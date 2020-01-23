Busting congestion

One of my favourite green policies is to ease congestion and get traffic moving smoothly without so much stop start interruption. We could save so much fuel and cut emissions substantially if vans, cars and buses could proceed at a steady pace more often. Allied to it is greater safety, through better modelled junctions with fewer frustrated drivers taking unreasonable risks.
I have often argued that roundabouts work much better than traffic light controlled junctions to maximise flows and minimise interruptions. Today I wish to share with you some work I have been doing on light phases, following careful observation of a large number of regularly blocked junctions with lights.
One of the common causes of delay is the four phase light set at a conventional crossroads. If we assume a 100 second complete set of phases for the lights then traffic from east, west, south and north have a green phase just 25% of the time or 25 seconds each way. Traffic from any direction can use that green phase to carry straight on, turn left or turn right when they finally reach the turning points. This means each direction of main road is not being used for 75% of the time, apart from turning traffic.
It would be much better if the lights were rephased so that most of the time east and west traffic have a green light for straight on or left turning, or north and south traffic have green for straight on and left turning. There should be short right filter phases, with one allowing north and south to turn right, and one allowing east and west to turn right.
If we allow 7.5 seconds for each of the two right filter phases, the primary east-west and north-south phases then operate for 42.5 seconds per 100 seconds instead of for 25 seconds. This gives us a 70% increase in road use or capacity across the junction, which will greatly cut delays and allow more smoother flows of traffic.
Another regular cause of delay at off peaks is lights turning red on main roads to allow access from lightly used side roads when there is no traffic present in them. All light sets allowing side road traffic onto a main road should have traffic sensors, with constant green for the main road unless traffic is detected, when the normal timings of phases would then kick in.
Or we could cut the number of cars and the people using them ? Fiddling with traffic light signals while the UK sinks under MASS IMMIGRATION is rather paltry. What is needed is an omission that we have a people problem and that there are simply too many.
Traffic is like water. It will find the easiest path to its destination and, will attract the most volume, and slow the flow down.
It was stated on the Nigel Farage show that, for every minute saved between London to Birmingham on HS2, the government will spend £5.25bn. There is no economic, moral or social benefit to this project. No one wants it. Few will use it. The question is, do we have a government for the people or big business ?
Indeed why have they not cancelled HS2 yet? Millions more is being wasted every single day they choose to delay. Baron Daniel Finkelstein wrote in favour of HS2 the other day in the paper. Surely this alone is proof it should be cancelled given his record, he is like Mathew Parris in this ability.
Anyway, one can work on the train so what is the advantage of getting there ten minutes earlier and then work in some office for that ten minutes rather than on the train?
Plus you have to consider the connections at each end. Door to door the saving is totally irrelevant for most people. With fewer stops on H/S trains it can even actually take longer door to door.
@Mark B; What ever the problem, what ever the issue, blame the immigrants… YAWN.
How are all these people, who come here and just live on benefits, and who do not work as you claim supposed to afford cars?
I agree with John on this project.
Roundabouts which also have lights completely defeat the point.
There are systems in other parts of the world where:
a) There is a low speed limit on them.
and
b) Traffic is required to give way alternately to that entering.
They often work very well. I’ve often noticed that bottlenecks in the UK disappear when the lights fail and drivers are just required to use caution and good manners.
Dear Mark–Always seemed unarguably and blindingly obvious to me that HS1 and HS2 should be connected. I hate the EU in general but in this instance they were right. Think of all that overnight freight and to Hades with the baloney about businessmen working a few minutes longer on their laptops. If a spur in to London from a junction somewhere on the M25 is wanted so be it.
Stop mass immigration and stop your govt from lying to the public that it is doing the exact opposite from what it promised over ten years! Public services cannot or keep up the the huge volume of people entering the country.
A deliberate dishonest mass immigration policy which 71 percent of the public are opposed.
I have to smile.
You rightly condemn the rail operators, for blaming The Wrong Kind Of Snow when they offer a poor service, and yet you fall over yourself to excuse the hitherto austerity-crazed Tories for offering shocking public services such as health and education, on the grounds that there is The Wrong Kind Of Public. Two-out-of-three hospital beds have closed since Margaret Thatcher came to power in 1979, yet the population has grown rather, and also aged markedly since then. New arrivals are generally young and fit though.
It doesn’t add up as an argument really, does it?
Today had a well versed expert on its show recently making the capacity case. He stated that running local and express services on the same line was inefficient and more services could be run if they were split.
What he was not asked was why additional lines, using the current gauge could not be built alongside the existing lines and stations? Surely cheaper and bridges could be raised to permit double decker trains. Has to be cheaper and the infrastructure to get to and from stations to catch the trains already exists.
Absolutely agree with your post.
There are lots of consultants who depend on HS2 to feed their families and keep them warm, usually in luxury tropical resorts. Have a heart!
HS2 was contentious enough under the original costings, even before we heard that those costs had doubled !
Surely to God this is not going ahead ?
The people saying “Yup. It’s still viable and is still going ahead.” are not to be trusted.
Just imagine what this money could do if used for the whole of the transport infrastructure.
And yes. I’m in agreement with you. They told us the mass housing development around here was for local demand and yet the area has changed dramatically with gridlocked traffic, oversubscribed services, increases in crime, intimidation, the overpowering stench of cannabis and hip hop graffiti.
Apart from the sheer numbers of mass immigration Mark I’m concerned about the ones that turn up with a fake driving license or have passed a so-called test in their own country only to be let loose here on our roads. Aren’t all of them supposed to take a UK driving test after being here so long? Some come from places where a tarmac covered road is a novelty and driving on either side is normal. Then are let loose to drive on a four lane either side motorway.
In total agreement.
The country has to address the real problem and stop coming up with solutions.
It seems a very sensible idea, worth trying and that should be straightforward, – and our replacements may appreciate it!
Much truth in all that. In London occasionally, some years back, all the traffic lights would fail and the traffic would flow far better with them all out.
Traffic light are also rather dangerous as they encourage people to speed up to get through them (just at the most dangerous points where people and other vehicles may be crossing). The government policy for years seems to have been to block the roads and refuse to build new ones. This is justified by the (largely untrue) claim that trains, buses, bikes and walking are more green and energy efficient.
Constricting roads is almost as popular with them as fining motorists for and excuse they can find. Bus lanes (usually empty) that can halve overall road capacity for example but generate fine income. Sufficient parking is also needed so people do not have to drive round and round to find somewhere to park. If you must deter cars they charging them to per mile use certain roads make far more sense than causing congestion and delaying them for hours. This also raises more for more road space provision. There is plenty of room if you build overpasses and tunnels as needed. Cars can now be very clean (at least not polluting while in the cities) so what is the problem?
Cycle lanes have been constructed along arterial dual carriageway roads in London, reducing the road to one lane. This has resulted in journey times from Westminster to Tower Bridge increasing by a factor of five. It also ensures that cyclists breathe in maximum pollution. The mayors planned this and are proposing more.
@LL; “they encourage people to speed up to get through them (just at the most dangerous points where people and other vehicles may be crossing).”
You mean drivers jump red lights, well they can and do just barge onto roundabouts too, not give way at crossroads! Any road is dangerous when the drivers are being reckless – perhaps the real solution is for more Bobbies on the beat doing Point Duty, with far harsher and perhaps instant penalties for those drivers who think the law and Highway code doesn’t apply to them! Driving is a privilege, not a right.
As for successive governments not building new or improving existing roads, yes they use green arguments but the real reason is financial because people like you are always bleating that you want ever more tax cuts – new roads do not build themselves…
A few years ago Liverpool City Council reserved and brought ‘bus lanes’ back into normal road use, the result has been to speed up traffic. It was a 12mth trial but remains today
I am surprised that no long term study of its success has been undertaken
It would be best if the Tory party and govt restored some conservatism within the party. A good start would to to listen to Trumps speech at Davos. All those left wingers present might be offended by conservative values, ideas and action. Trump puts the Wests industrialisation of the world first because it is what created better standards of living around the world including the poorest countries.
China must be laughing its head off, selling precious metal for magnets in wind farm machines, selling cheap steel around the world, producing cheap goods bought by every country and all from coal fired power stations. While our Tory govt taxes us hand over fist to make it feel better to the left wing fanatics! Similar to overseas aid scam, immigration- think tank today highlights that Johnson’s plan not to remove lower wage limit will increase immigration.
So the Tory govt advocates moving jobs abroad to China, India and other brick countries without making a jot of difference to the environment. Same for the stupid Paris agreement and other such nonsensical green garbage that Johnson has swallowed………
The Health Secretary (on the coronavirus) says “we are well prepared and well equipped to deal with them”……. “the NHS is ready to respond to any cases”.
Rather surprising as they are so hopeless at the existing demands on them. Not that I expect this latest virus scare to be very serious in the general context of nearly a million deaths PA in the UK. NHS negligence and delays probably kills far more each week.
In my town vans leave their engines running. Many cars also do not switch off their engines while they wait for the passenger to return from an errand.
The pollution is very noticeable.What is the answer?
More parking, so they can park properly and get out – rather than hanging around to avoid getting a parking ticket.
Also car heating and cooling that works without the engines on perhaps? In London the chauffeur drivers seem to be the worst for this often in huge cars with the air con on.
In my town they draw up on the pavement..blocking it. Shut kids in car …engine running and go into whatever shop.
Fumes akimbo.
And who can stop them?
It is totally irrational that taxis allowed in bus lanes when taxis are clearly far less efficient than a private cars? This as they need a professional driver (perhaps not for much longer) and also they spend much of their time travelling round with no passengers to pick them up. Often making a double journey for one useful one. Furthermore why are some taxes allowed in bus lanes and not others – in some kind of irrational taxi apartheid?
This making of a double journey for one useful one often applies to computer trains or buses as they return from town largely empty and visa versa on the reverse commute. A private car does not need to do this. Plus with trains you often have a double car or taxis connection journey at each end to and from the stations.
It was encouraging on NIGEL Farage (LBC) last night how few of the callers are taken in by the prophets of doom and the endless misguided propaganda from the BBC. Rather like Brexit. Most, rightly in my view, supported the Trump line and not Prince Charles and the deluded 17 year old who is surely being used in what to me looks like a form of child abuse. Charles and Greta types offer no solutions at all – even if you accept their bogus carbon “pollution” religion.
Charles is surely rather foolish, when he is likely to be crowned King shortly, to take such a public & political line on climate alarmism and other issues, even calling for higher taxes and more expensive energy for the public many of whom struggle to keep warm. He should keep well out of it, as his sensible mother has. This especially when he is totally wrong anyway, as one might expect of someone with two A levels (B and C in French & History) a degree in Arch. and Anth. from Trinity Cambridge and who supports alternative medicine and homeopathy.
So people should pay more taxes so the NHS can perform pointless medicine on people and push up energy prices – what a great plan. This while spending £1 million plus PA just on his personal transport.
So someone who is 17 is deluded because they have a different point of view, throw in the BBC, a few useless’s and we have your daily dose of epithets.i suppose you didn’t include the Banks so that is kind of a blessing.
I do not necessarily agree with her but a breath of fresh air that has bought real vigour and a heightened awareness to a very important topic and her courage and commitment should be praised not insulted because of her age, by an old person who always thinks their views are the only ones that matter.
Indeed if anyone’s views are deluded yours are. The Green agenda train pulled out of your station ages ago leaving you far behind and for the next generations’ future so much the better.
So what solutions does Greta have? We all travel in £million racing yachts perhaps or sand yachts on land? Does she have a clue about energy, engineering, physics, chaotic climate systems ….?
@LL; Thanks for the LAUGH, classic, so a taxi driver has to pass a professional test, next you’ll be calling HGV drivers less efficient too…
Yes many commuter trains have less passengers on their return journey, but so what, they have been far more efficient in first leg of their journey, name me a car or bus that can transport a 100 people in a single end to end trip, never mind up to 1000 in one such trip.
On the other hand you suggest a private car does one trip up and one trip down each day in comparison, find until you multiply that by 10,000 such trips all at the same time, and how much land has to be given over to storing those cars! Let me guess Mr Life, as part of your property portfolio you also own or have shares in privately managed car parks?
The hysteria has become rediculous. A former climate advisor made the claim on Sky yesterday that the Australian bush fires were a direct result of man made climate change! There is no evidence whatsoever. These looney tunes advising our govt!
In the past 450,000 years there has been four ice age periods acting 100,000 years each. Man did not create climate change to bring about ice age periods. Moreover we were warned in the 1970’s our man made climate,change would bring about an ice age, now the opposite!
Yet another new tax and more red tape for employers announced by Ms. Andrea Leadsom today. Jack’s Law: Paid bereavement leave for parents who lose a child to start in April.
Of course any sensible employee would try to be understanding and do what they could under these circumstances. But forcing them by making this a employment right is a very foolish and damaging thing to do. The employer would no longer be being kind, understanding and generous it would become a right in law. It also suggest that this will indeed be another tax borrow and over regulate socialist government in essence exactly the wrong signal to send. What next, will private landlords have to give them a free months rent too by law?
I broadly agree with Trump – that the economy cannot be sacrificed on the altar of the environment.
Also, like him, I think there is a lot of doom-mongering.
However, that doesn’t mean I don’t care about the environment. Also, the costs of fires, flooding and the other consequences of climate change are growing year on year. You might be happy paying the bill. I am not. The economy and the environment are becoming increasingly interconnected.
It should also be noticed that two topics are being merged together. Looking after the environment and the Climate Change scam.All right thinking people want to stop plastic getting into the environment and to improve air quality, however linking it to the alarmist religion is a political ideology. Weather becomes Climate with zealots such as the BBC who will not listen to any evidence against the hypothesis. As to the costs increasing, that’s obviously more to do with the value of damaged property than the scale of each event. Proper research shows these extreme events are decreasing. The unintended consequences of the Green Blob will cause more harm than their fantasy model projections.
Did you know Leaver that the number if people killed by extreme weather events has fallen by 90 from decades ago?
And that the number of extreme weather events hasn’t really increased?
Off topic
The Withdrawal Agreement Bill will become law when it receives royal assent today or tomorrow, confirming Britain’s exit from the EU on Jan 31, but yesterday in all the main news channels it was hardly mentioned even your good self haven’t mentioned it in your blog, had it gone the other way with total defeat of the bill you can bet your bottom dollar it would have even been more important than Megan & Harry!!!!
The is certainly the BBC position still nothing has changed for them – they are still the beating heart of remain. The dire David Gauke seems to be on BBC political programmes almost every day.
Also the BBC is the beating heart of climate alarmism, ever bigger government, high taxes, every more political correctness, virtue signalling, identity politics, the absurd TV poll tax, every more regulation, the anti-car and anti-plane agenda and many other lefty lunacies (the dire socialist monopoly NHS for example).
It’s called, hiding one’s shame.
With a majority of eighty, the passage of government bills is hardly going to be news.
It’s up to you to inform yourself as to the content of them.
The MSM often won’t tell you, notably the BBC.
They don’t want to upset the Remainers. In fact I believe we are now not supposed to use those nasty divisive words..B and R!
Or maybe the deafening silence is because it just won’t happen….again?
Silent like Big Ben..
I notice on Twitter that many Brexit backers are cheering the passing of Johnson’s capitulation deal.
The people cheering are the same ones who have spent months moaning about it. Farage called it the second worst deal in history. And yet he’s planning a party. Weird. I celebrate success not failure.
No doubt the small crowd of elderly right wingers gathered in Parliament Square will enjoy Big Ben not bonging at 11pm (midnight Brussels time) as they celebrate the biggest assault on our rights in history and the most complete British surrender since Chamberlain returned home with a note. I hope it rains just to complete the pathetic picture.
Still, the good news is that 11pm next Friday is as good as Brexit gets. This has been the easy bit. You now all have to deliver your unicorns. The coming months and years will be very very funny.
You do make me laugh
Thanks andy.
In the meantime Boris said again today the UK would take back control of UK fishing waters after brexit – now if only we knew what constituted Uk fishing waters?
These suggestions do not comply with the traffic engineer’s EU directive, which is to delay journey times by road. This is why traffic lights are set to speed traffic in the US but in Europe we have long queues. The civil service will make sure that the UK continues to follow EU directives when we have left under Brino/Kitkat.
I see the so called Smart Motorways are now called death traps (Latest Government report), what a surprise.
Yet the M4 Smart modifications are still ongoing.
At the very least remove the barriers on the inside lane, Grade the Ground, and allow vehicles to pull off the live lane in an emergency.
A small refuge every 1-2 miles is simply not enough.
Anyone who has suffered a blow out, or a loss of power knows that you need to get off the live lanes IMMEDIATELY !
An expanding global population coupled with an expanding global economy equals more emissions, equals more exploitation of the earth’s natural resources, equals the destruction of habitat. The reconfiguration of traffic light settings or re-working of junctions is an almost pointless exercise in a global sense. The UK is not hermetically sealed from the rest of the planet.
How is Asia responding to the global (note, western commentators and western politicians) clamor for action on this thing some call ‘Climate change’? Erm, nothing.
Maybe western politicians should start dishing out their tedious advice to China, Russia and other non-democratic states. I doubt they will. It takes courage to do that. Far easier to incite their own people and play them for fools
Now, western politicians may want to fawn over a 16 year child puppet of the climate change lobby but these idiots mustn’t think they can weaponise this issue to massage our perceptions and emotions.
If it isn’t climate it’s race. If it isn’t race, it’s gender. Those leftist leeches are politicising humanity to assert control over it. And your party’s been assisting them. Hate Crime laws being one of the more visible and insidious manifestations of this war against our the freedoms of the 92%
Yes, to hell with our freedoms but let’s reconfigure the traffic light settings. I give up
I agree that much fuel and time are wasted by badly designed intersections.
A Canadian rule which might be implemented here is ‘right turn on red’ or in England ‘left turn on red’, whereby a red light is treated as a ‘stop and yield’ sign if you wish to turn left.
One of the best cheapest and most efficient green/energy saving policies is to wear warmer clothing in winter and turn the heating down a bit in homes, shops and offices but so few seem to do this. Shop even have hot air blowers pumping hot air out of the doors!
Should we perhaps also ban or discourage with high taxes bottled water? What is wrong with a bottle, a tap and a few public fountains in parks and buildings? We should have fountains with sparking water too in restaurants and the likes (this as I prefer it). Often the water is shipped/trucked huge distances too.
My journey to work today will involve very little emissions, except the CO2 on my breath as I cycle. I’m sure many of the predominantly vehicular traffic passing our house could also be exchanged for cycling, to the benefit of waistlines and wallets as well as the planet.
This should be the target for environmentalists, not cluelessly raging against government.
Best way to reduce congestion is to make the driving test much more difficult, and re-test every decade.
Oh, and like most cyclists, I also have a car for longer journeys.
Out here in the Far North (of Watford) there is no problem at all. The lights work well. The pot holes grow deeper and the side roads narrower and narrower as people move in desperately seeking the peace of life outside London.
Cambridgeshire is filling up fast now and new cities are coming into play – cities without proper roads, primary schools, railways, hospitals, high streets… Cities where people do not know each other, where there are a lot of white faces and a lot of older faces too. Cities where Eastern Europeans have taken over the centre of a once majestic town and where people don’t go after dark…
We are the people who put the current government in place.
You mention road safety along with pollution, the latter being the main thrust of your argument, roundabouts can be as dangerous as an unmarked and uncontrolled crossroad is, especially were roundabouts have been installed unwisely or cheaply, without the necessary thought being given to adequate visibility. Perhaps DfT needs to redefine what is mean by the term “Give Way,” and to whom!… 🙁
As for traffic lights, yes phasing is all important (perhaps changing to reflect time of day [1]), as are embedded vehicle sensors, there really isn’t any excuse for the scenario in your last paragraph – but the more complex the phasing arrangement the more it costs, first in its planning, then installation and on-going maintenance.
[1] for example an other wise minor road might become the major road at certain times of day, perhaps being the access road for a school or large factory
Allister Heath is spot on as usual today:-
It’s now or never – Boris must take on the Blob or be suffocated by it
If the PM is serious about tackling bureaucratic groupthink, he needs to start with HS2 and the BBC.
Is Boris just other big government tax to death lefty or not? So far the signs are he and Javid both are.
In USA (I have lived there) it is allowed to turn right on a red light if the road you are joining is clear and this works perfectly well (it would assist in your case of a minor road with lights joining a major road where a driver on the minor road could turn onto the major road any time it was clear rather than waiting for their limited greed-light time). So why not allow a left turn on a red light here ? No change needed to light sequencing for it. Well, you’d need to be prepared to take on the cycling lobby I suppose.
JR: “One of my favourite green policies is to ease congestion and get traffic moving smoothly without so much stop start interruption. ”
Then another of your ‘green policies’ would be halt illegal immigration, and identify those here illegally, and send them back to their home countries.
Here is a radical suggestion. Divert the foreign aid budget, all of it for a period of ten years, from benefiting the sons and daughters of Politicians, close down all the NGOs and give every illegal immigrant who volunteers to return home to his or her country of origin with any and all family members a £1,000,000 bounty.
That would probably help establish thousands of new businesses in foreign countries, which might be reasonably well disposed to British trade.
It would be the best sort of grass roots incentives and the money would flow to the local community in the destination countries. Far better than paying Tarquin or Sebastian to swan around some deprived locality in the third world pretending to do good.
It might help reduce our population density, and reduce the strain on our education public and welfare services.
I agree with the first paragraph that keeping traffic flowing is important, one major aid to this in cities is parking capacity, access and ease. Another aspect is redundancy/degeneracy of routes so that vehicles can find their way through, particularly when there are problems unfortunately many cities limit routes and insanely plan to limit them further (e.g. Birmingham). As an alternative local and intercity public transport also needs redundancy of route, this is not wide spread (although London is ‘infinitely’ better than other cities, and HS2 will help enormously between London and Manchester).
Shifting population to cities will not only help the economy but also transport, however the UK needs to stabilise its population to benefit from this. In the 70s and 80s the population was a stable (56m) it accelerated (twice) thereafter giving a misleading economic appearance and many social infrastructural problems. Politicians need to debate a UK sustainable level and how to reach it (this should be a matter of urgency). Within cities trams & buses do offer a density of passengers significantly higher than one person per large car, nonetheless they are often inconvenient, unsafe, dirty, smelling of fried food and have limited room to carry luggage/purchases/pushchairs etc. Whilst the quality of public transport is so low it remains understandable that people wish to drive in cities. Local govt acts to make this available to only the privileged through so called charging schemes. Such policies will lead to future cities made of Cayenne drivers and rough sleepers, with little inbetween. I would suggest councils switch policies to size of vehicle (e.g. keijidōsha cars and vans only) – there are many advantages that follow.
And (1) get rid of speed bumps (2) plant the maligned leylandi to absorb particulates rather than canopy forming trees.
Offish-topic.
The govt must ignore the call to reduce meat and dairy intake by 20%. If this happens people will switch to eating more junk (more sugar, more hydrogenated seed oils, less protein) – as I posted recently we know this will happen, it has happened for half a century. A less obese and stronger (i.e. more muscle) population would be a healthier population – there needs to be some systemic thinking here and less knee jerk.
(I do recognise that small heard US beef on otherwise unfarmable land is very different to clearing rain forests for cows, or for monocultural palm oil).
With regards to Davos. I’m concerned that Prince Charles chose to speak out politically – he should be apolitical! More troubling is that the views are left wing leaning! Not a good look for the future monarch!
I believe like a number of your commenters that the global warming agenda is a scam too. When top scientists in their field are being sacked for presenting opposing views and/or opposing evidence for global warming – this rings alarm bells!
There’s nothing wrong with taking care of our planet – good idea- but not as a money making, power grabbing, virtue signalling con designed to make some people very rich and others (most others) poor.
Some scientists believe we are approaching a period of global cooling likely to start mid this century. If that were to be the case, we could find that being ill prepared, growing food and keeping warm could be an issue…with insufficient power. Not an ideal scenario – though the world’s rich elite will undoubtedly be fine!
In the Channel Islands on busy right turns they have the ‘filter in turn’ system. Works a treat. No need for lights, delays and the car allowing the filter ‘loses’ no more than a car length that can be quickly recovered.
On the Continent they have the flashing right filter sign meaning traffic can go round corner if no pedestrians on crossing. Again works well and means traffic looking to turn with the flow is not held up unnecessarily.
You would have thought that nowadays with the masive advances in computing power that there would be smarter traffic lights. The technology does not appear to have changed for decades.
Somewhere on this planet someone must have developed something better that we can either purchase or copy.
I live in Kent. Traffic congestion has increased considerably. This is no doubt due to the large level of house building.
I have noticed that there appears to be in influx of older people from northern counties whose properties have increased in value and are now retiring here as a result of the lower house prices created by the increased supply of houses.
This is understandable, as you get older you appreciate warmth more and Global Warming is too slow to make a noticable difference.
“Allied to it is greater safety”
This should be the paramount consideration in junction design. Road safety concerns, furthermore, should be focused on the proximate causes of accidents, and not on a possible “butterfly effect” approach to risk analysis. In other words, junction design should be built around avoiding car crashes rather than carbon emissions.
Speaking, indeed, of the latter, the “level playing field” clause (Clause 77) of the Political Declaration provides that the future relationship “should also promote adherence to and effective implementation of…the Paris Agreement”. Does this clause affect our freedom to unilaterally withdraw from the latter agreement, as the US has chosen to do? If so, how is this compatible with the People’s Vote to take back democratic control of our government?
Provide school pupils with free travel and encourage the end of the ‘school run’
The change in traffic congestion between term times is dramatic
OT; What chance of any sensible policies coming out of this govt when they are so welded to the Climate Change agenda. I’ve just heard a leading member of the Cabinet compare the feels she had about the threat from nuclear war as a young person to how the youth of today must have regarding climate change – I kid you not – this was on BBC Radio 5Live, unless it was a skit from Dead Ringers…
There are too many cars on the roads!
Yes, and they are all being mugged with driving taxes – vehicle excise duty, fuel duty, VAT on fuel AND duty, IPT, VAT on new vehicles. Don’t expect government to introduce policies to reduce the number.
An interesting view. The pollution caused can be tackled better, persuade drivers to turn off engines when they can see lights change against them. Diesel vehicles must be phased out – accelerate the withdrawal. Public transport ones should be switched to electric or hybrid. The turning logic to work well requires all approaches to be 3 lanes – east, west and straight ahead. This can be provided at large intersections, but many exist with too little space. Light systems rarely take account of the size of queue, often creating logjams further back up the road.
And lastly the time allowed contractually to dig up and fix at roadworks has to be managed better – cones and narrowing arrive days and even weeks prior to any other activity.
The A-road that goes through our small ( but increasing rapidly with massive housing builds) town, the congestion at teatime is horrendous. What have the authorities done about it? Allowed yet more mass housing builds a couple of miles away, to commence. The only road these are going to turn out onto is the road that is already chaos at the worst times. And someone gets paid a lot for this stupidity.
As a mathematical exercise your post works perfectly.
As a real world exercise, however, when north, south, east and west represent real destinations which do not each share a perfect 25% of traffic it sadly fails miserably – if 80% of the traffic is travelling northwards and wishes to turn east at this junction, then 7.5% of time devoted to this option will lead to long tailbacks and lots of wasted time on phases which do not help anyone reach their destination.
Your suggestion that we should favour roundabouts over traffic lights on the other hand I fully endorse. Roundabouts are by far the most efficient means for traffic to regulate its own flow through complex time-dependent flows without external influence.
Traffic wishing to turn right at a junction with lights should be allowed to provided there is nothing coming the other way. They should then have a short ‘turn right’ signal as JR suggests when oncoming traffic has a red light. This happens at some, but not all traffic lights.
I also agree that wherever possible there should be roundabouts rather than lights.
Traffic lights.
The system in Canada (perhaps elsewhere) is that, at a two lane approach to traffic lights at a main road – and speaking now as if driving on the left – the traffic in the left lane can turn left if the road is clear, even when the lights show ‘stop’ (unless directed otherwise). Also, at less busy crossroads, a ‘4-way stop’ (sometimes a 3-way at junctions) system is used – first come, first go, in any direction, with penalties for not actually stopping completely (at any ‘stop’ sign).
If only our own drivers were courteous and disciplined enough to be trusted to do it properly. They used to be. Perhaps it’s because now there are too many cars – ie too many people. Or is that the elephant in the room?
ie too many people. Or is that the elephant in the room?
It is not just one elephant its a herd of them, still they cannot see or choose to ignore the bleeding obvious. You are totally correct, too many cars relates to too many people.
Just getting people to use indicators would be a good start.
@Steve Reay; [teaching drivers to use indicators]
Indeed, preferably BEFORE they start turning, not as they turn, even worse after they have done so, and then leave it flashing so everyone thinks they are turning at the NEXT junction, perhaps causing someone else to pull or walk out into their path…
Does not the Department of Transport have experts replicating the “some work I have been doing on light phases” or does it have no interest in improving traffic flow?
Another cause of traffic delays are the roadworks every couple of miles installing utility connections for unsustainable housing developments.
Sort out the over population problem and the traffic will probably take care of itself.
Some good local Wokingham/Reading examples of traffic lights that are deliberately designed to slow the passage of traffic.
Replacing the roundabout at Winnersh crossroad with multi-phased traffic lights. – was Hewlett Packard now Sainsbury – now there are always queues.
Replacing roundabouts through Shinfield with traffic lights – now there are always queues.
Heading into Reading on the B3031 (Basingstoke Road) at Rose Kiln Lane, buses and taxis can go straight on all other traffic has to turn left – and then they promptly do a dangerous “U-turn” to get back on the B3031.
Certainly for Reading it’s a deliberate policy to slow down and disrupt traffic flow.
Yes to para 1, but where possible keep cyclists out of the mix. They are uninsured, unidentifiable, and anarchic.
Roundabouts are a stage in the process of ensuring traffic flow. As a final step they need to be combined with flyovers and underpasses to ensure that all the othe exits do not get blocked by traffic on the island. There is a classic example in my home town of a new island, concieved at least ten years ago, that is totally inadequate at peak flow times. An inadequacy that will only get worse when the thousands of new houses scheduled are built. The whole area has become one big rat run.
Traffic lights control more than simple crossovers so yes let them be controlled by sensors geared to demand. In the UK filter out left on red is a helpful benefit mimmicking the USAs filter out right on red.
To put an end to commuting, which is the prime cause of peak time congestion on road and rail make an active effort to encourage in every way working at home. As I once pointed out to my CEO, it did not matter if I spent the day abed with a nubile blond providing the business came in. That sort of thinking led me to very successful self employment minus the blonde. The other significant key is population size, so take sensible steps to reduce our import and procreation tendencies.
You shouldn’t be able to work these sorts of things out ; you have an arts degree!
One assumes traffic planners use computer models to optimise traffic lights – both timing and locations. ( might be the same as the climate modellers use though ! )
When drivers are left to get on with managing a junction, things often go well. Research in the USA confirmed the roundabout much more efficient than the Common 4-way stop.
On the other hand, the US option to filter on red works very well. We should introduce that.
In Spain, many cities and times have limited places where you can cross oncoming traffic – this helps too.
While your observations are pretty obvious to you and the rest of us, it does make you wonder how local/national planners get it so wrong. As an outsider the perception is one of Councils and Governments being inept, as in going for ‘cheap’ instead of value for money. The reasoning appears to be lets get away with what ever is cheap so as to kick the problem into the long grass and let others cope with it when it is even more expensive.
As others here have already mentioned when so-called systems fail everything flows smoothly – common sense in action prevails.
In the first instance roundabouts appear to be better for flow when the traffic density is low. Traffic lights as you say add to CO2 but just as importantly they waste precious energy. The again as we have in Wokingham traffic lights on roundabouts? Cheap skate Council bosses in action. For the most part both incidences could have be avoided in the first place.
Now Wokingham Council is on the rampage further with pseudo style black spot bypasses that from the get go are stop start hindrances from the get go absolutely littered with 4 way traffic lights from the get go. These are not Highway improvements, they are just a method of sharing the pollution out while ensuring the community is even further hindered to the maximum.
I could get detailed on all individual incidences were the Wokingham Council have set out to deliberately damage the quality of life for its residence, but it would me very little to your broader readership. It is clear though that however plans Wokingham transport links does not drive the area and does not want to see the business side of the community thrive.
Traffic flows vary in density and direction over a 24 hour period. AI flow sensors coupled with “flashing yellow” to permit ‘proceed with caution’ at times of low useage.
In the South Coast where I live, roundabouts are a major bottleneck as traffic has reached saturation. Positioning large retail outlets along dual carriageways has meant a large volume of traffic having to turn left onto the carriageway and doing a Uturn at the next roundabout, adding to the queues trying to join the roundabout.
This is one of the very few things I disagree with you on Mr. Redwood. Please proceed carefully.
I have recently returned from Peru where all major traffic lights have count-down indicators to show when the phases will change. This allows approaching traffic to cross without slowing down and also indicates when to slow down. The phases are generally about 100 seconds which reduces the stop/start delays of short phases and increases the efficiency of the junction. Phase times can be adjusted to suit traffic flows at different times of the day. Traffic volumes in Lima are as congested as London.
Whatever about traffic congestion it’s hard to fathom Sajid Javid who yesterday seemingly set out to rile the Americans by announcing digital services tax on mostly American produced goods and at this critical time- and so I ask just where is this crazy stuff coming from? anyone would think that UK government is delibrately throwing caution to the wind and at this particular juncture and also while giving priority to EU discussions over US? Strange sort of goings-on indeed
Good luck to your ideas dealing smoothly with the traffic within Lower Earley’s Showcase roundabout.
It’s good to see a senior person finally taking an interest in road traffic management. I think, Sir John, you need to recognise that the people running the show are not, in fact trying to reduce congestion.
On the contrary, their objective is to make car transport as slow and expensive as possible. The only way forward is to replace them with persons whose primary objective is to get Britain moving again.
You are not going to get growth in productivity, or get the feel-good factor back, without doing this.
As for traffic lights, yes I agree with your proposals but additionally somewhere between 50 and 75% of them could be made peak time only. Think of the CO2 savings from that.
Interesting analysis John,
Where I’ve seen the introduction of Traffic lights, indeed things work out as you describe. I think that roundabouts can handle the time-varying dynamics of most traffic flows better than traffic lights, except for the situation where the main road flow is such that people cannot join from a side road and so get blocked.
Also, traffic lights use implies capital costs and non-trivial running/maintenance costs. Such monies could be better spent on road-surfacing etc.
You can point the finger at town planners and Councils for a lot of unnecessary congestion and the long-time permissions given for road closures when if they could only give two weeks to complete a job instead of 3 or 4 it would get done faster using all hours possible.
This morning we had a 15-minute delay because gas workers (not arrived at 8am) decided to leave cones out in the narrow short section of road with temporary traffic lights when they are actually working digging up the pavement and large grass verge, the van (they want to close the road off to park) could come along with the workers in it and put the traffic lights out at 9 am and take them off again at 4 pm when they finish, but no it’s easier just to leave it up for an unknown number of weeks on end if it’s there all weekend with no work taking place it is VERY annoying.
If you want to experience serious congestion try living in Birmingham in the rush hours, especially Wolverhampton, Dudley. Its a shame the M53 didn’t join up with the M54 at Shrewsbury and continue south to join up with the M42 to take Welsh and Irish Ferry traffic off the M6. South Manchester to Sheffield is also horrendous, I heard there were several unused railways and tunnels could these not be converted for cars?
It is said that Ken Livingstone deliberately had London traffic lights set on very short phasing intervals so as to create congestion and, as he would have it, justify his driving tax. That may equally deliberately have been in the minds of local councils when setting traffic lights at conventional crossroads as JR has described – the inner ring road in Birmingham , which will take a much higher flow of traffic if the Labour council’s lunatic road charging scheme takes effect later this year as planned, is one example.
Taking some of the best traffic practices from our European friends and neighbours:
On Dutch dual and 3 lane motorways, they have rush hour limits for lorries which are only allowed to use the inside lane, with minimum speed limits also.
On French roads A roads, rather than overtaking slow traffic using the opposite lane, they’ve added regular and well signposted slow lanes (several hundred metres) which means cars know how far/long they have to wait to safely overtake. These are cost effective to building a dual carriageway and reduce accidents.
And our US friends who drive on the right – have on many traffic lit junctions – turn right when clear (irrespective of whether the traffic lights are on red).
Please would you kindly consider a future article on council taxes and getting competition and efficiencies into their services.
Roundabouts worked when Drivers took them at a steady speed and did not treat them as a challenge to see how fast you can get around causing accidents and flow. We need a way of slowing up the approaches if you are going to do away with lights as that’s why they put there.
It does indeed make sense to keep traffic moving smoothly. Our roads just about everywhere need major rebuilding and widenening; we are forced to drive on many roads not much improved for 60 or 70 years.
They are being now being destroyed by the much heavier vehicles these days and more of them and on narrow country roads by the massive farm vehicles in use these days. There are very dangerous stretches in some areas where the soft verge has been squashed leaving deep trenches at the edge of the metalled surface.
To return to the question of roundabouts, a new view should be adopted. Where minor roads cross major ones the major route should be given priority by adopting the M Way principle, in the main it should go beneath the roundabout unimpeded. There are a number of roundabouts on the A43 between the M1 and M40 (Northampton – Cherwell) where through traffic has to slow frequently for roundabouts as an example.
Nothing but agreement there, Sir John. Again, how nice to find a politician considering matters affecting people out here, on planet Earth. Filter lanes for all left turns (we must give way to the right in any case). Instead of road fund licence, how about a motorway permit, annually, monthly or when planning a long trip? Motorways, built to “reduce” long journeys, are clogged with drivers using them for one junction, on the shopping or school run. Some great examples here on the A69 & A1 ring road around Newcastle.
Anyway, abolish the (annoying and easy to forget now with no disc) road fund licence and add a few pence to fuel instead. Bonus…foreign drivers then contribute, outsize fuel tanks notwithstanding.
Nothing grinds my gears quite like driving up to the roundabout on our bypass late at night to find that mine is the only vehicle on the road and yet the traffic lights are stuck on red. Why can’t we have flashing amber lights on every entry/exit meaning proceed with caution?
Indeed but the reason is the government do not give a damn about inconveniencing you. Many green loons actually want to constrict and block the roads.
Other examples are where they close a lane or a road and all the diverted traffic is then sent on to some light that are programmed to pass only a handful of traffic per hour. Rather than the 50 times this level now needed due to the diversion. But no one switches them off or resets them.
I always assume a nice cosy relationship between the traffic light companies and some people in government. The companies must make a fortune fitting them and fixing them every time they get damaged. More and more every time you look and always being “improved” or remodelled. Usually making it worse.
Queuing is a classic Operational Research problem that combined with smart computing should be a key resource at national level not as it seems local authorities have varying priorities.
In Bristol for example they seem to be competing to declare themselves a diesel free zone next year but creating even more carbon footprint as vehicles will have to go for miles around instead. This lunacy knows no bounds and needs a national view.