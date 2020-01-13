Housing and planning

The government will legislate to introduce a points based system of migration control. The plan is to reduce numbers coming in to take low paid work, and to ensure anyone entering to work comes to a job that has been identified.
The government has not set out any numbers yet, but presumably the plan is to have fewer migrants in total than we have been experiencing in recent years with EU freedom of movement. This should have a knock on effect to national and local plans, which currently need to cater for a large and continuing expansion of demand for homes from a variety of sources including from strong inward migration.
In Wokingham the Council has responded with a large approved building programme under the current local plan. As we look forward to the successor plan we need to reduce the future numbers of extra homes planned to take account of the large number already allowed. We need green gaps between settlements, protection of woodland and good farmland, and maintenance of flood plain.
Many of the homes now being built are being built on low lying land which creates more drainage problems. There are limits to how much drainage can achieve as it just dumps the water more quickly into the river system which itself is prone to flooding.
We also need to plant more trees and create more woods, not rip them out to concrete over the landscape.
There is a problem with a lot of new housing in that the quality is so poor and often they are so packed in that now later expansion is possible. Access road too narrow, Insufficient road parking for guests, Often forcing people to move quite quickly (rather than any later extensions). This can then get very expensive due to the excessive costs of moving, caused mainly by absurdly high stamp duty rates in expensive houses.
This is largely an excessive tax on the South East. Often levied on people who are already suffering from high house prices and might well be buying a far smaller house than someone else in a cheaper area who is perhaps paying little or no stamp duty.
And estate agents raking in fees based on percentages.
Almost everybody involved in housing has a vested interest in prices continually going upwards.
Steve Baker today in the Telegraph is surely right.
Prioritise American trade talks over the EU. This is no time for timidity. Parallel negotiations will stop us becoming a rule-taking satellite of Brussels.
How much is HS2 wasting every single day that the government delays cancelling it? Do we have a sensible government now on not. It seems not.
Tim Montgomerie believes the UK will embrace EU alignment across all areas. PM Johnson is extremely efficient at pulling the proverbial wool over the eyes of many.
Agree. Trade talks with USA are a useful lever in trade talks with the EU. The threat of “no deal” with the EU (such as it is) is surely the same as the threat of “no deal” with the rest of the world including USA (although of course we’ve been trading happily with them on a “no deal” basis for decades).
UK is already a leading country in reforestation, but of course we get no credit for the fact, just complaints we haven’t done more from the middle-class eco whiners.
It seems Dom Cummings wants to pick technology winners using tax payers money. Much of it would doubtless by extracted by people, most of whom would have invested their own money far better and far more efficiently had it been left with them.
So just leave the money with the companies with good R&D tax breaks and lower CT taxes, and get the red tape out of the way to give them more time too – it is so much more efficient that way. Probably at least 10 times as efficient.
Governments generally “invest” in totally idiotic things and do it very inefficiently too. Thinks like millions of worthless degrees for £50K of soft debt, HS2, subsidies for renewable energy and other lunacies ….. They cannot even organise a decent IT project for the NHS or similar. Google The UK’s worst public sector IT disasters! Or read “The Blunders of Our Governments” which needs updating with all the many new ones!
All but a handful voted for the Climate Change act and the Transport Minister seems to think electric cars are “zero emission”. One would not want any of the current MPs (other than perhaps about 10 of them) making any decisions at all about technology investment.
Most MPs have virtually no understanding of business, physics, science, IT, energy systems, engineering or indeed economics.
It would be nonsensical to place the US ahead of the EU, we do many more times trade with the EU than the US and because of geography we always will. Baker is making a silly suggestion which he knows will not be followed, so when Brexit’s full calamity unfolds he will say “well, the government didn’t take my advice, it’s not my fault”. Watch carefully for all these Brexiters trying to hide from responsibility
I agree, but what have Conservative Governments been doing over the past ten years or so? They have let in many thousands of immigrants from outside the EU, so what is going to change when we leave the EU at the end of this month?
There have been plenty of promises made, but we shall see…….
@Cheshire Girl; “so what is going to change”
That’s the point, this is all political smoke and mirrors, nothing will change, note how our host used the term “low paid work”, when the real problem is the need for certain skills [1] -and yes some skilled work is (relatively) low paid, and the majority of “legal immigration from the EU27 is already pre-arranged, if informally, with a known job to fill!
[1] which the points based system will allow, and remember, Australia with their points based system allow far more immigration than the UK has now, even with EU free movement
What’s the point in having an immigration policy when the Navy andCoast Guard are providing a taxi service for all and sundry from Europe.
Most clandestine migrants simply land normally at airports on visas, and then never return, having disappeared into the crowd.
The proportion entering like this is small by comparison.
Much truth in that, and as they are very rarely ever returned (regardless of the merits of their claims) it (and they) act as a huge draw to encourage more and more to risk their lives and try their luck too.
The migrants are coming from the EU. They should be returned there.
As instructed by the UN treaty signed on the quiet by our recent worst prime minister in living history, without debate. We agreed to assist migration and treat economic migrants as refugees from poverty.
Most of those rescued in the Channel are from Iran and Iraq and Afghanistan and Syria. None of which are in Europe.
And the have risked their lives in the most shocking ways to try to make their lives better. Such brave souls are more than welcome in my country. They are a significant improvement on many of the natives.
@Ian Wragg; A “taxi service” either back to France or to the UK and detention -pending repatriation – what would you suggest Ian, leave people to drown, after being swamped by a passing ship?…
Quite – anyone picked up in the sea should be deposited back on the nearest beach away from the UK.
They are already displaced and went in to the sea from the Schengen area so it is the EU’s problem not ours
Migrants don’t just come from the EU, give or take, 950% come from elswhere. Largely thanks to Blairs policy of looking for more people to vote Labour. In London he achieved it. Half the population were not born in the UK and London is now a socialist metropolitan enclave. This only takes account of the legitimate population of London.
That we need a number of highly skilled individuals in our workforce now, the NHS comes to mind, we need to import them. Many less skilled, the demands of agriculture come to mind, we need to import but only on seasonal contracts.
Those we import to solve problems also create problems for our catchup infrastructure like housing. There are three longterm answers. We train more of our existing population to fill skilled jobs and stop charging them for that training. We make it harder for people to make a career out of avoiding work. We legislate to make procreation even more expensive than it already is with the ultimate intention of reducing the overall population figure to around 40 million. We then find we have the housing we need without recourse to building on green belt or flood plains.
Sorry a digit problem, the 9 crept in, it should read 50%.
Sir John makes a strong point about the futility of pumping to drain low-lying areas. If homes must be built on flood plains put them on stilts with parking underneath.
A really radical solution. Encourage the retired to move to Spain and Greece where property prices are markedly lower than in most of the UK. The climate is better for the elderly, and the atmosphere suffers less particulate. The cost of living is lower too. The Dutch already do it with excellent accommodation ,medical services, et al,we could at much lower cost to the nation than continuing to look after them inadequately in the UK. All we need to do is sort out a sensible relationship with the EU and start thinking outside the box. The Caribean is also a potential destination for such a scheme.
In Northamptonshire building is totally out of control.
The wildlife as been decimated .
This is not a responsible program and although i vote Tory, the Tories are to blame.
Immigration is destroying our country faster than anyone anticipated, it must be stopped or England as we know it is coming to an end.
JR: “We need green gaps between settlements, protection of woodland and good farmland, and maintenance of flood plain.”
‘Green gaps’. That’s what the green belt has been reduced to.
Anyway, why? Just concrete over the lot. We don’t need farmland, we can buy all our food from abroad. And definitely, definitely, build like crazy all over the flood plains.
So, business in future, same as the last sixty years. No change.
Some of us have been pointing out the problems caused by uncontrolled immigration, for twenty years.
We were called racists for doing so.
We don’t actually need any more people, but, assuming that we do, why not just issue work permits and have no immigration?
At a bare minimum, all immigrants should be literate in their own languages.
The real issue is the continuance of our western, Christian-based civilisation about which your government could not care less.
I was told never to presume in business. I presume they do not set numbers so cannot be accused of missing them, having lost control during the May tenure. What worries me is that you see the need to make the points you do, flood plains, more trees etc would seem obvious to the impartial observer. There also seems to be no traffic modelling so ar peak times everything clogs up even more.
Why is all this not factored in before planning approval is given?
A couple of days ago you mentioned an enquiry into the IR 35 mess. Why weren’t all these problems identified in the ‘brainstorming’/modelling that should have preceded the announcement?
Re your announcement about local fire services. Why didn’t they bring their financial proposals within the 2% budget increase instead of looking to dump the extra cost on the local public.
Seemingly three examples in three days of inefficiency/incompetence /arrogance/naivety – who knows but all where the tax payer has no choice but to suffer/pay.
According to Migration Watch, the planned proposals will not bring MASS IMMIGRATION down.
EU Immigration was falling and has not been as high as non-EU immigration. The dishonest thing here is, whist the UK government can do little to stem EU-immigration, it could always do something about the much higher non-EU immigration.
The Conservative government is wise not to put figures on the number of people allowed to enter the UK. It has consistently failed to meet its targets and, I argue , will fail again.
With regards to the numbers of immigrants seeking UK citizenship, my I enquire if that too is to be cut ?
Finally the trees ! Whist it is good to plant more trees, may I enquire where ? If you are building houses, roads, presumably new schools, hospitals retail, reservoirs, power stations etc, you are not going to have much space for them. This assumes that you have actually planned for this and are not going to rely on smart meters to force people to reduce consumption ?
In the past it was impossible to gain planning permission for housing in the countryside, except for strictly agricultural use. I passed a whole estate in the between Lewes and Ukfield and in N. Essex there is a new street of large new houses completely away from villages. Those with influence on councils must be using the pressure from central government to increase the rate of housebuilding from the pathetic 114k towards the average 250k net immigration.
Re immigration:
a) an elderly and very sick friend has, over the past month, been treated desperately badly by the NHS, inflicting unwarranted extra physical suffering on her and incurring major expense for the system. Part of is was caused by recurring bad management, part of it – according to the 4 consultants eventually involved – because of shortage of staff.
b) a S African friend, fully qualified and experienced in medical rehabilitation, is attempting to work in the UK. She is paying £1000’s and has been kept waiting for a decision for many months. No decision has yet been made.
Perhaps someone in Government ought to pull their finger out.
Should be achievable.
Skills and real resources are the only constraint the monopoly issuer of the £ has.
We identify what needs done have a look at what skills we have then
a) Train our own to fill the skill gaps
b) On rare occasions bring in skills we do not have
Then the most lower skilled people who voted for Brexit are protected. Immigration has stopped for them.
Only highly skilled jobs is where the competition will be until we train our own.
Off topic – sorry!
With our departure from the EU being imminent, there seems to be a feeling that all will done and dusted. There is discussion about the trade deal and the EU continuing to threaten us and being b*oody difficult, but I am concerned. I am concerned that Boris might cave, but my other bigger concern was triggered by the article in The Times by Lord Pannick. In it he reminds us that the WAB puts EU law into British law for the time being.
Already we’ve had Teresa Villiers stating that we won’t allow chlorinated chicken and hormone beef into our country – because it’s against EU law!
With the media potentially going quiet on Brexit after the 31st January, it is this sort of situation where only the Supreme and the Scottish High Court being able to over-rule the laws (and we know how both these view things) are left ‘in charge’ of the gradual removal of EU law from our statute books that I see troubles ahead.
The likes of Gina Miller et al will ensure that many of the EU laws will remain, I’ve no doubt.
This is what people mean when they say they don’t wholly trust Boris. There is so much that will potentially remain… EU dominant!
Please can you reassure people that won’t be the case?
There is no housing crisis. There is an immigration crisis. Get this under proper control and stop allowing all and sundry to come here, especially on dinghies and in trucks. We cannot house and feed the world….why should we? I agree we need many open spaces, countryside, for well-being, leisure, rest and positive mental health. North Somerset is about to consider building on green belt, we will have none of it left in these isles if other councils follow suit.
It would be hard to argue that the huge number of houses built in the Wokingham area has any connection whatsoever with immigration and/or the need to house migrants. The majority of the homes built in the Wokingham area – over many years now – are not affordable, and they are not destined to be affordable either. Even locals who have lived and worked in the area for many years find them unaffordable. Every new estate built has crucified the area.
The infrastructure in the Wokingham area has fallen far behind, leaving residents struggling, and certainly not meeting the needs of old or new residents. Locals have had to watch as trees are demolished all round, road systems clogged to bursting, with nobody listening to their outrage.
Who will do the low paid work?
Where was the Conservative Government in all of this for the last decade? It’s nothing to do with migration. Just lack of care.
With the illumination that Brexit has given on the behaviour, beliefs and attitudes of our political class and establishment , I have been exploring ideas and proposals from a number of people. One important guide has been the eloquent common sense of the philosopher Sir Roger Scruton so I was deeply saddened to hear this morning that he has passed away.
Sir Roger Scruton R.I.P
Dear Mr. Redwood,
On the 9th January 2020, your topic of the day was about ‘Contributions to this site’. You said that you were keen to make your task of moderating your blog easier.
Since the article, I wish to point out that ‘Martin in Cardiff’ has contributed the following:
January 9th: 7 posts
January 10th: 18 posts
January 11th: 13 posts
January 12th: 6 posts
If you really want to make your job easier, may I suggest that you limit contributions to 3 per day absolute maximum. 13 and 18 in a single day is simply ridiculous. Many of the posts fit your criteria as largely uninteresting, often repetitive and frequently aggressive. They are sometimes deliberately insulting.
Reply It would slow me down to have to keep count of each contributors pieces
Currently the above exists between my home town and adjacent urban areas. Sadly the County Council, and three district councils have a plan for three ‘Garden Communities’ – a misnomer if current building density is maintained – that will erode the current gaps with the provision of tens of thousands of homes.
Combined, these ‘Communities’ represent the addition, population wise, of a small to medium sized town. Where are the people to purchase these homes to come from and where will they find employment are reasonable questions to ask. London at 50 miles away is the simple answer but with already overloaded roads and railways another problem will be added to the what already exists.
Strategic planning appears to be a lost art, starting at the very top with the political promotion of mass immigration without the provision of the infrastructure to cope. The Country is attempting to play catch-up with no end in sight and the current problems will worsen if little or no effort to reduce the incoming numbers is made.
At some point the Conservatives are going to have to raise the issue of population sustainability , why they haven’t upto now I don’t know, I have often thought they haven’t because they don’t want to put the left and greens in a difficult position, their unwillingness to be nasty to them.
If the Conservatives did raise population sustainability then the left wouldn’t know which way to turn, for to deny the issue would be to recant their religious belief in global warming as all demand and consumption comes back to population. Unfortunately the Conservatives don’t, instead they make it very easy for the left, so talk about immigration, which will get the stock response from the left , greens and all the rest of them as being racist, with the result the Conservatives retreat from any mention about restricting immigration, and we get more years of unrestrained population growth, more concreting over our diminishing countryside, more shortage of housing, more restrictions on public services, more congestion on our roads and rail, and more stress on our environment.
Ps. Off topic. Today we mourn the death of Roger Scruton. An intellectual giant laid low by left wing smears supported by the pygmies in this government. Fortunately the lies were exposed and his reputation reinstated.
We know who the knee jerk Tory politicians are and they should hang their heads in shame. They won’t of course because they are incapable of it.
I deny a housing shortage.
There is a housing misallocation, geographically (perhaps the expense of London living should not be supported by ‘London allowances?) and demographically (older people rattling around in houses that they are attached to emotionally but that are over-large and expensive for them to maintain.)
And then there is the contentious issue of undocumented inward migration – a million souls? https://www.migrationwatchuk.org/key-topics/illegal-immigration
Agree Wokingham has been overloaded with housing during the last 20 years, with new estates at too higher density, roads too narrow, car parking too little on each plot, so the narrow roads get clogged and pavements parked on.
Meanwhile the huge increase in the local population has caused congestion both on the roads and infrastructure in general.
Houses were planned and built before any new roads were installed (the complete opposite to abroad), old roads do not seem to have any maintenance programme and so are breaking up under the volume of traffic, not helped by the whole host of emergency repairs being put in place all over the borough, again causing chaos.
4 way traffic lights installed at many junctions slows traffic to a crawl, even late at night when the roads could flow.
The existing planning gained for another 836 new houses a year for the next 10 years is already too much, locally we need to completely stop and rethink, are we Urban or Rural ?
I see the large newly constructed Tesla charging centre for electric cars (built on a floodplain area) was underwater for a week a couple of weeks ago, just about sums up the local thoughts of Planning.
No wonder the Conservative Council lost 10 seats at the last local elections given their absolute arrogance and management of the borough for the last decade..
Good news ( if it actually happens)…about 20 years too late.
How are we meant to keep going with no Drs appts and totally clogged roads?
Surely we need some quality of life?
I saw a headline suggesting new Lords attack on Brexit…can’t even be bothered to investigate.
I welcome these changes, if properly implemented then a reduction in low paid immigration will produce a higher level of pay for those living here. More expensive take aways are examples of the negative consequence, but overall it should produce a better standard of life for all.
We are massively overpopulated as a country, without immigration natural birth rates would not support anywhere near current population levels. Too many people justify immigration by saying we need it for enough people like care workers, what they really want though are wages so low that a coffee shop can compete for workers easily.
We need to get off this current race to the bottom, more trees would be great too.
Housing in the south of the country is out of control. Sussex is terrible. New homes, packed together going in everywhere. No improvement in hospitals, GP’s, school places, dentists or road improvements. The place is unrecognisable from when I resided there only 20 years ago. There is no way I would want to go back now.
We must find ways to improve other areas in the country where there is more room but at the moment there are not the job opportunities for people to want to move.
I await with baited breath to see what this government will achieve regarding immigration. So far their track record isn’t very good. Still picking up and letting in illegal immigrants finding their way here from France and other European countries where they are already safe. Most people I speak to have had enough of it.
Isn’t it time the Government did something about the Localism Act. It completely undermines sensible planning controls and local democracy. There really isn’t any point in voting at local elections.