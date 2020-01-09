Poor retail sales

The disappointing retail sales figures should come as no surprise to readers of this blog. We are living through an entirely predictable economic slowdown brought on by Mr Hammond’s fiscal squeeze and by the Bank of England’s fierce monetary squeeze.
We need a pro growth budget. We need the Bank of England to follow the examples of the Fed, ECB, People’s Bank of China and Bank of Japan and relax money policy to promote growth. Why is the Bank so out of line? Can’t it see the way it has cut our growth rate?
Talking of the Bank of England, it’s good to see Mark Carney to admit finally that it doesn’t make any sense for a/the world leading financial services centre to be regulated by rules developed in Brussels
Clearly not Brexit. Rolls eyes.
@Andy; Indeed clearly not Brexit, considering Brexit has not happened yet (due to the antic of those you support) how could it be the fault of “Brexit”?…
Brexit must be seen to be a failure even if the treasury has to engineer it.
I see the new EU president is insisting we have freedom of movement, EU laws and a Level playing field to get a trade agreement. Just like Canada and South I don’t think.
And to coin a phrase “She would say that wouldn’t she”….just hope that Boris sticks to his end of 2020 plan or WTO if the EU can’t get it together…
Isn’t it obvious? The banker cartel is determined to punish us for Brexit. Their political lackeys failed to stop it in it’s tracks so they will do their best to ruin it so that others do not rebel.
People decide how to spend their money not central banks. They have decided to spend less not because they have less to spend (your naive assumption) but because they have more effective ways of using their money. They maybe saving more. They may have decided to pay back debts already built up.
You’re making invalid assumptions about the behaviour of people. You assume we live to spend. You encourage more spending. That’s Keynesian ‘pushing the string’ politics. That’s not your role as a politician. Your role is reform of a massively wasteful public sector not promoting more spending simply because it improves your party’s popularity
Promote productivity by slashing regulations and cutting business taxes.
Promote reform of backward State organisations
You won’t do any of these things simply because your party is playing to the leftist gallery of employment rights and high State spending.
You refuse to take decisions that you know will upset the left, the BBC, CH4, the unions, Labour and their London based leftist allies
You have become a hostage of the left. Have the courage and will to break free from their grip you can then fire up a massive reform programme, confront the inevitable backlash from the parasitic Labour client state and re-energise the material wealth creators that is the private sector
Either endorse reform or admit that you’ve capitulated to Labour’s client state
I agree. The worst of it is, they have a clear majority and 4-5 years in which to achieve it all.
Get rid of the Climate Change Act.
Cut International Aid.
Cancel or cost limit HS2 and Hinkley Point.
Now that Richmond is LibDem, build Heathrow Extension with the money saved from the above.
John, it doesn’t matter how low the interest rates may be. People still have to repay the capital.
With confidence low for various reasons, and anxiety about the future, people have understandably had enough of debt.
Then there’s the matter of many goods, imports, being dearer, owing to weak Sterling. I wonder what caused that?
Mark Carney spent the last three years talking down the pound.
He had not said a word, during the very short interval when Sterling fell precipitously on 23-24th June 2016, had he?
The Bank is conditioning people and the nation for trying times ahead- a bit like forward guidance will do for the markets.
Do they want the UK to thrive outside of the EU, or do they have a different agenda?
Mark Carney will be moving on to his next sinecure soon and taking his forward guidance with him, so hopefully his successor will act less like a political activist and more like a central bank governor.
A less “economic theory” explanation might be that people have run out of money and the ability to take on more credit.
They may also have simply fallen out of love with consumerism and feel nauseated by the expensive, tatty rubbish being foisted on them.
Or be sick and tired of internet delivery shenanigans…then find their local High Street turned into a charity shop wasteland.
The quality of food has declined horribly and I imagine that kids do not eat fruit and veg because it is mostly sour, hard as bullets or tasteless and mushy.
No doubt the best quality produce is being siphoned off to China.
And much production knowledge in the uk has been forgotten/lost…artisan companies just can’t cut it ( sausages, cheese etc ) and their goods are very dear.
..and again……. interest rates are set at historic lows and very much lower than they would have been had we not suffered Brexit. When the economy started to tip into recession thanks the the fear of Brexit the normalisation was cancelled .
This was a prodigious event in the expectation of household incomes and the created the consumer boom that supposedly “confounding..blah blah .. experts..blah blah..”
Brexit is a huge macro economic event, the treasury , under great pressure to lie about it put the worst case as about 10% over 15 years – a disaster. There is no way to repeat the 2016 trick and the sort of reckless money printing John Redwood wants is entirely irresponsible.
We will simply have to learn to live with a lower growth trajectory – its stupid , its maddening and it will hurt many many people , but thats what you voted for
According to the BBC, Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said: “Twice the UK faced the prospect of a no-deal Brexit, as well as political instability that concluded in a December general election – further weakening demand for the festive period.”
Is she seriously suggesting that people bought fewer fish fingers or put off the purchase of a new phone (or whatever) because they were worried about a no-deal Brexit?
There is pressure by environmental groups against what they say is excessive consumption of consumers goods, which may be having an impact.
Whilst I don’t agree with their politics behind their pressure I do admit to being personally rather thrifty, so I can’t claim to disagree with their views. This may be having an impact.
Indeed and also made worse by increasing tax complexity, increasing red tape, lack of government vision, daft employment laws, lack of competitive banking, until recently the threat of Corbyn/SNP, expensive unreliable energy due to idiotic government policy ……
Talking of unreliable energy there is the usual half baked discussion of “reliable” tidal energy and the need for better electricity storage systems in the Telegraph letters today.
We can indeed store renewable electricity but such storage wastes about 20% of the energy and the storage systems, the “batteries”, are very expensive to make, maintain and often depreciate very rapidly too. A “battery” to store just 5p of electricity might cost perhaps £40 and might even depreciate at up to 4p per single discharge too. This combined can easily doubles the cost of the electricity. Renewable energy is already expensive and intermittent, storing it makes it even more expensive.
As to tidal power it is “predictable” but it is not “on demand”, you have to use the energy between high and low tide or it is wasted it as the new tide comes in. Also you have spring and neap tides which gives a large variation in output every few days. Above all you generally have to enclose a very large area or sea to get any significant output. Plus this has to be able to withstand storms and weathering. This when we cannot, it seems, even afford to protect much of the UK coast line from errosion. Finally the enclosed areas silt up and need dredging.
Yes it can all be done but only at vast expense and with tax payer subsidies. So why do it when fossil fuels and nuclear are a far better solution and do not need these expensive and wasteful electricity storage systems? This particularly when it now seems very clear indeed that the sensitivity of the climate to CO2 has been hugely exaggerated and extra CO2 even has many positive effects in greening the planet and increasing crop yields too? Stop all tax payer subsidies for such lunacies until the are cost effective (if they ever will be).
Lets remove all the CO2, plant life will die, vegans will then starve like the rest of us. 😉
Easy to make generalisations, indeed I think you just press a ‘repeat rant’ button. Let’s have a specific list of, not generic, H and S, HR blah, all the actual red tape and regulations that can be binned and no doubt our host would be pleased to take it it the appropriate Ministers.
Incidentally there is more competition in UK banking with the Challengers etc than ever. Please do not use your personal circumstances as an excuse to try and taint a whole industry.
Needed a car headlight bulb the other day, it was cheaper to get same day delivery from Amazon than go down to the local Halfords…
The fiscal squeeze was created and put before the HoC in a budget. MP’s, such as our kind host, had ample opportunity to both comment and vote on said budget. Many MP’s voted for the budget and said fiscal squeeze.
Asking the BoE to lower interest rates so to boost the economy whilst this and past governments have done so much to slow it down. If our kind host wants to see economic growth he might well argue for the government to repeal the Climate Change Act. That and that alone will stimulate growth, employment and the economy. And you do not have to beg, borrow or steal to do it.
Hammonds idea of punishing car sales with ridiculous un-thought through taxes. Is also holding up well in damaging the UK economy.
A good part of the retail high street collapse is Government directed by a tax system that isn’t equal to all but sets out to manipulate and punish. We keep getting people in power that think un-fairness is solved by compensation and more un-fairness. In stead of stepping back and saying the World is different from Victorian times and can not be run by the same guidelines. Just treat all business and people equal, everyone contributing fairly and the country will thrive.
M and S have acknowledged they got Christmas wrong. John Lewis have just moved their Chief Executive on. Excessive business rates, aggressive parking charges and more choice, at a better price etc via the Internet.
We are also seeing people reduce their credit cards debts as uncertainty in the U.K. and memories of a major recession from not that long ago, weigh.
No one I know is cutting back their spending because interest rates are too high. I can get nought per cent for a small fee over 30 months.
Aldi has just had a bumper year and Lidl’s is doing well and I know many oeople who gave switched from more expensive brands.
Instead of blaming the BOE you should look at the over inflation council tax rises your government has forced on us, excessive energy bills to pay for an almost useless smart metering system, dividend tax hitting the prudent, chaos with IR 35, pension relief hits etc all reducing our spending power.
Let he without sin, cast the first stone.