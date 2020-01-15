Budgets for Wokingham and West Berkshire schools

We now know the sums per pupil for each of our local schools for 2020-21.
The secondary schools all receive an average increase of 4.8%, well ahead of inflation, as they need. It takes them all to £5000 per pupil or higher, with the exception of Bohunt. As the Secretary of State has promised that all schools would receive the minimum of £5000 I am querying this figure.
One Comment
Nice result for your efforts Sir John
How about the Primary schools?
Are the per pupil figures still paltry compared to Secondary figures?