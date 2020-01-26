Berkshire Fire Authority tax

When I was asked at a meeting to support a 7.5% increase in Council Tax for the Fire Authority I said I needed to see the financial case and to see their budget. They did not have this available at the meeting but promised to send it to me.

They did not do so, so I reminded a senior person from the Authority a week ago on Friday. He confirmed the original exchanges and promised they would send me the details. They have still not done so.

They wanted the Berkshire MPs to support their case for a much higher than permitted Council Tax increase to government. I am unable to support a case they have not made to me, with no budget information about what they currently spend and what they need to spend extra money on.