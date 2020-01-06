The “job” of an MP

With the arrival of many new MPs at Westminster this week for their first year in office I will write a few pieces about the role of an MP, inviting your comments on what you want us to do.
Being an MP is not just a “job”. It is a way of life. My first advice to new colleagues is you are an MP 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Your time “working” may be closer to the standard 40 hour week of a “full time” employee, but for all 168 hours of the week you are an MP.
You are on call all the time in case some disaster strikes your constituency or our country. The constituency cases and emails come in at week-ends as well as during the week and sometimes need urgent replies.
You may be sitting at home listening to the news, but that may trigger some need to intervene following a news item. You may be in the local shops, but may then see something which needs following up for the sake of constituents.
I have included the 56 hours you are asleep or relaxing in bed though you would be wise not to take your MP work to bed with you. I do so because if you spend time in the wrong bed or share a bed with an inappropriate person you would soon find out that the media and public thought your bedtime a matter of public concern and debate.
Let us suppose you manage to carry out your duties in Parliament and answering emails, and dealing with constituency queries and cases in say 40-50 hours a week on average, you will have to accept that some weeks your working hours will be much longer. My second piece of advice is do not fight the need to be in Parliament when it is sitting and debating and voting on important matters. Surely that is what you have struggled to be able to do. Some MPs no sooner get elected than they are nagging the whips to allow them free time when Parliament is debating and deciding important issues. This leaves them tense and the party feeling a bit let down by them as the whips agonise over which request they can allow. There are days when we sit beyond 10pm and need to be there for a variety of good reasons. You also cannot do constituency correspondence on an ipad whilst taking a serious interest in a debate or Question time. If you are in the chamber it needs your attention.
Parliament meets to hold votes and make decisions about matters of interest to most people around 100 days a year. I those days coincide with a wedding anniversary, an important family birthday or a social event you just want to do you are likely to be disappointed. Explain in advance to friends and family that there are times when Parliament must come first. It is always possible to make up for that unfortunate truth by having a bigger and better celebration at the next available Friday or week-end when Parliament will not be wanting you in the evening or at all. Other Parliamentary days totalling around 70 offer debates which you may or may not wish to join, without votes you have to attend, so they offer more flexibility. For around 17 weeks a year or 85 week days Parliament is in recess, and there are 104 weekend days off. This allows considerable flexibility on how to organise events outside Westminster, meet the need to do things in the constituency and have time for yourself and your family. It is always a good idea to book out family time for non Parliamentary days well in advance and to stick to it in most cases.
Sir John, you do not address the issue of ‘representative vs delegate’. In recent times this has become a vexatious issue; are you a follower of Edmund Burke, or do you think an MP should represent his constituency view rather than his own when they disagree?
I would also hope MPs find time to build their understanding of the issues affecting the country. For example developments in science and technology and how they may impact the delivery of government services, UK businesses and peoples everyday lives.
Few MPs come from a STEM background so extra effort is needed to make up for this. The use of AI, Machine Learning and genetics could have a very positive impact on British society.
Indeed and progress will accelerate exponentially, as the new better tools (such as faster and cheaper computers, AI software, new materials, manufacturing techniques etc.) mean the next generation of tools and techniques are then developed far more quickly and cheaply using these far better tools.
Non volatile memory for example is now about 1/100,000,000,000 of the cost it was just 40 years ago and about 1/1,000,000 of the size too and far more energy efficient to.
The first whole human genome sequencing cost roughly $2.7 billion in 2003. In 2006, the cost decreased to $300,000. In 2016, the cost decreased to $1,000.
In 2025 perhaps just £5 or £1?
Sound like good advice. We are very lucky indeed given this to have at least a few excellent MPs like yourself.
So many MPs in the last government unfortunately thought that their job was to stand for election on one basis but then do the compelte opposite once elected. Thus kicking their voters in the teeth and trying to prevent any real democracy. Thanks goodness some of these traitors (though far from all of them) were evicted at the last election.
@LL; There are many excellent MPs, and always has been, they work hard, attend votes in parliament and events in their constituency etc but do not (always) vote how you or I night wish – stop being so damned critical, at times you are a most illogical person!
Many of the MPs you criticise were either in Remain areas and were representing the majority will of their constituents, or they stood on a Remain personal message along side their party manifesto. Our host has done this in the past when he disagreed with how his party and govt were being run, even resigning from the Govt and standing against the then leader. We need MPs, not lemmings, thankfully most of the time we get the former…
My own MP was in the far from all category. He was absolutely honest before the referendum in outlining his remain position so was respected for that. He was returned at the last election possibly because he accepted the verdict of the referendum , but mostly because he has been a very good constituency MP. He is back with an increased majority and long may he remain..
When I have had a need to contact my MP they were always ready to reply. I always made the point of thanking them afterwards, something that was appreciated.
I look forward to many articles on this in the future.
MPs rarely need to be in the chamber. The effective debates, policy discussions and decisions mostly take place outside the chamber. There are times, such as the Saturday session after Argentina invaded the Falklands, when they absolutely must be in attendance. However, most of the time, for most MPs, sitting in the chamber is not an effective use of time.
When I listen to debates on any subject that I know something about – such are business, engineering, energy, renewables, taxation, transport systems, aircraft, physics, statistics, the NHS and the likes I am astonished at just how many MPs and Lords are very happy to speak on subjects when they clearly have not got a clue about. They have usually not even bothered to do even the most elementary research. For example confusing units for energy and power and positive and negative feedbacks thinking electric cars are “zero emission” and many other very basic total misunderstandings .
Many just seem to be professional advocates (or so called “consultants” often pushing blatant untruths). Actors just repeating the drivel from the pressure groups that fed it to them.
It would be desirable if MPs re-balanced their relationships with the whips.
MPs should discuss planned absences with the whips, of course. But if there is a dispute, if the MP says ‘I need to work somewhere else’ and the whips say ‘No, you must stay here’ then the MP’s decision should prevail.
MPs do not work for the whips or for the government. Neither the Chief Whip nor the Prime Minister is my MP’s boss.
No, the Speaker is.
Being an MP has become a career choice not a principled vocation. I find that distasteful. This taints democracy and is an abuse of our most important public institution for mere personal advancement
The two most important jobs an MP has are this:
1) Represent ALL of your constituents – not just the minority who voted leave
2) Do what is right for your country, not what is right for your party
If MPs were good at their jobs and did these two things Brexit would not happen.
As it is most MPs – and pretty much every Tory – will put their party and the interests of the angry elderly minority ahead of the interests of everyone else.
Sounds like a job for a younger person and then only for a maximum of eight years. All politicians run out of ideas after eight years and just become lobby fodder. The US sytem of never letting politicians be more than two years from an election, keeps them on their toes.
Reply I have plenty of ideas and plenty of energy to advance them.
MPs have got something important to consider and decide upon this week. The PM’s WA2 is up for a vote I believe. One provision in it I understand is an undertaking that the UK government will not take any view or action which is contrary to the wishes and policy of the EU in foreign affairs. This probably accounts for Boris’ weasel words on the Iran issue.
We should be supporting President Trump but Boris sits on the fence with Merkel and Macron clearly taking instructions from them to the detriment of our future relationship with the US. MPs must decide whether they think that is the right thing to do since we have heard so much on how we are meant to be taking back control and so on. To me it clearly is not true. Will they vote for WA2 or against it then?
I would also suggest that Iran’s many death threats issued since have been encouraged by the sympathetic coverage they have received from our media, who along with our government will bear a good deal of responsibility for yet more appeasement of those who threaten us. And has anyone asked themselves why the US did not consult with us prior to the action – my answer is they have already decided we can no longer be relied upon nor trusted, and frankly I don’t blame them.
Don’t suppose you can talk about it until the PM has.
On being elected you become the representative for everyone in your constituency irrespective of who they might have voted for in the past. For your electorate you are the ultimate social worker, the point where the buck starts on occasion but always stops. They cannot knock on ministers doors, you can.
In Parliament you are duty bound to support what you believe in, which is mostly what your government are trying to do , but not always as we have seen over the past three years.
For the first time in many a year , from now on you will have to consider the formulation or removal of legislation. The EU is no longer the fountain of all that good, you will need to think about that yourselves as MPs taking responsibility for everything. You will need to develop a clear vision of where the UK should be heading and how we achieve it.
While on the subject, for all those who take the above responsibilities seriously, a sum of £80,000 per annum plus legitimate expenses is no big deal.
My final point is that Parliament as a whole needs to think about how it operates. The visual impression is that it is in a time warp. It needs to start embracing the sort of technology that keeps pace with what successful business has to do. No doubt MPs do so in their day to day operation but it is not apparent in Parliament. The Queens Speech is the day for stockings and pageantry, the other days should not be Disney World.
As a constituent of yours over the years I have only ever needed to contact you on two occasions, to inform you of problems our family was having with a government department, on both occasions you responded with a sensible reply and advice promptly, so thank you.
Your description of duties sounds very much like that of the owner of a small business looking after their customers.
Its a 24/7 calling if you want repeat business, only the owner of a small business does not get a guaranteed salary, expenses, an excellent pension, usually has their house on the line at the Bank, and spends a lot of time filling in Government department forms, like VAT etc.
Not complaining, that’s how it is/was, but given your recent postings on the self employed, I wonder if you sought to make a sort of comparison.
Being a Minister, let alone Prime Minister, is a full-time job. Yet their constituents seem to survive.
MPs acting on behalf of individual constituents against Government Departments is an anachronism dating back before the days of the penny post, telephone or internet. Government Departments should have serve their customers appropriately and have proper escalation, compliant and appeal mechanisms.
MPs should spend more time explaining Government policies to their constituents. And listening to their views. This website is very good indeed and I really appreciate the time and effort that you allocate to it. But how many readers/posters are from Wokingham?
As well as an MP you are also a member of a party. I would like their to be more transparency into how Party policies are developed. I appreciate that some needs to be behind closed doors and is very conditioned by political circumstances, but it is absurd if a GE manifesto is written in two weeks by two people who are not MPs of whom nobody has ever heard.
I’d also like MPs to identify laws and regulations that should be repealed. Obviously this is particularly necessary as we leave the EU.
MPs should focus on roles that they alone can perform. Leave opening supermarkets to TV celebrities …
John’s constituency voted Remain, and yet he fervently backs Leave.
Whilst I strongly oppose his position in that case, I completely defend his right as an MP to use his own judgement as to what position to take on this or on any other matter.
It is because we have a representative Parliament that this country has been able to move from the brutish, dark-hearted rule of the mob, to take its place amongst civilised nations.
Were it not for that, then I suspect that we our standards of justice and much else would probably be stuck at the level of the Ducking Stool.
I trust that John will do all that he can to ensure that the country’s standing is not threatened by the overt intentions of many like some correspondents here to destroy that standing.
Reply My constituency did not fervently vote Remain. Nearly half voted Leave with me. More importantly in both the 2017 and 2019 elections I stood on a ticket of leaving, whilst the Lib Dems stood on a ticket of reversing the referendum. The Lib Dems came a poor third the first time and a not very close second the second time. I will keep my word from the election.
Nobody should under-estimate the workload of diligent English MPs like our host who also spends a considerable amount of his personal time indulging those of us who regularly post here. For that we thank you, Sir John.
The question I would like to ask is over the difference in workload for English MPs and those of NI, Wales and particularly Scotland. Citizens of every other part of the UK other than England are also served by members of their provincial assemblies such as the Scottish Parliament.
Surely MSPs must be taking a considerable proportion of the constituency workload that would otherwise fall on Scottish MPs ?
Is this a significant factor and if it is, does it make Scottish MPs effectively part time members, free to pursue their independence agenda ?
Most of us have strongly supported the campaign for English MPs to sit as an English Parliament to decide on all measures currently delegated to Scotland ( plus all further powers that might be delegated in future ).
Naturally the campaign for an English Parliament has had to take a back seat in the last four years but with a big majority and the need to be more responsive to issues important in the North of England, it is surely time to resurrect the idea ?
As representatives of the English Parliament, MPs could also form select committees to represent the English Regions without damaging the integrity of England ?
Reply Yes, I assume much of the casework about devolved domestic policy issues and problems in Scotland falls to MSPs that falls to MPs in England
“Explain in advance to friends and family that there are times when Parliament must come first.”
I have always been worried about MPs who insist on a creche and the right to breast feed in the House. Being a Mum is a full time job. Being an MP seems like a full time job. I should have thought that a baby is far more important than anything else to a Mum. I am sure the baby would agree with me too!
Family life seems to be sacrificed as well. I should have thought this opened the door for all sorts of shenanigans as power and sex mix very well indeed.
Could I dare ask MPs to examine themselves and ask, quite frankly, if they really need to work so hard? I think that actually living like ordinary people is more important than upbraiding us non MPs for drink, smoke and obesity problems! (For a start.)