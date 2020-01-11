Spreading wealth more widely

There are two ways of reducing equality. There is the socialist way, which is to tax the rich until enough of them leave the country or make less money owing to disincentives, or simply have less money thanks to the tax. That will cut inequality by removing the richest, but may make everyone else poorer as it takes away the demand for services and assets that the rich provided.
There is then the Conservative way, which is to find ways to help people into better paid jobs and to assist them become owners and savers. Taking tax down is one of the best ways the state can help with this.
I have always regarded the elimination of poverty as a more important aim than the reduction of inequality, given that it does also reduce inequality anyway. Reducing inequality by driving away all the billionaires does not do much to raise overall happiness whereas getting hundreds of thousands or millions more people into well paid jobs from low paid jobs or into work from unemployment is a big win.
There are those who think the imbalance in wealth between old and young is unacceptable. They should understand that is always likely to be the case that the older people own most of the wealth as they have had a lifetime of working, earning, building businesses, buying homes to accumulate their wealth and increase their income. Most of us starting out with no wealth and little income take time to get to a better paid job and to owning a home and repaying the mortgage. What government needs to do is to make sure it eases the way for the young to accumulate, save and invest.
I want to see thus new government back an ownership revolution, finding more ways to promote home ownership, share ownership, small business ownership and the rest.
5 Comments
Agreed, although macro-economic changes affecting the labour market and asset price inflation driven by monetary policy (QE) mean that generation Y and younger face a much tougher struggle than did the preceding few generations.
(Should the end of the first sentence read “inequality” perhaps?”)
home ownership
share ownership
small business ownership
Labour prefers State Ownership of everything.
Most people in the country believe in and at least aspire to home ownership, share ownership, small business ownership.
This explains why since Harold Wilson left office Labour has had 8 leaders and only one, Tony Blair, has won general elections. 3 Conservative leaders won general elections in the 2010s alone.
Socialist Sweden has abolished Inheritance Tax. The UK keeps it at 40%.
High tax France reduces Capital Gains Tax to zero for long term capital gains. The UK has abolished relief for inflation on capital gains and charges 28% on unreal gains.
The UK is a high tax country and has instructed its tax ministry to maximise tax take instead of pax the right tax.
The tax maximizers have their eye on the capital gains of 2 million small landlords who have invested in housing and may have made a gain of £500k to a million over a long term. By making life difficult or impossible and forcing sale, the tac take on unreal gains could be over £280 billion.
This would be useful to build HS2 or spend on new northern Tory voters.
If you really believe what you write in para one and two, as a Conservative you have been remarkably lacking in influence in your party. The conservative party, while in shared or lone power have through tax ensured that the individual has less of his earned wealth during his lifetime and less to hand to his heirs than in most of the really successful economies worldwide.
You have been weak historically in encouraging the native talent of the people by destroying the Direct Grant Scheme and the majority of Grammar Schools. Any party wishing to promote equality of opportunity would be expanding both and encouraging technical colleges for those wishing life to progress on a less academic route.
Margaret Thatcher encouraged home ownership, since whom there has been little incentive or means. I accept that it is a route to modest wealth, but only due to it’s house scarcity. No political party has done anything for savers because it suits their propensity to spend to have saving rates below the rate of inflation.
The elimination of poverty is laudable, but whatever government has done has not stopped the increase in food banks and street sleeping. I acknowledge you have reduced unemployment, but the key to what you want to do is better education and as above a tax environment in which more job opportunities are created. Billionaires are irrelevant. Most of their wealth will be in tax havens including their port of convenience yachts. They could not exist legally, subject to the UK tax regime unless HMRC are still doing sweetheart deals.
Your last paragraph I agree with, but await the signs of the vision that will allow it to happen. Please give it impetus.
The poor will always be with us. With respects, one might add, especially whilst we measure poverty in relative rather than in absolute terms.