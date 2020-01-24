Tackling street works

One of the worst features of past highways mismanagement in the UK has been the practice of putting water pipes, gas mains, phone and broadband wires and electricity cables down the middle of busy roads and covering them with large amounts of concrete and tarmac.
The Highways authority has to grant access to the utility undertakers to close all or part of the road, dig it up and repair, monitor or replace the pipe or wire. Parliament has tried to impose some discipline, giving the Highways Authorities the power to schedule the work, to time limit it and to fine the contractor for non performance. Of course access has to be granted immediately if there is a gas burst or a water mains leak where safety is paramount. There are roads that are designated sensitive where the Authority can demand that repairs and replacements be done off peak or at night owing to how busy and crucial the road is.
I have urged utilities and Councils to put new networks and replacement networks into verges, under pavements or away from main roads, preferably in accessible conduits so there will be no need in future to drill through layers of tarmac and concrete to find your particular pipe or cable without skewering someone else’s. Wokingham Borough tell me they are doing this with new developments. It would be good if universally we were starting on a long work out to get rid of this problem.
In the meantime we have to manage a situation where most cables and pipes are under main roads. So today I ask how should Councils manage the demands for access to repair and replace? Do they need any new legislative powers? Is the balance right between the needs of the utilities and the needs of the users? Should we be tougher and demand mpre off peak working?
5 Comments
Certainly the financial incentive should be such that they are under pressure to do the work quickly and work 24 hours a day to get it finished on busy roads. So often the delays to motorists cost the government nothing so they really do not care if the job is a bit cheaper to do slowly that is what they do.
On larger roads might not some temporary ramp up and an overpass be possible (perhaps only for the cars and lighter vehicles) with the works going on below this overpass? It then being moved down the road on to the next section needing works. A few permanent over or underpasses all over the place could make a huge difference to many delays at various pinch points.
Putting all the motoring taxes on to mileage and charging higher rates at rush hours would be a good plan. The danger would be that they would charge per mile on top of all the other taxes.
Bridges or tunnels rather than train level crossings for example.
It seem there is a plot to stop James Purnell becoming the next BBC DG. Surely the last think the BBC needs is yet another, pro EU, climate alarmist, lefty, PC, PPE graduate in the Tony Hall, Lord Patten, David Cameron mode! Though Patten read History not PPE.
Charles Moore would do a good job but has ruled himself out. Clearly he would not have a cat in hells chance anyway. Allister Heath would be my choice but again no chance whatsoever of someone sensible getting the job.
Much excitement on BBC’s Newsnight about the governments UK Export Finance Agency for funding several (what appear to be) very sensible fossil fuel projects overseas. Can someone tell the BBC that CO2 is not “dirty” it is clean & odourless tree and plant food. If we are really planting a trillion new trees they will need extra CO2 to growth more quickly. Also what is gas, oil and coal anyway but old biofuel?
Boris should join Trump and withdraw from the Paris Accord, forget about Carbon Neutral, get some sensible climate realists scientists to justify this action and repeal Ed Miliband’s appallingly damaging Climate Change Act. Perhaps the sensible Imperial Physicist Piers Corbyn, who is sound on this issue, might assist them.
If you really want trees to capture more carbon what is actually needed is a policy of chopping old trees down, then use the wood to build things and plant new trees to replace them. But then, on balance, the evidence suggest that a little more atmospheric CO2, slightly warmer perhaps, a greening of the planet and a little more precipitation is most likely to be a net positive.
Good morning Sir John
While what you are theorizing on seems a good approach, in practice it falls down.
Here in Wokingham we do not have verges alongside main thoroughfares, and were pedestrian footpaths exist it would still require the roads closed/ traffic lights to facilitate temporary protected pedestrian access. Also the heavy machinery used requires more space than is permitted by the narrow footpaths that dominate the area, most are barely wide enough for pedestrians.
Reply In the many new developments they can be designed with locations away from the road that do permit easy access for repair