EU negotiations

There is one simple rule for UK negotiators seeking a Free Trade Deal with the EU. We do not need to pay to trade. We do not need to accept restrictions and controls on our conduct in order to buy imports from the EU, any more than the USA or Canada or Japan do.
A Free Trade deal is of great benefit to the EU, giving them privileged access to our large and lucrative market for their food and goods. They have promised one in the signed Political Declaration. They know what an FTA looks like, having recently signed ones with Canada and Japan.
I trust the UK negotiators will table a draft FTA based on the best of Japan and Canada with suggested improvements given our tariff free starting point.
We need to take back control of our fish. They should not be offered up as a further sacrifice to secure a Free Trade Agreement.
There is no need for the negotiations to take longer than this year if there is good will on both sides. The UK can show its good will by tabling the proposal soon. If the EU is decent and wants to keep its word all will be well.
During the Committee stage this week, Stephen Timms quoted an interesting statement from the Government’s impact assessment for the Withdrawal Agreement Bill. It seems to lead to the following equation:
“Largest democratic mandate in British history” to “Leave the EU” +
“Stonking majority” to “Get Brexit Done” =
“Goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland will be required to complete both import declarations and Entry Summary (ENS) Declarations” (emphasis added).
Can the Conservative Party please explain how this adds up.
John, as far as I know, no one is proposing to impose any conditions on the UK for its continuing to BUY products from the rest of the European Union.
However, in order to SELL, then its products must meet the safety, hygiene, environmental and ethical standards that it sets, just as do those other parts of the world with which it has reached agreement. There may be requirements regarding unfair competition, which would involve agreements on working conditions etc. too.
Also, if the UK wishes to use infrastructure facilities such as ports, airports, roads, rail, health and educational facilities, and so on, then there may well be bargaining to be done there, which might end up with the UK paying a net fee – or even vice versa.
So it seems to me that such red lines are not proper at this stage.
Whatever, it will be a matter for the negotiators and finally for Parliament probably, but it seems that the doctrinaire purists no longer hold the balance of power there.
The Evil Empire may become desperate if the USA launches its soon expected trade and tariff war.
O/T Why please are we all still awaiting the Government’s response to you on Australia burning? Was the people’s Blue Boris’s statement about contacting Mr. Morrison all we can expect?
Treasury predictions warn of up to 10% loss of growth over 15 years .Other global arrangements will do us little good ( WTO will be just fine ..) ,and the treasury agree with John Redwood`s astute analysis. A slimmer state back ( cutting welfare and health spending ,environmental and employment regulation) might assist in a sense but the Brexit coalition promised the reverse . Similarly a new acceleration of Non EU immigration might help but this again would be difficult to justify to the volk of Stoke .
The Blue Brexit Party are seeking to square the circle,by allowing borrowing to get up to dangerous levels all of which puts the UK in a very weak position
In the meantime we are embarking on a programme of state meddling and winner picking aimed at retaining new working class Northern voters
A period of levelling down , slow growth and gathering anger will characterise the boring 20s
Your fault
Who are the UK negotiators? Who are the EU negotiators? What are their respective names and where do their political allegiances lie?
This deal, assuming there is one, will be a political fudge. The EU’s primary agenda is political not economic. Its secondary agenda is imposing limitations on the British economy to prevent this nation from becoming a political and economic threat to the EU-German-French axis project
The UK can become a truly powerful economy if the British government decide to confront the EU and its restrictive plan
So is this correct?
the Withdrawal Treaty means the UK will leave the
– EU Parliament and Commission on 31st January 2020
– Single Market and Customs Union on 31st December 2020
– EU Court of Justice at the end of 2028
Also this will we still be allowing EU fishing boats to continue fishing UK territorial waters?
Will the UK agree to pay Brussels £39 billion before we can even talk trade terms?
I see the new EU leader has already said that any negotiations cannot be finished by the end of the year. Yet another “delay” which will drag on and on – while we still carry on paying them a fortune every single day. Disgusting.
Agree with you John, but pray tell me why we have just voted through the withdrawal agreement on its own, and not linked it to the full and final package.
Eg “Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed”
May put us in a very weak position with her stupid and pathetic negotiation stance/antics. Boris has used his now very much stronger position to sign up for it, without any link to future concessions at all !
Why ?
Unless the EU acknowledges our sovereignty in international law over our Exclusive Economic Zone, we should walk away and leave under existing WTO rules. We must also have complete autonomy over our agricultural industries and environment without being hamstrung by SavethePlanet nonsense. We either have free trade as between free independent nations or we leave with WTO.
Indeed but there is clearly unlikely to be good will The EU side. They are desperate to show a big disadvantage in leaving to discourage the others who might follow. That is why we are far better just leaving and forgetting the BORIS, oven ready, deal. A deal that was made even worse by all the traitors who voted for the Benn Act. Many of whom are, appallingly, still MPs.
The deal makes the future negotiations far harder and not easier.
Good morning – just 😉
True !
I find this statement troubling. I thought, that once we become and independent sovereign nation, we would do that anyway. All we need to negotiate is the cost of the Licenses we will be charging them. But no ! Wait ! What they want is free access to our waters ! Err no ! On the 31st January 2020 I want ALL EU fishing vessels out of our territorial waters. If they have not, then we simply have not left the EU. Simple as.
Alas our kind host is wrong. It will take many years and, I bet, the EU will be pushing for the UK to extend the 31st December 2020 deadline, the latest point at which, is 30th June 2020. The EU needs to get any deal past the rEU27 parliaments and the Europarl. No easy task.
I had another chat with someone else at HSBC today they are actually blaming the FCA for their new 39.9% (one size fits all regardless of status) interest on personal overdrafts. Perhaps the new BoE chap can explain what on earth the dopes at the FCA are up to and what was their “thinking” on this. How can it be real or fair competition if all the banks have to charge good clients the same as their very poor ones? It is very damaging indeed in effect yet another tax for anyone daft enough to use the facility.
Meanwhile the NHS waiting lists get worse and worse (despite the highest taxes for 50 years). When is someone going to be brave enough to tackle the appalling structural problems, the idiotic way it is funded and appalling management of this dire state monopoly?
The EU continues to play hardball. We must do the same – announce the FTA must be ready by end of July or we walk away.
Spot on John.
Looks like an admirable approach to me. I just hope that HMG will have the resolution to follow it.
Good Morning,
Will their lordships throw a spanner into the PM’s bluff and bluster? It seems they’re not impressed with the WAB. Will this mean a raft of amendments, a closer look at the costs of leaving that will be decided on by the EU/ECJ, and nothing we can do about it? (Yes, it really IS all about the money!)
Lets leave on 31st January without a WA, then we’ll see who is really scared.
“There is no need for the negotiations to take longer than this year if there is good will on both sides. The UK can show its good will by tabling the proposal soon. If the EU is decent and wants to keep its word all will be well.” Indeed so. Boris says that our plans are “oven ready” but President von der Layen and M. Barnier both declare that the negotiations will take much longer and be difficult for Britain. How do they know that? It’s because they have decided that that will be the case. They want to punish us. That much is clear.
Sir John, you have tweeted that the Today program was “pressing to give away our fish to the EU”, an absolutely outrageous interpretation of what Today presented. It is this type of statement that fuels the flames of unwarranted accusations of bias from the BBC. Today interviewed a Cornish fisherman who was looking forward to Brexit and said how the fishing agreement had been really bad for his family. We heard from a representative of EU fishermen saying he hoped the agreement would leave fishing quotas as they are now. A representative of Scottish fishermen said she would welcome the significant increase in the amount of fish they would now be able to catch and stressed that it was important to separate the agreement on fishing to any trade agreement. The Today interviewer did ask her, perfectly reasonably, if that might be a little naïve. Facts were presented as to what percentage of fish in our waters we catch, what percentage of what we catch we export to the EU (a lot) and what percentage of fish we consume is imported from the EU (a lot). It was confirmed that perhaps 7x as much fish would be available to UK fishermen if all EU fishermen were prevented from further fishing in our waters. A commentator was asked about the likelihood of a French fishermen’s blockade in the event of damage to their interests and he rated this as very high based on past behaviour, giving examples. So, a balanced picture with all views represented. At no point did Today “press to give away our fish” or express any view at all. You must cease these baseless accusations against the BBC. The negotiation with the EU will not be straightforward and it is a useful public service to examine the potential issues within each sector.
I agree. Due to the poor economies of some EU countries, the large trading surplus the EU benefit from, the loss of our fishing grounds and the membership money (plus other ‘taxes’) leaves the EU in a precarious position. Boris should use this to the UK’s full advantage. If the EU wants a one sided agreement, then walk away. The UK will still be better off on WTO terms, and will have the freedom to kick start our economy.
If Boris gives away all our advantages, as May did, he will be history.
Lots of ‘trust’ and ‘if’s in this article.
While many here might welcome the outcome you outline, a cynic might take the view that, provided the idea of Brexit is thought to have been resolved, Boris Johnson will not be unduly bothered by the actual details.
“We need to take back control of our fish.”
Indeed we do, but to do that we will need more fisheries protection vessels, I haven’t heard of any orders being placed.
We do not need to accept restrictions and controls on our conduct in order to buy imports from the EU, but we most certainly do need to accept restrictions and controls on our conduct in order to sell exports to the EU. And since almost half of our export trade goes to the EU, they now have us over a barrel. Fish is the first thing Boris will give up to get the free trade deal our economy desperately needs (even though it will be nowhere near as good as the one we have now), and there’ll be plenty more surrender to come. Well done Brexiters, you have weakened Britain. But you’re in charge now. It’s all on your heads now. No one to blame but yourselves
Sir John
To me, in someway the phrase ‘freetrade’ implies the right to trade and not contribute – as in avoid tax in one arena by trading from another. Friction free trade however, were standards are merged or complied with when crossing borders without additional hurdles should be the simple aim.
On that basis a Country being open to trade is just that, reciprocal and mutually equal understandings.
The EU appears to be suggesting the UK is a special case and has to accept their ‘Rule’ and ‘Laws’ to trade. Bizarre!
In essence, the logic is we reciprocate – for the EU to have a say in an independent country, that Country should have an equal say in how they make their rules and apply their laws. In the UK’s case that means all EU Laws would have to be approved by the UK Parliament before they could be in acted in the EU.
How dumb does the EU get…
Canada and Japan have an FTA with the EU which does not cover services. That’s no good to us, our economy is mostly services-based. (Strange that you don’t know that). The EU has made clear a deal on services is possible but it will take years, and of course the UK will have to sign up to the EU’s rules, including those on worker rights and the environment. (So what was the point of Brexit?) Brexit myths are hitting the fan, aren’t they, Mr Redwood? You do realise that you are going to be held responsible for all this? I’d be getting a bit nervous in your shoes
Yet the BBC keeps broadcasting messages telling us how “difficult” an FTA will be and of the dire consequences of not accepting compliance to free movement and standards.
Like a stuck record, we’ve heard it all before.
When will the propagandists give up??
Time for a subscription-only BBC!
The WTA rules on trade are used as a basis for trading amongst EU States.
The EU also states that any country pulling out of the block the withdrawal agreement and the trade agreement will be put in place and agreed at the same time. That is not the same languages as sign the WA and we will talk trade.
The new interpretation on the EU rule book suggests, their rules are meant for breaking and they (the EU)can not be trusted.
I am happy to include British waters in any FTA as long as we get free access to French and other EU countries farmland.
Otherwise we should manage it for our own benefit, encouraging fish consumption will be beneficial for UK health too.
I trust the UK negotiators
If only…..
We will soon find out.
Watch the EU try and sequence the negotiatins so they can access the UK fishing grounds and continue free movement of people.
They must not fall into Mays trap.
We are watching.
Re fishing rights. The EU’s Common Fisheries Policy continues to be a total disaster.
In 2017, the EU increased annual sand eel quotas by 550% to 458,000 tonnes with the Danes taking 94% of the catch. The sand eel is at the bottom of the food chain and fishing for them results in a similar tonnage of juvenile fish (cod, haddock etc) being killed.
In 2020, and in direct consequence, the UK cod quotas have been cut by 50%. We must not negotiate away our fishing rights to rapacious EU fisherman.
Dear Mr. Redwood,
By now I think we know how the EU will negotiate and I think that you do also – after all Monsieur Barnier is leading the negotiations. The UK can table what it wants but before proceeding to wider trade talks the EU will insist on the following being agreed:
A fishing agreement as close as possible to the present quota system.
Level playing field guarantees on Workers Rights, Environmental Protection, etc.
A security partnership and an agreement to co-operate on a range of other issues.
The EU will try to get what it wants before it will give anything away to the UK in the same way as it did with the withdrawal agreement and the £39 billion.
It will say the clock is ticking and try to push everything back towards the end of 2020 and hope the pressure will cause the UK government to crack. That is why No-Deal preparations should be restarted immediately and very visibly. It is why the UK must really be prepared to ‘walk away from the table’. And it is why the UK should begin parallel trade negotiations with the USA on 1st February 2020.
I don’t trust the EU to be decent one little bit, especially over fish. They never have been.
Unfortunately I don’t trust America to be decent either. Especially over farm produce. I will not stand for our farmers being wiped out by cheap American imports.
I fear we will end up tethered to EU regulation whether we like it or not – and we will throw our fishermen under a bus.
If the MsM is to believed, one the EU’s trade concerns once we leave is with so-called ‘dumping’.
Giving that the CAP is a massive taxpayer funded mechanism that permits the EU to dump product on the World and distort World trade which means undermining other Countries home markets. That is in its self is weaponizing trade.
Would the EU give up the CAP?
Yes. The sounds coming from the EU side is that we mustn’t diverge. Of course we mustn’t in their eyes because it would mean competition and they want to muzzle us.
One of the reasons I voted to leave is precisely because I want us to compete. Competition keeps you sharp, continuing to innovate/invest, offers rewards fior effort etc
No competition makes you lazy and inefficient.
Can you imagine playing a football match when you agree not to score so the other side doesn’t lose.
It is mentioned in the press the ERG will be meeting shortly to discuss its future. That must be to continue to hold the Government to account/prevent back sliding.
2020 in three timelines:
BREXITEERS
January – Yay. We hold all the cards!
March – What do you mean they’re your demands? Outrageous we can’t accept.
July – We won’t accept. We’ll walk away.
August – November – IT’S NOT FAIR (epic tantrum)
December – Where do we sign? What else can we give you?
EU
January – What are your demands?
March – Actually forgetter your demands. This is what you can have.
July – We have told you what you can have. Take it or leave it.
August-November – We know you have to take it. Sign when you’re ready.
December – Thanks for signing. Sure – pretend you won but it is clearly game, set and match to us.
REMAINERS
January – November – face palm.
December – told you so.
All this is of course true. Sadly I do not have confidence that the government will stand firm. The PM in the person of Mr Johnson is far too keen on compromise and I can see much of this being sacrificed to get a deal before the end of the year.
The EU has already positioned itself as an unwilling participant. Boris is a blusterer and he will be shown to be weak.
You are so right why are we even listening to those people, in my opinion they have no cards at all, anyone bothering to listen to there nonsense.
What business could carry on like this , the hell with them ,we have not got time for them.
Boris and you , no nonsense they need us more than we need them.
Now that that NO DEAl is back on.
Sorry just get the hell out, nothing what ever to fear, they are desperate to sell stuff to us, well from now on we will be on the same terms as the US, the Hell with them, come on there is nothing what ever to discuss, they must stand on there own feet
A deal on Trade should, as you say, be straightforward. It is the invisibles: finance and services that are likely to be more difficult to get agreement on. There will be pressure on the Government to give ground elsewhere to get a settlement that the City approves of.
The other key principle – which I hope the Boris govt sticks to – is the EU one that nothing is agreed until everything is agreed. By all means start by talking about reciprocal access to fishing rights and tariff free trade on goods if that’s what the EU wants to do. But make clear that any final agreement on them depends on full mutual recognition based agreement on services etc.
Good to see Mark Carney saying clearly that the U.K. should absolutely not outsource financial regulation to another jurisdiction – ie the EU.
I see the EU are now defining ‘dumping’ to mean not following EU stipulations on tax as they might be announced. Have Canada and Japan accepted this? Was the US planning to do so when the TTIP was under discussion?
And in the meantime we have to wait 1+ years under the control of the EU while they…. (they) decide if we can have an FTA
SJ …. “There is no need for the negotiations to take longer than this year if there is good will on both sides.” – Aye, there’s the rub!
The leader of the EU and sidekick were chez Boris on Wednesday, seemingly getting their objections to ANY completion of a Free Trade Deal By the end of December 2020 in early! Also, she seemed to be demanding a pound of fish for the EU!
History has taught us that the EU cannot be trusted to even attempt to meet a deadline; it will be the same old ‘extend and pretend,’ ‘extend and pretend’…. ad infinitum!
So, let us take them at their word and say “Well, as you say a deal is impossible by the end of 2020, “we might as well stop the ‘negotiating charade’ now, save time and move directly to the WTO option on February 1st!
A Post Script to the above:
Scenario: A prominent member of the EU negotiating team comes to this country, attends a ‘Remoaner’ Party Conference and cavorts about on stage wearing a T-shirt with the slogan “Bollocks to Brexit.” That action tells us all we need to know about the sincerity and impartiality of the way the EU conducts its negotiations! Hardly a recipe for good will, trust and confidence in any future negotiations?
Team Boris is within in its rights to refuse to take part in discussions if this person is involved! No lawyer would accept a person who had stated those views to be a member of a jury!
We should table our proposals first so that we drive the agenda, not like last time when they dictated to sequence of discussions.
Well it took six years for EU to negotiate adeal with Japan and was it now seven years with Canada….maybe they are able to speed it u but I doubt.
Indeed you are right, any trade deal should be based on trade for trade, not trade for EU control over us.
The problem is we have had nearly half a century of Sir Humphrey cosying up to his bureaucratic colleagues over the water. And he is the one actually doing the negotiating, not Boris Johnson, and he – like the Remain commenters on here – seem incapable of accepting self-governance. So no, I do not “trust the UK negotiators will table a draft FTA based on the best of Japan and Canada”.
Not least because our new government pretends we will be out of the EU come 1 Feb 2020 when in fact we shall only have abrogated the existing treaties.
We do not need to pay for trade or accept restrictions when the EU has a £100bn/YEAR trading surplus with us.
Goodwill, on both sides, and a decent EU.
Best of luck with that.
Well said Sir John.
I hope that this time around that we show up with people who actually know how to negotiate a trade deal and, more importantly, want to do so in the national interest.
Completely agree Sur John.
Free trade will benefit consumers and reveal just how protectionist the EU is.
The Single Market reminds me of East Germany of the 60s and 70s with its tariffs, rules, regulations, directives and restrictions.
Whilst a reasonably free market like West Germany left them behind with greater growth and far far higher standards of living.
Sir John,
It is all so blatantly obvious, precisely as you outline. Which begs the question – why did the previous PM and her ‘team’ make it so complicated? I think we all know the answer.
Hopefully you are able to influence, if not participate in, the next round of negotiations.
Some points- the EU is not about decency but hard nosed business. Secondly when talks kick off it will be very quickly seen that ‘good will’ won’t amount for much- with civilities out of the way it will be tough negotiations. The more we diverge from what we have at the present time the harder it will be to get the lasting agreement you seem to want and lastly we did not vote for a FTA with them we just voted to leave- Fish will be on the table just the same as ‘free movement’ and everything else there will be no sacred cows- there will be no ‘no-go areas’ makes me wonder what exactly is going to change in all of this and why did we even bother in the first place