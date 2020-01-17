The Bank of England wobbles

Members of the Monetary Policy Committee are now telling us that maybe they should cut interest rates after all. Having watched as their tight money policies predictably slow the economy, they now express surprise at what they have done and seek some change of tack.
I am not proposing a 25 bp rate cut. I would urge them to look at the substantial tightening their Bank has undertaken through changes to the capital buffers, tough guidance on lending and the cessation of the Funding for Lending scheme. There is practically no money growth in the UK, implying continued slow performance from the economy.
Meanwhile the reintroduction of Quantitative Easing by the ECB has led to a spurt of money growth which probably heralds some pick up in the economy later this year. The Fed has stimulated a sharp rise in money growth in the USA which probably means a decent recovery for an economy still growing faster than the other advanced countries as the year advances.
Why has it taken the Bank so long to notice the obvious? Why are they still so out of line with all the other major Central Banks of the world? This institution got the ERM comprehensively wrong, the banking crisis and great recession hopelessly wrong and now is getting the world slowdown wrong.
That’s what you get when you employ a financially incompetent Canadian as governor
Now you are about to replace him witb a home grown one.
We can expect a similar conclusion with the Brexit negotiationss when we give everything to the EU with only vague promises in return.
Exactly right.
The banks are very uncompetitive, tied up in red tape and very, very slow too. Property deals I used to be able to do with say £200K of my money and £400K of borrowings now take £400K of my money and £2ooK of borrowings. Plus the banks are very slow to act, fussy on terms and want very high fees and margins.
We now even have (thanks to the FSA it seems) HSBC charging 40% on all personal overdrafts and Lloyds Bank charging nearly double this in there fip off daily fees. Effectively withdrawing the personal overdrafts of all sensible borrowers. This while paying perhaps 0.2% on deposits a gross margin of 20,000% or nearly 40,000%. What on earth is going on here with the FSA? It is clearly not a free market with real and fair compeitition.
Boris Johnson orders clampdown on judicial review system after blasting Supreme Court for ruling his suspension of Parliament last year was illegal.
Good, the Human Right Act has also been endlessly used to invent new laws. The other problem is that lawyers, as a group, have a vested interests and suffer from group think. They tend to want more and more law, more level of courts, more EU and more power for judges to stretch and invent new laws endlessly. It can be hugely damaging.
Fraser Nelson is surely right today in the Telegraph.
Hopelessly out of date and ruinously costly: Tory knives are out for HS2
Now is the time to scrap expensive bad ideas, and the Government has its eyes on high-speed rail.
Why are the government dithering over this it is appalling value for money it probably does far more harm than good.
Good morning
blockquote>I am not proposing a 25 bp rate cut.
Good, we need to support the pound and normalise interest rates. We also need to protect and encourage savings.
Easing of money is a must and we really need to look at competition in the high street. Is there anything here that can be done ?
The actions of the ECB are not the actions of a health practitioner encouraging a patient to take up more exercise and eat healthier food. No, it’s the actions of a surgeon desperately trying to save the life of a patient on the operating table.
QE is a political (yes, political not monetary) policy response to a crisis of such desperation that those who practice it have almost nowhere else to turn. It is the actions of those with the mindset that all will be well if only human (consumer) behaviour can be organised and controlled
Of course when Japan and Germany became economic superpowers following WW2 there was no QE or bank lending buffers or any other of this tosh. No, their economies were driven by ingenuity, industry, imagination, expertise and engineering. They became successful as a result of human creativity not because a central bank pulled a lever here or tweaked a rate there.
Economies thrive when you unleash the power of the entrepreneur (Apple, MS, Dell, Kellogg, Google etc etc) and their ability to seek out opportunity. That is what drives growth NOT tinkering with rates or pumping worthless pieces of currency into ‘the economy’ with fingers crossed hoping for the best
To think that some of these people actually run nations. God forbid someone with courage would take the correct decision ala Thatcher in 1979.
Reform, reform, reform. Have the political courage to reform. Stop avoiding difficult issues. You were elected to do a job of reform not to perpetuate the current leftist hegemony with your Keynesian nonsense and your embrace of all things ‘progressive’.
Your party was elected to force through UK sovereignty, confront the rise of identity politics, impose reform, inject common sense into politics and crush the left and their abuses. So far you’ve deliberately avoided most of this. If Labour weren’t so poisonous you’d be on the other side