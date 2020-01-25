Green growth

The EU tells us they are going to stimulate faster growth in the Euro area through commitment to faster decarbonisation.
They have announced a “Green deal” with access to just Euro 7.5bn of transition funds to subsidise the losing areas that face closures of mines, coal power stations, gas plants, petro chemical plants and the rest. They hope to top these funds up through money already included in their budgets for regional development
The big push comes from capital investment, where they suggest they might help foster a Euro 1 trillion investment programme across many industries and countries over the next five years. The EU itself will contribute to this investment through loans from the European Investment Bank . They plan a series of new rules and checks for private sector investment companies to encourage more of the savings they handle to be put to work in companies pursuing the green agenda.
The Commission is currently wrestling with the problem of inherited schemes for substantial additional investment in gas supplies as replacements for coal being phased out and to ensure sufficient capacity in energy supply. Some think they should refuse to assist in funding more fossil fuel schemes to accelerate change, whilst others are concerned that without additional and replacement fossil fuel investment the Euro area will be short of energy.
The difficulty comes over pace of change and over the interconnections of different sectors and activities. Over the last year the EU motor industry has taken a hit because tax and regulation has put people off buying diesel cars before enough are ready to buy electric cars instead. Car volumes are down and manufacturing has declined. Too speedy a transition away from gas energy could leave countries short of energy in total or could drive prices up with adverse consequences for energy intensive industry in a very competitive world.
Of course setting up new factories, launching new products, and investing in new ways to generate electricity and to deliver power to factories and vehicles creates jobs and adds to growth. It has however to be done at a pace which more than offsets the loss of jobs in traditional products and methods of production and propulsion. There also need to be good ways to retrain the people who are out of work and to reuse the assets that the old businesses can no longer operate profitably.
Central to success is a new generation of home heating systems and vehicles that people want to buy.
What was it the last PM, and now this one, wants to do with our economy over the next few decades ? Plus there is also the Climate Change Act !
I predict that the UK will ape the EU long after we have supposedly left. They know that they are committing economic suicide and know that a UK that is truly independent will flourish. The WA has tied the UK close to the EU and there is no way out. A shameful document only a country defeated in war or so spineless would sign.
This week’s winter anticyclone should have driven home the message of the futility of over-reliance on renewables, with wind producing 3 – 5% of our electricity, around half that of trusty old coal, or 1% of total energy. Solar has been effectively zero Nuclear has been in the 15% region.
Those promoting zero carbon had better concentrate their minds on where all the rest of our energy is coming from.
Now the Scottish government have revealed an estimated 13.9 million trees have been destroyed to build wind farms. This must be the environmental scandal of the century, and wind supporters call these machines ‘green’. Meanwhile the Green Mafia have the nerve to lecture Brazil on how they should manage their forests. To misquote a certain schoolgirl “how dare they”.
The EU politburo is simply looking for new legitimacy, they will seek to do so also by keeping UK fisheries. The pressure is building for a long term access deal to our waters.
Sir John, please request a debate in parliament on this issue, to test the views of government and parliament, and to extricate promises not to give away, again, a much needed and valued national resource.
The Nation expects UK water for UK fishermen ONLY.
The President of the European Commission said “People are at the core of the European Green Deal, our vision to make Europe climate-neutral by 2050. The transformation ahead of us is unprecedented”.
Unprecedented? So how about the move from agrarian to industrial? How about WW1?
WW2 and the traumatic birth of the EU itself? ( never mind all the wars and recessions etc in between). Chaos makes money…for some!
Has there been a single decade in history when people have been left alone to live their lives?
And now..having stripped us of virtually everything we ever had “they” are at it again.
This green lark has been going on for 30 odd years now. Kyoto et al. Have they lowered the temperatures yet? Or have they had to revise their targets?
Meanwhile in the real world………
This will only happen after France and Germany have secured sufficient fuel supplies to the detriment of the rest of Europe.
A headline article in the DT says lobbyists are furious that a letter was published.
When you send a lobbying letter to the Government it SHOULD be published. It should not be the case that the letter should be private, or an expectation it should be private, or even an expectation it might get published. All lobbyists letters should be published in full and made available to the public. We need have transparency to avoid corruption.
Can MPs not see this is the same moral scandal as fiddling expenses.
From the Daily Telegraph
“Business lobbyists are at war after a joint letter calling for corporate-friendly migration rules was made public by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) without permission from other signatories.
Several groups listed as supporters of the letter to Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, are understood to be furious it was made public, and fear the decision will further sour relations with the new Conservative Government.”
As a suggestion – every minister should have a lobbyist twitter account. When a minister reads a lobbying letter they use a Government phone they photograph it and tweet it. The entire technology framework for publishing letters exists and is free and costs the price of a mobile phone.
I do not instinctively like the idea of government directing industry or investment. They invariably get it wrong or change the rules to suit their own financial needs halfway through the process. Loss leaders to stir the market. Home electricity solar generation for example in both the UK and EU. The car industry example you mention. Government ignore science and engineering and go for the simplistic Greta solution because it makes them feel good. Do you want 95 year olds and teenagers in control of silent 0-60 MPH machinery. Electricity solves all is an expensive and strategic error that government will live to regret.
What do you suggest as new home heating systems?
All that you report about introducing things now, and without consultation, sounds typical of the way the EU operates. They do things because that’s what they want us to do, not because people want it.
According to Patrick Moore, a Canadian academic on climate, weather etc, it’s because we are burning fossil fuels that a period of earth cooling is being masked.
Drastically reduce that and we may find the earth temperature quickly cools, but with no measures in place for food growing and keeping warm.
BTW with regards to having a bank holiday on the 31st January, which has been mentioned, but not discussed. I wonder if the idea of “independence day” puts off some politicians – why not have “UK day”?. The Australians have Australia Day…so why not UK Day?
They are as deluded as Charles. Building a new energy supply based on untried and uneconomical technology while closing advanced and lower CO2 generation and transport will produce groeth and profits for big green business and investors but ruin everything else. It is the equivalent of digging holes and filling them in again to make work.
This mad scheme comes from UN agendas and is intended to allow poorer countries to level up. They will overtake in short time.
The climate hysteria is funded and the state education in Western Europe is busy brainwash children while the media is used to educate the population and censor criticism from practical engineers and scientists. The computer forecasts of rapid warming have already been found to be wrong twice and temperature rises reduced.
We may need other sources of energy and need to insulate our older housing in order to heat economically but it can be done sensibly and economically.
The rush to ban vehicles because of dangerous pollution is a false campaign for implementation of UN agendas. Pollution is much lower than in the past and the so called premature death statistics are a ploy to brainwash the population. Any improvement in lifespan will be so small that it will not be measurable.
We really need to put some practical and unbiased engineers into the ministries and grt out of the EU completely before it all turns into a disaster.
So, as usual, the EU are in a hurry. They always try to walk before they can crawl, and it’s likely that most of this investment will get lost in bureaucracy, corrupt practices, or simply spent on the wrong things. Certainly a lot will be lost in tax subsidies.
While we all want a clean planet with unpolluted air and seas, It is time politicians came to realise that carbon is not the enemy some make it out to be, and is a requirement of life, and especially for growing food.
Enormous amounts of money end up in the pockets of already rich people, thanks to the wasteful carbon taxes, and it is time this false God was put to rest – Taxing carbon produces no change, otherwise they would have found a way to tax active volcanoes.
You don’t have to worry about what the EU does. You are leaving.
Except, of course, what the EU does matters a lot here – seeing that it is so big and that it’s next door.
And, as Switzerland and Norway have both found out, being a small player next to a big player is not straightforward – as you often end up doing what they tell you.
For example the EU has told Mr Johnson where it expects him to install customs checks for goods being sent from Great Britain to North Ireland.
Can anyone else think of a sovereign country which has internal customs checks?
As ever too little too late. It will be ponderous, bureaucratic and inefficient. Whilst I suppose anything is better than nothing in reality it is typical of their self important, interfering approach. They should legislate and butt out.
The private sector is driving this faster, no pun intended, cue Tesla as an example and tree planting, reducing cost of renewable energy etc with public awareness and sentiment especially amongst younger generations making it unstoppable. Well done Greta Thunberg for keeping the subject at the top of the agenda.
I am an ‘oldie’ but couldn’t care less what LifeLogic, has he got any Climate Change qualifications, and other out of touch with the current mood, people say.
I know that chucking unlimited amounts of rubbish into our atmosphere and oceans cannot be good for our planet and I want it stopped.
Why on earth are you still talking about the European Commission only 5 days from leaving the European Union ?
Move on.
“adverse consequences for energy intensive industry in a very competitive world”
According to Wikipedia, the German car industry has voiced concerns that the impending US withdrawal from the Paris Agreement could threaten their competitiveness. This makes it even more noteworthy that the “level playing field” clause (Clause 77) of the Conservative Party’s Political Declaration specifically provides that the future relationship “should also promote…effective implementation of the Paris Agreement” (emphases added). This brings to my mind Nigel Farage’s claim before the election that the Conservative Party’s negotiations with the EU (which the People, when directly asked, voted to Leave), mean that “we would never, ever be able to become more competitive than our European neighbours”.
The amount given is equivalent to about one fifteenth of the present estimate to build HS2. The commission president gave a figure of a trillion when in Ireland and the missing amount is expected to come from other budgets. We need to get out fast.
They are planning to stimulate growth through a war against a gas that is the stuff of life for all plant life? By wrecking industry on a continent wide scale they plan to make more jobs? What absolutely riidiculous drivel.
“closures of mines, coal power stations, gas plants, petro chemical plants and the rest.”
I wonder how many Green Politicians and Energy Experts have seen the figures of our electricity production?
Between them Coal, Nuclear and Oil produce nearly 2/3rds of our supply (8.50 a.m. Sat). It is a good day for wind power so that is high up at 19.5% Solar? Biomass (a cheat at 2.5%). Hydro? All well under 5% together.
Oh – and fracking is forbidden, naturally, so the oil comes from – Middle East, Russia…
Meanwhile prices are very high for industry and a nice lady with a Yorkshire accent advises us to cut back on our electricity with smart meters.
Electric cars? How do you actually fill them up? Especially if you live with your car parked overnight on the street. And I for one cannot afford £20,000 and if I could, I should go for something more user friendly.
If ever there was a mad policy this must be it. And without electricity the computers go down.
PS. We need more programmes where the “climate change emergency” is discussed by meteorologists with all sides clearly and sensibly represented like the one on Radio 4 recently. I do not like having my opinions assumed by the Good and Great.
Fostering a Euro 1 trillion investment programme across many different industries and many different countries over the next five years sounds awfully like the sort of foreign aid that is so vulnerable to corruption and waste, the sort that career globalists are so fond of. The sort that the 2016 US election was fought over when Trump vowed to clean it up. The sort that the impeachment effort in the US is all about as they desperately try to avoid Trump being re-elected.
Yes, the EU has its own problems but they ate globalist in nature, and the UK government had better not commit to supporting them.
they are globalist in nature
Central to success is something that stops the processes you make too expensive by tax and regulations just moving to China and India, otherwise all you have done is exported your pollution and pushed UP net world pollution. That sadly is basically all the deveoped countries have done over the last decades, and this is more of the same.
This is a totally misguided agenda. When these new technologies works and are cost effective people will move over to them. Rolling out duff technology early using tax payer funded bribes is a huge mistake. Pissing more money down the drain.
Heating homes with gas or oil is many ways better than heating them with electricity due to the energy losses made at the power station and in transmission (circa 50%). If you use heat pumps it can be slightly better but these are very expensive, slow to heat up a cost house (so tend to be left on) and usually need larger warm (rather than hot) radiators.
The totally bent “you can only think this way”, carefully selected “Citizen’s Assembly” is a very sick joke indeed and a complete waste of money. I read that the deluded, malthusian, BBC alarmist Sir David Attenborough will address members of this Assembly this weekend. So the attempt to indoctrinate them in this new religion already starting.
How many of the 110 understand any physics, energy, climate or engineering or will they just be giving their gut feelings after seeing a Koala’s in a burning forest or a Polar Bear on a bit of ice?
The best way to cut emissions is to reduce the population. The people of northern Europe had decided to do this using contraception and abortion. They did it because they worked out that a higher standard of living, a lower rate of infant mortality and better education could be achieved if they had fewer children and concentrated all their money and efforts on them.
The politicians threw this into reverse with uncontrolled immigration.
Whatever science delivers will never be enough.
All but the elite are going to have to get piss poor and Andy will blame it on Brexit. Uncontrolled immigration is not going to stop until this country is as bad as everywhere else, so a long way down yet.
Currently 18% of UK energy usage is met by Electricity, The rest , heating , cooking and transport is hydrocarbons , where exactly is the capacity to meet the other 82% going to come from?
Throwing public money at private companies in the name of green initiatives has already been tried and leads to billions being written off and huge increases in prices to consumers.
The Greens are ideologically anti capitalist, trying to decarbonise the economy is playing straight into their hands, the death of what is left of UK manufacturing would soon follow as energy prices increased and reliability of supply decreased.
Recent calls by the Greens for a World Government to implement this overhaul , where democracy would need to be put aside, tells you what they are really after.
James Forsyth on “Boris must save HS2 to keep Tory votes” (The Sun today)
Really ????
I know a lot of Tory voters and not one of them supports HS2 and all think that the money could be better spent on expanding bottlenecks throughout the transport infrastructure. Nor does HS2 reach the North where the voters are owed.
There is no upper limit to the cost of this project, it seems. The first estimates seemed doubtful – now they have tripled surely only the most demented can believe in it.
30% of German electricity is generated by burning coal. No wonder they want the EU to chip in to pay for it to be phased out. Fortunately we don’t have to part-fund this now.
What if decarbonisation is a pointless expense? If global warming theory is wrong then it’s pointless destruction of wealth- perhaps a thorough check would be in order?
Even if global warming theory is correct decarbonisation is still pointless unless both China and India practise it which they show no sign of doing.
In short the decarbonisation policy will impoverish those practicing it and have no effect on the planet.
It should be remembered that German efforts to reduce CO² emissions have actually resulted in an increase, so it is quite possible that the proposed policy will fail in its own terms.
On the 22nd Jan, Philip Johnson wrote a very stupid and ill informed article in the Telegraph:- If it’s a choice between Trump and Greta, I’m with the teenage zealot
You don’t have to buy into her apocalyptic angst to see that something has to be done on climate change.
He even invoked an absurd parallel with Pascal’s wager. Even Pascal’s wager is a duff argument (which of the millions of belief systems would you pin your hopes on?). Pissing money down the drain on pointless and even actively damaging, expensive and ineffective green crap is the real disaster and is killing thousands.
Millions more could be saved by spending the £billions on proven and sensible policies. As suggested in Bjorn Lombard excellent book – How to Spend $75 Billion to Make the World a Better Place
Johnson was then destroyed by far better informed and far more rational members of the public. The citizen’s or public are not as daft as the establishment think. As we saw with Brexit despite the endless BBC lies & propaganda. Let us hope Boris J is not as idiotic as Philip J on this green lunacy. Trump on this is right clean air and a pleasant environment yes please a war on CO2 is idiotic, pissing money down the drain and will not work anyway.
Delingpod, James Delingpole’s podcast this week is good on this topic.
It is, for some, an uncomfortable truth that we are going to have to do much more to tackle climate change.
We need to ban all new petrol cars from 2025. And all existing ones by 2030. We need a solar revolution – with panels to produce power and hot water on most roofs. Batteries will be needed to make the most of this.
All trains should be electric. We need a massive expansion of wind farms and schemes like the Swansea tidal lagoon. We need the rapid development of electric engines for passenger aircraft. And we need to slash our meat intake. Many younger people are veggie or vegan anyway. So perhaps we should ration meat? Two portions a week. Young people who do not eat much meat would be largely unaffected – and the Brexit backing pensioners who fondly remember the war could get to enjoy a spot of rationing. Brilliant plan! Everyone would be happy.
Reduce meat intake – good idea. Let’s start by ending import of beef from RoI, pork from Germany and Danish bacon. In fact, all meat products from the EU, and just rely on what is reared in the UK. Can’t do this whilst in the EU of course.
We can do our bit for climate change by stopping immigration completely (which again requires us to leave the EU). All these people coming to a country where keeping warm in winter requires the burning of fossil fuels, not to mention all the energy required to build housing for them – ecological madness.
JR any thoughts on the dire crime figures published the other day. The chances of a (reported) crime resulting in a charge has halved from 15.5% in 2015 to 7.3% . Also many perhaps even most crimes are not even reported so far worse than this (as most people already realise that the police with probably do nothing anyway). We have almost no deterrents – so it any wonder that crime is rising?
Natural gas should be continued in short term, as we know, as replacement for other fossil fuels and in medium term to produce hydrogen (by steam regorming) to kick off the hydrogen economy. It should not be forgotten that because of where it is found most helium comes as a by product of the natural gas industry.
(I won’t repeat the arguments for the benefits of plastic with recycle/clean burn, and for efficient meat on otherwise impossible/difficult to farm land. Policy makers should recognise these by now).
I realise calculations are hard but could I just put another shout out for carbon/greenhouse tax with dividend and border adjustment if the UK is to follow/lead down this path.
The carbon tax with dividend instead of emissions trading.
Why buy a new electric car for £30K (with a range of perhaps only 120 miles and that take 5 hours to recharge and depreciates at perhaps £6K PA) + when you old car (worth perhaps £1000) is rather better, cheaper to run and a more flexible vehicle (plus it can go for 500 miles and refuel in 3 mins with little depreciation left to go)?
Delay the purchase until better vehicles are offered – as this is clearly the sensible option. The electric cars still need the energy to be generated so are not even zero emmision. They can indeed be worse in many ways even in environmental terms.
All what you describe is based upon the assertion that carbon dioxide levels alone have caused an increase in global temperatures.
May I humbly remind folk that CFCs (ChloroFluroCarbons), which you will remember were banned in the 1990s, are still in the atmosphere at appreciable levels. These CFC gases are more potent green-house gases than CO2 and could be a major cause of the temperature-rise figures being bandied about. The timescales for these CFCs to decompose is of the order of 50-100 years so they are still making a contribution to green house gas levels now and will do so for a long time to come.
In other words, all these panic actions by Governments on going ‘Carbon Neutral’ could be an utter waste of resources
Yes indeed, Atlas. But it’s a darn good way of raking in more money, isn’t it? Why care about wasting resources if you can bleed the very gullible ‘great unwashed’ for your own (hidden) ends?