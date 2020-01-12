Mr Carney’s speech

This week the outgoing Governor of the Bank of England gave a speech which was read as dovish and temporarily drove the pound down. He set out how despite low interest rates the Bank could if necessary ease money policy more. He did not encompass all of the ways in which the Bank could ease but was right about the possibility and the general magnitude of flexibility left in the system.
There were two glaring omissions from the speech. There was no detailed examination of the worldwide Central Bank moves to ease over the last few months, as practically every other Central Bank has joined the necessary move to stop the global slowdown and stimulate growth. China has lowered commercial bank capital requirements and brought forward local authority borrowing. The Fed has cut interest rates three times and pumped money in at the short end. The ECB has resumed Quantitative easing. Brazil, Turkey, Australia, New Zealand, India and many others have cut rates. The UK has done nothing and has ignored the slowdown.
The second is he did not refer to the substantial tightening the Bank has carried out . Contrary to the global trend the Bank has just doubled the countercyclical buffers restricting commercial bank lending. Its words and actions have until Mr Carney spoke this week helped boost the pound, in itself a monetary tightening.
I ask why the Governor did not comment openly on these moves and explain the different path the UK has taken. I think he should seek to justify the tough policy being followed and tell us how this affects growth. He should understand and explain the FPC and MPC interactions and the significance of balance sheet moves by both the Central bank and the commercial banks to money conditions and to economic growth. It looks as if the Bank has yet again misjudged the situation. He talks too much about alleged Brexit impacts and not enough about the global and domestic policy influences on price and output which are dominant as elsewhere in the world.
5 Comments
Good Morning,
I disagree, monetary policy, worldwide, is now ineffective. NEGATIVE rates in the EU should confirm that, along with QE 4(?) in the USA but still the order books are shrinking. No, the economic downturn is more profound than can be resolved simply by cutting rates or pumping more cash into the system. Western nations now exist on borrowed money, that they hope their populations won’t mind when their savings get inflated away. We will have hard times ahead.
Indeed Osborne and Hammond’s very expensive choice to head up BoE has been a disaster and wrong on almost everything plus he is full of deluded climate alarmist drivel too.
Now we have a new (£500k PA) chap coming from the FCA which has apparently recently driven or encouraged HSBC to charge 40% on all personal overdrafts and Lloyd’s nearly double that. It is hardly very encouraging. Margins, fees and terms from banks have been tightened far too much.
Get some real competition going in banking they are currently taking the p*** with 0.2% on deposits and 200 times that on overdraft rates. This actually encourage by the deluded FCA it seems! HSBC also tell me they no longer lend on commercial property unless the lend is several million as the red tape makes it more trouble than it is worth. Why? This is hardly sensible If we want jobs, growth and a sound economy.
The new BoE chap read history at Queen’s, it seems he knows something about:- The impact of the Napoleonic Wars on the development of the cotton industry in Lancashire: a study of the structure and behaviour of firms during the Industrial Revolution. A shame he did not read maths, engineering or physics.
What is his view on these 40% and nearly 80% one size for all bank overdraft rates? Did he actually encourage them or did he just not know what the FCA was up to? If so why not? Does he really think good credit risks should pay the same interest rate as bad ones. If so he is surely a complete idiot and totally the wrong person for a banking job.
Of course you don’t want the highly respected governor of the Bank of England to talk about what harm Brexit is doing and will do to the UK economy, you want to shut him up! Well – tough! Those, like Mr Carney, who have explained all along how damaging Brexit is, and who are now being proved right as investment in the Uk drops and jobs move overseas, are going to keep making very clear whose fault it is – the Brexiters who told us fairy stories. You are not going to silence your critics Mr Redwood, you are going to be held to account for this Brexit fiasco, even more so this year as your predictions of a quick and easy deal with the EU and the US are shown up as false. It’s going to be a bumpy ride for the supporters of Brexit as the truth emerges
Reply Nonsense. It is not Brexit which has slowed the economy but fiscal and monetary policy whilst we are still fully in the EU!
What Mark Carney and his advisors and Chancellor have done is history. WW1 if you like, the new Chancellor, Govenor and Treasury must prepare the ground for WW2. An event we discovered was totally unlike any previous wars. So it will be for the UK once Brexit is achieved. We will get first indications in the February Budget. I hope our financial institutions can rise to the challenge.