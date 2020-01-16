Spending money with reform

Some write in to tell me increased spending needs to be accompanied by reform to ensure better quality and efficiency in delivery of the services provided. I agree.
Let’s take the case of schools spending. The government is promoting Free Schools. They have greater freedoms over the curriculum, teacher recruitment and rewards, and management. They can vary the school day and the length of terms. They receive their money direct from central government, removing the Council’s involvement and costs. 30% of these schools are rated outstanding, compared to a 20% level for all schools.
The government plans to drive forward its schools reforms, encouraging more free schools and ensuring more of the money available in the education budget gets to the schools where a Local Education Authority is still involved.
I wonder what is the point of Local Enterprise partnerships. They involve themselves in parts of the transport and training budgets in particular, but there is overlap with Councils who make local transport decisions and central government responsible for the national networks. There is an argument for having just two levels of decision making an budgets, under elected supervision, at central and local government levels.
The costs of government can be reduced. The preparations for Brexit can be achieved more cheaply. We need no more wasteful preparations for Brexits that Parliament blocks nor over the top preparations for eventualities that are not going to take place. Whitehall was gripped with unrealistic pessimism which cost us needless spending.
Government should stop borrowings by Councils that want to acquire portfolios of commercial properties that they buy off the private sector outside their areas. We do not need Councils to become portfolio investors, often buying shops the private sector thinks will fall in value. There may be a case for Councils being involved in new property development investments in their own area, but again there need to be controls over the extent and the wisdom of the investment.
Of course thanks to this government I now have to give my council more money to cover other people’s care. What makes it think that councils are best placed to do that. They don’t even empty my bin once a week.
It seems we are paying in more for less. There are too many layers of government and far too many government departments. We, for example, no longer need the Scottish and Welsh departments. BREXIT and a government majority offers us the oppotunity of reform. Or will there be just more window dressing?
The costs of government can indeed be reduced. They could quite easily be halved, were there any government. There is clearly no such will. They will not even cancel HS2 or the insane renewable subsidies it seems.
This halving of government admin. costs could be done without any loss of public services or at least the rather few that are actually worth having.
Allister Heath is surely right today:- Boris’s task is to rescue Britain from our absurd technocratic tyrants. A new establishment of ‘meddlesome overlords’ has seized control of most of our major institutions.
But is Boris up to it?
Varadkar isn’t so smug now , now Boris as a huge majority and not being held back by Westminster the boot is on the other foot Mr Varadkar , Mr Johnson will dictate the terms and not you or your Eu loving mps in Parliament
Yet more absurd alarmist propaganda on BBC’s Newsnight last night following the Flybe decision.
Complete and utter drivel like:- A drum beats that is getting faster ……. like frogs in a jar slowly boiling …………the Thames Barrier overcome, large parts of London would be uninhabitable, 1.5 million people to lose their homes and the most economically productive part to the country (London) completely lost. Best estimates are for about a 2 inch rise in sea levels in 100 years but this was not mentioned by the BBC!
In fact aircraft can now be rather more efficient (per passenger mile) than a car with single occupancy. They also do not need a long track or road and are flexible on routes as demand changes. Trains when occupancy, ticketing, staff, end connections, track etc, are considered are not very much better (BBC staff never seem to understand this). If they are that efficient then why do train tickets often cost £1 per mile when a full car (or even a flight) can be as low as 2p a passenger mile?
Then we have Matt Hancock going on about electric aircraft! Perhaps he is anticipating some huge miracle breakthrough in battery technology weight/cost/capacity ratios or he perhaps he just does not have a clue (PPE yet again so rather likely). Range anxiety is even more of a problem on aircraft than cars Matt! Also aircraft are turned round in about 45 minutes so recharging them for 10 hours for an hours flight would have to have perhaps 10 times the number of aircraft parking/charging points and 10 times as many aircraft for the same capacity!
Even if you accept that CO2 is a huge problem (which is not really what the science says at all) then it would be far better to fly (using current aviation or later artificial aviation fuels) and then to mitigate the CO2 by using carbon capture, nuclear and saving CO2 emissions on ground transport systems where weight/range/charge times and safely issues are less critical of by other carbon offsetting.