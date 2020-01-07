More police for Wokingham and Bracknell

The local Police Commander has confirmed to me they are pressing ahead with recruiting and training an additional 17 police officers for our local area, out of the total increase of 183 for Thames Valley Police as a whole. I look forward to their arrival and wish the local force success in their work against crime.
