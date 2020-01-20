Going for growth

It needs to be easier to set up a business, to work for yourself, to take on your first employee, to find new premises and to expand a larger business. All these barriers to growth need examining and changing if we are to achieve the government’s ambitious target of 2.8% growth from here. Today we need to look at the regulatory framework and the relationship with government.
The government has rightly made clear it has no wish to lower employment standards or weaken health and safety and other essential protections. There remain many opportunities to make life easier for businesses without making it worse for employees or neighbours.
More freeports offer the opportunity to run a business which brings in imported raw materials and components, transforms them into goods and export them without having to pay tariffs and taxes until you sell them on and make a profit. It cuts down the paperwork and promotes lower cost production.
More Enterprise zones allow business to obtain better capital allowances or business rate relief. They could also offer simplified planning and access to cheaper land with permissions.
As the government steps up its funding of science and technology in schools and universities, it should also encourage university/business collaboration and offer contracts which foster business spin off from research. The very successful Oxford and Cambridge clusters of research and business parks can be replicated elsewhere and grown everywhere.
The government will want to improve FE, technical and vocational training and ensure accessibility for all ages and experience levels. Training a better workforce is central to raising productivity which allow higher pay and the fulfilment of more individual ambitions.
48 Comments
“The government will want to improve FE, technical and vocational training and ensure accessibility for all ages and experience levels. “
Sounds like a half way to Labours idea of a cradle to grave NES, good, so long as proper funding is in place, remember those in need of vocational training in adult life are often at a career crossroads and can not always self fund necessary (re)training.
FE, technical and vocational training should be the norm, University degree level education should become the exception, for exceptional people. We need to stop, due to political posturing, the devaluation of degree level education, there is no reason nor need for 50% of school levers to attended University -unless it is simply to keep them out of the full time job market for 3 to 7 years…
Employment along with H&S laws are needed but they should never become excessive or political, risks can be reduced but never eliminated.
What is more, bad or silly H&S rules tend to create other problems, the HiVis jacket or vest is now so common place in every day life people quite literally look past them and that includes all those ‘little builders’.
More Enterprise zones are useful for B2B but might not be for B2C, needing to travel across or out of town can be a hassle for the customer, and business in some cases. Planning laws need to be rebalanced, whilst important neither the wishes of local NIMBYs nor eco-worriers should be allowed to stall a project on their own.
Likely as not the Nimbies already work in the townhall, it is the nstural home of negativity.. put an end to acronyms
It’s very difficult to dismiss an employee short of gross misconduct, whereas an employee can walk out whenever they feel like it.
Employment regulations need re balancing.
Indeed and many employee know this and abuse this position daily. Children get taught by dire teacher for years but they are almost never fired. Even more dangerous in the NHS and elsewhere. Plus the private sector has its ability to improve efficiently hugely compromised. Not even good for the sound workers who have to carry these people.
Talking about raising growth, in the midst of this fiasco of leaving the European Union, would be rather like the Australians starting a popular tree-planting drive during their present troubles, if they were to be so silly.
It is, frankly, laughable.
@MiC; Yawn… As for trees in Australia, depends were they are planted, the way some go on (ignorantly) anyone would think the entire landmass of Australia is ablaze -its not…
“It is, frankly, laughable.”
Indeed Martin, your constant negativity is.
Tertiary education needs to be refocused so that those who use it can genuinely benefit from it in their future careers commensurate with the expenditure of time and money involved. John Major-Balls who was entirely self-educated re-badged useful institutions as ersatz universities thereby starting the rot. But not only should the institutions be looked at but also the courses: anything ending in ‘-ology’ should be looked at more closely and anything ending in ‘Science’ or ‘Studies’ probably should be closed immediately. It is noticeable that lecturers in many of these pseudo-academic institutions flit between different disciplines thereby undermining their claims to academic merit.
Good morning.
We should follow President Trump’s example. Before a new regulation can be created, one must be removed. We must also stop the Civil Service from gold plating other forms of regulations from international bodies. Finally. Government must stop meddling in private companies. No more gender and race quotas. Let the best person get the job. You have messed up the Public Sector with this, please stop trying to do the same with the wealth creators or, as some see, the Geese that lay your golden eggs.
The Government used to support a string of Enterprise Agencies, in turn employing Advisers with real business experience to help start up/early stage SMEs. That was handed over the Banks whose staff have a very narrow view of business and are doing it solely in the hope of garnering new business.
However they are free. Sums up HMGs commitment.
Nig1 believe it or not they still have Local Enterprise Partnerships (LEP) is a locally-owned partnership between local authorities and businesses ours employs nearly 30 people at a high level. We’ve never spoken to them, I too thought they’d been disbanded when they did away with the local Training and Enterprise Councils, they must be mainly there to help big businesses locally, I wonder if they even have a list of their local SMEs and their e-mails to update them with available money, programs, plans.
Advisers from banks and accountants – but this advice is as you said more focused on themselves and they don’t know sufficient details.
Innovation surely is the key to competitiveness and innovation is stifled by regulation.
Seems to me the govt. intends to keep on doing the same old red tape stuff yet expects a different outcome.
And as for all the green nonsense ( which is only a regulation money fest)…how would James Watt have boiled his kettle?
Innovation is stifled by most pupils and students only doing easy, waffly subjects, and there being accordingly a lack of people with solid enough intellectual foundations and sufficiently extensive knowledge, upon which to build new concepts in design.
The English class system is at the root of the disgracefully low regard in which engineers are held by the classically-schooled elite etc.
We know who they are, don’t we?
It must also be possible to extract profit from one’s enterprise without punitive tax, otherwise who is going to bother? The current dividend taxation regime is a huge disincentive to enterprise. Please get it reversed.
A target 2.8% growth is not very ambitious. We could easily do far better then that. We just need to get the government out of the way and get government expenditure down to a sensible proportion of GDP (what would be a much larger GDP) say 25% rather than pushing nearly 50%. Fire all the people in the state sector who do little of any use and release then to get a real & productive job. Stop funding worthless degrees about 2/3 of them are. Stop the green subsidies and go for cheap reliable on demand energy until the renewables need no subsidies.
Why have enterprise “zones” (and “freeports”) that allow business to obtain better capital allowances or business rate relief and simplified planning just make the whole country have these advantages. Why should only some areas have special advantages?
Employment laws are absurd and need simplifying. Easy hire and fire is far better for all even employees. The real protection is more good availaible jobs if you do not like the one you have. Much of Heath and Safetly Law is very misguided and can even make work places more dangerous, but some is clearly sensible perhaps 20% of it. Much of it creates more parasitic industries without making places safer at all and damages productivity.
The dire state virtual monopolies in healthcare and education needs to be addresses to give real freedom of choice to people. The unfare competition from the BBC and it’s licience tax should go.
Then there are all the things which have arisen in the past 20 years which make it more difficult.
IR 35 – why stop people working for themselves? The first customer is the most important in starting up.
NEST – why is an employer involved in theor employees savings schemes
GDPR – sledgehammer to crack a nut for small businesses
Rigid pension rules (why annual allowances to contribute?) Often new business founders won’t contribute for 3-4 years, and are disadvantaged thereby.
Employment legislation – anything more than employee/employer agreement is suspect
Business rates – why hobble a business before it makes any money at all?
Corporation tax on retained profits. Why tax businesses on money which stays as working capital in the business, encouraging borrowing just to pay HMRC?
17.5% year on year growth in government debts.
What’s you plan John for your mess?
Get some real competition in banking where misguided regulation is making them absurdly slow, bureaucratic and very expensive. 0.2% for deposits and yet they now even want 40% or even nearly 80% on overdrafts from the large banks – it is pathetic & sick joke. What are the BoE, FCA, the Government and the Competition Authorities playing at?
Cut out the rip of middle man banks if you possibly can.
There is plenty of competition even more so with challengers and crowd funding. You need to understand the difference between gross and net profit and the costs associated with unsecured and often non agreed lending. Just parroting the headline rate means nothing.
In any event my chunky non secured OD from HSBC is substantially lower than you keep quoting.
On a related issue to economic growth, whilst the UK does need 5G it doesn’t need it so quickly as to throw due diligence out the window, nor endanger long established relationships.
Act in haste, repent at leisure…
Why do we need 5G? Please provide advantages over 4G.
Would someone provide the disadvantages? Expense, security, masts on every corner, replace current mobiles etc!
The minimum wage law that makes it illegal for people to work for less than X even if they want to do so – is clearly idiotic. They can, after all, legally do voluntary work for nothing but not work for less than X per hour? Give them freedom and choice. Perhaps they prefer such work to commuting and earning slightly more (before the commuting costs and time but perhaps not after) for example. It is matter between them and the employer to agree terms.
Back to the age old Race To The Bottom.
That never helped in the past, why should it now?
As a property speculator/developer I guess your experience of this is limited/non existent.
I have worked a lot in West London and believe you me entry level jobs, especially the cleaning industry, clothing sweat shops and potentially, hospitality, done mostly by people with limited/no transferable skills, possibly limited English where their leverage is close to zero, need all the support in terms of a legal minimum wage and representation, they can get. I guess this will be replicated elsewhere.
Enlightened employers will invest in their people to maximise output. Too many see them merely as a costly commodity.
@LL; The NMW laws are there to protect the employee from the unscrupulous employer unilaterally deciding to pay less per hour, perhaps forcing the employees into to doing unwanted over time to make up the short fall. Also “agreeing terms”, especially when starting a new job, can be a very asymmetrical process -even more so if there are few jobs available.
I’m sure if someone really wants to voluntarily do unpaid work for their employer they will find a way, such as ‘accidentally forgetting’ to clock-in!..
To improve education we first have to get rid of the left and dominated levelling down mentality.
We also need to stop this incessant climate change propaganda I schools.
I remember attending the 1973 Health and Safety at work act introduction in Harrogate way before the EU took over responsibility.
Martin from Brussels of course believes history only started when we joined the EU so won’t believe it.
Left dominated……..in schools
Forgot my glasses.
It is deeply ironic that on this site a bunch of old men – most of whom have a handful of O levels at best – criticise today’s educational standards, where a degree is pretty much the norm.
You might all have a certain amount of ‘life wisdom’ which everyone gets through age but on the whole you are far less smart than young people entering the workplace today.
No, I remember the Aberfan disaster amongst others, and our rivers and coastal waters being grey-brown, stinking open sewers and chemical waste dumps in the 1960s perfectly well, thanks.
Things only improved when the UK was forced, kicking and screaming, to adopt EC/European Union safety and environmental standards.
Schools plus the absurd endless alarmist propaganda from the BBC and that well know narrator of wild life programmes. Never any balance on the topic what so ever. The nearest we got was when Charles Moore was a quest editor and even that was made one sided.
Going back to this :
“state debt rules hold the EU in thrall and help keep growth down because they keep taxes up. They do not flex for the Laffer effects of lower rates bringing in more growth and in due course more revenue”
The implication here seems to be that the UK was subject to these (sensible ) fiscal guidelines .In fact the UK negotiated exemption and is currently allowing borrowing to swell far above Maastricht levels.
Even if this were not the case the sentence ” do not flex for the Laffer effects of lower rates bringing in more growth “, has no meaning I can detect. The Laffer curve charts the point at which taxes reduce revenue to the exchequer. It is not an effect and has nothing to do with the hope that reduced taxation might stimulate activity and repay lost revenue over time .
That is just a hope , the UK has been free to bet on it at any time and , as ever , is simply another call for more borrowing , even more borrowing, I should say , at a time when trade especially difficult an the government is busy moving resources form success to failure
Reply UK policy 2009-19 was based on cutting state debt as a percentage of GDP to conform with Maastricht.
You need to check your facts before posting. The Maastricht deficit limit is 3%, the U.K. is now at 2% (down from over 10% where Labour left it). Net debt to gdp is c 65%, vs the Maastricht limit of 60% – which has of course been completely ignored in many eurozone countries).
Reply Net debt is not ignored. Each country is giving targets to get the proportion down progressively
State debt was projected to top out at 80% under Osborne ( which is not 60%) an objective which was itself abandoned post 2016.
Keeping State debt under control should always be an objective but in what sense there has been any particular reference to Maastricht by the UK since 2008 is not obvious to me ?
Expand businesses, open more businesses – – all this while building millions of houses, taking up yet more land? More houses mean more people who need more roads, more schools, more hospitals. More people create more rubbish. All on an island?
More consumption, in other words. Not the same as growth.
HS2 btw. What do we reckon ? A trillion by the time it’s done ? By today’s estimates it’s already costing 4x the first completed railway south to north in relative terms. And by the time it’s built rail could well be redundant.
Just think how this money could rejuvenate the economy if spent on a myriad of regional infrastructure bottlenecks and still have the same Keynsian effect. And HS2 doesn’t even go to the North. It doesn’t even pay for the borrowed votes.
@bigniel; Try look at Google Earth before sounding off any more about there not being enough space on this green and pleasant island…
What I see here is more of the usual wishful thinking we have become used to- clutching at straws- even if we were to adopt some of these proposals offered it will take years to bring about- you just can’t whistle up this stuff- it has to evolve. In the meantime am afraid we are heading for the doldrums
@Frankh; “it will take years to bring about- you just can’t whistle up this stuff- it has to evolve.”
With your attitude God knows how the UK won the Battle of Britain, both the Hurricane and Spitfire would still have been on the drawing board, the RAF still flying biplanes…
Open up more sectors of the economy to competition providing more choice to consumers and businesses, and get rid of overbearing regulations.
Apart from education, all other sectors of the UK economy have gone in the wrong direction over the last 25 years. No wonder productivity and growth have ground to a halt.
Open up the economy to disruptive start-ups. Review and improve regulations so they are based on outcomes rather than being prescriptive, enabling the British people’s ingenuity to solve the problems for you.
Do what the UK always does: blow another housing bubble.
When what the population really needs is a change from an Extractive Economy to a Productive Economy.
I think it’s important that Laurence Fox is not overlooked for drama roles just because he expressed his honest opinion on Question Time rather than conforming to the politically correct dogma endlessly purveyed by the Ministry of Truth.
Cut back on the supply of cheap imported labour.
Then employers may be forced to invest in training the native population.
So we are looking for an equal partnership deal with them but not as rule takers which implies that the EU bloc is instead going to become the rule taker is all a load of old tosh – the latest from the Think Tanks via Javid is all that just pie in the sky stuff hoping that this is going to scare the EU crowd into giving us what we want but is not going to fly- the EU crowd have their homework done and have come prepared. All growth depends on how we manage our affairs this year including negotiations and starting out by making veiled threats is not the way.
Most encouraging, though as you are doubtless aware, your words “The very successful Oxford and Cambridge clusters of research and business parks…” likely would not be embraced by AnnaLee Saxenian, author of “Regional Advantage: Culture and Competition in Silicon Valley and Route 128” (1994).
Are we really going to go and waste £106bn (it will surely be more in the end) to enable people to travel by train between London and Birmingham 1/4 hour or so quicker than they now can?
How about funding vocational training and apprenticeship, making them robust and of real value to industry and students and stop promoting and pushing young adults towards academia and universities
O/T, for which apologies but some extraordinary occurrences are passing, including the Home Secretary actually accompanying police on an important raid, the Prime Minister accelerating sound immigration changes without awaiting Evil Empire consent and most inspired of all shifting the House of Lords to the north (York is best). Surely we cannot at long last have a government with grip, sense and an earnest desire to do right by the people?
(Clearly, the present ‘Lords chamber can be reallocated for use by the English Parliament. Have you staked a claim yet please?)
Great words from Lord (Nigel) Lawson
“I have long argued that in the modern world corporation tax has had its day as a major source of tax revenue. It needs to be a much lesser tax, bolstered by a tax on corporate sales.
While multinationals can artificially shift profits to whatever tax jurisdictions they choose, sales are where they are, and can’t be shifted.”
The goverment should be seeking his advise