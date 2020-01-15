Controlling spending

The new fiscal rules require the government to only spend what it collects in taxes, with the exception of capital investment. Given the increases promised for schools, the NHS and the police, this means that the government does need to be careful with its spending. If it has other priorities for additional money, it will need to improve the efficiency of the spend elsewhere or identify programmes that are no longer needed.
It is anyway necessary to regularly review spending and to challenge public sector managers over how well it is being spent. Today I invite contributors to send in their best ideas for things that could be cancelled or trimmed from the present large budgets.
My own list includes some large items. I would cancel HS2, and spend some of the savings on more immediate and necessary improvements on rail routes into cities and towns, especially in the North and Midlands. London is currently receiving money for Crossrail and for tube improvements.
I would transfer some of the money required to be spent on Overseas Aid to housing, NHS capital and new school provision to represent the first year costs of refugees and economic migrants who need homes, access to surgeries and school places for their children. These are allowable costs under the overseas aid definitions.
I would toughen and spell out the terms of any future payments to the EU, as we do not wish to be paying more to them once we have properly left at the end of this year. The EU will have benefitted from an additional 21 months of our budget contributions thanks to the delays imposed on our exit by the last Parliament anyway.
I would promote faster growth in the ways set out on this blog, which will reduce the numbers out of work and so lower the benefit bills for a good reason.
Cease all foreign aid payments immediately. Reduce taxes accordingly and leave it to taxpayers to donate to the appropriate charities of their choice. They will make a much more sensible job of it than a government department shovelling money to overseas despots that serves to end up buying new fleets of Mercedes for the local El Presidente. This is not to say that relief and assistance should not be provided in the case of emergency situations. We can help other less well off counties much better by allowing them to trade with us.
What is needed and cuts in taxes, red tape and energy costs and a far smaller government. HS2 is clearly idiotic and is clearly crony capitalism. It is totally unjustifiable so what is the government waiting for? More money pissed down the drain on it every day and more damage being done to those directly affected by proximity to the line.
The way to get better health care and education (and cut the pressure on the NHS) is to encourage more to go privately with vouchers, tax cuts and tax breaks. A huge saving should be made by cancelling the millions of soft student loans for duff and worthless degrees – about 2/3 of them clearly are. Let them learn on the job and free many of the university lecturers to get productive jobs too (if they are up to it).
How late and over budget is Crossrail now – what are the current estimates?
Douglas Murray had an excellent piece yesterday in the Telegraph yesterday following the sad death of Roger Scruton.
We owe it to Scruton to follow his example. Condemned for the heresy of conservatism, the great philosopher never gave up on rational argument
Why should we be paying anything to the EU after we have left. They should be paying us to trade and if they want access to UK fishing waters.
HS2 Will not be cancelled. Too much vested interest.
There is no need for a ‘Transition Period’. This is just a ruse to keep us tied into the EU for another 11 months. At the end of June we will have to tell the EU whether or not we wish to extend the ‘Transition Period’ and for how much longer. The EU have already stated that any negotiations are going to last well beyond the end of December. Personally, if they are right, and I think they are, I see no reason to Remain tied to the EU beyond the end of this month.
The so called ‘Trade Talks’ are just another round of Accession Treaty negotiations aimed at keeping us in the Single Market, the Customs Union and under ECJ control. That way we will still Remain in the EU but with no representation. That way Remainers can argue our way back in.
We know the game, well at least some of us, and are not fooled.
Do not issue any benefit payment to anyone who has not been granted leave to remain.
Change teachers’ NI payments back to how they were.
Review public contributions to public sector pensions.
We are putting billions into Northern Ireland.We are putting money into protection guards
For The Sussex’s as they wonder around the world.
We have 12 months more to keep afloat the EU.
What’s left for England?
“I would toughen and spell out the terms of any future payments to the EU, as we do not wish to be paying more to them once we have properly left at the end of this year.”
What should we need to pay to the EU once we’ve completed our transition in December?
And I’m still puzzled that during a transition period nothing is to change. Surely, during that time things should be gradually changing, hence the word “transition!”
Sir John, I would cancel the expensive “triple lock” on state pensions and instead link them to CPI. This would not only release money to try and tackle rising child poverty and homelessness, it would also help adjust the unfair generational inequality that has developed in recent times.
The NHS budget could be relieved of its responsibility to treat lifestyle diseases. Make the sufferers pay their own costs privately.
The money saved could go in part on reducing taxes, and in part on reducing the National Debt.
I would also cancel HS2, and divert some Foreign Aid to the things you mention.
There must be many other savings we could make, too numerous to mention. In my opinion, we don’t need ‘Equalities ‘Ministers, ‘Ministers for Women ‘etc. and all the other so called ‘essential ‘posts. Furthermore, Im not at all sure we need Police and Crime Commissioners.
Taxpayers money is being wasted on an industrial scale. Time for a thorough review.
Cancel public spending on smart meters. If they are so beneficial why can’t householders buy their own?
End subsidies on electric cars, at least for expensive ones, which encourage the disgraceful mining practices involving child labour for the battery minerals. If a buyer can afford an £80,000 car why should taxpayers subsidise it?