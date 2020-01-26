Berkshire Fire Authority tax

By johnredwood | Published: January 26, 2020

When I was asked at a meeting to support a 7.5% increase in Council Tax for the Fire Authority I said I needed to see the financial case and to see their budget. They did not have this available at the meeting but promised to send it to me.

They did not do so, so I reminded a senior person from the Authority a week ago on Friday. He confirmed the original exchanges  and promised they would send me the details. They have still not done so.

They wanted the Berkshire MPs to support their case for a much higher than permitted Council Tax increase to government. I am unable to support a case they have not made to me, with no budget information about what they currently spend and what they need to spend extra money on.

This entry was posted in Wokingham and West Berkshire Issues. Bookmark the permalink. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

2 Comments

  1. DavidJ
    Posted January 26, 2020 at 1:32 pm | Permalink

    Too many in “public services” seem to have a sense of entitlement whether the expense (to the taxpayer of course) is justified or not. In many cases I believe the application of better efficiency would have benefits both to the service provider and the users / funders of the service.

    Reply
  2. John McDonald
    Posted January 26, 2020 at 2:11 pm | Permalink

    Very surprising they had no costs to show you.
    I am not a fan of Management culture, as opposed to management, but very worrying. What did they want the money for. If more firefighters, engines, equipment and repairs to stations then should be easy to document and produce a case I would have thought.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Your email is never published nor shared. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*
*

  • About John Redwood


    John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.

  • John’s Books

  • Email Alerts

    You can sign up to receive John's blog posts by e-mail by entering your e-mail address in the box below.

    Enter your email address:

    Delivered by FeedBurner

    The e-mail service is powered by Google's FeedBurner service. Your information is not shared.

  • Map of Visitors

    Locations of visitors to this page