
You mention VAT. I may be wrong but doesn’t the EU force us to pay VAT ?
If that is the case then surely it could be abolished altogether on 31st.
To paraphrase Johnny Mathis:
Until the 31st of Never and that’s a long, long time
@SJS; “the 31st of Never and that’s a long, long time”
Not if Boris & Parliament rejects the WA, it’s just 31 days away!..
Our’s, the UK’s and (dare I say it) Russia & and China’s next task is getting the UN back on track, true to its 75 year old charter, the UN is meant to be (or should be) a facilitator of worldwide intergovernmental dialogue, not the worlds (unelected) government.
Sorry, meant to type Our’s, the USA’s and…
No chance. It brings in north of 100 billion a year. We’ll be lucky to get a reduction on sanitary products. The 5 percent on energy would be a good thing to scrap, would not cost that much and would help out the least well off who don’t have solar panels etc. The scrapping of the ridiculous green tax on energy would be even better, but don’t hold your breath, this is not going to be a real one nation Conservative Party, the best deals will still be for the already well off.
steve
“You mention VAT. I may be wrong but doesn’t the EU force us to pay VAT ?”
No it doesn’t. But here is what we had before our EU membership:
“Between October 1940 and March 1973 the UK had a consumption tax called Purchase Tax, which was levied at different rates depending on goods’ luxuriousness.
Purchase Tax was applied to the wholesale price, introduced during World War II, initially at a rate of 331⁄3%. This was doubled in April 1942 to 662⁄3%, and further increased in April 1943 to a rate of 100%, before reverting in April 1946 to 331⁄3% again.
Unlike VAT, Purchase Tax was applied at the point of manufacture and distribution, not at the point of sale. The rates of Purchase Tax at the start of 1973, when it gave way to VAT, were 13, 22, 36 and 55%.
On 1 January 1973 the UK joined the European Economic Community and as a consequence Purchase Tax was replaced by Value Added Tax on 1 April 1973”
So maybe now we can all return to the good old days.
Every WTO member is openly laughing at the UK’s loss of influence. No one cares what tge UK says or thinks. China, the US and the EU makes the rules, everyone else follows. And you will give up your fish on day 1 of the talks, just like D Davis gave up on sequencing on day 1. Welcome to irrelevance, Brexiters
Take a look in the mirror , that’s where you will find the irrelevance.
Agricola,
Grow up and happy new year to you too
You find it necessary to attempt a riposte. That proves that you accept Kremer’s relevance.
Julia Arvo’s comments, on where the UK would stand in the queue, for a deal with Australia behind the European Union should be noted, for instance.
The Commonwealth nations have exactly the same priorities as any other country.
I’m sick to death of hearing ‘no one cares what the UK says or thinks’.
If that is the case, we should stop giving any Foreign Aid to those countries. They seem keen enough to take our money, when it suits them. I’m sure (like me) that many taxpayers are fed up with being forced to cough up, while being insulted!
Cheshire Girl
Agreed
Trade, both ways is the answer, not Aid and gifts of money.
CG – the only thing I have seen increase after giving £ billions in Foreign Aid – -is the size of their population – -then they want even more money.
@Kremer; Yawn … and no it wasn’t a late night, just tied of hearing the eurocrats & europhiles complain about all their lost exports to the UK.
Where is the evidence for this laughter? Your conclusions as to the irrelevance of countries other than the US China and EU members will be a surprise to all those prosperous nations not in this group. Such as Canada, Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland etc.
I doubt this govt will cave in in the way the May govt did. If it does of course the whole purpose of Brexit will be negated. Each and every Conservative MP must feel real pressure to make sure Brexit is a success and to focus relentlessly on making the U.K. super competitive and super attractive to investment.
If that works – and I think it might – everyone will be laughing at you.
The EU is diminishing itself to a mere 10% of world trade. The UK exports to the EU total less than 10% of UK GDP.
The real World is outside of the EU’s isolationist block and the are all doing better as a result
Brussels trolls working on new years day. They must be desperate.
Krispy Kremer ( other brands are available) – some evidence please or is that just a figment of your imagination?
Kremer, perhaps you can explain how being in the EU gave the UK influence on the world stage? The way I see it, the EU’s position on any topic often disagrees with the UK’s but as an EU member the world gets the impression that the UK agrees with the EU.
A prosperous and happy new year and new decade – now we can work for ourselves and our people and cooperate with others for mutual benefit.
If the Boris administration is truly serious about independence then they will implement changes that benefit all of us and demonstrate clear severing of rule from Brussels in all categories on or close to February 1st.
Until then we will not have really left.
Some suggestions;
– reduce VAT initially to 15% and remove VAT from some products/services
– sign the pending trade agreements and implement WTO trade facilitation
– implement free ports, especially for deprived areas
– boost in R&D funding with golden shares to preserve returns. Also, Something like the XPrize to spread support and access outside large companies
– block on visa free entry from the EU while respecting the long standing agreement for Irish citizens, but review that.
– Road usage vignette for non-UK vehicles which will have to pay to use our network
– Enforce territorial waters and EEZ
– Remove armed forces from EU command
– End the EAW
And, reciprocate any hindrance or interference by the EU.
Of course most of this you can do as an EU member state.
Not sure why you want to scrap the EAW which, after all, is only for more serious criminals. Vote Brexit get lax on crime. Was that on the other side of the bus?
Again you have that weird Brexiteer obsession with fishing. That really won’t end well when you figure out that our fishermen need access to EU waters and markets.
And ending visa free travel will be reciprocated. 58 million trips were made by Britons to Europe last year. You’ll have a lot of angry Brits – including many Brexit voters – if they suddenly need to fork out a fortune on red tape just to go to Benidorm.
Still, it is interesting to read just how preposterous your Brexit has become.
Andy – – it seems us Little Englanders (or would you claim racists?) like to visit EU countries. I thought one of the thrusts of your views on here are that we wish to pull up the drawbridge?
Perhaps as you claim we won’t ‘fork out a fortune on red tape ‘ any longer. An admission that EU imposes so much red tape. A death knell for so much UK spending in EU – – even more unemployment over the water.
I went skiing in the Alps, pre EU, without any visa problems.
What an excellent list of recommendations. In particular, free ports and the introduction of Vignettes for non-UK vehicles.
This is long overdue and will raise a lot of cash that must all be ring-fenced to be used to improve the strategic road network leading away from our ports.
Excellent list.
Can we drop GDPR too?
Giles, there is a court report in The Times today that says search engines are not obliged to observe ‘the right to be forgotten’ except in EU member states. I wonder whether this principle will become a template for the application of GDPR outside of the EU?
@dixie; Free Ports are a good idea but they are no good if simply used to off set other needed investment, simply giving a deprived area ‘Free port’ status will likely do little for the area and more widely damage the wider Free Ports idea. The declarable of the then Govts insistence that the then new Roots group car plant should be built at Linwood (rather than close to their existing base in the Coventry area) should be learnt once and for all. Simply plonking such investments into an area doesn’t necessarily build long term economic success for the area nor the wider economy.
Why should the UK review the 1923 Anglo-Irish treaty, doing so is more likely to promote an NI boarder poll than not.
Any block on Visa free travel from the EU27 and the implementation of a vignette for non-UK vehicles will likely cause reciprocal “hindrance” – “fog in channel, Europe cut off”, as the old joke used to say!
The EU, via most of the EU27 member states, will carry on having influence over the UK armed forced due to theirs and our NATO membership and should the EU27 ever fully become Federated the EU will become the largest member of NATO…
“Once we are fully out we will have more of our own money to spend”. Who is “we” the government or the people? Individuals need to have more of their own money to spend through substantial tax cuts and cuts in the vast government waste. They spend or invest it far better than governments do. It is a great shame the Boris deal is so poor largely thank to the Benn traitors – many of whom are still in parliament and even in the Conservative Party.
I see that the Government & the dire Sadiq Khan’s concern over CO2 emissions and London’s air quality is somewhat selective. It is fine, it seems, to have a huge firework shows at tax payers expense. Also bonfires and fireworks all over the place on Guy Faulks night. But big taxes and fines on the cars needed to do your job.
Boris should of course abandon the zero carbon energy lunacy now and go for cheap, reliable, on demand and clean energy. C02 is of course perfectly clean.
Plus we need a decent London hub airport – the best way is one new runway at both Heathrow and Gatwick and a super fast shuttle link between them (circa 15 mins) to give decent a five runway hub airport.
Or why not consider a brand new purpose built coastal airport where planes can arrive or depart 24/7 without causing noise nuisance to residents. We did it for Hong Kong.
We don’t need any more public ‘investment’ in London. Get the private sector to do it if they think it will be profitable.
CO2 is clean. Where do you get this from? Certainly no climatologist that I’ve ever spoken to. Admittedly, CO2 is does not have the warming effect of water vapour for instance. However, the issue is that water vapour disappears in days. CO2 has a halflife of hundreds of years. A good way to think of the CO2 problem is like a slowly dripping tap. Yes, it is only a trickle, but year on year, you still end up with a full bathtub – because there is no plughole.
Reply a 0.04% full bathtub
Governments are good a spending other peoples money but are considerably less good at providing proper purpose and results. The one size fits all mentality fails every time
Governments should create ‘frameworks’ that permit those that know how to achieve the right results that permit societies to grow and achieve prosperity. That of course being the ‘People’
You should always be concerned and afraid of any Leader, Government or Authority that doesn’t in the first place ‘Trust the People’
Let’s see.
Have lost count of when we were supposed to have left already. The record of Tory government speaks for itself.
Have diarised to review progress, if any, on 1.1.21
We have lost half 2016, 2017 2018, 2019 and 2020 so far. That’s 54 months when we could already have been doing as you say above, should your party have willed it.
Indeed it was parliament, the establishment, the BBC and the judiciary against the people – but the people will surely win in the end.
Listening to Lady Hale as guest editor on the Today Programme was rather perplexing. She seemed to think she was judging a matter of law – but not at all – the Supreme Court was inventing new laws and blatantly twisting words to give the political outcome that she and the other justices clearly wished to see. She went on about delivering “justice, fairness and equality”. But these three words clearly contradict each other hugely you cannot deliver all of them at the same time. Does she really see it as a court’s duty to deliver “equality”.
Equality of outcome is seldom if ever fair, just or indeed remotely beneficial. How can she have lived so long without even realising this?
They haven’t done ‘it’ because they still haven’t figured out what ‘it’ is.
All they ever needed was a plan. They still don’t have one.
Or at least not one they are confident enough to share with the electorate
They’re frit.
We should ask Baldrick for one of his “cunning plans”. It would be more sensible than what has been suggested so far.
The earliest date we are finally in control is 31st of December 2020. My New Years Wish is that we and they realise that we will leave without a deal.
I wonder what the messages on here will be reflecting a year to the day from here?
“Once we are fully out”
Art. 129(6) of the WA reads in part as follows: “Following a [foreign policy] decision of the Council…, the United Kingdom may make a formal declaration…indicating that, for vital and stated reasons of national policy,…it will not apply the decision. In a spirit of mutual solidarity, the United Kingdom shall refrain from any action likely to conflict with or impede Union action based on that decision”. I have inserted the words in square brackets based on commentary in a Brexit Party video. The commentary says that this provision applies to any foreign policy decision made by the EU before the end of the transition period, but that the respective obligation on the UK endures even after the transition period. At first, I thought perhaps the commentator misspoke. Upon re-reading Article 129(6), however, I notice that, unlike subsections 1, 2, 3, 4 and 7 of the same article, it does not contain the qualifying expression, “during the transition period”. (Compare, in particular, subsection 3, which reads in part, with my emphasis added: “the [UK] shall refrain, during the transition period, from any action or initiative which is likely to be prejudicial to the Union’s interests”.) What subsection 6 appears to mean is that, under the WA, the UK binds itself permanently to refrain from taking action that would impede any foreign policy decision that may be taken by the EU between February and December this year – even, so the article implies, if the UK considers that the decision runs counter to vital interests of national policy.
Happy New Year, Sir, and many thanks for your insights.
Two cheers for Boris Johnson and his team. Not three as he has fallen hook, line and sinker for the CO2/ climate change hysteria and his policies responding to it threaten grave economic and environmental damage. The manifesto refers to ‘the climate emergency’ but how can there be one when there was no runaway warming while dinosaurs thrived at CO2 levels 10 times or more higher than today? Common sense should tell us that means CO2 is only a minor influence on climate.
‘Fighting climate change’, a futile exercise as most of it is due to natural solar cycles, will impose yet higher energy costs on every household and business, closing yet more of our industry. Environmentally we will see more countryside wrecked with wind turbines with their toll on birds and bats, while electric cars beloved by ministers involve devastating mining practices and in the case of cobalt child labour working and all too often dying in appalling conditions. We should be talking about dirty electric cars instead of clean ones.
Economic harm comes from high energy cosy
Exactly, and not just huge economic harm but many excess winter deaths do to people being unable to afford to keep warm.
Is Boris really so lacking in an understanding of the science and thus daft enough to have fallen for the Climate Alarmist Religion, or does he just think there are/were votes in it he needed?
Perhaps he just thinks he needs to pretend to “believe” but will actually have sensible energy policies underneath. First thing to do is cut all the government subsidies for renewables. Either they are competitive and do not need subsidies (or market rigging) or they are not. Cut the subsidies and find out.
Is a political science graduate the best person to be the energy minister? We need someone rather more like Matt Ridley or Peter Lilley.
Environmentalism is an illiberal ideology. It is about redistribution of the world’s wealth and WE are the ones who will, as ever do the redistributing. If the elite truly believed in climate change the planes would have already dropped from the skies…the roads would be empty…and they ( the elite) would be keeping warm at a bonfire of our possessions yet shivering in terror at the thought of unstoppable Armageddon.
Isle of Man to introduce electric vehicle tax in 2020
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-isle-of-man-50842395
How long before the UK follows suit?
A little boy hated cod and refused to eat it.
His mother re-named it “ White Salmon”.
Result… cod eaten happily. ( true story).
A bit like Brexit except that the mother in the cod fraud didn’t go in for years of pantomime and actually had her son’s best interests at heart.
So happy to report that ( here) last night virtually NO fireworks. That comes after a mercifully subdued November 5th. ( everyone broke..no more credit?? Certainly not to do with environmental concern in this neck of the woods!).
Newspaper report …Ah ..apparently we don’t want tax cuts…we would prefer more services! Thought that’s what we were paying taxes for anyway? Also what happens to the vast fines paid by actual TAXPAYERS who happen to be a bit late with payments? More £££s for non taxpayers?
Allow me a new year’s word of caution here.
Europe, said Metternich, is a geographical expression (rough translation really). It will still be there on February 1st. We will still have to live with it. And – yes – trade with it too. And Europe is currently run by a failed German politician (Frau von der Leyen) who presides over a Commission of people who are invisible and unaccountable, not reported in the papers, not under any kind of financial scrutiny and who are heading up a bureaucracy which is Byzantine in its secrecy and complexity.
So either we lose our trade with Europe or we do what they say.
It will take time to build trading relations with USA, India and New Zealand, South Africa and West Africa and South America.
Mike – -I can hear an awful lot of businesses in the EU saying NON! – – we must not ‘ lose our trade with UK’.
“Either we kose our trade with Europe or we do what they say.”
Succinctly put. This is now the reality. It didn’t have to be this way, but we’ve played our hand, and indeed made our choice; preserving what we had as far as possible, and thereby largely undermining our ability to create something new. Our political masters will, in the narrowest sense, fulfil the letter of the referendum, but given the vote was, more than anything, a vote for change, they will betray its spirit.
“Either we kose our trade with Europe or we do what they say.”
Better to lose it then.
We will not lose trade with Europe. Money talks louder than politics and people will make money where they can. Our market is too big to ignore (and vice versa) and too many EU firms are wedded to the UK market and is a far greater concern than the fake ‘just in time’ nonsense spouted (it’s all gone quiet on that front now Brexit it is a reality, just like all the other scare stories will).
Regarding Von der Leyen she only just scraped home by 11 votes even though she was the only one on the ballot paper having been ‘chosen’! What a wonderful thing, EU democracy is.
Still – the majority of MEPs voted for Von Der Leyen. Meaning she has the support of those representing most of us.
Unlike Boris Johnson. Barely half the electorate in Uxbridge backed him. Nobody outside of the Tory party selected him as leader. MPs never gave him their approval and 57% of the electorate voted against him.
Plus, of course, his government is effectively being run by Dominic Cummings. A bureaucrat elected by nobody who we can’t get rid of. What were you saying about democracy?
Reply Boris has always enjoyed the confidence of Parliament and would win a vote of confidence by a good margin if Labour tabled one. It us unlikely Conservativesld have won so many seats if a majority in the country preferred Swinson or Corbyn as PM.
A happy and prosperous New Year to our host and all the regulars posting here.
It’s the first day of a new decade and already Project Fear is out in force on the Today programme. All the talk was about us being forced to accept a “Level Playing Field.”
No wonder the Government is boycotting the programme.
We know that a trade deal with the EU will be difficult and to concentrate minds across the 27, it may well prove necessary for us to end the transition period without a deal in place. We should not be fearful about that.
Other countries trade with the EU on WTO terms perfectly well but the EU will want a deal and will compromise – eventually.
Sadly, the UK have very clearly indicated over the past three and a half years that they want a deal even more desperately than the EU. As such, it will be us that compromises before they do.
Simeon
“the UK have very clearly indicated over the past three and a half years that they want a deal even more desperately than the EU.”
No, that was Mrs May, not the UK. The majority of those who voted leave don’t want any deals with the EU.
“As such, it will be us that compromises before they do.”
Which is what TM did, (without consent) and is why the silly woman got walked all over at Salzburg.
Exactly as the Remain campaigns repeatedly and patiently explained that it would be.
Just stop listening to the Today program, if people did this in January for a whole month they might get the message. I did this with Channel 4 news last year, I’m so much happier of an evening now without all the doom and gloom.
Happy New Year 2020 🥳
Chris S
“it may well prove necessary for us to end the transition period without a deal in place.”
Let’s hope so.
For me the telling proviso is what you started paragraphs with 3 times – – ‘once fully out.’
It can’t come soon enough, since we have a PM and MPs who don’t have the stomach to just walk away – any day in this month will do…
Happy New Year to you. Thank you for this diary. I have only discovered it in the last year but it has been a beacon of light and hope for me amid all the negativity around Brexit. I do believe that this country has a wonderful future ahead. We just need to convince the other half of the electorate and to do that we need to follow through on the promises made.
Please keep the diary going, reading it has now become part of my morning routine that I look forward to.
Hopeful New Year. On 1.2.20 we will still be paying to follow EU policy and law determined by a a Commission run by Germany’s incompetent defense minister, who works closely with Mrs Merkel. She is Germany’s Mrs May and, like her, has swallowed the climate emergency green agenda and not listened to the advice of scientists and analysts that point out that there is no emergency or imminent extinction. The EU is implementing policies which will lead to very unreliable and expensive energy, industry leaving and poverty. The UK will follow this, with ministers and civil servants fully signed up.
Your penultimate sentence is the real clue -‘expensive energy’. A poor little girl has been sucked in and royally exploited. They tried the same thing in 1992, (check out UN climate meeting then) but the girl used wasn’t as forceful or young looking or so photogenic and we didn’t have the internet to any great extent so it didn’t stick. They got a bulls eye this time though and most of the world seems to be supporting it all.
Further to my last sentence, I should have said ‘except the USA, India and China’ without whom nothing of worth will be achieved regarding emissions, but the globalists still have to figure out a way to manipulate those countries.
I can’t believe that any sane person is taken in by the Greta roadshow.
When a Canadian journalist Keean Bexte asked her whether AGW should be solved by politics or by science her minders quickly whisked her away and threatened to call the police.
Hopeful New Year. On 1.2.20 we will still be paying to follow EU policy and law determined by a a Commission run by Germany’s incompetent defense minister, who works closely with Mrs Merkel. She is Germany’s Mrs May and, like her, has swallowed the climate emergency green agenda and not listened to the advice of scientists and analysts that point out that there is no emergency or imminent extinction. The EU is implementing policies which will lead to very unreliable and expensive energy, industry leaving and poverty. The UK will follow this, with ministers and civil servants fully signed up..
“Voters prefer public services to tax cuts” according to Chris Smyth Whitehall Editor in the Times today according to a YouGov poll Or are they mainly surveying people who do not pay taxes or think they do not pay them?
Were this true then surely the voters are daft or deluded. Why on earth would they want to have money taken off them by government and then have them waste the vast majority of it and then use the rest to deliver some dire second rate “service” that was probably not remotely what you wanted or needed.
Surely, especially just after Christmas, people realise how very inefficient people buying things (presents) for others is, (this even when they are spending their own money and trying their best to please). It is even worse when governments do it using other’s (taxpayers) money and they are not (usually) even trying to please the public.
What is needed is to cut out the parasitic and hugely inefficient middle man of the government. Cut taxes and half the size of government. Give real freedom and choice to people as to how they spend and invest their own money. It is about three times as efficient that way.
Unfortunately there are a lot of Jonah’s out there who will only be happy if our country fails, after all they have a lot invested in it, their whole EU project was based on it . Boris Johnson’s positivity and enthusiasm will not be enough to see them off , there will need to be some strong policies to draw a line with the past and to show we are charting a new course for our country. I would like to see a patriotic industrial policy where Government is proactive to see industries being developed here, unfortunately Cobham , and likelihood of British steel being flogged off to Chinese interests is not a good start.
JR wrote: “We will be able to raise our standards of animal welfare as we wish”.
Does this mean there will be an end to halal and kosher slaughter? Some hope.
Happy New Year John, and to all contributors here.
Let us hope that our Government can now get a real grip on matters after the absolute Fiasco of the last 3 years of indecision, drift and capitulation, and we can at last all move forward to a better and brighter future.
I love the optimism and agree with everything you have said and I do hope that the Government uses the opportunity accordingly. Exciting times ahead! I didn’t really realise until now how much damage Mrs May and Parliament have done to the meaning of the word trust because even I (who is a glass half full person) have a worry that there will be individuals who will try and sabotage this wonderful opportunity!
Sorry – Happy New Year everyone 🎉
The recent election showed just what the people want. Brexit and a proper Brexit. People who never voted Conservative did so not only because of Labour’s dire policies but because Boris was promising to actually leave. I just hope all those in your party John are listening and put aside what they want if they are remainers and stick together when it comes to voting for a clean exit. No fudge. Just leave with a good trade deal if possible but if not, then just walk away. If the EU are supposed to be our friend what is the problem with a free trade agreement which would benefit all? I just hope Boris doesn’t betray the voters like Cameron and May before him.
I think his allusion to ending BBC Licencing finally clinched it.
FUS
“I just hope Boris doesn’t betray the voters like Cameron and May before him.”
Well if he does that’s the expedient way to the nearest ditch, and with no suitable opposition to form a government you’d be looking at things turning very nasty indeed.
Boris can, and should, get tough with the EU. He could start by kicking the EU out of our fishing areas on 31st.
If we’re truly “in transition” after 31 January, it’s not unreasonable to expect to see the introduction of a series of independent measures, not more “white noise” about future intentions. If we’re “not permitted” to act independently we will not have started the Leaving process, but merely entered into another year-long extension.
Consequently, Mr Johnson would be wise to announce at least one hugely significant deviation from the EU, effective on 1 Feb, to demonstrate to us that we have, indeed, set out on our long journey towards independence.
BJC
“If we’re truly “in transition” after 31 January,”
Personally I don’t recognise this transition. On 31st we’re out and that’s it as far as I’m concerned.
The ungrateful EU can KMA.
A lucid post, thank you.
Announcing that HS2 will be postponed and that HS3 will be commenced immediately would send a message of thanks to the Tory’s new Northern best friends and would also give comfort to their existing European friends that their https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Trans-European_high-speed_rail_network
is not without merit.
‘Once we are fully out’
Anyone care to guess when that will be?
I mean ‘out’ with no caveats, no agreement to align with the EU, or mirror what they do.
When will we be out? take your choice between the “12th of never” and “tomorrow”.
Not even when it facilitates trade, cuts bureaucracy, saves time and money and is in everyone’s interest – including yours?
Most immigration into the UK is from non-EU sources, so why have we not better controlled the numbers of non-EU immigrants coming here ?
Also, why are we providing a free taxi service here to those would-be illegal immigrants picked up in the English Channel ?
How many illegals are returned to their countries of origin ?
We are told that immigration rates may rise under the forthcoming points system. If that is the case, the government will need to make room for these productive individuals; removing those who shouldn’t be here and, where possible, deporting those who have caused harm. Foreign aid could be paid on condition that recipient countries take back their criminals – something (it has been reported) that they have been reluctant to do.
I was watching My Greek Odyssey where Peter Maneas travels around the Greek Islands on his yacht. In one episode he joins the coastguard who go out looking for refugees. He reveals that the refugees usually refuse to be rescued by Turkish coastguards.
Stop being so optimistic MWB – the Beeb text news had a figure of 1,892 getting here over the Channel during 2019 alone. How many of their families are here also by now is anyone’s guess. Why do you think houses are being built everywhere? We will be paying for them – -and they’ll be living in them.
This is the key, can we STOP the unnecessary mass migration.
As a normal traveller there are many ways to check your identity, where and who purchased your ticket, etc and even then you have to prove your identity with a passport to enter the country. These illegal boat people, who the British state is laying on a taxi service for, don’t have to show any identity, with no means to check it if they could be bothered to , and they are let straight into the country.
In-Out In-Out, shake it all about…
Had enough of that last night.
Happy New Year anyway.
Boring boring!- wishful thinking with the same old delusional stuff that you have been putting about for years- about laws, money, borders? “we will have our own money to spend” you say, but who will decide how to spend it and on what? then you say “scrap laws that get in the way”- but what laws and anyway that’ll be the day- when did we ever see politicians willingly scrapping laws? Lastly our standing in the world is at zilch- and after we leave the EU it will be at zilch minus- that together with Trumps America trying to tear down the WTO? NO! I don’t see it- I don’t see it that we are well placed to grow faster- and where are all of these fancy new overseas trade deals that we were promised with countries far away- NO! I don’t see it