“Free enterprise brings us choice and progress”

Many of the things we enjoy have come from competition and choice, from free enterprise. Post war living standards rose as tvs, fridges, washing machines and cars became affordable for the many instead of being the luxuries of the few. This century has seen digital technology transform lives. It has placed a mobile phone in most pockets and handbags, equipped the many with an easy to work camera and allowed a whole new world of communication and entertainment to be available instantly any time, any day.
These breakthroughs came from entrepreneurs and private sector companies. Often the challengers had to combat unhelpful regulations and protective old model established companies. In recent years digital business models have dramatically changed advertising, the media, agency businesses and retail, and are going on to change finance and other services.
The successful countries which do most to promote living standards and welfare of their people are the ones who not only understand this but do most to allow free enterprise to flourish. Lower taxes, sensible regulations, a strong rule of law which protects challengers as well as the established businesses, and a climate which encourages talent and enterprise friendly education all help. In future blogs I am going to explore how the UK can provide more opportunity for enterprise to flourish and living standards to rise.
Two of the greatest inventions of the 20th Century was Hire Purchase and the humble credit card. Not everyone could afford that which our kind host mentions. Using these innovations allowed ordinary folk to purchase something and pay it off over time. This helped to create demand and so jobs.
Today we have government that thinks it can do the same. It is not new but, like PFI, government needs to borrow and spend wisely. People here say that an issuer of a fiat currency cannot go broke. I disagree. If you continue to create more and more money you eventually end up with a situation of runaway inflation and a currency that is not worth the paper it is printed on. It becomes worthless and therefore loses its purpose – ie broke.
Our kind host is right to point out ‘choice’ as an important factor in a capitalist economy. Choice is a Conservative Thatcherite word. Choice equates to power. Power to choose what you want rather than that which is given to you. As may here I am sure agree, we as individuals tend to make better choices than those of the State and, when we get them wrong, we not only are quick to learn from them and to correct them, but they are localised. The power of choice has indeed spurred on innovation, lowered costs, and increased quality. It has buyenlarge improved our world.
Where government has used its credit card / hire purchase, it has provided overpriced unwanted products and / or services with poor quality. As I keep saying. When it comes to government, ‘Less is more’.
The government has killed real freedom and choice for most people in health care and education and rigged other markets very damagingly like transport, the BBC, energy, housing, planning ….
There is much that is very good about private enterprise. However, it has one big flaw, and that is human nature with its vices, including greed and dishonesty.
Where profit is paramount it may be tempting, say, to fit cheaper, flammable cladding to a building than that specified by the designer and approved by planning control, or to use the fact that airworthiness is now a matter of self-certification to sign off that an anti stall system with only one sensor is safe.
The adverse consequences are not always so dramatic, but may still add up to be expensive, e.g. by private contractors fly-tipping waste materials rather than paying to dispose of them properly.
@MiC; Much the same problems exist(ed) in Command Economies too.
Governments job is to control and prevent the vices you speak of. I agree that self certification should not exist where public safety is concerned. This is why we have a CAA and its federal equivalent in the USA where flying is concerned . I wonder how important stall warning is because every aircraft has stalling data relative to its configuration and those flying it should be aware of such information. On many aircraft you can physically sense it before it occurs, but possibly not all. More worrying is how the recent glitch in computer control at Boeing got past the FAA in the USA.
Social problems like fly tipping are at first down to social responsibility and education. After that it is down to sanction Penalties should be a deterrent as should the detection rate. The incentive is no doubt a combination of getting the job and the margin the contractor is left with. Getting caught should be a powerful disincentive.
It is illegal to fit flammable materials when other is specified and not allowed under regulations. The first part of the report on Grenfell drew attention to poor design. The building work was inspected by the council. Wait for the full report.
Excellent comment Mark B. And competition provides choice, brings down prices and improves standards.
@BOF; It doesn’t always, many products become flimsy, with built in obsolescence, even if they are all singing and dancing, whilst competition reduces as by-outs, mergers and bankruptcies take place due to the ever lowering factory gate price.
@jerry: There is some truth in that. Consumers are guilty if they accept mediocrity. It is also true that, by and large, you get what you pay for.
Everything you mention comes down to natural selection. Competition is not just a matter of price. There are many factors to be taken into account when making a buying selection.
Get the government out of the EU properly would be a start.
now your talking real freedom of choice
But when luxury goods become “democratised” they are tatty and useless and the customer is treated with great disdain, if not with fraudulent trickery.
I would rather have a proper GP and dentist, red box public telephones, properly maintained in a safe environment ( as was the case at one time) than any stupid mobile.
What is the point of all these shoddy items if we are not safe and happy?
= PROFIT for some. DEBT for others. It was not meant to be like this!
We have all been forced to sell our birthrights for a mess of potage.
What a silly churlish post. I assume you would have joined the Luddites.
@Ian Wragg, What a silly churlish post… It is you who appears to be the Luddite, nothing should change how Capitalism works, the Free Market is and will always be King!
I agree on the doctor and dentist. But give me a mobile over a red phone box any day. They always seemed to stink of urine, often did not work, cost a fortune in small change, and also were often occupied. So you had to wait for a long time listening to someone’s often long and inane conversation. Also receiving calls was rather difficult to arrange.
The main problem with phone calls now is having to listen to a computer talking at you and ordering you to press buttons for ages before you ever get through to anyone.
Though I do remember once meeting a very nice girlfriend while queuing for a red phone box. Though mobiles have sorted this issue too I understand.
Hopefully, she hadn’t left her card in it.
Whether things work for the general good is often a matter of the society you live in. It is twenty years since I was last in Japan. A country where you could leave your briefcase on a street corner and return to it two hours later. Rather than our much loved red phone boxes they had phones on small fruit type machines outside many of the shops for public use. None got vandalised unlike our red boxes, but that was down to being in a totally different culture. I assume that mobiles have seen off the small machines I mention, but I imagine you can still leave your briefcase for a few hours. Having said all the above I would still find it difficult to live in Japanese society as a whole.
Mobile phones are arguably among the greatest hand tools to be invented since the original flint knife of early man.
@oldtimer; Cough! Sorry but the mobile phone might have been, but the all encompassing hand-held device they have morphed into will likely cause the gradual death (or enslavement) of mankind – there are already serious psychological and physiological problems being caused by them, especially to children. The insecure method most users and/or devices use to exchange previously secured data direct to its recipient is also threat to any economy or nation – the alleged interference by one nation into other’s election is just the tip of a very large iceberg.
To be fair (contradicting my earlier post on credit, if published) my mobile phone has replaced post, telephone, camera, video camera, encyclopaedias, books, newspapers, mirror, maps, diary, travel timetables, ticketing, banking, box office, TV, torch …
(Online shopping deals mean that a mobile pays for itself many times over.)
Not only that, it does all of those things much better and the environmental savings are utterly, utterly HUGE ! Getting more whilst consuming fewer real resources.
Mobile technology has only contributed to real world decline in that its compensatory effect has made us more relaxed about it. Otherwise we’d be out protesting by now.
and one day that drawer with generations of mobiles will be dealt with. Along with my vast collection of vinyl records, CDs, DVDs, photo albums, books I hang on to for sometimes years before taking to charity shops. Then there are cables that were essential to make something work or connect to what? Nobody wanted the boxes of family cameras.
Ironically the immediacy and convenience offered by new forms of visual, connective and communications technology will eventually be used against us to monitor and oppress us. This is happening now, in many countries around the world. It will happen here, in the UK
I believe the next 20 years will see the abolition of cash payments as governments scramble to crush our ability to break free from their grasp and monetise our more of our income to finance political spending. All economic transactions will be recorded and filtered through a State owned central data base. Monitoring will become routine
In the arena of automotive we will see the emergence of in-car driver monitoring (eye-tracking) of both driver and passengers and facial recognition. Moreover vehicle to vehicle communication will become common place. Monitoring of each and every vehicle (time, place, from and to) will become routine.
technology as the capacity to improve our lives and extend our freedoms. meanwhile, governments see this technology as both a threat to the status quo and an opportunity to monitor our every single move
The TV revolution of the last 30 years as seen the main source of entertainment and information become a weapon of propaganda for the State and its associated outriders such as the BBC and the identity obsessed advertising agency
I believe at some point when governments step over the line, which they will do (such an opportunity to monitor and control is never wasted), millions of people will revert to a ‘state of being’ in which technology is relegated to prevent invasion of privacy abuses by government
Satellites being put up at vast rate are posing a huge threat to astronomy.
And who knows what damage they will cause to the planet.
Regulations? Any common sense at all?
Not likely…not where profit is involved.
Enclose the planet in satellites to save it??
Satellites aren’t posing any threat to astronomy at all, on the contrary several new telescopes are going to be satellite-based.
I don’t disagree with the thrust of what you say. The trouble is that Brexiteers in particular have a hatred of red tape without ever being able to say which red tape you hate and why.
If there are bad regulations they should be removed. But regulation exists for a reason. To protect people and the planet. That is why it is there. And most regulation is not bad.
Let me give you an example. Window blinds. Boring eh? Anyone who has bought window blinds in the last 10 years will know they now come with a funny cord that snaps in two when subjected to excess weight. These cords are undoubtedly more expensive than regular cords they cost manufacturers and consumers. So why do we have them? Regulation. Your hated red tape. So why not scrap it? Well the regulation was introduced in the first place after a number of young children managed to get themselves caught in old fashioned blind cords – and some of those kids died. Now I think that the blind cord regulation is a good bit of red tape – because kids don’t die in window blind cords anymore. Maybe some of you contributors disagree.
And the trouble is that behind every bit of regulation you will find similar stories of why it is there. And it turns out when it’s looked into – like David Cameron did – that most regulation is actually good.
So sure, scrap outdated and unneeded regulations. But remember that regulation keeps people safe and that much of it is perfectly sensible.
Non-lethal cords are obviously a good thing. Regulation was not necessary to achieve this. Manufacturers of window blinds could manufacture non-lethal window blinds and advertise them as such. Problem solved efficiently and cheaply, and without treating adults like children.
Some regulation is not intrinsically bad, but the devil is in the unforseen consequences of such, or the only too apparent cost. Most regulation is in fact unnecessary. Perhaps not all, but then perhaps you can find an example of regulation that really is neccesary? The example you cite isn’t.
The blind cord safety device that Andy describes is actually a case of unnecessary regulation. My office was recently fitted with new blinds, complete with the safety device, which has no benefit in a child-free environment and occasionally is inconvenient if someone tugs a cord too hard, causing it to separate. A house with no children has no need of the safety device. In a house where children live or visit there are other ways to make the cord safe e.g. fit a hook to the wall to attach it to above child reach instead of letting it hang to floor level.
Widow blind cords. A prime example of where a caring community shoots itself in the foot.
What is the unintended consequence of moving the responsibility for the safety of your child to a manufacturer?
a). You fail to recognise a danger to your child.
b). Your child fails to recognise the danger to itself.
c). You miss out on the opportunity to instill a little discipline and set a boundary.
d). You miss out on the opportunity of dialogue with the infant, not in a negative sense of draconian overlord, but to teach that there are consequences, some of them unpleasant.
Over regulation leads to people putting their dog in the microwave to dry after a shampoo.
You have a poor memory for a youngster Andy.
You repeatedly claim you have never had any responses to your question about what red tape would you like to see removed.
Yet you have had many such responses.
If it keeps people safe and saves lives I am with you. However there is a tendency, when human beings are given a function, for them to build on it unnecessarily. I have experienced empire building throughout industry. It has happened with health and safety, very necessary for farmers, fishermen , oil rig workers, and in the sort of design you mention. However it has become excessive, even the Princess Royal drew attention to it but a few days ago. My hobby is full of very necessary procedures and checks to ensure no one gets killed. On the whole it works because it is drilled into us from day one, but we do not have to sit down filling in forms about risk assessment. What we need to do is return to a sensible balance so that the delight of doing something is not overshadowed by form filling.
Indeed, but due to the dire virtual state monopolies in healthcare and education innovation in these area is hugely stifled. It is hard to compete again something that is free at the point of use and that you are forced to pay for the competition even if you do not use it. Even if you are far better and more efficient. The BBC is another example as is social (heavily subsidised housing) of unfair competition. Plus the government is rigging the energy markets, banking, transport, cars, planning and much else.
I see we have another letter from some economist “experts” in the FT today! Rather like the idiotic one Mrs Thatcher received from 364 of them.
Cut taxes, regulations, go for cheap energy and cut the size of suffocation government and the economy will grow very nicely for sure.
We need far fewer regulations, far lower taxes, far more freedom and real choice and far less government.
The promotion of products that spew from the innovative and productive sector of our economy is slowly being absorbed by the State.
The free-market’s become less free if it was ever free at all. We are the market. We have become less free
TV advertising agencies have now been co-opted by central government. Today, these London based product advertising agencies aren’t promoting products but a form of politics based on identity with the sole intention of warping our perceptions of what the UK is. It is brutally invasive of our personal space, is shameless and reeks of politicisation
This is happening under a Tory government (May did express a wish to embrace identity politics) but no doubt being promoted by Labour’s client state apparatus
Johnson can either reject the politicisation of our whole world (the Harman way which imposes her oppressive vision of ‘equality’ over merit) or he’ll suffer the same fate as May
I have never though of women as being less bright than men. Indeed I have two rather bright sisters and two rather bright daughters. Though it is clear that on average women and men do tend to choose rather different jobs, hobbies, reading and A levels.
But I was listening to Woman’s Hour yesterday I decided that they and the BBC had set themselves the task of trying to convince the public that women are less bright. One idiot, talking about gender pay, just wanted to quote the annual pay gap without even taking into account the fact that women choose to work fewer hours on average. They were nearly as daft on everything else they discussed too.
There is no pay gap that is not entirely explained by the work life balance choices the genders take and the subjects and jobs they choose to take and career gaps/work life balance choices they make. If there were an employer who employed only women would have a very big advantage and the market would self correct.
If not free enterprise the authoritarianism.
Having someone who thinks they know best mandating what we produce and spend our money on does not appeal.
The left should, finally, pay heed.
Indeed someone who think they know best but know nothing about the people or businesses they are making decisions for and is spending tax payers money so really does not care what price he pays or what value (if any) he obtains.
In many/most cases (such as energy) we have ministers making these decision who do not even have any ability or qualification in science, energy economics or energy engineering.
It can never be certain that terror offenders who attend deradicalisation programmes have been “cured” says psychologist Christopher Dean on radio 4 just now.
Well that is surely blindingly obvious to almost anyone. Given that just one terrorist might well manage to murder as many as perhaps 500 people in a single incident (such as a bomb on an aircraft) can we really afford to let them out at all? Let alone let them out without even any assessment being done.
The usual new year discussion about train fare increases today. We are always being told by BBC types (wrongly when all is properly considered track, staff, stations, connecting journeys) how very energy saving & environmental trains are. If they are so efficient why do they cost so much more than a car? About £1 a mile it seems in many cases when a car can take seven people for about 10p a mile. So 70 times more expensive! Or ten times if only one in the car.
“Choice and progress”, Sir John, are indeed fundamental attributes of freedom. If you visit a communist country, you will notice immediately what freedom is – it will be conspicuous by its absence. The Chinese and North Korean peoples have some limited material choice, but not ideologically. Anyone can see, in terms of history and geography, the effects of this in religion, also. We can also see how coercive alarmism and political correctness can be destructively misused.
In countries like ours, freedom is based on the respectful tolerance of others, as expressed in the two great commandments: ‘to love God, and to love your neighbour as yourself’ (referenced back to the Ten Commandments, as given to Moses, and fulfilled in Christ): “Therefore CHOOSE LIFE, that both thou and thy seed may live” (Deuteronomy 30:19). If we do not re-learn this, nothing else will work – however clever we are as a society. Some will say it starts with education or the Churc: I’d prefer to say, no, it starts with each one of us – perhaps discovering afresh ‘the ancient paths’ (Jeremiah 18:15). Mercifully, we still have a choice – but for how much longer?
How are the above ambitions affected by the following:
1) Art. 184 of the legally binding Withdrawal Agreeement (“WA”), which imposes an obligation on the UK to use “best endeavours, in good faith” to negotiate the agreements referred to in the Political Declaration (“PD”);
2) Clause 77 of the PD, which reads in part: “[T]he future relationship must…[encompass] robust commitments to ensure a level playing field…. To that end the parties should uphold the common high standards applicable in the [EU] and the [UK] at the end of the transition period [in various areas]” (emphasis added);
3) Art. 127 of the WA, which gives the EU legislative power over the UK up to the end of the transition period; and,
4) Art. 174 of the WA, which gives the EU’s court the power to issue binding rulings where a dispute arising under the WA, “raises a question of interpretation of a concept of [EU] law, [or of]…a provision of [EU] law referred to in this Agreement”?
In other words, if I understand this correctly, point 1 obliges us to use “best endeavours” to carry out point 2, point 3 allows the EU to write the rules for point 2, and point 4 allows the ECJ to interpret those rules, at least where a concept of EU law may be involved.
When the Tory party and indeed this government supports promoting free speech, individual liberty AND free enterprise then we’ll know they’ve re-embraced those values and principles that Margaret Thatcher fought for all her life. Until that happens your party is not the party that Thatcher led to multiple victories that defined a nation.
” In future blogs I am going to explore how the UK can provide more opportunity for enterprise to flourish and living standards to rise.”
The good news is that new opportunities are already on the way.
The Daily Express today paints a very upbeat picture of the UK’s longer term prospects, saying the economy will “boom” in the next decade – powered by working people over the age of 65.
The paper says official figures suggest people in their 60s will take up more than half of all new jobs created by 2030.
So we oldies can look forward to more years toiling at the coal face instead of enjoying a few years of peace and quiet with long walks in the countryside or seeing a big of the wider world. Aren’t we lucky.
Reply Very sour comment. Older people will be able to work, not made to work
mh – – you ignore the fact that many over 65s WISH to work due to the effect retiring from a lifetime of work can have. Many ‘work’ looking after grandchildren thus helping their mothers (usually) to return to work. Also vast numbers of others volunteer for social or heritage work unpaid. I assume your ‘toiling at the coal face’ is a bit tongue in cheek. Successive governments have tried to improve the financial plight experienced by OAPs who, for whatever reason, are not adequately provided for. ‘Coal mining and metal bashing’ are industries which did much harm to the wellbeing of the workforce.
This vanilla flavoured post expresses sentiments anyone right of Corbyn would more or less agree with, but the modern entrepreneur is not an elderly socially conservative Brexit voter making widgets and has good reason to dislike this government.
1 It is ,notwithstanding gaseous expression of good intention, the most protectionist government of our lifetimes by a long way
2 It has diminished the attractiveness of the UK as a place to invests in by making the UK the worst location in Europe for European trade .
3 It has expressed an intention to support lame duck sectors by supporting manufacturing agriculture and other politically strategic sectors it has itself been responsible for undermining
4 It has no interest or understanding on the high tech IT finance and other graduate based high end exports that are the future and is overwhelmingly opposed by everyone in each of these industries
5 It is intend on being a high borrowing big spending highly regulating government placing today’s headline above tomorrows prosperity at every turn
Post Brexit Britain should no be taxing the South to placate the North , throwing public money at failing industry and trying to reinvent a metal; bashing 1950s Britain .
The problem, is that the people who will build the future voted Remain, this government hates them and has abandoned them for provincial pensioners and Northern decline
I think I have been saying this for some time. Government should go flat out for the creation of individual and company wealth. It works because it aligns with most peoples ambitions for themselves and their families.The trick that government needs to learn is how to skim off a portion of that creative enterprise without damaging the incentive for its creation. Part of that learning curve for government is not trying to do so much because by and large they do it badly, which means at excessive cost. All of which harms the creative element in society.
The opposite of the above , which Corbyn et al tried and failed to sell has exactly the opposite effect and has been a proven disaster wherever it has been tried.
“Free enterprise brings us choice and progress”
Absolutely correct Mr Redwood. Why then do you constantly call for government interference in the economy? Surely you should constantly push for deregulation and the elimination of harmful policies?
Reply I constantly call for lower taxes and a stronger private sector
To take one example the area surrounding Cambridge is a network of start ups coming out of the research connected the University, a world wide elite hub serviced by specialist investors and ancillary companies
Brexit is very bad news in deed and as you know was detested by the academic world but this is what a start up looks like now
To take another , the UK is now unable to export Insurance capacity into its largest export market . There ware ways around this at considerable costs for large established entities but as start up will not be able to trade from London at all
Whilst overall stats may not show it initially the long term affect of obliging entrepreneurs to go elsewhere is potentially a cause of structural decline
A pity that a Conservative government believes in price fixing by setting a minimum wage. The result will be higher costs for businesses, fewer opportunities for inexperienced youngsters to get training through employment and erosion of wage differentials. If legal minimum wage setting worked why not make everyone rich by setting at a very high rate?
Reply See the reports from the Low Pay Commission looking at this issue of trade offs between employment numbers and remuneration levels
You say Free enterprise brings us choice and progress” – indeed it does. Please can we have some Free Enterprise for a change – get the state out of the damn way and stop them rigging the market. The recent minimum wage increase announced the other day for example that makes it illegal for some people to work even if they want to!
Cull the dire virtual state monopolies in health care, education etc. and open them up to real competition and stop rigging markets like energy, banking, employment, the BBC and transport …… and go for easy hire and fire too.
Good to hear that AI is now better at breast cancer detection than experts. But how long will it take for the NHS to make use of this? Thus saving many lives and £millions too. They are so poorly run, organised and the incentive structures within the NHS are all wrong.
I agree and that should be the prime Conservative message. So instead of spending ever more taxpayer money in the public sector (where financial discipline and incentive and therefore efficiency is inherently almost non-existent), can the Conservative Party advocate for a smaller public sector (cutting out functions that are ineffective or counter-productive, even if hypothetically desirable) and increasing the involvement of a genuinely competitive private sector even within publicly funded state activivities?
A smaller public sector! It’s been happening for the last ten years but, like the “boiling frogs” that never jump out of the increasingly hotter (austeritised) water; there is a mass lack of cognitive capacity in the indigenous UK population to realize it.
The UK population has increased by 7% since 2010. UK GDP has increased by a nominal 38%. But the amount the government spends on public services has dropped by 7% 0f GDP. This year that means the public sector is £150 billion (bn) short of where it should be if it was on trend. Now that’s what I call austerity!
Don’t forget the vast majority of what the government spends ends up in the domestic private sector. Public sector workers spend their wages (£191 bn) in the private sector. The public sector procures (£220 bn) Doctors; drugs and bed-pans etc from the private sector. Not including (£72 bn) buying capital goods from the private sector.
One day we will have kids coming out of colleges that will actually understand the many streams that are used to inject money into the economy.
A thought provoking article on the BBC today.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-50873047
It discusses adding hydrogen 20% to a natural gas supply, thus reducing CO2.
For me the key point was the possibility eventually of cutting 50% of natural gas we import.
It all worked very well until Trumps America came along with the slogan of America First.
Many of ten small traders in my shops are not VAT registered because they fall under the threshold. They don’t want to register because adding 20% to the cost of their goods removes the competitive edge they have over Tesco etc. Yet they pay 20% VAT on energy. A cafe pays £500 a month for electricity and they cannot claim this VAT back. This is one of the many things closing good businesses down and emptying our High Streets, destroying jobs and enterprise.
Generalisations can be dangerouss. Nobody would doubt that advances in technology have brought benefits to some people, but they have also had a negative impact on some people. Same applies to choice – some have a choice; some have no choice whatsoever. Some people would willingly pay a higher rate of taxation; some would not.
Worth reading up on the history of call centres, aka contact centres, and the arrival of outsourcing. Some people love spending hours on their mobile phone in an attempt to speak to a human being – that’s their choice. Some people need a tranquilliser whenever they have no choice but to contact a call centre. Obedience v. obsession? Reliance v. dependence? Subordination v. choice?
Then, consider the joys that technological advances have brought to fraudsters. A new way of working for them, handed to them on a plate as one of the negative consequences of so-called progress.
Free enterprise would be great if we could achieve it.
At the moment too many companies are stifled by red tape.
The BBC is now pushing the idea that companies will need to start reporting on all sorts of things beyond the balance sheet, such as CO2, employee welfare, ethical, gender balance etc etc.
If this comes to pass, things will get worse, not better.
While the Equality Act 2010 remains on the statute book, I do not see how we can have free enterprise (or freedom). Our society is being utterly twisted and broken by this legislation. An article in today’s conservativewoman by Jane Kelly explains.