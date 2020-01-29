Getting infrastructure done

The government wishes to crank up the scale and pace of new infrastructure investment in the UK. Many agree we need better railway links, more road capacity, more schools, hospitals and houses given the rising population, faster broadband and more water and electricity supply.
The government inherits a very expensive large railway project. The costs has spiralled before much work has been done on the ground. The eventual completion of the project linking northern cities to the southern and Midlands sections will not be complete until 2040. That is in five full Parliaments time. Who knows what our needs will then be, what technology will then be available for personal transport, and what the size of the population will then be.
HS2 is a reminder of what is wrong with UK infrastructure procurement. It takes far too long. It is highly contentious with the public. It is ruinously expensive. The governments that back it and take the flak in the early stages for it do not enjoy the benefits of its completion.
The Taxpayers Alliance has now drawn up a schedule of many transport projects we could afford if we cancelled the big line. Some of these are ready to go, and some are very popular in their localities. They are all much smaller than HS2 but taken together could provide a lot of improvement.
In order to speed up infrastructure investment there are some rules the government could adopt that would make it easier. Backing schemes that are strongly supported in an area would assist. Offering compensation as part of the plan to those who will be inconvenienced or adversely affected by the development would be a great help in speeding projects and reducing opposition. If someone’s house is close to a planned new rail line they should be offered enough money to be able to move if they don’t like the noise.
It is easier to put in broadband, water and power investments than to put in new roads or railway lines, as they have much less impact on people. They are much needed and can attract wholly or mainly private finance to pay for them. The government needs to expedite permissions and licences.
Is it too cynical to suppose that somewhere in Whitehall a civil servant is recording that amongst the considerable benefits of HS2 are that “It takes far too long. It is highly contentious with the public. It is ruinously expensive. The governments that back it and take the flak in the early stages for it do not enjoy the benefits of its completion”?
The Government must show courage and vision by cancelling HS2. Surely the people’s Blue Boris will not let the people down on this matter.
Lobbying of simple minded MP’S stops sensibilities coming into the discussion.
Lobbying in Parliament is a big business in it’s own right and from my knowledge it appears to be funded primarily by foreign interests
We’ve had ten years of Tory government, and never have the roads been in such poor repair in my memory.
I think that this says what we need to know about the Tory attitude to the importance of infrastructure.
Haewei is a disaster. What an appalling decision. If Mayhab agreed it you know it is wrong. Perhaps a civil service plot to put a wedge between US and U.K. To help Brexit fail.
Johnson’s decisions are awful so far: continue abuse of honour system three days in office, servitude plan to put UK in vassalage against his own criticisms of telling the EU to go whistle and now Haewei! IDS says it beggars belief, he is right. We have Baroness Morgan and govt claiming U.K. needs to diversify from “high risk” Haewei! Why take the high risk! Idiocy to say the least.
HS2 needs to scraped and money used for northern rail connection and rverse Beecham cuts.
You are correct that the first visible decision from a post brexit government that the people can see, would be to show courage and vision by cancelling HS2. It would indicate a no nonsense let get thing done approach
While no doubt true that “It is easier to put in broadband…” the strong commitment to widespread availability in the near future of superfast broadband repeatedly uttered by May the Quisling has not been fulfilled. Doing so would seem more relevant to citizens’ lives than reaching Birmingham an alleged twenty minutes sooner.
JR, how about our currency weight and measures to the heart of infrastructure? When we joined the EEC without consent we had our whole currency changed, not just a fifty pence piece. We had decimalisation. Could we change back? Same with weights and measures. I want to return to the system we gave the world like the US, not just an isolated small section of the world.
Australia and New Zealand also opposed to Haewei, not just the US as MSM are focusing on.
SI units (Système Internationale) are the standard for science and for technology the world over, and ever more important.
Broadband – yes. But there are still many parts of the country where there is no mobile phone signal. Shouldn’t this be addressed as a priority?
Prioritise according to need. Obtain shopping lists from local authorities, interest groups etc. Judge against their impact on the improvement of local lives and their enhancement of local wealth and long term job creation.Where building or civil engineering are involved ensure it is a 24/7 operation. Neutralise Nimby and protest groups. Change the whole planning culture from negative to can do and 20% overkill. I use the overkill phrase in relation to transport projects because on completion they attract usage, frequently greater than that envisaged.
Move ministeries to north of the Liverpool/ Hull line. Awaking with the Trough of Bowland on yor doorstep would be infinitely more attractive than Brixton. If Health was moved it might rapidly impact on the North of England, as would Transport. The movers and shakers would recognise the need in their area of competance.
Excessive population is behind much of this infrastructure need so aim via taxation and immigration to put the trend into longterm reverse.
Cranking up scale and pace might draw lessons from the speedy construction of Huoshenshan Hospital, the makeshift hospital for treating patients infected with the novel coronavirus, now underway in Wuhan.
A thousand-bed hospital built in six days, due to open next Monday! And similarly, Leishenshan Hospital due to open two days later with 1,300 beds.
The government inherits HS2 from itself. The Tories have been in power for a decade. The country is in a mess because of your party!
If schools and hospitals haven’t been built it is because you haven’t built them. If broadband hasn’t been installed it is because the Tories have not done it.
Many of the same people are still in Cabinet. This is not a fresh start. It is more of the same uselessness.
The fact is that there are not many shovel ready projects with which to bribe your temporary new friends in the north. And many of your own constituents in the south will resent paying more tax to try to appease unappeasable whinging northerners.
And the reason why big projects take so long in this country is because MPs are too gutless to take a hard decision and to stick with it. They’ve built parts of HS2 already. Billions has been spent. Parts of Euston have been knocked down. Scrapping it now would genuinely be bonkers as it will only be reinstated by tbt next Labour government – and the cost will be even higher. In the meantime we’ll have missed out on years of better trains.
The next Labour government ? Ha ha ha.
Pray tell us, apart from your good self, what colour of government will achieve this utopia you envisage. You exceed your imaginary and maligned northerners in your constant negative whinging. Where is the positive vision.
This is becoming disturbing, I agree with Andy again (though much of the UK mess has accumulated from short term/quick win policy thinking over three quarters of a century).
Although there is an opportunity to escape the narrow ‘thinking’ of Osborne and Hammond, and the backdrop of the Maastricht citeria, it is the Tories that have been in power for 10 years. It is the Tories that have not asked fundamental questions about health, it is the Tories that have not got on with HS2 (continued failing to leverage the cities to benefit the whole) etc. It is the Tories that have had 10 years to enable the growth of civil engineering competence and resources (if there is a constraint). It is the Tories that left ‘recovery’ to monetary policy and wealth inequality creating low interest and, at best, undirected QE. Etc. Being the best of a very bad bunch (or being saved by Farage) does not clear the Tories of the lack of delivery of the past decade including the tardy performance on Hs2 – why did it take until Mr Thurston was in place (2017) to start to get on top of things? Of course local and regional projects can be quicker (and allow the regions to be played off against one another in political games) but the govt is now expected to lead nationally as well and it needs to deliver this national project (together with the project learning form the future recognised by the NAO). Delayed/no HS2 confirms no national view, no learning, more competence decay.
Andy, The HS2 programme originally began under the Labour government in 2009, our local comedian slated “former Labour leader Ed Miliband over his comments regarding HS2. Mr Bishop said that Miliband had the ‘opportunity as leader of the Labour Party to stop this.” Lord Adonis was fully on-board and was on tv all the time selling the project to us. “The official price tag for HS2 was set out in the 2015 budget and came in at just under £56bn. However, the government estimate for the project has since almost doubled with the latest figure rising to £106bn – according to an official review leaked to the Financial Times in January 2020” see BBC report on HS2 “A mixture of management issues, tricky soil conditions and unrealistic land valuation has caused the cost of HS2 to spiral. Former executive Doug Thornton told BBC Panorama in December 2018 that initial estimates for acquiring property and land were “enormously wrong”
Last year, a freedom of information request revealed that property costs are forecast to reach £5bn, compared to the original £1.1bn estimate. The comedian paid £2.25m for his home and was compensated £6.8m just eight years later that is London inflation in an area that doesn’t increase in price like London!
Also Andy do you not remember that Labour left the Country on its knees, “there is no money left”, with warnings from the EU, IMF etc. that the debt and deficit had to be reduced, our credit rating dropped? You have a selective memory, as always the Tories have to fix the “Bust”.
However, where I do agree with you is that politicians need to make tough decisions and stand by them, long term decisions that affect spending for more than two parliaments should have cross-party agreement so that political buck-passing as you’re doing can’t carry on.
A Labour government introduced HS2. Granted, a weak Tory one rubber stamped it joining the voices ‘ they all have one, so should we’. Cost estimates are now triple – where have we heard that before? One third of the first phase is via tunnel, and will be electrified, alright in principle but another added compexity. If promises are proved correct, a big IF, some business people might get to Birmingham 15 to 20 minutes quicker than now….but only from Euston central London. WOW. an impressive use of north of £100bn ?
Indeed but politicians do so like “Grand Projects” (to pin their names to) rather than lots of more minor ones that could improve thousands of things, in thousands of place, cost far less and give a better return. Then of course the vested interests hire lobbyists and pay politicians so be “consultants”. There are not other sensible explanations for this project or indeed for all the renewable subsidies.
With driverless cars on the way, electric cars or clean hydrogen, gas or fuel cell cars we need more roads, more parking, far less road congestion, more tunnels & underpasses, overpasses, bridges, better junctions and wider motorways. Over 90% of journeys are made by road and even train journeys are often partly made partly by road (at one or even both ends often two ways). I do not think I know anyone who is in favour of HS2 even train enthusiasts and certainly not anyone concerned for the environment. The cost/benefit ration is dire. Indeed is it a positive at all given all the damage it will do to businesses, the environment and to people’s lives and homes during the construction?
Nonsense on the renewable subsidies, it has driven investment in the technology and the output cost down.
Agree totally about vanity projects and what is needed re electric cars etc. The big proven investment case is super fast broadband. With vodafone already having experimentally transmitted a hologram, the need for face to face meetings is decreasing and one day will be almost obsolete. I have two friends who now do not commute every day because they can home work effectively. City traders for instance could already trade from home instead of vast Canary Wharf monoliths.
Get super fast broadband on the trains turning them into mobile offices and that so called 30 minute saving will be irrelevant.
I’d perfer just a seat on a train and one that was on time and thats cheaper than a car journey….not really bothered if its got broadband, nor if there are lots of new shops at stations etc
Scrape HS2 and improve the local commuter train service
@LL; “With driverless cars on the way, electric cars or clean hydrogen, gas or fuel cell cars we need more roads, more parking, far less road congestion…”
Anyone else spot the oxymoron there, we tried that, Mr Life, in the 1960s and ’70s…
The USA has 12 lane freeways, they can suffer conic congestion.
Changing the means of propulsion will not change driving habits, that is why anyone with a clue are re-examining PT, from trams, trolley-buses to standard rail transit schemes and have been since the 1970s, I assume you have never heard of US schemes such as BART in California, or MARC in Maryland?
PS, talking of rail, you have still not told me of that car or bus that can carry 1000 passengers in a single journey…
Here is a radical thought for you. We have a large and growing elderly population that will prove increasingly expensive to care for.
Consider setting up care communities in healthier parts of Europe. Those that can afford to do it themselves have been benefitting from better climate, cheaper living costs and medical facilities for many past years. Properly constructed facilities with all the services could be the answer for those that fancied a bit of dolce vita in their retirement. It would be cheaper than doing it in London or Liverpool and the benefit to those volunteering would be markedly better than remaining where they are. Other northern nations do this so it is not revolutionary.
I’d like to reserve a place, please.
I live on the coast. They are trying to build lots of new 5 bed houses where there are no jobs or potential for commuting. What they should have proposed is a retirement village with its own medical and sports facilities. Also the program about elderly living showed benefits from communal living and having pets. Sticking people in lonely rabbit hutches is an awful idea.
Not sure people would want to live in the sun though away from all English and social contacts.
@agricola; That sounds like another idea that would keep the UK tied to the EU’s coattails…
But if the idea has merit, why limit it to Europe, why not set up such communities and facilities in say the warmer states of the USA (perhaps even Australia), plenty of land, a common language (sorts of…) and as the NHS would in effect carry the cost of the medical care facilities within these communities and their residents no US medical insurance problems.
Many years ago I was a medical rep. One year we had our annual conferance in Cyprus
Apparently it was half the cost of having it in a hotel in England, ansd this included the air fare for chartering an aeroplane. I think this could be looked into when we are thinking about the elderly. I must declare an interest. I am 85.
Sweden has a convalescence home in Tenerife. It is far cheaper than equivalent in Sweden. It comes with its own church and sports centre.
Seventeen million of you voted to remove that right from all of our people.
What is the matter with you?
Sure, if you’re relatively rich then you can still do it, but that’s that.
Boris’ decision to chose a Chinese tech firm for the UK 5G infrastructure comes across as extremely foolish AT BEST.
I can only think he has bought into the globalist propaganda that the petrodollar is not long for this world. After witnessing the early medieval Chinese hygene practices reflecting their culture on the ground cause a global pandemic even a fool would realise the fauxness of globalism.
What is it about some politicans who completely lose their sense and political
instinct when they become Prime Minister.
Boris the clown is back. Trust me the whole country thinks this.
It does show how out of touch the Westminster bubble is when they start believing vanity projects, HS2, have a bearing on growing societies wealth. When a much easier project, but less visible, 1gig broadband will impact on the prosperity on all, virtually overnight.
Even there as a result of lobbying, broadband expansion has been left as a US project in the UK. With all the real benefits going to the US.
The UK is now trapped into handing its future to US or Chinese by virtue of the spying on UK citizens these States deploy, how bizarre. It comes down to good lobbying by foreign entities able to distort the democratic principles of the Country. Having a good sounding UK name does not make something a UK controlled entity.
Dominic Raab yesterday:- “GCHQ have confirmed categorically that how we construct our 5G and full fibre public telecoms networks has “nothing” to do with how we will share classified data,”……”Intelligence sharing will not be put at risk or would ever be put at risk by this government.”
Really? So GCHQ think it has “nothing at all” to do with 5G and the digital fibre network do they?
Johnson aligning himself with the EU in recent days. Huawei will become part of our communications infrastructure. Yes, read that again. Understand, there are no private companies in China. If they don’t belong to China’s Marxist State then they bow to its domination and express loyalty to it and carry out its wishes
This decision is a huge snub to Trump and our US allies and a greasy cosying up to Merkel. It is Johnson expressing his liberal virtue in rejecting Trump. Unfortunately, it is the British population who will pay the price when the next British government begins to work with Huawei that will destroy our privacy and lead to appalling monitoring
I never voted Tory at the last election because I know that what we are seeing is a sham of a party without regard for the party’s most sacred of values.
Whose bright idea was it in the first place?
The money being wasted on HS2 would be better invested in the production, storage and distribution of hydrogen gas to fuel industry, homes and all types of vehicles. It would satisfy the green lobby as the only produces water as a by product. Other countries are investing in hydrogen as a more than credible alternative solution to electric for all elements of their energy requirements.
Planning and approval take years (i.e Heathrow runway – what happened to the Hub by the way?) but actual building is beset by interminable delay (i.e. Crossrail).
Perhaps we could learn from Victorian builders. I believe the Crystal Palace came in on time and under budget. On the mighty Forth bridge work was a month behind plan when they tried to join the two halves of the first suspended span and cooler autumn temperatures prevented inserting the bolts. Ingenuity prevailed and they wrapped naphtha soaked rags around the steelwork and ignited it to achieve expansion. yes, ONLY a month behind schedule!
HS2 is also very indicative of how government and local authorities go about acquiring approval for a project.
1. Costs are underestimated, deliberately it seems, to get initial approval.
2. Ongoing reviews ignore reality.
There needs to be better processes in place, with responsibility being taken for mismanaged projects and costly over-runs.
Might it not be better to make sure that the ticket machines at stations are working and that we can all see a Dr when necessary and that “Smart” ( what’s the death toll now?)motorways are discontinued…..
BEFORE churning up yet more of the countryside and causing ever increasing misery and chaos?
HS2 is a ‘Grayling’ monument is it not? That says a lot, as he was certainly accident prone.
Quite a large amount of the early spiralling costs of these huge projects come from land purchases and the attached litigation which is a ‘bean feast’ for the legal profession. In France for example if the government wants to put a railway across your land you are paid the going rate for the area needed. There is no option to contest or negotiate.
There are many more projects that could be undertaken that would benefit millions of commuters instead of a small number of intercity travellers so HS2 must be canned
Reply Mr Grayling inherited the project and sought to put a cap on its costs.
EU infrastructure project nodded through at our great expense! Cameron has no excuse JR does he!
new build properties are still being built with copper phone lines. most of the cost of installing faster broadband is digging up the ground to replace copper with fibre optic lines. really all new build should be installed with fibre optice lines, this would be easy and cheap to mandate.
if you keep installing new copper lines the end day of improving things just keeps moving further into the future.
Natural resources are finite. The southeast is massively overpopulated and short of water which cannot be conjured up. Rubbish disposal is also finite.
So don’t blithely accept ongoing population rise. Stop paying people to have more than one child per adult with benefits and “free” health and education.
Forgive me if my mind is currently focused on a different high-speed journey for this country. Jacob Rees-Mogg reportedly warned two years ago, that, in spite of the People’s Vote, the outcome of the transition period being negotiated with the EU by the Government would be that this island, for the first time since the eleventh century, “accepted rules imposed by a foreign power without having any say over them”. As of 1st February 2020, this acceptance will be embodied in Article 127 of the Conservative Party’s Withdrawal Agreement.
Downing Street is apparently satisfied that it takes on average two years for significant new rules to pass through the EU. This seems a surprisingly lackadaisical attitude, given the experiences that the Government has already had with the passage through the UK legislature of the Cooper-Letwin Act (which you described as “lightning legislation”), and the Benn Act. (Of the latter, you wrote that its passage “trampled over” the normal debating time that would be allotted to legislation of such significance.) Surely, the Government’s approach to risk in this area should be based on the assumption that where there’s a will, there’s a way, and on the understanding that two years is only an average.
“The government inherits a very expensive large railway project. The costs has spiralled before much work has been done on the ground. “
Good, that means it is easy and cost efficient to fully cancel…
“If someone’s house is close to a planned new rail line they should be offered enough money to be able to move if they don’t like the noise.”
Well that’s an open investigation, I wonder what HMT will say…
I would also point out that some of these rail projects make use of disused but maintained or at the very least retained trackbeds, would the same rules apply, if so why, few people get that sort of compensation package when a smaller road is chosen for widening to become the replacement major trunk road.
Such compensation packages should be calculated with regards to how long someone has lived at the location, after all it is often known locally that there is an option for such schemes well before any formal planning announcement, the last thing needed is inflated compensation costs due to ‘compensation tourism’ – this has been know to happen with both domestic and commercial properties.
In ‘my’ little village ‘community’ in South of France, we have three British couples, three German ones, two Dutch ones, one of Danes. We happen to meet from time to time usually at one of the three cafe terraces, usually speaking English but careful to switch to French as soon as some locals arrive nearby.
The problem with your idea is that practically all of these non-French people have spent some time and quite a bit of their own money refurbishing old village houses and some larger properties, giving work to local tradespeople. This appears to have been welcome by the locals, particularly the mayor as it has helped him show that the village population was rather stable and that services (mobile post-office in particular) should be kept.
I would agree that this is my very limited experience, however I am not sure that ‘setting up’ from scratch ‘a care community’ of British retirees, possibly of Brexiter inclination (quick, bring the garlic, vampires around) would be so welcomed when thinking of discussions under the chestnut trees these last few years, most of us (French and newer additions) being rather amazed at what was happening in Britain.
Agricola, do you see what you are advocating? Exporting your oldies when the Government is keen on attracting bright young people?
Good morning
Tax payers money is being used to fund what should be private investment. It is also being used to subsidise those same projects even when they are privately owned. Why is government funding water and electricity ? These are private business and should be made to raise the capital for such schemes.
We sold these business off so that the Tax payer would not be conned. What we have now, is socialised risk and privatised profits. What a con !
The UK government has an awful record on infrastructure. It has frittered hundreds of billions of pounds on illegal wars, foreign aid to prop up ghastly regimes and membership of the EU yet we still don’t even have a complete dual carriageway along the south coast of England. Many places are a nightmare to travel to unless you leave at 2am. There have been schemes to improve the situation for as much as 30 years that have never been started. I can name dozens of places where improvements could be made for less than the price of a single murder drone used in Afghanistan. We are decades past the time where the money should have been used on Britain first, second and third. Spend our money here or don’t tax (steal) it in the first place.
Has Prime Minister Johnson fallen at the first hurdle with his endorsement of Huawei? Considered to be too much of a risk to be allowed anywhere near the core of the 5G system and near military and other sensitive sites, Huawei is nevertheless allocated 35% of the deal.
If there is any doubt about a company’s reliability, especially with regards to security, then that company should be excluded from the tendering process.
Listening to ministers attempting to explain away their decision by focusing on the exclusions to make the case for Huawei has been risible. As an example, Nick Ferrari this morning interviewed Baroness Morgan of Cotes, formerly MP Nick Morgan, on his LBC programme. Well rehearsed in her answers she managed successfully to waffle around Ferrari’s analogy of Huawei being a friend whom you invite into your home but bar them from the study where the family silver is kept.
Business as usual from the ‘New Tory’ government; perhaps expecting anything other than continuity from much the same cast was an expectation too far. With bigger fish to fry e.g. Brexit negotiations and HS2, will we see a ‘more of the same’ abject performance or will Johnson surprise us with something approaching radical to raise our spirits?
All that infrastructure – paid for by the UK worker/taxpayer – and benefitted by the mass of immigrants who haven’t – and probably won’t – pay anything toward it.
HS2 is costing taxpayers a fortune and will take four times as long to build as the Victorians, who were privately funded and had to dig the routes by hand.
The main differences between the two builds is now construction projects have to navigate through a library of regulations. Secondly they are managed by a publicly funded monopoly, so there are no incentives for project teams to manage costs or maximise economic benefits. Even when HS2 has gone three times over budget and will now cost more going forward than we will get back, it still has massive political support.
We need reduce the impact of overbearing regulations impacting infrastructure projects with a less prescriptive approach. There need to be a better balance between jeopardy, risk and reward for those owning the projects.
Government projects always take too long to come to fruition, always seem to cost more than estimated, rarely deliver the benefit originally outlined, so why !
Why should it take 25 years to build a single railway line between London and the North, why should the cost be 300% above original estimates (with even more costs to follow) after only 5 years.
Why it is alleged (BBC programme) have people and businesses en route been cheated out of proper compensation, many having had to move out without any prepayment at all.
Why has it now been found that much of the route is through unsuitable/unstable land.
The reason, total and utter incompetence from concept, to design, to contract tendering, to management and implementation
A Clown could see that this was always just a huge vanity project, totally unsuited to the UK’s needs. and only now after £Billions have been spent on it, is that fact beginning to be realised.
Have the trains been designed yet, has the signalling system been agreed, will the trains understand the signals.
The reason I ask, is that it has been alleged that Crossway appears to have this problem in so far as there are too many types of different signalling systems en route, that the train cannot cope, all this and we are already past the completion date on that project again with millions overspent and years of delays. !
I am also given to understand that because Crossway has taken so long to build, it has been alleged that much of the original electrics installed, now needs to be replaced because it is so many years out of date, and well into its original shelf life.
Cross rail not Crossway, predictive text strikes again.
Much talk of Northern being stripped of their franchise, but on numerous routes where they compete with other operators they are often less than half the competitor’s price, albeit stopping at many more stations and therefore slower. Are some of their problems down to Network Rail or the infrastructure in general?
Booking earlier enough will get you from Nottingham to Leeds for £8, and Leeds to Carlisle for £13 traversing the wonderful Yorkshire Dales and crossing the iconic Ribblehead viaduct.
If they are nationalised we will see if the cheaper prices are maintained.
“If they are nationalised we will see if the cheaper prices are maintained”
Well perhaps cheaper for the user, but it will be far more expensive for the taxpayer and motorists who will end up subsidising the train users (who are only about 6% of travel). They already do quite often to much as 20p per passenger mile and despite this the tickets can still cost a fortune.
Getting a Chinese state business (Huawei) to help install our new wireless network is not the way to get infrastructure done.
Well, they managed to build a fifty-five kilometre road bridge over the sea for one-tenth of the expected cost of HS2, so maybe it is?
This now-excuse-for-a-country hasn’t even got one connecting the seventh largest economy to the largest.
Because it would have to rely on the private sector, with all their demands for guaranteed profits.
The Department for Transport should be renamed the Department for Immobility.
And it should be based in the City with the worst transport links. Aberdeen? Aberystwyth.
All MPs should have to do all travel, work-related or private, by public transport, bicycle or walking. Taxis and Ubers are not public transport.
@GilesB; Regulated Taxis are public transport, legally they can not refuse a fare without very good reason – Uber is not a Taxi service, they are private hire.
GB, very noticeable that if government, or indeed the opposition, ever have any sort of awayday, such as Cabinet elsewhere other than in Downing St, they always seem to select a location that is readily accessible by train direct from London. Never anywhere such as Grimsby or Wrexham.
It’s no wonder MPs often have a different view of transport than the general travelling public.
Watching the EU parliament debate today
Its very clear….No FTA without a complete level playing field i.e follow the EU rules or else
Can’t understand why we are paying £39bn+ and not leaving under WTO
In 1968, I travelled to London by rail or road from South Yorkshire as fast as I wished to travel. So too from Sheffield, South Yorkshire to Manchester,Lancashire, Leeds, York and Leeds to Manchester.
I did not travel as fast as I wished from South Yorkshire to Dover, Plymouth. Norwich,and anywhere in Scotland.
Generally speaking the main problem in 1968 was travelling diagonally. It still is.Travelling diagonally.
Reason. WE LOOK AT MAPS up and down YES!!!!!!!