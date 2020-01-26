Constitutional change?

I will soon be submitting some thoughts to the government on possible constitutional reform.
The last Parliament submitted our constitution to a battering, as an alliance of MPs from all the Opposition parties aided by a few Conservatives who subsequently left the party worked with the Speaker and the law courts to delay or prevent Brexit. In acting in this way they opposed the decision of the majority in the referendum which most of them had previously pledged to honour. The Labour and former Conservative ones also reneged on or redefined their promise to see Brexit through, made to win the 2017 election.
The main issues that arise include:
Fixed Term Parliament Act
This became a major problem, preventing a government from holding an early election to resolve the tensions Parliament could not sort out. The Act also showed it was eventually meaningless, as we held three elections in four years under a law designed to limit elections to once every five years.
It should be repealed, leaving the power to hold an election at any time up to 5 years in the hands of the majority in the Commons. The Commons needs to have this option, as it also has the option of expressing or withdrawing confidence in any given government.
Powers of the courts to settle political and Parliamentary issues
The decision of the Supreme Court to delay Brexit by nine months to require an Act of Parliament prior to sending a letter necessitated by the referendum result was unhelpful and very costly to the country.
The decision of the Supreme Court to prevent a prorogation of Parliament which was only slightly longer than the normal September recess was seen by many as a partisan decision as it was designed to allow those who wanted to stop Brexit more time to debate and vote on it.
These two decisions were damaging to our constitution. It is most important most people more of the time believe in the impartiality of the court system and believe the judgements are fair and reasonable. Major issues of constitutional significance need to be decided by Parliament so both sides can put their case and the decision is made by majority vote, reflecting the votes of the people in a previous election.
These decisions were seen by many Brexiteers as being decisions to delay or prevent Brexit, however good the legal reasoning . It would have been better if the Supreme court had said in both cases they were not matters for a court but matters for Parliament to resolve, or a for a General election to settle.
The respective roles of government, Parliament and courts in prerogative matters needs clarifying, with more protection of the courts by removing their competence in matters relating to how Parliament conducts its business or how government with Parliament undertakes its Treaty roles and international negotiations.
101 Comments
Both supreme court decisions did no more and no less than protect parluament from an overmighty and arrogant government. That you oppose empowering parliament shows what a dangerous man you are. Please do not pretend to be a democrat sir, you have revealed your true colours
What drivel. What is democratic about the appalling and hugely expensive decisions of the Supreme Court? What was democratic about the appointment of the Justices?
@LL; For that matter what is democratic about the appointment if a PM, Boris is not an elected PM, he is appointment by his party, even after the GE…
What total democracy, fine, but stop trying to cherry pick just the bits you want!
Tories led by May got 9% & fifth place – led by Boris a few months later he gets a rather large Majority – this even though he is rather a climate alarmist pushing lefty who has even given Carney a job.
So fairly democratic.
He is an elected MP and elected head of his party.
jerry, out of curiosity, is there a democratic system in place that gives the electorate the opportunity to vote once for the Party they choose, and once (separately) for the Prime Minister they want?
I think that Len’s point is very valid.
This country doesn’t really have a Constitution. Those that do generally require super majorities in a constitutional convention to change it.
Here, a government elected by just fourteen million of around seventy million people – that is, about one-in-five of them, yet having a majority of eighty, can just make it up as they go along on a half-plus-one basis..
One rule that they seem to fancy is making the government pretty well unaccountable in law.
It’s just as well that we’re leaving the European Union – we’d be thrown out anyway with shenanigans like this.
Members must all subscribe to the rule of law.
@Len Reel; Wow, that’s a bit harsh, our host has hardly proposed abolishing elections! I do not agree with his ideas but even if they do come about they will merely return the UK to a pre 2009 position. One that many a previous parliament were happy with, few called those Govts or MPs “dangerous” or undemocratic.
If our host was truly dangerous and/or undemocratic person you claim your comment would have vanished into the ether, just as critical comments do in certain other parts of the world…
Jerry, how do you know that some comment(s) might not have vanished into the ether?
But we pride ourselves that our systems are better than those of many other nations not put ourselves on the same level.
I agree with Len Peel – his democratic credentials seem a sham.
If you recall, the matter was taken to an English court first and those opposing the government lost as the judges stated that this was a political matter. And it was. They then went to the Supreme Court because they did not get the judgement they wanted.
The proroguing of covered the conference season so many MP’s would not be in the House. Further. The length of that parliament was the longest in our nation’s history, I do not remember anyone ever taking the government to court over that ! Parliament has had more than enough time to debate BREXIT so, was not being denied anything.
@Mark B; But the original court judgement was found to be wrong! If no court case should be allowed to go to appeal, fine, but how many wrongly convicted people will that affect. Stop trying cherry picking what suits you -politically- the law either allows court judgements to be appealed or it doesn’t.
If the law is an ass then parliament can change the law, not stifle the judiciary from using the current laws…
So what law did they break ?
Both decisions by an overmighty and arrogant supreme court stopped the government carrying out its wishes. We voted for the government, we did not vote for the supreme court judges who aided those who tried to stop the democratically expressed wish of the people to leave the EU.
Over mighty government? Like when Parliament took control of the oder paper and foisted legislation on the Executive?
Yes. Another thing that must be stopped from happening ever again.
Parliament makes law. That is its (only) job. Do you really not understand that? Thank the supreme court for protecting our constitution
You are talking about the last government in power, are you ? Arrogant ? please tell me who, apart from the speaker and the anti Brexit tories plus of course Swinson and the SNP were being arrogant ? And over mighty !!!! Beyond belief that you can say that considering the reason we had to fight to get an election was because the opposition to leaving was overmighty. Supreme Court was the arrogant and indeed ignorant entity in this saga, keeping parliament from being prorogued by a couple of days less … during which time NOTHING was achieved in the parliament.
Replying to Mr Peel, As I remember, the government in question had a threadbare majority, if that , because MPs had crossed the floor to other parties, with different policies to those on which those MPs had been elected.
That’s not an overmighty government.
It seemed to many that the courts were being used to defy the expessed will of the people.
The Government is voted in by the electors and will be judged at the next election, which is never far away.
The Supreme Court is not elected and can do what it likes with no regard for the electors views.
Yet Len, you think the Government is the overmighty and arrogant one.
Very odd logic in my opinion.
Len Peel
“That you [JR] oppose empowering parliament shows what a dangerous man you are.”
So he opposes a parliament that was hell bent on oppressing the rights of the people to serve the interests of hostile foreign powers.
Quite frankly I think he should be given a medal for having the guts to stand firm against hundreds of very dangerous people in the HoC and elsewhere.
Were it not for Mr Redwood and those like him your country would be in dangerous times.
”… you have revealed your true colours…”
So have you, Mr Peel.
Yes, he has.
But there is nothing wrong with them, is there, if you believe that no one is above the law?
We must remember that the events of the last three years were exceptional :
An unhealthy coalition of Parliamentarians in both houses, including the most partisan Speaker we have ever seen, business leaders, the Civil Service and the supposedly great and good, all conspired together to try and thwart the legitimate decision made by the people in the 2016 referendum.
The fact that they ultimately failed is proof that the British Constitution is robust, although at some points in 2019 it was a close call.
It is unlikely that we will ever again see such a concerted attempt to subvert the will of the people. Nevertheless, action does need to be taken to guard against such an eventuality.
At the very least, the role of the Supreme Court and the court of sessions in Scotland need to be more clearly defined.
Exactly right. What is particularly worrying was the unanimity of the clearly political Supreme Court. But then these people are all lawyers who usually suffer from the typical Lawyer group think. So the more laws, courts level, delays, costs, legal uncertainty and ambiguity the better for lawyers in their often/usually extremely parasitic profession. Unlike industry they have very little incentive to make the legal system efficient for the users of it quite the reverse.
Also these Justices were all selected under PMs Blair, Brown, Cameron, May who were all pro EU and as all have been since the dire Ted Heath took us in without the people’s consent. Nearly all socialist in essence too. This same bias can been seen in the generally appalling people who are elevated to the Lords. Nearly all have the usual delusions wanting ever more government, more taxation, more climate alarmism, ever more monopoly NHS, more EU, less democracy and ever more rules and red tape. The same as all the BBC delusions in fact.
correct.
Excellent comment LL.
A good piece on this topic in the telegraph by Dan Hannan today:- Repair the constitution, or let Labour destroy it
Also Janet Daley:- The BBC is panicking at the public’s rejection of its Left-liberal arrogance
The patronising world view of the broadcast media has been smashed, and may never recover.
Not that the BBC has changed at all even now, still all the same biases pro EU, insufferably PV, left wing and completely bonkers on climate alarmism with their Attenborough and Packham types.
The BBC doesn’t care if a lecturing, politically correct Dr Who slumps. It gets its money whatever happens.
Indeed. Clearly the licence tax is unfair competition but what annoys me most is the absurd political bias of the BBC particularly on the EU, everything PC, the non existent (other than by choice) gender pay gap and worse of all on Climate Alarmism.
Yes the BBC is still giving a platform to Gauke, Soubry Heseltine and co, even though they have no mandate.
The Supreme Court have no right to become involved with politics, they obviously disagreed with Brexit and did everything that they could to frustrate the referendum, very dangerous!
They have a great deal of experience and learning in government and in public office..
How much of a mandate does, say Tim Martin have?
And how much of one will Farage have after getting the shove on Friday?
To believe in the impartiality of the court system one would have to be rather dope, know nothing about the subject or not have looked at many of their more insane decisions. Judges also know what is required of them to get ahead in their professions,
Lawyers as a group generally suffer from Lawyer group think, they often come from similar backgrounds, rarely understand much business, economics or science and the jobs they do distorts their views. Just as a GP sees hypochondriacs and ill people rather more than the healthy ones it distorts their views of humanity. Similarly MPs get a rather distorted view from their MPs surgeries.
Judges also like to grap power and to invent, distort or even invent new laws.
Something that allows you to legally break in to a building to put out a fire being then being used to defend environmental protesters who were committing criminal acts for example. Or absurd equally gender pay act claims by comparing totally different jobs.
Lifelogic
“Judges also like to grab power and to invent, distort or even invent new laws.”
….the most recent offenders being the left wing in the HoC, aided by Bercow.
“Just as a GP sees hypochondriacs and ill people rather more than the healthy ones”
……well in my experience, LL, GP’s waste their time on people who have nothing wrong with them, and send those who are genuinely ill to the local pharmacist – who is of course not a qualified doctor.
Moreover GP’s who can actually diagnose the exact cause of a problem are a rare breed these days. You could go to the doctors with a limb hanging off and come away with nothing more effective than infant’s amoxycillin.
I have a set of old medical books, when I get ill or injured I refer to them instead. You’d be surprised how often you can fix yourself up with the right information at hand, rather than waste time listening to hums, hars, and indecisiveness of GP’s. This way I also do my bit to ease NHS (self imposed) congestion.
We need more direct democracy. The proof is in the last 3 years, where Parliament and the judiciary worked together to disrespect a democratic decision. A decision that Parliament gave to the people in the first place.
More Direct Democracy
Yes, I certainly agree with that. Successive governments have tied us into awful treaties, for example with the UN on subjects relating to immigrants.
Most people it seems do not want parliament to have unlimited powers without consent.
There are treaties that need to be reviewed, and certainly some we should get out of. An open discussion on this subject would help democracy no end, but I’m mainly suggesting greater voter involvement in major decisions that affect us all.
+1
@Shirley; Swaziland has direct democracy, whilst they are not a member of the EU the country is politically & economically tied to the EU by way of their EFTA membership, something the people approved.
I will leave this thought hanging, if the hard line eurosceptics really thought they could carry the people in a direct vote on our future relationship (or non) with the EU why did they oppose any and all suggestions of a second referendum, even though it would not have changed the original Leave decision – or even if it had, after all the people should be free to change their minds, no?…
Depends what the question would be in this second referendum.
Most proponents wanted to have a question which left the original leave option iff the ballot paper and offer two forms of remain.
Exactly. They would be happy to insult the electorate and manipulate democracy by giving a new referendum which excluded the very thing that the electorate voted for.
jerry
“why did they oppose any and all suggestions of a second referendum”
Because Europhiles have a history of re running referenda until they get the result they want. They think that is how it works, but only when they lose.
That is exactly what they did in RoI.
It is also likely a second referendum would have been rigged.
😳 Sorry for the obvious, spiel chucking, typo there!
Shirley
Spot on
Yes, put an end to the Fixed Term Parliament Act. It has proved more of a hindrance to democracy than a help.
Parliament should be the ultimate arbiter of the law. The courts are there to carry it out. I can understand to an extent the confusion within the law administrators in that there was the confusion of having more than one source of law. This confusion should end on 29th January. We should absolutely prevent a partial legal profession fighting a clandestine war because they do not agree with Brexit.
We should consider a case against Germany for blocking, by refusing to supply components, the sale of Eurofighters to Saudi Arabia. They are reneging on a contract for the political thoughts of the German Government. A government becoming ever closer to Putin’s Russia due to their dependency on Russian gas. A sum in excess of 5 billion is involved. If they cannot see the legality of this we should deduct the sum from any final payment we make to the EU. The lesson is, do not get involved in any further joint ventures with the EU. They are a customer not a partner.
… and the £300m 1976 Chieftain contract with Iran?
The biggest mistake is selling arms to the Saudis in the first place.
Sir John, a written Constitution would indeed be nice indeed, the last thing most UK govts nor civil service would want to submit to, until then we can not actually have any constitutional changes as we simply have rules and precedents….
But written constitutions are the very food and drink of lawyers. The USA is the prime example of this, and indeed is being displayed presently.
@mikec; As are unwritten constitutions, how much did the recent Brexit related SCOUK cases cost.
What price democracy?…
jerry
“a written Constitution would indeed be nice indeed”
…..well according to Martin in Cardiff we already have one.
@steve; Well Eurocrat (?) like Martin in Cardiff probably does think that, after all isn’t that what the Lisbon Treat started out to be?…
We need to clarify the rules/laws/precedence about the need for Royal Assent before the Commons debates Bills that impact the Royal Prerogative. And the need for a Minister, not backbencher, to introduce a Bill which has financial consequences – a ‘Money Bill’.
We also need to make politicians keep to their manifesto commitments. Otherwise voting is meaningless. As a minimum MPs should have to resign if they depart significantly: certainly if they switch parties. I would go further and clarify that it is equivalent to breach of the Trade Description Act and a criminal offence for which they would be imprisoned. The only honourable course is to resign as MP first and then switch party.
Sir John wants to give the Commons the power to call and withhold elections. This is not a return to the status quo ante the FTPA, under which calling an election was a prerogative matter.
We have already seen a minority government held in office, but not in power, by a Commons determined to evade the popular verdict on its behaviour. Surely once is enough.
Power to call elections must be returned to government. As Sir John says, the Commons can dismiss HMG whenever it likes. But if the Commons can vote down an election, how can the people dismiss the Commons?
Doesn’t the Sovereign have ultimate power to call an election if the Government of the day does not do so after ?five? years?
While you’re at it Sir John. Perhaps you would enquire as to when England will be given democratic equality with the rest of the (dis)UK, a parliament of our own.
No sign of political ‘you scratch my back, I’ll scratch yours’ cronyism then? Give a large donation to the Tory party and get a seat in the Lords where you can sneer/look down with contempt on us ‘populists’ and get a vote.
Or the Sir Humphrey class automatically knighted/ennobled for public service. Back in the day maybe but with big salaries and better pensions than in the orivare sector, certainly not.
If you want public service, the farmer in all hours, my refuse men doing an awful job for not much money. Will they ever be considered, of course not. Some animals are more equal than others.
The Honours System is anything but honourable.
I fear the civil servants are making the new EU trade agreement imbalanced to make up for the losses in revenue to the EU.
John – who will scrutinise the EU trade agreement and tell the public whether it is balanced or not?
It is noted that Canada is already objecting to their trade deal as the EU makes it own rules as it goes along. The EU agreed one thing but still does what it wants. Anything signed by the EU, is for the EU to break and only the EU is permitted to say what of any of it could be wrong.
Dealing with the EU is not the same as dealing with a democracy. You only deal with a Commission of unelected, unaccountable empire builders.
@Javelin; “who will scrutinise the EU trade agreement”
Sounds like a job for someone like Sir Bill Cash, chairing a Select Committee, helped by senior eurosceptic ex HMT/Business departments Ministers? If needs-be a combined committee of both houses if that is what it takes to get the most experienced people, from both sides of the Brexit divide.
Nobody scrutinises trade agreements. The government just decides the terms. Parliament has a limited, almost negligible, role.
They can put in place whatever agreements they like and there is precisely zero you can do about it.
This is apparently what parliamentary sovereignty and taking back control looks like.
Incidentally, trade deals agreed by the EU have to be ratified by the European Parliament. So our MEPs got a say in those.
No more. It’s down to Liz Truss now.
One can only agree with the above outlining of issues and the conclusions.
The other situations that came to view, in relation to justice, including the powers of the police and courts, was the pursuit of alleged right wing people to bring injustices to our attention. Treatment of such people truly was an injustice, and they were not treated fairly.
Bias in the police and courts needs to be stamped out – Unless we can rely on them to be impartial then we are lost as a country.
Except the SCOTUK was not being “biased”, it was making a judgement according to law, if an institution has a weighted mandate or set of appointed members it is very unlikely to come to a unanimous ruling [1] without either resignations or internal descent becoming public.
[1] as was the case regarding proroguing Parliament.
Except there is no law about proroguing parliament is there.
This is the excuse all around – Scottish courts were no different
jerry
Equally, the Supreme Court could have lawfully judged; ‘this is a political matter and nothing to do with the courts’
But it didn’t, did it.
Sky news weather forecast today says “‘It’ will bring in more arctic weather” I looked online and found arctic meant the minimum temperature lasting one hour from 7am Tuesday of 2C or 35.6 Fahrenheit.
Definitions change don’t they.
The Courts?
There are people dressed up in various guises.
Add to that, the ability to recognise a hostile Speaker, or one who directly colludes to seek a particular outcome, either in the House or outside it.
There needs to be a full inquiry into the abuse of the position of Speaker, he must not be allowed to get away with what he has done.
Sir John
I agree with your thoughts today, as I am sure do many others. So that was easy!
Also, your tweets on “how to negotiate fishing access with the EU” (“just say non”) are a welcome change and good advice to those entrusted with this task, none of whom appear to have negotiation experience. “We’ve got it, you want it” should make things easy, but apparently not. I’d prefer to invite the main fishing nations, especially France, for talks to see how they and their voters react. Why not?
Finally, I don’t buy this “Cummings Genius” routine. The government have given themselves 2 entirely avoidable problems with the USA, namely 5G & “Tech Tax”. These are predictably being weaponised by the Left, with Marr today relishing the situation. Many thanks for the blog.
Agree with all you say, JR.
The Supreme Court was created by Blair the untouchable, for obvious reasons.
In my opinion it should be scrapped, and it’s politically biased judges themselves imprisoned.
The Supreme Court is another example of Blair-ite and left wing infiltration of state bodies.
I suggest this country needs to purge it’s judiciary, state broadcaster, and civil service of all elements that are politically biased and sympathetic to anti-British agenda.
Of course this would mean the end of the BBC, given the extent of the poison.
We need to bring back the treason laws which Blair (unsurprisingly) repealed, and they need to be of a capital nature as they once were.
Sedition should also be reclassified as a serious offence. For example the BBC referring to the Scottish and Welsh assemblies as ‘governments’.
In general, we don’t need radical change to the constitution. We just need to outlaw conduct which is a threat to our island’s sovereignty and her people’s enshrined rights.
sitting on the fence, Steve?
@steve; “Sedition should also be reclassified as a serious offence. For example the BBC referring to the Scottish and Welsh assemblies as ‘governments’.”
Err?! But that is what the devolved assemblies are, it would also be quite in order for the MSM to call our LA’s “Government” too [1], it is just the norm in the UK to refer to them as (county or Local) “Councils”.
Government;
Noun
The body with the power to make and/or enforce laws to control a country, land area, people or organization.
“We just need to outlaw conduct which is a threat to our island’s sovereignty and her people’s enshrined rights.”
Cough, the very sort of conduct you have suggested in other words, wanting to gerrymander the judiciary, MSM and no doubt the civil service to get what you can not obtain via the ballot box.
[1] as indeed MPs, Parliament, Downing Street and Whitehall often do…
I agree on repealing the fixed term parliament act. A simple majority should be enough to decide an election.
I can’t agree that the government should be allowed to prorogue parliament at leisure. It looked like a blatantly political move to me. And, while I agreed with the motivation, giving the Prime Minister the power to silence parliament seems a dangerous step.
The thought of a Jeremy Corbyn type proroguing parliament to force through his anti-capitalist agenda brings me out in cold sweats. No thank you.
Proroguing Parliament for the so-called conference season is a tradition that has been applied over the years, and that is what happened. I would guess the idea is to stop the opposition passing laws in Parliament while others are absent on other business.
More logical from the perspective of a contributor to MP’s pay, I would suggest these Political jamborees should all be on the same week as one an other and should take while Parliament is in recess for the holiday period.
The only objection and that is not our(the Peoples) problem – is party conferences would all be vying for media coverage on the same day.
Since Parliament began governments have prorogued for political reasons. It is legal, constitutional, necessary and proper – or was till the Supreme Court poked its nose in.
There is no danger whatever because government’s only source of money is Parliament. A government without Parliament would be bust within days.
Arrangements that have worked well for centuries do not need amendment. It’s not broke so don’t fix it.
Sir John,
The ability to call for the dissolution of Parliament and an election used to be a Royal Prerogative power that was exercised on the advice of the Prime Minister. How does repealing the act leave a requirement for a commons majority, as you seem to imply?
Reply The PM could only exercise the prerogative because he had a majority which would support him! Parliament can amend or override prerogative decisions anytime it likes if the government no longer has a majority.
Thank you. It makes me wonder if Boris could have called an election, even under the old rules.
Anyway, I’m all for changing things back to how they were, in many areas. I’m going to make the case for Regressivism.
We ought to start with the very simple automatic right of recall, the only point of argument, what should the required numbers be, in order to hold that constituency bye election.
With fewer Mp’s going Rogue, we should automatically have a more democratic Parliament.
Agreed.
Yep! It’s all about undoing the recent ‘constitutional changes’ and reverting to what we had before. I believe that any Act of Parliament that changes our Constitution must gain a supermajority. The fact that Treaty law was allowed to overturn Constitutional Law, although it was not legally done (Heath did not explicitly repeal those Constitutional Acts that the ‘72 Act contradicted) must be addressed.
The Limitations of the role of Speaker must also be clearly defined. I don’t mind if he is entitled to a silken noose if he behaves as Bercow did!
“It is most important most people more of the time believe in the impartiality of the court system and believe the judgements are fair and reasonable”.
Too late because only gullible fools think the legal system in Britain is impartial. Time after time we see decisions to uphold the rights of government and business over people and silence disent. It is a rigged and biased mish mash of badly drafted and contradictory rules designed to control and extort the populace. Common Law on the other hand covers every situation in a very simple way and holds living human beings above any legal constructs as natural justice should.
A couple of ways to ensure that the courts did not overstep the mark in future might be: –
1. Restore the role of Lord Chancellor to what it was before Blair vandalised it.
2. Remove the need for judicial office candidates at all levels to demonstrate their commitment to “diversity”, aka institutionalised political correctness.
Agreed. Point 2 is not often mentioned. There are tests of PC wokery which potential judges must pass which is probably the reason we have people like lady hale rising to the top of the system.
I can see no justification whatever for the Fixed Term. The original Act should just have applied to that one Parliament and I have never understood what the overweening House of Lords was thinking of in letting it past unamended.
Where the Supreme Court is concerned, you are too kind ins saying:
“The decision of the Supreme Court to prevent a prorogation of Parliament which was only slightly longer than the normal September recess was seen by many as a partisan decision as it was designed to allow those who wanted to stop Brexit more time to debate and vote on it.”
It looked to me as if the intention was to humiliate and discredit the Government, and the PM in particular. The Queen was also appallingly badly treated by the Court who gave the impression they were republicans as well as anti Conservative and anti Brexit. They hoped to label the PM a criminal in the common mind and thus prevent his being able to carry through his great undertaking . It was quite obviously done in cahoots with politicians from both Houses. It was as if the Supreme Court was an upper upper chamber with legitimate powers to overrule the lawful decisions of HMG which had been taken in response to our largest democratic vote. It is not and should not ever be. It has to be curtailed.
Reform the House of Lord by removing the power of patronage for politicians to nominate new members. Reduce the number of ex politicians and civil servants, whilst increasing the numbers of engineers, industrialists and scientists.
Introduce a referendums bill to set out the ground rules for all future referendums. For example only hold them for constitutional issues, formally establish they are ‘once in a generation’ votes, define the winning majority required, etc. Basically making it harder for governments to game future referendums to their advantage.
The other “main issues” which urgently need addressing are:
1. Fundamental reform (or preferably abolition) of the House of Lords. These unelected, unaccountable donors, cronies, failed/rejected politicians, ex-Whitehall Mandarins and minor celebs did their utmost to prevent Brexit. We need a new Upper Chamber which is not filled by patronage and where members are not there for life, regardless of how they behave (both politically and personally).
2. Devolution. The English must no longer be second-class citizens in their own country. We need an English Parliament, completely free from interference by Scottish, Welsh and NI MPs.
Surely it is not acceptable for a court of unelected persons to overrule the democratically elected Parliament?
Sir John,
The Blair creation of the Supeme Court was not simply a transfer of location from the Lords to the old Middlesex Guildhall across Parliament Square, Blair also altered the appointment system. It is now purely like a European system ‘Court de Cassation’ a political court like the US system.
The majority of Supreme Justices have no practical judicial experience in Common Law and Precedent – Baroness Hale in particular was an academic and had never even been a Lay Magistrate. Most of the others had been involved in EU and International tribunal work ie they regarded Common Law as an exception, although it is the World’s majority system of law and process.
The Law Lords had held the most senior judicial appointments with decades of Court decisions which had survived Appeals as a mark of qualification to go the the Lords Judicial Committee..
The appointments procedure needs to revert to previous
I agree that these reforms are vital and urgent.
Would just add two more, the de-politisation of the police forces and the CPS, and abolition of Crime Commisioners; along with the creation of a true English parliament preceded by the ending of ‘devolution’ of powers within England through mayors and economic regions. These are a deceit. They are presented as English devolution which they are not, as they are in fact part of a proposal to break up England into small weakened parts.
The Supreme Court has been revealed as based on a simplistic notion of the separation of powers. The two Miller cases showed, most surprisingly, that the justices did not understand how the Commons keeps the Executive in check. But who can blame them? Though called “Lord” they are no longer peers, so have no experience of being a legislator. Abolish it, retire the judicial committee of the HL, appoint a real Lord Chancellor (eg, Geoffrey Cox).
Sorry – restore, not retire.
‘It should be repealed, leaving the power to hold an election at any time up to 5 years in the hands of the majority in the Commons.’ The behaviour of the Commons in the last parliament was such as to show that The Queen should be able to call an election when necessary to resolve gridlock.
Whether you agreed with Brexit or not, it did show up how undemocratic Parliament was and how the Judiciary was not above Politics. And we point the finger at say Russia.
Very few in Parliament and the Judiciary challenge the legality of invading another country which had take no hostile action against us (as a country). Parliament took us to war on a Lie not a good record.
So Yes Sir John do what you can to restore honour and respect for these institutions.
And perhaps consider the issue of a Parliament for England so we have the same rights as Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. We need to make the Lords and Parliament UK
smaller and more efficient to run things after we are not governed by Brussels.
you missed out the representaion of the Englsh people on English issues, and the fact Scots, Welsh and Irish MP’s are still voting on issues which only impact England.
house of lords needs reform.
candidate selection of all the main parties needs reform
I’d suggest:-
– repeal the fixed term parliament act
– make sure constituencies are approx the same size. (Stick with 650 MPs if need be to stop discussion of the the red herring of ‘saving money’)
– clamp down on postal vote fraud.
– require presentation of identity to vote
– cut the House of Lords down to 500 or even 300. Perhaps limit terms to 15 years.
– restore the position of lord chancellor and make sure it’s a credible minister with legal training. Make the ‘supreme court’ a higher court of appeal. Ie reverse Blair’s reforms
– re-define and emphasise article 9 of the bill of rights 1689 – we elect parliament and we want laws made by parliament and the elected govt to govern. We don’t want the likes of supreme court judges determining important questions of public policy
– (biggest of all) take on the blob. The deeply embedded liberal-left establishment which makes it so difficult to do things like stop HS2, stop Chinese spying through huawei, reform the planning system decriminalise the bbc license fee, etc etc
A lot of work to do.
The House of Lords seems to have escaped reform because no-one can devise a replacement that is a clear improvement but it surely is well-overdue for some fresh method of selecting members.
A shift of location to York is inspired and would be a worthwhile reform in itself.
Sir JR,
there is no doubt in a lot of people’s minds that some of these issues need to be cleared up, but that we probably also need a modern written constitution
Also demand a parliament for England to stop MPs from saying countries and regions. We English do not want to be second class citizens in our own country. Why should MPs from the other countries have a say in English affairs that they cannot influence in their home countries because it is a devolved issue?