UK to grow faster than Eurozone

By johnredwood | Published: January 22, 2020

The IMF published their latest forecasts for growth yesterday as I opened the first debate in Westminster Hall this decade, choosing the topic of how to promote faster growth. The IMF cut some of their forecasts. They also drew attention to how the monetary easing (other than in the UK) has led them to expect 0.5% extra growth world wide within their 3.3% forecast for 2020.

The IMF expects the UK to grow at 1.4% in 2020 compared to 1.3% for France, 1.1% for Germany and 0.5% for Italy and 1.3% for the Euro area as a whole. These are poor Euro area figures and are despite the Euro area enjoying a substantial monetary easing from the ECB. The UK could grow faster than that if the government and Bank of England took the actions I have been proposing.

The IMF shares many of the assumptions of the Davos internationalists, urging states to drive the green revolution faster. The IMF usually fails to forecast turning points, missing recessions until they are happening, and exaggerating negative consequences for any country not following the global agenda.

It is probably right to be so pessimistic about Italy where the Euro rules impede change and about Germany where the green policies are damaging the car industry. The UK should continue to outperform the Eurozone this year if pro growth policies are followed through.

15 Comments

  1. Lifelogic
    Posted January 22, 2020 at 5:41 am | Permalink

    Still no comment from Ministers on the 40% and nearly 80% one size fits all personal overdraft rate lunacy from many of the major UK rip off banks – forced on to them (they claim) by the dopes at FCA. Something that only their UK customers have to suffer & not from their overseas branches. This is hardly like to do much for growth, confidence or investment.

    Reply
    • Martin in Cardiff
      Posted January 22, 2020 at 7:46 am | Permalink

      “Neither a lender nor a borrower be, my son”

      Reply
  2. Andy
    Posted January 22, 2020 at 6:09 am | Permalink

    It is amusing how you have all spent nearly 4 years slagging off the IMF and other similar bodies, and now you are all saying ‘Ah yes, but that IMF….’

    Even if the forecast turns out to be correct – and it is only a forecast – it is not a sign that all is well in Brexit Britain.

    Our economy is already significantly smaller because of your Brexit than it would have been without it, so 1.4% is not a win. But I realise you all have to cheer what little you have.

    Reply
    • jerry
      Posted January 22, 2020 at 7:26 am | Permalink

      @Andy; I think the criticisms you cite were aimed at the management, and their policies, not the IMF as an institution, a slight but important difference!

      Reply
    • Sir Joe Soap
      Posted January 22, 2020 at 7:57 am | Permalink

      Perhaps you should take a lead from the IMF then. Why do you have such a problem with what the majority obviously want here?

      Reply
    • Edward2
      Posted January 22, 2020 at 8:02 am | Permalink

      Where is your evidence for saying “our economy is significantly smaller”

      Reply
    • Newmania
      Posted January 22, 2020 at 9:42 am | Permalink

      Andy I have posted some figures and authoritative estimates on this – I daresay that as usual it will be withheld or not published at all.
      That how they roll

      Reply
    • Anonymous
      Posted January 22, 2020 at 10:33 am | Permalink

      Never happy.

      Got to cut back to save the planet ?

      or

      Got to have growth so we can consume more.

      Reply
  3. Ian Wragg
    Posted January 22, 2020 at 6:19 am | Permalink

    They said if we follow EU rules. We want to leave, not become a colony.

    Reply
    • Andy
      Posted January 22, 2020 at 7:46 am | Permalink

      Johnson claims a ‘stonking majority’ for his capitulation deal – which 57% of voters just rejected.

      Get over it old chap. It is the only Brexit you are getting. We told you it would be rubbish – we were right. And, remember, you voted for it.

      Reply
    • Martin in Cardiff
      Posted January 22, 2020 at 7:48 am | Permalink

      Oh, the irony. Like Gibraltar, you mean?

      Reply
    • glen cullen
      Posted January 22, 2020 at 10:13 am | Permalink

      Can’t believe that the UK government are actual going to sign the WA and commit us to 12mths of wasteful negotiations

      Reply
  4. steve
    Posted January 22, 2020 at 6:38 am | Permalink

    Good morning JR

    I wonder if there is correlation between us leaving the EU and the not so favourable forecast for the bloc. It would be nice to think there was.

    Re your last paragraph;

    As far as the so-called green revolution and car industries are concerned, I smell a rat, a great big lobbying rat.

    Electric cars are cheap as chips to make (and therefore an inferior product) so it is obvious why manufacturers are trying to force us to buy them.

    European manufacturers have a history of flobbing off consumers with cheap to make – expensive to buy plastic muck that has lifespan determined by them, not us.

    Car manufacturers are the culprits behind this green revolution, they figure on making an absolute killing with this grand scam.

    Reply
    • Martin in Cardiff
      Posted January 22, 2020 at 7:55 am | Permalink

      Of course this irrational and damaging course cannot help.

      Its adverse effects, to some extent will be global, not just European.

      This country’s history of car manufacture isn’t that glorious either, if you remember the rust-buckets of the 1960s and 1970s, is it?

      Yes, you can gloat over the fact that the smoke from burning down your own garden shed has spoiled all the neighbours’ washing if you like though.

      Reply
  5. Prigger
    Posted January 22, 2020 at 6:42 am | Permalink

    Hungary has surprised with 5% growth last year. Cold water-pourers say it will drop to only, 3.5%. It’s called Orbanomics. A Command Economy in many respects. It appears to be working well just now though the equivalent of Corbynistas are shouting something like “Yes but they are not real jobs”So they probably are.
    I have a feeling the Virus development in Wuhan China will probably not affect her neighbour India very much at all, nor Europe save for Chinese residents holidaying back home in China. Little effect economically even in the short term,in my opinion.
    I get the picture the virus may be short lived anyway. China has let the world know about it much earlier than past virus events for some reason to put them in the picture.

    Reply

