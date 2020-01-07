What does an MP do?

There are 650 different ways of being an MP. It requires your presence in Parliament on many specified times including late nights, following the rules of conduct and Parliamentary process. It also affords each MP considerable scope to decide how to spend the many days and hours when the Parliamentary timetable does not dictate what is being done.
The main task of an MP is to scrutinise government actions, question Ministers, debate proposed new legislation and revisit old legislation that may be failing. This can be done in Parliament by a number of means, and outside through speeches,. blogs, media interviews and the rest. MPs lead a national debate to improve matters, and to expose things that need improving.
Some MPs follow the news and social media, intervening on whatever is topical. Some MPs specialise in particular subjects so their interventions come with more expertise and knowledge behind them. Some MPs allow the agenda to be driven by their party, others try to get changes to their party’s stance on things. Some MPs campaign to get a change to a law or government policy. Many do this based on professional campaign lobby groups and organisations who supply them with research and back up. Some of us run campaigns for ourselves based on what our constituents are telling us and on our perceptions of what changes would improve public services or the economy.
The MP needs to get the right balance between listening and leading, between taking the views of the constituents to government to get explanation or change, and explaining the views of government or Opposition to constituents. The MP also needs to find a good work balance between time spent in the constituency meeting people, attending events and dealing with problems, and time spent in Westminster putting the case of constituents to government and participating in the debates and law making for the UK as a whole.
Some MPs try to become a sort of super Councillor locally. This is difficult to make work, as the proper Councillors have the powers to settle local budgets, make planning decisions and guide local services. The MP has no powers in any of these areas and may be resented by those who do have the powers if he or she grandstands too much on what they should be doing. The MP is ,however, often seen by many constituents as the Complaints department about any public service or planning failing they perceive, so each MP has to work out how to handle that perceived role and whether it is possible in particular cases to be a force for the good or for change in local matters. There is opportunity for joint working with local Councils as they often need government funding and approvals.
It does help to live in the local area so then your time spent shopping or being out and about is more time when you are available to constituents if they have something pressing they want to tell you. It also means they can see you are experiencing the same local problems they are if there are road works or flash floods or whatever nuisance comes to plague us.
26 Comments
The main problem, as I see it, is that many of the excellent MPs (the few ones with working compasses) seem to be largely on left on the back benches and ignored. Whereas the ones who have been shown to be consistently wrong (but gone along with the group think fashion of the time such as the ERM, the climate change act, wanting to join the EURO, the counterproductive wars, wanting to give more control over us to the EU, wanting open door EU immigration with no quality controls, wanting ever ever increasing taxes and red tape regulations, want to continue with virtual state monopolies in health care and education ….. go on to high office and many end up in the Lords.
Let us hope Boris can reverse this trend.
Why does that happen, do you think?
zorro
Don’t hold your breath. Every commentator says that Sir Humphrey and the blob will obfuscate, leak against etc so that not much changes.
We have already read the howls of privileged protest about Dom Cummings and I see the DM is alleging proposed, needed and sensible changes are being stopped and in place the usual performance improvement BS.
@LifeLogic
The comment I passed in reply to MarkB, is equally applicable here. The trouble is we are asking the ‘Turkeys’ to vote for Christmas.
How on earth does any sane democrat think that the way the House of Lords is constituted has a place in any society. For one, not being accountable to the People means by default they have no vote on matters affecting this country.
Good morning.
A job that it is not fit to do. Why do I say this ? Because the government and the Legislature (MP’s) are one of the same. When you have a party before country system, the party always wins. The party holds all the votes and, a PM and an Executive can whip MP’s into voting for things that are not in our nations best interests (eg the EU), are deeply unpopular with the nation (eg Iraq war 2.0), or are not approved of by the nation via party election manifestos (eg International Aid). None of the aforementioned were ever properly scrutinized by MP’s.
It is now time to look at the way in which we are governed. I have long believed, and argued, that it is time to separate the Legislature from the Executive. Separate elections are called for and at separate periods in the election cycle (eg two years apart). We need to be able to hold those we elect to better account and this would be a good means of doing so.
+0.5
Spot on.
The shallowness and personal ambition of many MPs means that the Executive is rarely held to account. In the last few days, we read that NHS log ins can take up to 12 minutes because of legacy systems, cross rail project out of control, privatisation of the railways an utter failure, creating regional monopolies instead of a national one with no competition, only 1 in 400 low level crimes investigated, thousands of criminals with up to 60 offences still not going to jail and how many fines are uncollected, so called community service not done? Overseas aid wasted etc
On whose watch. Sir JRs party in power for the last ten years. Accountability. Humbug.
@ Mark B – the great advantage of your proposal is that it would go a long way to align reality with the views of confused, ignorant citizens of limited application who learn their British constitutional law from watching the West Wing. There are though numerous valid criticisms of the U.S. style of government, not least legislative gridlock.
Good morning.
A perfectly sensible idea in and of itself. However, it addresses just a small fraction of the problem, yet would amount to major constitutional reform. In other words, to address ‘the problem’ substantially and meaningfully, what is required is not merely reform but revolution, an entirely new constitution.
But such a revolution can only happen in the context of massive societal upheaval. Realistically, that means either some kind of catastrophic economic collapse, or losing a war, being invaded and occupied, and then at some later date regaining independence.
Constitutional matters cannot be sensibly addressed through elections, for numerous reasons, many of which are quite obvious. A broad recognition that there is a problem is, on its own, not enough; an even broader consensus would be needed for a specific solution. I would suggest finding agreement would be all but impossible. What would be needed is for a dictator, or a monarch, to impose their will on the nation. Nothing else would command the necessary authority.
Or, in short, we’re screwed. But, being a democracy, we’re screwing ourselves, so that’s justice of a kind, at least on the macro level.
Nearly in topic
https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1224850/brexit-news-latest-prime-minister-boris-johnson-liberal-democrats-ed-davey-inquiry-twitter
Are these buffoons for real who votes for these idiots, I think the people who voted for them need to get a reality check or along with all the undemocratic remoaners pack your bags and go live in your land of milk and honey called Europe, we are going to be free once again on the 31st of this month but if that’s not you want then go bye bye you’ll not be missed
Oh dear!
Talk about heart sinking.
Surely not!! Who can bear a rerun of the last three years?
If there’s prima facie evidence of a crime or crimes, then the authorities have a duty to investigate.
If it relates to subverting our very democracy then it is more important still.
There are heaps of such evidence relating to the Leave campaigns. It is a national disgrace to the UK on the world stage that May shut down one inquiry some time ago.
The loss of sixteen million of the best-educated, youngest, and most productive in this country would be its absolute end if your advice were followed.
yet another attempt to revisit an unpalatable truth – – they LOST. They cannot get over it. Much the same on here, people should move on to future matters not the past – done and dusted.
“revisit old legislation that may be failing”
If you have been elected on a platform to #GetBrexitDone, any and all legacy EU law that remains in our legal system should be made subject both to your power of amendment, and to exclusive interpretation by our courts. Decisions of the ECJ should not be applicable in the UK as a living source of law. Just as you would not ratify a treaty with the Vatican giving their court the authority to interpret Latin phrases in our legal system, so you should not ratify or endorse, for example:
1) Art. 174(1) of the Withdrawal Agreement, or Clause 131 of the Political Declaration, both of which provide that, where a dispute (arising under the relevant agreement) raises a question of interpretation of provisions or concepts of EU law, the ECJ shall have jurisdiction to give a binding ruling; or,
2) Art. 4(5) of the WA, which provides an (apparently one-sided) obligation that: “In the interpretation and application of this Agreement, the [UK’s] judicial and administrative authorities shall have due regard to relevant case law of the [ECJ] handed down after the end of the transition period” (emphases added).
Aside from the functional and administrative responsibilities of an MP’s job –
Loyalty to your principles or loyalty to your party? The two at some point will collide head on. Ask yourself this question. Would we be leaving the EU without the Goliath presence, charisma, belief and gargantuan efforts of Farage? I doubt it. I suspect we’d now be on the verge of being dragged further down the rabbit hole. And yet the Tory party contains many Eurosceptic MPs who found it impossible to impose themselves or in some cases simply chose to elevate party and career above principle.
Herein lies the fundamental flaw in party politics. That bad laws find their way onto the statute book simply because MPs put party above morality and principle.
The main task of an MP is to scrutinise government actions, question Ministers, debate proposed new legislation and revisit old legislation that may be failing.
Exactly. It is the unique responsibility that nobody else can discharge. Whether we need so many MPs is a separate issue
99% of their time and effort should be devoted to this role which of course includes listening to constituents and discussing policy alternatives with constituents and others
The acting Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey (Oxford PPE and a deluded climate alarmist & a B****** to Brexit remainer still) says there needs to be an investigation into the EU referendum and its result. The party will, it seems table, an amendment to the Boris Withdrawal Agreement Bill.
I assume he is concerned about the blatant government bias and unfair expenditure for remain and the attempts by Cameron and the government to slope the pitch to effect that result? Or perhaps the massive bias shown by the BBC on this issue.
A far more useful thing to have an inquiry into is:- “why we are wasting so much money pushing “renewable” energy and electric cars before the technology works or is cost effective?” Peter Lilly and Matt Ridley to chair it perhaps. Or why are so many of out MPs so lacking in any understating of science and engineering and so badly advised that all but a handful of them voted for the moronic and hugely damaging Climate Change Act?
So many far better ways to spend this money – just reducing taxes for example would be hundreds of times better..
The Today programme suggest that the government wants to shift growth to poorer areas from more prosperous ones – with measures in the budget. Wrong policy yet again. Just cut and simplify taxes for everyone, get some real competition banking, cut red tape and let businesses locate in the areas that they see as the right place for that business.
Government encouraging business to locate in the wrong place with fiscal bribes is not a good plan. Rather like their policy of rolling out premature “renewable” energy technology and electric cars using tax payer bribes and market manipulations is a duff policy.
It seems to me that it is a job of self motivation. In a way it is like setting a business up in that you have to understand your clientele , guide them towards a better way of dealing with issues, helping development and using powers of persuasion to improve standards.
I watched the 18th Dec Tony Blair lecture on bringing the labour party together. He still had good ideas, but not implementable by his party. Both he and an interviewer post lecture repeatedly talked about class distinction. This is very much an outmoded social classification designed to elevate some and put others down . He and others must remember that society is people and not classes. There are millions of examples which explode the myth of who to put into their social box and who to leave out, so I would suggest that they move on and take the arrogance out of us and them -speak.
It also may be a good idea to stop harking on about historical political divisions.Within political Party’s, ideas constantly change . What was once left, becomes middle , what was once right also becomes middle, what is extreme becomes acceptable and so on . History teaches us and similarly tells us what to avoid.
John, I refer to your paragraph about the difference between MP and councillor responsibilities. When I was an active Party worker, I was continually horrified by the public’s ignorance of political matters – it didn’t matter whether it was about not knowing the name of your local MP, or what the local Council actually did (or didn’t!) do, or what was the difference between a local or general election.
On one occasion, I had a lengthy argument with a constituent at a local election, who firmly believed that as her Ward had 3 councillors, she was obliged to vote for 1 Tory, 1 Labour and 1 LibDem candidate. On another, a resident assured me that Parliamentary constituencies had to have two MPs, one Labour, one Conservative.
Isn’t it time that schools started educating 15-16yr olds about what the electorate’s rights and duties are, and explaining the current system of local and national government?
I imagine it’s becoming increasingly difficult to strike a reasonable work/life balance for MPs. We’ve had a disproportionate rise in population, all with the right to be represented by their local MP. In the meantime, the 21st century business of Parliament adheres to quaint 18th century procedures and practises, which take up an inordinate amount of MPs’ precious time. Which is more important; tradition or constituents?
I think this is a very good summary of what I expect from Steve Barclay who is our recently elected MP here. I want to say that most of us are very pleased with his work and – yes – patience!
He is unmarried and can give his life to politics.
I am concerned for MPs who have families to look after though, especially young mothers. I do not think they can possibly give their love and time to their families and I think the children probably miss that – especially in their early years.
I can see an immense strain on family life on many MPs – men and women – who live far from home during the week too. And temptations when given in to delight the media!
Rome has never been known to meddle in politics, even at the set up of the EU, let alone anywhere else.
It never stops does it.
The Today programme this morning suggests that the government wants to shift growth to poorer areas from more prosperous ones – with some measures in the budget. Wrong policy yet again. Just cut and simplify taxes for everyone, get some real competition banking, cut red tape and let businesses locate in the areas that they see as the right place for that business.
Government encouraging business to locate in the wrong place with fiscal bribes is not a good plan unless you want lots of businesses to be in the wrong locations for them. When they fiscal bribes stop they will probably have to move to the right place. Rather like the government policy of rolling out premature “renewable” energy technology and electric cars using tax payer bribes and market manipulation/fixing is a duff policy.
Budget – March 11th.
Mr Javid will update his cabinet colleagues on the performance of the economy before facing MPs later on Tuesday. He told the BBC: “There will be an infrastructure revolution in our great country. “We set out in our manifesto during the election how we can afford to invest more and take advantage of the record low interest rates that we are seeing, but do it in a responsible way. “There will be up to an extra £100bn of investment in infrastructure over the next few years that will be transformative for every part of our country,” He added: “In the Budget, we will be setting out how we are going to take advantage of all the huge opportunities that Brexit will bring.
“Also, how we are going to help hard-working people in particular – especially with the cost of living – and how we are going to level up across the entire country.”
The real job begins?
Two terms should be enough for anyone in that HoC bubble- after that most MPs lose touch with the reality- as shown in today’s piece- self praise not worth a damn, but not one word about food banks
Reply No self praise in the article, and it was not about food banks! See my item on the Wokingham night shelter.