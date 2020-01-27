West Forest Sinfonia

By johnredwood | Published: January 27, 2020

I had the pleasure of attending the West Forest Sinfonia concert at Reading University Great Hall yesterday.

Philip Ellis the Conductor gave an excellent talk telling us about the harmonic brilliance of Prokofiev, Tchaikovsky and Stravinksy who all figured in the programme.

The Orchestra performed the Cinderella Suite, , the letter scene from Eugene Onedin and the Rite of Spring with huge skill. The audience was impressed by the performance and gave warm applause at the end.

I would like to thank the organisers, musicians and all involved in producing such a memorable concert.

    John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.

