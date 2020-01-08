Spreading prosperity around the country

I am all in favour of policies which promote growth and greater prosperity generally, and in support of any measures which can help catch up by the lower income parts of the UK. In many cases the policies required are the same.
The government is going to spend more and do more on infrastructure. Ensuring good broadband with high speeds in all parts of the country is essential to faster growth. Much of the investment can be private sector, as it should generate its own return. Where public sector pump priming is necessary there should continue to be clawback provisions in the investment agreements to protect taxpayers.
Investment in better transport is needed everywhere in the UK. London has needed substantial extra investment in the tube network because it is being impeded by its own success, with crowded tunnels and trains often leading to temporary station or platform closures to handle the numbers. London does not get much investment in new roads as there is so little space to include them. Outside London more road capacity is needed for buses and cars and more cycle lane provision. Commuter train services into many cities and towns need improving, with more trains, more comfortable trains and more reliable trains.
The government also needs to look at taxation. Too many taxes in the UK are set at rates that diminish the total revenue by deterring transactions and investments. High Stamp duties cut the volume of property transactions, which means sub optimal use of properties with people feeling taxed out of changing their property for one they can best use. IR35 is deterring self employment and losing the UK contracts. High Vehicle Excise duties have helped hit sales for UK made new vehicles, though they are greener and cleaner than the old ones they could replace. National Insurance and the training levy are taxes on employment when we want to promote more jobs. The current rate of Capital Gains Tax puts people off selling assets they hold that could be better developed or used by others.
The Chancellor needs a budget for jobs and growth. That should include reducing tax penalties on work, on investment and on transactions.
4 Comments
Remembering that many northern towns enjoy a far better quality of life and more effective wealth than the majority of Londoners. Newcastle for example. Party Central.
On campsites the people in the most impressive camper vans are usually from the north. Foreign holiday resorts and cruises are usually packed with northerners.
The poorest regions can be found in the Sth West. A very high cost of living with low wages.
Good morning
The Tube is not a victim of its own success. It is a victim of MASS IMMIGRATION. We have been building a huge number of high rise apartments all over the capital.
The extra schools, hospitals, prisons to name a few will take years to build. London’s roads need major repairs. So what the rest of the country needs is even more. Where is all this money going to come from ? You are at near maximum tax take. Interest rates are the lowest they have ever been and you want the BoE to drop them further. More QE will drive up inflation unless you keep immigration high to offset it. Problem is you do that you just make the situation worse.
There has been no honesty when it comes to government economic policy. The game has been to just make the numbers (GDP) look good and hope for the best. It is obvious that there is no plan other than to try the old FDR trick of spend your way out of trouble.
Those spinning plates are gonna fall soon.
Good morning Sir John
It would be an easier to sum up with what is needed by saying we need less intervention by government.
Successive UK governments have been on ego trips with the taxpayers money. Smart/now called Digital motorways leading to more accidents, deaths and congestion. Has anyone in Government tried using them at busy times, they are just cash cows for the contractors that manage them. High speed railways that are in fact old very expensive tech just dressed up to say Oh Look we have done something. Contractors earn taxpayer loses in every case.
The UK tax system is overbearing, overthought, over complicated seemingly so successive governments can feel cosy at being interventionist.
UK governments have a lousy track record when spending OUR money, you could even suggest their actions are some kind of fraud.
Less intervention is needed. Yes government should invest, but investment suggests their will be a return to reinvest on the next project. Not more dipping into the taxpayers wallet.
No comment about public sector reform which is vital to prevent the appalling misallocation of scarce resources that we currently see and even more vital to nobble Labour’s grip over this area of our economy. The liability of this politically acceptable waste of scarce resources is simply passed arrogantly and without concern onto the private sector because, they can, without political consequences. Unprincipled politics
No comment about cuts in income tax rates. References to cuts in NIC and other minor taxes is mere tinkering at the edges and is meaningless in revenue terms
We want to see radical policies that unleash the British people from the grip of political constraint. We don’t want Keynesian pump priming, preening politicians and pampered political headlines declaring how concerned the Tory party is for our welfare. We’re not children and Northerners don’t need patting on the head by Oxbridge types
Have the political will to confront the real issues of the day which tend to be those issues that will trigger a political storm from Labour, the unions and their leftist allies in the public sector monster and the press