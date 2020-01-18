Shooting down an airliner

It has been widely accepted that the Iranian authorities made a tragic mistake. They now confess that they wrongly thought a civil airliner with 176 people on board was an incoming cruise missile.
In a world desperate to calm tensions it is probably wise to accept the latest Iranian explanation of what happened. It is important, however, that Iran learns the lessons of this tragedy. The plane they shot down had only just taken off from their main civilian airport. It had been given clearance by the Iranian authorities for take off, and must still have been in closely controlled airspace adjacent to the airport. Their military need to know of civilian movements from a central civil aviation hub under the control of their government. They could always instruct the airport to avoid take offs at times of high tension where and when they might unleash missiles.
It appears that many people in Iran are now angry with their government over the delay in offering this latest explanation of the last seconds of the airliner, which in turn is reminding them of their dislike of other features of the Iranian regime. Iran’s stance supporting various terrorist movements around the Middle East, and backing proxy wars against Saudi Arabia and other Sunni states has led the USA to impose strong sanctions on Iran. These are gradually damaging the Iranian economy, and are forcing Iran to find sales outlets for her oil away from traditional markets in the West. Some Iranians also dislike the disregard for personal freedoms and the limited adherence to human rights.
Mr Trump clearly still does not want to go to war with Iran. Because he had signalled his wish to avoid military encounters in the Middle East he felt Iran saw this as weakness and thought they could attack the USA and her friends in the area as they chose. The President countered with an unexpected targeted attack on the high command of Iran. It was a formidable demonstration of the powers of US military technology, knowing exactly where a named individual would be and being able to kill him from a distance with no US individual needed anywhere near the scene. The Iranian government thought they saw an opportunity to speed the USA’s departure from the Middle East, hoping they could accelerate US withdrawal of troops from Iraq.
The US President hopes he has found a technological answer to so called asymmetric warfare. If Iran uses terrorist groups and informal armies to kill Americans and damage US installations, the USA will use precision to kill the leaders responsible. The danger is a possible escalation. The fact that so many Iranian people now think their government has gone too far is a better augury. Any sensible person wants peace, which means different future conduct by Iran to be matched by the USA responding favourably to such moves.
Your last two paragraphs are the big, screaming message from the exercise – don’t visit suffering on the poor bloody infantry of either side, but instead go straight for the snake’s head.
One problem is, that this took place on Iraq’s soil without the consent of Iraq.
That has enraged that country, and the last that I heard was that all US military would be expelled from it.
Otherwise the action has arguable strategic benefits.
Whether they are enough to win the argument is another matter.
At some point there will have to be a showdown with Iran, otherwise we are going to be nuclear blackmailed.
Sooner rather than later.
There are the well educated Iranians like the engineers and top scientists who were killed by the missile and the revolutionary excitable types who were killed in the stampede to honour their leader and launched the missile at the airliner. The plane was only at 8000 ft altitude and could have been seen. It would have been carrying people to the West and been considered a western object full of Iranians working in the west. Any smart phone can follow the identity and position of all civilian aircraft.
This shows that allowing religious people, who are promised a place in heaven in return for killing the other side, is not a good idea. Unfortunately, action will be necessary and soon unless the religious leaders agree to dismantle the equipment.
Ian Wragg
Oh yes, like there was with Iraq, Libya and all the other countries the US has attacked in the past? Funny that none of these countries ever invaded America. The vote by our MPs for Blair and the Iraq war was a war crime and all MPs should have been sacked.
Indeed let us hope the Iranian Government can change it’s position so that Iran can again become the great country that it ought to be.
As for the subject in hand. Sorry JR I do not agree re Iran’s mistake. Cruise missiles travel at 500 mph, do not have transponders, wing and tail lights nor a slow climbing trajectory in the vicinity if an airport.
The dead people and their families deserve honesty rather than this deceitful ‘political’ view which is solely to assuage Iran’s extremists presumably to,persuade them to back off.
I echo your first sentence, but would add that others around the world should change theirs too.
As for your last, I’m moved to relate that one of the best engineers whom I ever met was a graduate in French, but who decided to pursue his hobby on a self-taught basis, rather than his original qualification.
To have a good science degree is indeed conclusive proof of intellectual ability.
However, having an arts one is not proof of the opposite.
I’m not sure what endlessly repeating an implied fallacy proves, on the other hand.
If only British people became angry like the Iranians with their government allowing the NHS to shoot down accidentally so many people each week. Tragic mistakes, but also extraordinary ineptitude.
LL
Iran is undoubtedly a rogue state. It has developed or been sold and given technology it does not fully understand. I doubt it is a joined up state, the civilian/religious faction supposedly in charge of government separate from the military who tend to act incompetently and out of control.
In the circumstances it is not difficult to understand the fears in Israel and the USA that this rogue, out of control state might one day have an atomic weapon at its disposal. I can therefore understand the resolve of Israel and the USA to determine that this should never happen. It is not in their interests, nor a large faction of the Iranian population, or the rest of the civilised World. For a more comprehensive appraisal of the situation you will need to consult with Mossad, the CIA, and MI6.
There have been too many accidental destruction of airliners by missiles. Only a few countries make such missile systems and while I have no expert knowledge I would have thought they could convene an updated equivalent of the wartime Identification Friend or Foe using airliner transponders. No doubt the hardest problem is preventing an attacker masquerading as an airliner.
The Americans themselves shot down an Iranian Airbus, and before we become holier than thou we might note the Royal Navy en route to the Falklands came within seconds of launching a missile at a Panair do Brazil Boeing 707, believing it to be an Argentine military aircraft of the same type which had been shadowing the fleet. The control centre had assured Admiral Woodward there was no chance of it being an airliner but when he asked them to extrapolate its course and found it pointed directly at Rio he aborted the firing with seconds to spare. Phew!
Your last sentence last paragraph- ‘any sensible person wants peace’ – problem is sensible persons are very scarce on the ground these days and it’s getting to be more like back to the 1930’s warm up – with political leaders throwing their toys out – putting their armies in places where they were never meant to be – and now looking for solutions by proxy wars and drone strikes – however the day is fast coming when it will be necessary for ‘boots on the ground’- and hopefully these same political leaders with their own families will be the first to sign up for after all what better place to get the best view of things than up in the front line
Innocent men, women and children do not deserve to die in such an appalling ways.
Iran has cowardly hidden its evil ways for so long with proxy wars against the West.
The hypocrisy of this is laid bare.
Don’t skip on your own doorstep applies.
Also MRDA applied to the attempted cover up.
You can fool folks most of the time, but never fool yourself. Karma seeds itself.
Whether the shooting down of the airliner was a mistake or not is beside the point, the fact is it happened. Are we to believe that if Iran had nuclear weapons and their defences are so incompetent that they couldn’t/wouldn’t launch a nuclear attack on say Israel, if Iran mistakenly thought they were under attack.
Iran must be prevented from acquiring nuclear weapons at all costs, asking them not to is simply not good enough. Israel will never allow Iran to have nuclear weapons and a showdown between the west and Iran is almost inevitable. Preferably sooner rather than later.
“Any sensible person wants peace, which means different future conduct by Iran to be matched by the USA responding favourably to such moves.”
Our country should also have the freedom to respond favourably to such moves, but since Art. 129(6) of the Withdrawal Agreement binds us to “refrain from any action likely to conflict with or impede” EU foreign policy action, it appears that we would be unable to respond favourably, should the EU take the opposite view to us.
I don’t believe Iran made a mistake but this is politics. Indeed, this is emotional, hate-filled, resentful, international politics and events can quickly spiral out of control if not contained. It does seem Iran’s been given an opportunity to step back from a course of action that it may regret
We can only hope that in time domestic fractures bring down the Iranian regime and that this process is accelerated by proxy intervention in the same way Obama tried to usurp Assad in Syria
As an aside. It’s refreshing that our kind host chose to address a contentious and non-financed related issue.
….and maybe it wasn’t a mistake
Drones really do return us to the days when those responsible for war rode out first on their white chargers….rather than skulking behind the lines watching the slaughter.
This latest tragedy reminds horribly of the incident in 1988 which has dogged international relations ever since.
Yet another indicator of leaders’ total disregard for human life.
And they pretend they want to save the planet!!
JR
“It had been given clearance by the Iranian authorities for take off, and must still have been in closely controlled airspace adjacent to the airport. Their military need to know of civilian movements from a central civil aviation hub under the control of their government. They could always instruct the airport to avoid take offs at times of high tension where and when they might unleash missiles.”
All very well and good JR, except for one thing – shepherd boys don’t make good missile battery operators.
Fact is they shouldn’t have got their hands on complex weapons in the first place.
And in my opinion allowing them to get their hands on a nuclear weapon is sheer stupidity. The west should seriously consider targeting Iran’s enrichment facilities.
