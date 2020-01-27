Should the government cancel HS2?

I voted against HS2 when the decision in principle was made by Parliament. I did so because the business case for it was very weak. The forecasts of likely passenger numbers and revenues looked far too high. The negative impact on revenues and traveller numbers on the competing routes was not taken very seriously. The main argument that we need to get to Birmingham faster changed into an argument that we needed more capacity to get to Birmingham, which the figures did not seem to justify.
I was on the losing side, and accepted defeat with a good grace. I accepted thereafter government and Parliament wanted it to go ahead.
Now the government is holding a genuine review. The immediate cause is the massive escalation in projected costs compared with the figures Parliament used to make the original decision. There is also substantial delay in delivering HS2 in the north, which was meant to be the main reason for the scheme. This gives me the opportunity to make a case again for cancellation.
The business case has clearly got a lot worse, as the capital cost is so much bigger. There is no way that the nation can earn a decent return on such a huge investment, given the likely passenger numbers and fare revenue possible on this new railway and the impact on the competing railways. It points to more subsidy and more losses.
Today though I wish to engage with the political argument that this railway is a totem of commitment to the development of the north and to fairer capital spending around the country, and must not therefore be stopped.
The irony is that for the next few years if we continue there will be massive capital spending in London on remodelling a main station and in London and the Home Counties as money is spent on providing a tunnel out of the city to limit the environmental damage. HS2 to Birmingham will be yet another major investment project where most of the money is spent in London and the south east, yet it is a project that the people closest to in London and the south east vehemently oppose.
HS2 will do nothing to ease congestion in London and the Home counties or to make it easer for people to get to work from outer London or Buckinghamshire. So it will be a big investment in the south east that is not helping the south east.
Meanwhile northern commuters will be frustrated that their journeys are still made difficult by old trains and too little capacity. HS2 unites a lot of people in both north and south saying this is not the right project. We all want better trains, with more capacity into the cities. HS2 does not provide that in ways most people want. If we cancel we could have a big boost to northern rail spending in ways that do directly help, and still save money overall.
I agree it should be abolished it is a financial and environmental disaster waiting to happen.
I live in the North West of England and always thought HS2 was no more than an expensive vanity project. I have never met anyone around here who supports or wants it and hope very much that it is cancelled and the money is put to better use in improving the country’s infrastructure.
To misquote Maggie,
“Yes! YEs! YES!”
HS2 is a EU-inspired political project designed to create a pan-European network system. We also see this in the gas and electricity network system. In effect a loss-making political project being imposed upon taxpayers who are sick to the back teeth of idiotic spending decisions by fools who have no concern for where the money comes from
And while were at it, we don’t need China IT ‘expertise’ in developing 5G network. We don’t want the Chinese State involved, we don’t need the Chinese State involved in any aspect of the UK’s infrastructure. To see their actions in HK and then to think we are inviting them to participate is utterly offensive. We should always, if possible, align ourselves with our closest ally, the US. That cannot be sacrificed by pandering to the Chinese Communist State. Why are we pandering to them anyway? Why?
Of course they should be it look like they are not going to. Another huge mistake.
This after the idiotic Carney retention to advise on the zero carbon religion finance.
They should also cancel all the renewable subsidies and Hinkley Point C (I am pro nuclear but this is totally the wrong project), renounce the zero carbon religion, get real, cut taxes and remove the vast areas of government that do no good or positive harm. About half of it. Also cancel the soft student loans for worthless degrees (about 75% of them).
They should also address the madness of the FCA which is giving up 40% and nearly 80% overdrafts rates for all. They clearly do not understand finance. In effect this withdraws overdraft facilities for solid customer as only someone desperate would borrow at these rates. It is an idiotic market intervention. Was this approved by the new BoE chap or did he not know what the FCA was doing?
Yes.
Improve railways across the North rather than reduce journey times by 15 minutes between London and Birmingham.
Agreed. HS2 should be cancelled. It seemed to me from the outset that it was a political vanity project.
Whatever happens the politics of ‘supporting’ the North means much will be ‘thrown away’ with the poor old tax payer picking up the bill in higher than necessary taxes or poor services elsewhere.
The Times yesterday reported umpteen billions in business support projects being unevaluated. A Cabinet minister quoted as saying ‘his gut instinct is HS 2 should proceed.
And my fortune telling octopus says it shouldn’t. The levels of intellect are about the same.
HS2 goes through my local town. As the crow flies I live about a mile from it. I get stuck in HS2 construction traffic regularly. Where I live it is deeply unpopular.
But I think it can’t come soon enough.
In this country we are rubbish at big infrastructure. Not at building it – we’re good at that. But we spend literally decades debating this stuff. While we have approved HS2, and then reviewed HS2, and then maybe scrapped HS2, before the next government reinstates HS2 – China will have built several thousand miles of high speed railway. Meanwhile we are still trundling along on railway lines built by the Victorians because our politicians are too gutless to make a decision.
It is wrong to say HS2 won’t benefit Home Counties commuters. It easily could if services run on it properly. Because what HS2 does is give us the opportunity – the first in decades – to free up huge amounts of capacity on our existing lines. But this will take bravery by the government. It means you will have to say that once HS2 is running there must be no more London to Birmingham fast trains on old lines. Only on HS2 can go no stop. Every other train has to stop at least once – providing additional benefits at other stations. It is the mix of fast, medium and slow paced trains that massively restricts service patterns at the moments – taking the fast trains out of the equation has real benefits on other lines.
HS2 will be built. If it is scrapped now it will only be reinstated later – at a higher cost. As with all of these things – Terminal 5, the Millennium Dome, the Olympics, HS1, the Jubilee Line, the M25 – there is outrage before they are built but then nothing bad happens and life moves on.
Stop debating HS2, get on with it and start debating HS3, HS4 and HS5.
HS2 is over designed with speed 70mph above French TGV. This must have been the ultimate virtue signal. Just when the government is planning to reduce energy consumption because they are taking the advice of the emergency mongers, they are using vast sums of taxpayer’s money to go faster and use more electrical energy to make a train go faster than the French but over shorter distances.
The cost could be cut by reviving the scheme proposed at a fraction of the cost to reopen part of the old Central Line, bypassing towns, running at normal speed and running freight containers to the North with better passenger service to stations nearer to the destination. This would do what the purpose has been declared ie to increase capacity and improve existing services. The ridiculously high salaries of HS2 should be cut back to the level of equivalent engineers on the continent, or sack them and hire new.
“…this railway is a totem of commitment to the development of the north …”
The north is developed.
What isn’t developed because there wasn’t any demand for it were mayors in Yorkshire and Lancashire. In South Yorkshire there were two options on the ballot paper excluding “Do you want a Mayor at all?” Only 11% of the electorate voted and everyone was sent a postal vote irrespective. No ballot stations. 11% was the maximum vote divided between two un-called for options. In the next ballot a similar percentage voted in total, again having a postal vote.11%
Scrap HS2 and scrap Regional Mayors.
One sees Mr Starmer wishes “more power” to be rolled out to the regions. No thank you!
That power amounts to a handful of people sat in a small room without any real electoral mandate. We don’t wish them to have power. Again, we do not wish those people to have power over us. Thank you!
No to HS2 If this tiny number of people wish to go to London then they can hire a taxi van to transport the lot of them and pay their own fares.
HS2 was not well thought out first time round. It’s deficiencies have been emphasised as time has passed. Now they are overwhelming and it does nothing for the transport problems and business needs of the northern half of the country. Money that could be well spent revitalising the neglected northern counties. So my advice is bite the bullet, reimburse all those who have suffered financially from HS2 preparation so far, and most important hold a six month consultation with the northern half of the country on a plan that will rectify all the deficiencies they have to contend with. Get it done.
The only remaining argument in favour of building HS2 is a political one : to fulfil the Conservative Governments commitment to the North following the election result. There is no credible economic case to spend a further £100bn on this project.
Yet the political argument is easily countered : The Government should simply commit to spending the same £100bn on transport iinfrastructure projects, 75% of which should primarily be designed to benefit the North of England. It will be necessary to pass legislation to fast track the planning process otherwise we will see nothing happening for a decade of more. By the time of the next election it will be necessary to see excavators working the ground all over the Midlands and the North.
They could make a start tomorrow by converting the so-called Smart Motorway inner lanes back into safe, hard shoulders.
At the same time, Boris should fulfill his personal commitment to cancel the ludicrously expensive third runway at Heathrow. It is obvious that the decision should always have been to build at least one, possibly two new runways at Gatwick, as long as they also improve that airport’s rail connectivity with the South and the North, without the need for passengers to go into the capital first. While they are at it, expansion of Leeds or Manchester airports would be an astute move.
As a northener, I believe HS2 will bring little benefit to the north for the costs involved. We would benefit far more if they used the money to bring the existing rail system up to acceptable standards. It would benefit far more people than HS2.
There is no justification in going ahead with HS2. It is a massive white elephant which will be of no benefit to the vast majority of the country and won’t even deliver improved rail services for our northern cities.
It should be scrapped and the money used to improve regional inter-city rail services in the north and smaller schemes across the other neglected regions.
I live in the West Country. The mainline from Waterloo to Exeter has several stretches of single track when you get past Salisbury. You can wait for up to 20 minutes between Salisbury and the next station, Tisbury, whilst a train coming in the opposite direction clears the line. It would cost a fraction of the HS2 £106 billion to make it dual-track for the entire length.
HS2 is a vote loser.
HS2 will be a test case as to whether this Government is committed to spending money wisely and improving the infrastructure in the way that most people want.
The Government are already wasting far too many resources on Green virtue signalling. We do not need more wasteful spending.
Cancel HS2? Yes!
There has never been a proper business case for HS2, unlike HS1, it is pure vanity – the ‘problems’ it is meant to solve can be solved far cheaper, if they are true problems at all.
As the cost has grown the more I now oppose it, although I was initially in favour.
Part of the estimated cost increase is no doubt from appeasement of environmentalists who oppose all progress. I’d be interested to know how much these concessions have cost and delayed the scheme. All the crying about ‘ancient hedgerows and woodlands’ is ridiculously overblown and given unreasonable credence.
We will never get anything done at a reasonable cost if we as a nation give in to the demands of every man and his mad dog, as we do now. And there’s no thanks for it.
Prangwizard, Or as the French say: “Don’t consult the frogs when you want to drain the pond!” However, sensible environmental consultation is beneficial. It takes skill and application to tell the difference. There is an example here where locals warned the council and housebuilders that a field always flooded – they ignored us – the houses now get regularly flooded.
So Prince Charles incurred 16,000 air miles in 11 days it seem (in helicopters, private jets etc.) This around when he met Greta to lecture us all (just arriving in an electric car for the last few miles). Is he A. a grade one (do as I say not as I do) hypocrite or B. does he suffer from schizophrenia on him religion? Does he think this will go down well with his future subjects who perhaps fly to Spain once a year?
Much talk of Ken Clarke being elevated to the Lords. This (nor Bercow) should never ever happen. Voting for (or helping enable) the Benn act was an act of pure and utter treachery. All of these people should be blackballed for ever and deserve complete and utter contempt. They have cost the county a fortune in their sick attempts to kill UK democracy.
Of course it should be cancelled. Even it’s proponents like lord Adonis can only come up with justifications based on gesture politics – we need to be seen to be doing infrastructure, linking the country together, and other such banal platitudes. For anyone, a family, a business, a government, there is a distinction been good investment and bad investment. If there isn’t a clear investment case based on the incremental cost today of £100bn it must be cancelled.
What is concerning with our system is the way these clearly bad decisions get baked in irrespective of the strength of the arguments against them, presumably due to all the behind the scenes lobbying. It’s the same with Huawei where it would clearly be madness to stick two fingers up to our allies, especially the US, and facilitate Chinese spying, snooping and industrial espionage by letting the Chinese govt (in effect) build and control our 5G network.
These are both totemic decisions. Boris needs to reject the civil service pressure and do what’s right for the country. Cancel the HS2 fiasco and say thanks but no thanks to huawei.
HS2 is environmentally unfriendly, noisy and very fuel inefficient and so expensive that only the wealthy and those travelling at the expense of the taxpayer will be able to afford it.
It doesn’t even go from city centre to city centre.
To not completely waste the £7bn already spent on the project it should be converted to a new “normal” speed broad gauge track (such as Brunel’s 7ft ¼”) to provide the cheap and high capacity transport needed.
Using the aircraft analogy, we need efficient wide bodied jets and not Concordes.
Even better still would be to scrap the 19th century technology of metal wheels on a metal track which is expensive to maintain and go to rubber wheels on a tarmac track. Much cheaper and more flexible.
For all options the vehicles should be driverless.
I have heard it suggested that HS2 is needed as a concrete demonstration of the Government’s intention to benefit the north of England.
Firstly Birmingham may be north of London, but it’s way South of Manchester which is way south of Newcastle, so HS2 is in the wrong place to benefit the North.
Secondly, anyone who thinks it will be complete in five years is dreaming.
Use the money for road/rail improvements north of Birmingham if infrastructure it must be- though given all the planning hoops don’t expect much to be finished in five years.
Or just raise the tax free allowance , include NI in that, and the poorest working people will disproportionately benefit. Since the poorest working people are disproportionately north of Birmingham this will disproportionately help the north and have immediate effect.
Seems to me like HS2 has been a real gravy train for some of those who are working on this project.
Very High speed rail is useless in any Country that does not have to cover great distances to travel between stations/locations.
London – Birmingham-Manchester-Leeds is simply too shorter distance to make any significant improvement in time taken for the massive cost involved.
If it is a capacity problem, then I will be open to persuasion after all other ideas have been considered, better signals, longer trains, new platform layouts, double decker carriages, upgrading of cross country routes, etc.
Better to concentrate on more comfort, more reliability of timetable, Customer service with WiFi Connection, and decent refreshment and toilet facilities on existing services I would have thought.
HS2 was always going to cost upwards of £100 billion, and I said so at the time, shame so many ordinary people and businesses which have been in the way, have been screwed over compensation, which in many cases still has to be paid.
Why is it all the costings on all government programmes is always so badly wrong ?
Sir John,
Here in Australia, I haven’t a clue.
However, every comment I hear from my contacts in England tell me that it is an absolute waste of money. Your comments today seem to confirm that fact. A confident Government is able to say, without demur, that decisions taken in the past by others may well be wrong. Do not waste even more money on a vanity project which clearly is neither wanted by the public nor justified by impartial adjudicators. Cancel. Move on and spend the money more wisely. It will serve the Boris Government well in the end.
I did so because the business case for it was very weak
Ha ..as if you have ever cared about that. It is the explicit Policy of this government to direct my money to politically advantageous locations for which there is no economic justification at a time when the public purse is drained by Brexit
Even the chancellor now admits he intends to hurt business which will, of course, hurt jobs revenues and people . Of course this stupid white elephant should be cancelled but think also of why we have it .
We have it because Brexit was a lie .It was sold to one set of dupes as an escape from social democratic meddling into the free market. It was sold to many more as a protest against “globalisation” promising of ‘more’ political meddling in the ,market
It was promised to both there would be more money to spend
Lie lie lie and the result ? – HS2 a political slush fund we cannot afford . I look forward to seeing opened by some fat buffoon in a big hat festooned with bananas
If the obscene amount of money is truly available then there are far, far better ways of spending it than HS2.
We should cut our losses and cancel HS2 now.
The islands of the UK are too small and too crowded for a ‘bullet train’ or TGV and we need to spend the HS2 money improving and adding to the tracks that we already have and putting most of it towards connecting the cities of the North to each other as well as to the South.
At one stage London had 18 mainline stations which have been reduced to around 12. Manchester and Liverpool have 4 each and all the other cities only one. As you quite rightly state Sir John a huge amount of HS2 money will be spent getting this train in and out of London and after that all we get is journey time reduced by 15 or may be 20 minutes. What a huge waste of money.
Give the northern cities and towns the service they need and should have by up-grading and adding to the existing track with up to date rolling stock which will facilitate both passengers and freight services. It will reduce many more truck and car journeys than HS2 will ever do.
This is MPs pandering to a small audience once again
Last I heard, it was supposed to cost £36 billion, it’s now going to cost £108 billion. Scrap it.
Why do government contracts always cost more when they’re finished than when they started?
Here’s an idea: ask the builder how much it will cost, when he says £36 billion tell him to go away and build it and the government will pay £36 billion when it’s completed. If it really can be built for £36 billion, the builder will easily be able to raise the finance. If it can’t he won’t. Either way, the taxpayer won’t be on the hook for an extra £200 billion* or so.
* Do you really think £108 billion is the final figure? If so, I have a bridge to sell you.
Cancel it. We dont need a high speed train in small country
In a nutshell, Mr Reay.
Cancelling HS2 makes business common sense
And there is an anger growing in the country not just about political white elephants but governments lack and will to recognise a white elephant and reverse its policy
It has alwys seemed to me that the real rationale for HS2 was to make it easier for the North to get to London rather than the other way round, but even that never made sense because it is quite easy to travel between North and South already, by rail, road and air and the savings in time and capacity were only ever going to be marginal. What is really lacking are good lateral connections between many areas of the North of Engalnd, and dare I say it, being a resident of Devon, a rail connection between the far South West and the rest of the UK that is not at the mercy of the weather and the tides. The North/South divide is not the only gap in our country. It is on these things that the money would be much better spent, rather than the Osbourne vanity project that is HS2.
In China they have Ghost Cities and we have Gordon Brown’s HS2, another white elephant like Concorde. The enormous cost will be met by taxpayers and it will be used by the people that can afford the expensive fares. In years to come the govt will sell into private hands at a knock down price just like the other Labour projects the Dome and the Olympic Stadium.
A huge waste of taxpayers money while the govt penny pinch with Smart (sic) Motorways with the resultant cost to safety. The extra lane doesn’t make traffic flow any faster it just spreads it out. The problems are the choke points at junctions where the volume of vehicles cannot exit the motorways quickly enough which causes congestion. Any plumber would be able to explain this simple principle if those in power would only listen.
Sir John, at £105 Billion that is £1750 for every man, woman and child. To put that into context the Government budget towards 40 new hospitals was about £6.5 Billion. Agriculture subsidies will get about £3 Billion.
HS2 is an insane waste of money. Imagine what good could be done if this money was spent sensibly. [And likewise, the 39 Billion being given ex-gratia to the EU on signing the wretched WA, with no legal requirement to pay the sum, and with us getting nothing back in return].
Why are politicians so profligate with other’s hard-earned?
Shameful – once again.
James B, Well said.
If you improve connections between London and Birmingham, this will nearly mean that even more people will find commuting to London attractive and practicable, resulting in yet more focus on the capital.
Improve links to and between Manchester, Liverpool, Leeds etc first if you really want to improve Northern transport links.
Slightly off topic: something needs to be done about so-called Smart Motorways to prevent deaths on the former hard shoulders.
The media do not seem to interview any Joe Publics, just political people in the North who never said anything north until there was a political gravy-train job called “North”. They don’t literally make people sick because they do not listen to them or watch them. In many cases, don’t know who they are, what they are, and what on earth they do. Well what? What could they possibly do that wasn’t done before? Think, “Wouldn’t it be nice if the trains ran on time!” What a b. revelation! Since when do trains ever run on time?
The money should be spent on tube systems for northern cities. The tube is a big reason why the London economy is so much more successful than other UK cities.
The tram systems take up above ground road space needed for business to operate. Put them underground like in London, and extend them.
If current rail fares are anything to go by, the service will only be available for the rich, plus
99 percent of people in the land will get no benefit from it but all will pay.
With London house prices, this will just move the wealthy commuter belt north and make Birmingham and surrounding areas another dormitory for London and push prices of housing in the Midlands up. How is that supposed to help the North? Don’t rush into stuff just to keep the PM’s promise about the North but just do things well instead of for political expediency. What will it do for other areas like the West? It needs scrapping and put down to experience in not letting people like Lord Adonis, who was never elected for anything run things. His judgement on the EU was also iffy.
For heaven’s sake, Sir John, rally the Tory party in parliament to your point of view. The government could be set to make a disabling blunder which will hobble its entire term in office. 106 billion pounds is no small sum and will conduce to added borrowing, higher taxes or painful cuts. Why can’t the administration see this? Many of us believe that it this project is an overhang from the pro-EU days of Cameron and Osborne; let it follow them into retirement.
Dear Mr. Redwood,
I guess a decision has been made and the government has begun the public softening-up process.
Last week we had Baroness Vere of Norbiton, a transport minister in the Lords, who criticised big infrastructure naysayers. Yesterday, Cabinet minister Stephen Barclay said it was his gut feeling that HS2 should (or would?) go ahead as the project is a ‘key part’ of the government’s commitment to the north.
Who else will be wheeled out so as to prepare the ground for this most white elephantine of projects? Get ready for even higher predicted final costs so that when the project is finally approved, the government can say it will cost less than we thought and is a snip at only £106,000,ooo,000. Yes, just a hundred and six thousand million pounds!
And all you lucky Northern taxpayers, get your tickets ordered now as it will be coming to a station not so near you – by 2040.
I think I will wait until personal electric flying cars become the prevalent mode of travel.
Let’s face it HS2 is for First Class passengers given the eye watering costs.
Accountants will tell you when projects go wrong expect even more costs.
It would be cheaper to ferry these passengers by helicopter!
The lessons from Rolls Royce going bust have never been heeded.
If you want to convince the North and Midlands voters be brave and listen to their transportation needs instead.
It could have taken the old LNER lines with fewer obstacles to divert.
The USA businesses I knew never just throw money at a problem like UK politicians do.
They had strict hard nosed rules and fiscal discipline instead despite their wealth.
It does not hold benefits only to a small powerful lobby group.
Boris must be brave and do the right thing!
Yes.
The case for HS2 has been rendered redundant due to the internet, and advances in modern mobile communications. Pardon the pun, but the train ahs already left the station on this given the advances in technology. Money would be better spent on upgrading technology rather than creating a new train network.
For the business user, time is money. Wasted time on a journey costs money, but if time is not wasted, and if the business user can usefully employ the time taken travelling, doing business work, then there is no significant loss to the business user.
With modern communications and high speed broadband connections, provided that the business user can get a seat and preferably a table, the business user can use the train as if it were the office. In this manner the time spent on the train is in effect the same as time spent in the office, such that it does not matter whether the journey takes 2 hours or 1.5 hours.
The business user can (with proper high speed broadband connection) attend to emails, speak to clients, liase with and/or instruct experts, update managenent and/or clients on the meting etc. as if the business user was in the office, not on the train.
Thus in today’s age what is importnat is good quality broadband connection and preferably a seat with a table, and not the time spent travelling. The saving of 15 or 30 minutes or even an hour on journey time is inconsequential, and in any event it will often be offset by the impact of congestion and delays in onward travel from the station to the meeting point, or back again, in the crowded city environment and infrastructure.
We should not throw good money after bad. If tax payer money is to used, it would be better to spend this money to upgrade technology and to invest directly in industry. Just imagine what could be achieved with a £100 billion invested in industry, new tech start ups, regeneration of the fishing fleet and fishing ports, etc. The return to the tax payer would be far more if that approach was adopted rather than to waste it on a train service where the ticket price will be prohibitively high (presumably 3 times that originally estimated) and where the saving of time is not substantial given modern mobile communication.
Further, in the future there will be more video conferencing and less face to face meetings, especially if the Government seeks to regulate business with Green agendas. The CO2 emissions incidental to HS2 usage will be very high, and that in itself may add to the cost for businesses in using that service. Has the Government even considered the CO2 impacts of the construction and use of HS2?
In conclussion, it is a thoroughly bad idea, and should be scrapped, before even further monies are wasted.
The project will make no significant material difference to all but a small section of the people.
The private sector seem to be having a laugh at the expense of team PAYE yet again too*.
Yes, cancel it, I think.
And bear in mind the fifty-five kilometre road bridge that the Chinese have built for one tenth of the projected costs, and how they managed that.
* Foot-and-mouth clean up in the Netherlands, direct labour, six hundred pound per farm. In the UK, private contractors, one hundred thousand pounds per farm.
Yes. Yes. Yes. 19th century technology tarted up. Obsolete already
Sort out social care instead for a fraction of the cost. .
Nigel Farage has experience of the TGV in France.
Some of its performance is magnificent – e.g. Marseilles to Paris 3hrs instead of 6 hrs originally; HS2’s 20 mins shaved off 2hr 9m is just not comparable.
And, in addition to your point that the major work over the next few years would be in London; the experience in France is that, rather than spreading the benefits to the outlying cities, business-men are simply travelling to Paris for work – rather than the other way round.
Scrap HS2 now before any more money is wasted – and invest in northern links – e.g. Man-Leeds, Sheffield, York etc.[That also rewards those northern Labour voters who were persuaded to support Boris
Dear Sir John–Junk HS2 (or at least join it to HS1) and build our own 5G. Why don’t we already have our own? Just out of curiosity what is the EU doing?
Whoever made the decision not to award Virgin the West Coast Mainline contract and give it to the new rubbish supplier wants to be forced to travel this route regularly and pay the £56 second-class seat midday for a two-hour journey. Their prices are totally inconsistent, they overinflate prices on the day before booking, none of the old Virgin wifi services are now on-board on very long journeys, they haven’t even served drinks recently on two-hour journeys. The staff aren’t as polite and we have experienced delays.
On another service a one hour journey from London to Lincoln yesterday became three hours! and there is no alternative and our environmentalists want more of this and less personal control over your travel!
HS2 should always have been started from Birmingham – North if it was to genuinely help the North but I suspect it is more to expand the commutable distance from London to Birmingham and the roads can’t take anymore strain around Birmingham, if tunnels are required they should be tunnelling under Birmingham! How come only London can be tunnelled sod the rest of the Country?
I read today that China is building a 1000 bed hospital in 6-10 days! Just what always takes us so long to do anything. What has actually gone wrong with Crossrail? What is causing the delay? Do the contractors have to discount because they’re taking longer than they said they would?
If there’s money to spend on infrastructure, would it not be better spent on the roads? Rebuild them from the foundations rather than just fill potholes every now and then. About time we carried on from where the Romans left off.