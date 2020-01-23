My intervention during the Direct Payments to Farmers (Legislative Continuity) Bill, 21 January 2020

John Redwood (Wokingham) (Con): Does the hon. Gentleman think that people need to change their diets? How can we have more British-grown food?

Luke Pollard (Plymouth Sutton and Devonport) (Lab): I am grateful to the right hon. Gentleman for raising that point. We need to talk about food miles much more. We need to be buying local. That does not only mean buying from the region we live in, buying British and looking out for the Red Tractor symbol on the food we buy. It also means calculating the food miles of the trade deals that will be done in the future. It is a nonsense to have trade deals that will encourage consumers to buy food from the other side of the planet, at huge carbon cost, when there is perfectly good, nutritious, healthy food grown and reared to a high standard in our own country. I will return to that point time and again in this Parliament.