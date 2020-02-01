Brexit speech last night

One of the first votes I cast as a young man was to vote to leave the EEC in 1975. I read the Treaty of Rome and realised this was no simple common market. I thought we were being lied to by the establishment who told us we could veto anything we did not like and would not lose our sovereignty, as the Treaty made clear wide ranging ambitions by the Europeans on their chosen path to “ever closer union”.
I accepted the democratic decision of the UK voters and did my best for many years to believe in the common market and to limit the EU’s activities to those of a common market. I only called for a second referendum a generation later when several new Treaties had transferred large powers to the EU and it was quite obvious this was well removed from the common market people thought they had voted for. It was helping lead the campaign to keep the pound that marked the turning point. The UK’s eventual rejection of the main feature of European integration meant we had to seek a new and different relationship from those countries signed up to the federal state agenda. I launched the idea that joining a single currency was like sharing a bank account with the neighbours. It turned out to be an accurate metaphor, and one which most UK voters rejected as a policy for our country. The Euro predictably caused intense economic distress in various Euro countries.
Tonight is an historic occasion. We are well on the way to being an independent self governing nation again. The government now needs to be firm as well as friendly to the EU in the talks ahead. We should not make any more concessions. Our fish are not be bargained away again, our laws must be under our sole control, and our money repatriated. The EU needs a Free Trade Agreement more than we do as it is such a big exporter to us, so we must stand firm in negotiation. The UK has been Treasure Island for the EU, both as a source of tax revenue for their plans, and as a great market for their exports. They should now be decent and honour their promise of a Free Trade Agreement with no penal clauses.
When we leave the Implementation period at the end of the year I will celebrate more. We will once again be that free independent country we were for centuries before we joined the EU. We will be a world leader for free trade, peace and democracy. We will regain our vote and our voice on international bodies. We will be true to our traditions of being engaged with Europe but not governed by Europe’s main continental powers. The UK has long championed the rights of smaller nations, democracy and the importance of national self determination in Europe.
We will be free to set out own taxes, so we can remove VAT from green products, from repairs to charitable buildings and from female hygiene products.
We are already shaking off the Maastricht debt requirements as the central driver of our economic policy and replacing it with the aims of promoting growth and prosperity.
We will able to pass the laws that people want, and spend all our tax revenues on our priorities.
I always thought myself lucky to be born into a country that so valued and defended freedom and democracy. I was always humbled by the knowledge of the sacrifices my grandparents and parents made with their generations to keep us free.
Tonight I am again proud to be British, and optimistic that we can do so much better once we have truly taken back control.
The hard work starts now. Watch the EU prevaricate.
JR, suggest you read Timothy Bradshaw in Con Woman today. There is a growing if not overwhelming belief in what he says.
Sidwell should be out on his ear after the Mayhab fiasco servitude plan and Williamson debacle.
Where is the clean break he advocated now he has a stinking majority? Whitehall appears to have silenced / outwitted him so early. Haewie disaster decision, Immigration policy a disaster in the waiting, HS2 the same. Remainer establishment circulating feeding in their bile already etc. EU already making their threats!
No credit to Farage? Without Farage, the Tories would still be a pro-EU party and we would still be in the EU.
You, Sir John, along with a few other MP’s, did put Britain first, but your party (as a whole) was quite happy for the EU to be given whatever powers they asked for … without asking for electoral approval. The Conservative Party was happy to ride roughshod over democracy and would still be doing the same if it was not for Farage.
The deeds of Heath and Major will never be forgotten, along with the other undemocratic Tory europhiles.
Well seid Shirley, my submission a few moments ago said much the same in a different way.
Shirley we had Cameron lie to the nation he reformed the EU!
He was going to stop child benefit to EU children who never set foot here. He did nothing. In contrast Cameron and co. Stopped U.K. children from having child benefit while EU children continues! That is putting EU children before our own! Same for university tuition fees! It is a scandal of the Tory govt.
Next time a Tory minister says Brexit is done, you know they are dishonest.
Well said. As they were in the last Parliament. Their failure to reward Farage who forced Cameron into giving us a referendum, is shameful. Maybe the reason is they privately still regret that and wish the status quo hadn’t changed.
We in the UK have a history of whistle blowers being punished and ostracised by all forms of establishment. It is a nasty streak in our DNA. If the little men in grey prevail, history can hardly ignore the reality of the service Nigel Farage has given the UK.
Morgan the remainer who tried to water down and thwart a proper Brexit ennobled , Farage who achieved the result condemned by the Tories!
@Nig l
Agreed. Instead they knighted Olly Robbins instead.
The Honours list is becoming a Shame list.
Here here
This is surely true. The Conservative line from when the dire Ted Heath took us (in without even asking the voters permission) through Thatcher, Major, Cameron and May has been a total disgrace endlessly giving away further powers that were not their to give away without consent. A dukedom for Farage and never, ever anything for the dire Bercow or nor any of the Benn act traitors.
I was too young to vote in 75 but even as a teenager I was strongly against remaining in. The arguments of Benn, Powell, Castle, Shore and the likes seemed far more honest and sound to me.
Let us hope Boris steps up the the mark and delivers a real Brexit (and cuts the state down to size and cuts the greencrap). He must start by killing HS2. Failing to do this (as now looks likely) will be yet another very, very bad sign indeed.
The BBC coverage of last night was appallingly biased, as one would expect.
Shirley
Spot on the money
Precisely. Neither the words Conservative nor Party were mentioned by Sir John, and tightly not. The party has squirmed its way through from 1992-Major, Hague, Cameron and last but by no means least the dreadful May.
Well said, Shirley. There is still much burying of heads in sand, and worse, on this.
Shirley,
Quite right as usual; but it gets worse, Mrs May’s sidekick Olly Robbins, the backroom deal maker is now a Knight Commander of the Order of St Michael and St George, Ludicrous! And yet the real change makers, first the late James Goldsmith and latterly Nigel Farage, have had nothing. Is our system so unjust?
However, our host deserves recognition for honour and consistency, his contribution to the cause is probably greater than we will ever know; so thank you, Sir John.
The most wonderful day in any of our lives! Sunderland was rocking last night. They were bullied and showed such class that the whole world looked on in wonder! Nobody could bully or fool them into changing the way they wanted to vote, not Cameron, Blair, the BBC or the Russians 😂😂.
They put their country and their nation above money.
Truly humbling to be with them at that special 11th hour.
Thank you Sir John, for decades of steadfast, brilliantly argued battle in this great battle for Britain.
There was near total silence in the great cities of Britain, Lynn.
That is, in London, Manchester, Liverpool, Leeds, Cardiff, Newcastle, Bristol, Glasgow and Edinburgh.
The country is irreparably divided.
If you think that is something to cheer, then well, that says much about you, I think.
I assume the vote in those areas was tipped to remain by the Large populations of young naive, woke students living of their student loans (funded by other workers) most of whom are doubtless studying for degrees in something fairly pointless.
Three DDD is the median grades for university entry nowadays so perhaps they have not thought it through much!
Martin, The country was “irreparably divided” before 2016. It’s just that you didn’t notice.
Lynne, Read Con woman mad hatters tea party.
Johnson repeatedly said Mayhab’s servitude plan was dead. He has now implemented it! Mayhab must wonder why Johnson, ERG and co just did not capitulate two years ago.
EU demanding level playing field, why has no one reminded the EU or Germany that the U.K. Does not want to be part of their diesel emission scandal? That would be he sane reasonable response. The US got cars recalled and billions in compensation, what did Hammond do? He taxed us!
Well, we shall see. Fish will do as a test. As long as EU boats are banned from our waters, while we continue to be able to sell the 70% of our catch that we currently export to the EU, then fine! But if not, then the claim that we are taking back control, and that they need us more then we need them, will be exposed as nonsense. We will see. Watch the fish
If push comes to shove, said fish could be flying first class to Tokyo.
Could but won’t.
You have messed up big time.
The fish could have been flying first class to Tokyo before Brexit.
Nothing stops British fishermen from selling to Japan – some do.
But the existing barriers to trade make it a non starter for most.
The distance involved, the culture, the language – and Japanese tastes.
All these things make it significantly harder to sell to Japan then Europe.
With just 11 months these is no chance most UK fishermen could adapt.
Andy, A resource is not the same as a trade. Or didn’t you know?
Watch the fish? Watch the money would be a more appropriate expression, because a Dutch multinational whose UK subsidiary – North Atlantic Fishing Company – controls around a quarter of England’s fishing quota and around half of England’s quota is ultimately owned by Dutch, Icelandic, or Spanish interests. I don’t know current figures but according to government figures, in 2016 the UK exported £1.17 billion of seafood to the EU and imported £1.04 billion from the EU – not far off of being evenly balanced trading. The bottom line is that outside of the EU, the UK fisheries sector will be in a very strong position to trade seafood with export markets around the world. Shame that much of the money earned will probably not stay in the UK.
Much more seriously, the EU and individual nations within it have destroyed fishing in the Med and under the CFP have gone a long way towards the same in all waters they have access to. Not only do they over fish and by some methods destroy the habitat, they take undersize fish, the children that never grow to maturity.
I hope that in our coastal and territorial waters we know scientifically what is going on and have a conservation plan to reverse the destruction. We need to ban all fishing where necessary, control the methods of fishing and only sanction EU boats that are prepared to accept the change in jurisdiction and whatever rules we decide to apply. We need a robust form of drone surveillance with Royal Navy follow up where necessary, and very heavy penalties for any who do not follow the rules.
Fishing rights are not a bargaining chip when seeking trade and financial services access.
Yes and now Project Fear 3 starts re customs checks and shortages. We don’t believe you.
Stay strong. The Spartans are still needed.
Chief Spartan avowed to hold a watching brief over our government and put their feet to the fire should your worst fears arise.
Michael Gove said yesterday there would be extra customs checks. He also said some companies would lose out of Brexit. He’s effectively in charge of this stuff now so why don’t you believe him?
Is he not telling you the truth?
@Nig l; What customs checks on goods arriving from the USA, the Commonwealth and the Far East etc?!
A pleasant surprise last night (considering the usual EU obsessive stance of the broadcast MSM), I think it was on ITV, they visited the port of Bristol, stating that the ports management thinks it could become far more important than some of the east coast ports now, the report even included the loading of JLR products destined for China (and I think the US).
Yes it is great to be free again now let’s get on with making our country even greater, but got to mention the Brussels broadcasting corporations editions last night but did anyone else notice the colour of the studio blue and gold, this bias corporation needs shutting down or the licence fee scrapped
Mick
Yes Blue and Gold with even a EU star in the background.
Noticed also how much air time was spent on those who opposed Brexit, like Scotland, and possible problems in Wales and Northern Ireland, now without EU Funding, they forgot to say it was our money originally, which had been re-cycled !
Showed very little of the celebrations in Parliament Square
Mick
Here we go already – ‘your freedom’ means you want to shut up anybody who doesn’t agree with your version of events. Beginning to sound like Soviet Russia already.
The BBC are appallingly biased and totally wrong on all the issues that they are so biased on. The EU, Climate alarmism, their PC agenda and anti-free speech agenda, the open door low paid immigration, magic money tree economics, the size of the state, their demands for ever more red tape, even more employment laws, their anti-landlord agenda, the blatant bias of panels on Question Time and Any Questions ….
Mick
Shutting down and completely rebuilt. The self appointed UK column has started as it means to go on. It needs to be totally dismantled and quickly before its venom undermines what we the country are trying to achieve.
Yesterday you were free to go and live, work, study, retire to 31 other countries.
Today you are free to do that in 1 other country.
The biggest assault on your freedom of any government ever is in your lifetime is welcome by you claiming you now free. Odd.
The despondency at the BBC is palpable.
No “corridors of the BBC strewn with empty champagne bottles” last night, as was case when Tony Blair had his first election victory in 1997.
The BBC Licence is past it’s sell by date; call time on it and allow the British public vote with their wallets on the subject.
The BBC is a truly abominable organisation. They did their best last night to spoil the Brexit celebrations. It was like tuning in to watch the Six Nations but only being shown commentators wanting to stop the matches with loud talking over the national anthems. Shameful.
Yes I notice the blue and gold. I though might be a 0.001% chance it would change to Red, White and Blue on the stroke of 11pm , but only of Andrew Neil was pressing the button.
Also the who show was full of Remoaners .
No broadcaster could bring themselves to show Farage’s speech in full, Sir Vince Cable was everywhere.
Never forget, you and the ERG may have been the termites chewing away at the connection berween the EU and the UK, a service for which I and many should be grateful, the one person who drove it and sold it to the people was Nigel Farage. You should stand up in Parliament and give thanks for his drive and determination for no personal gain. Most of you would prefer to write this Wilberforce or Plimsole out of history. While history will quietly forget most in the ERG it will have to come to terms with the reality of Nigel Farage.
I 100% agree with every word.
@agricola; Nonsense on stilts, see my reply to @Shirley above.
UKIP and Farage come late to the party, and nearly scuppered it, a few more votes to UKIP back in 2010 and it could have been a very europhile Lib-Lab coalition, a change in our relationship with the EC/EU that we might never have been able to recover from – the UK might well have fallen for the claims my by europhiles and the then US president that the solution to the then GBP and EUR zone monitory crisis was”More Europe”.
So you think that Cameron would have promised a Referendum despite UKIP, what, out of the goodness of his heart?, out of his commitment to democracy?
UKIP was a very real threat to the incumbent LibLabCon Party at the time of the 2015 general election. Cameron’s response was to promise the people a referendum on membership of the EU. Cameron’s ploy gave a pyrrhic victory to the globalists; it stopped an influx of populists into parliament but it conceded direct democracy to the people on a vital issue. The referendum result indicated that the LibLabCon party had been governing without the consent of the people. Cameron now regrets his giving the English people the opportunity to revoke our membership of the EU presumably because he weakened the globalist stranglehold of our nation.
I agree entirely. This country owes a huge debt to Nigel Farage. Indeed he should
be officially thanked in Parliament on our behalf and honoured in an appropriate way.
Absolutely right, agricola.
Sir JR
We are all proud to be British and what British democracy stands for and what former generations have done for Britain and Europe, this should be celebrated and treasured.
I am not sure we will do so much better outside the EU, looking at the performance of Britain during the 60’s and the comparable performance of the Continent at the same time and then our subsequent performance doing even better than the Continent as part of the EU, I am not sure we will do better, now, that we have left.
Then , some say we had more growth before we joined the EU in the 1970’s but all countries had more growth in the 50’s and 60 s after the war.
I hope I am wrong and yo are right, but fishing and financial services we are still going to have to do some compromising on a.s we need them more than they need us, 45% of our trade and less than 10% for the EU
It is the over all size of the trade that matters (not the percentages) they sell more to us than we do to them. They have more to gain from free trade than we do.
The 10 percent you quote for the EU is mostly for about 4 countries, which paints quite a different picture. The rest are an irrelevance and most rely on handouts to survive. Anyway, it was not all about money and trade which Remainers cling to, it is bigger than that. The 60’s are over 2 generations behind us and the unions do not hold the country to ransom any more and we have learned a lot. Our productivity is still poor, but that will change once the pool of low wage labour dries up.
Have you not heard of the Rotterdam effect ? 45 % of our trade may go through the EU via Rotterdam but that doesn’t equate to 45% of our trade being with the EU.
When are you going to understand that leaving the EU was never about trade. It was always about being a sovereign nation again, Britain is better than just being a star on somebody else’s flag.
That 10% you quote is misleading bill.
Some nations out of the 27 do hardly any trade with the UK
Others like Germany and France do a huge trade with the UK
Worth many billions and hundreds of thousands of jobs.
And the 45% includes the Rotterdam effect of trade which passes through European ports but is destined for non EU countries.
Do you really think UK and European people will stop buying the goods and services they want from sources they find to be the best choice for their money?
Trade will carry on.
No unelected bureaucrats in the EU will be able to stop it.
Never forget, lots of European countries were give war reparations; we were left to clean up by ourselves. The war finished when I was 7 years old but I can still remember many places in Cardiff and London that were still bomb sites twenty years later. That might explain why our continental cousins forged ahead of us in the 50’s and 60’s.
Reply There was US aid
Good morning
Promises, promises, promises. That is all we have been offered and never delivered. Leave means Leave, we were promised. Then, Let’s get BREXIT done. But to say we are still under the ECJ and paying in for nothing in return.
Today is little different from the day before yesterday or three and a half years ago.
By the time we really are supposed to be free it would have taken us longer to do so than fight the First World War. Worth thinking about.
None more proud than our government and our national broadcasters! What a spectacular show they put on!
Illuminating no. 10 like that was sheer brilliance. Who thought that one up?
And the White Cliffs of Dover with the shadowy countdown clock and the sound-track that kept cutting in and out. So evocative of WWII!
Did anyone catch the CBBC horrible history of Britain? I unfortunately missed it, but I bet it really captured the mood.
Well done to all concerned! Golden gongs all round.
Well done John, Sir John.
Many thanks to you and a few brave (genuinely brave) colleagues who have saved us from vassalage.
My great hope is that the next few years will expose the likes of Blair and Major (not to mention Heath) for the contemptible sanctimonious smug types they are, so that the Great British People can never be fooled by their like again.
Well done!
Like you John I will celebrate more after our so called negotiations are complete.
Such negotiations I suggest we may indeed have to walk away from due to possible EU spite and intransigence.
I still cannot understand why we signed the W/A agreement without being covered fully in the second stage, (nothing is agreed until all is agreed) because if we do end up walking away without a sensible agreement on trade and co-operation, then all that has been agreed in the W/A was very expensive, and absolutely pointless.
The wisdom of the masses
One great feature of Brexit was the wisdom of the “uneducated”.
They were not uneducated, of course. We are all educating ourselves every day as we gain new experiences.
No, when remainers pointed to their lack of education, they meant that they had not been subjected to as much STATE “education” as others. They also didn’t swallow everything the BBC and other remain media fed them.
I think this freedom from brainwashing gave them a broader, more tolerant and more balanced view of the world where wisdom could shine through.
They were also sufficiently street-wise to know when they were being spun a line.
Thank goodness this country came to its senses and gave the majority what they asked for. They usually get it right.
Reply Some of us Brexiteers became Brexiteers despite a conventional education from people who disagree with us.
I looked out of the window this morning and the sky hadn’t fallen down, they said it would.
Well said
Great words John. Fishing is however the “acid” test for Brexit and will make or break your government. Do not make the mistake of underestimating the strength of feeling among the British people when it comes to our fishing industry. I hope you all stay true to your words.
The coverage of last night’s events from those media outlets that enjoy funding from the private taxpayer was utterly offensive and no doubt designed to be utterly offensive to those who voted Leave in 2016.
More slander. More bigotry. More accusations. More demonisation. More mockery.
And we are forced by laws passed by Parliament to finance this PROPAGANDA that is now out of control
It’s akin to paying someone in the street to punch you in the face repeatedly and then asking them break your legs.
Your party in Parliament has a duty to perform. That duty doesn’t involve betraying the people who voted to put you there. We want to see limits on immigration and we want to see the hateful BBC-CH4 partnership of the left put out of business. That’s just for starters. If you fail to do this then Johnson will become a lame duck PM and Marxist Labour will crawl back into favour
You have the majority, please use it
Your Web site is a little confusing in its layout today. At the end of this post I followed a link to a recent Parliamentary intervention by you. This latter post, however, is not currently displaying on your home page. Nevertheless, I am pleased that you took the opportunity in that intervention to promote “a bigger domestic food industry”.
In Parliament Square last night, mention was made of Charles de Gaulle having vetoed the UK’s initial applications to join the EEC on the basis that our country was not a good fit for the project. Unfortunately, I believe that, under the Conservative Party’s “exit” strategy, the UK currently fits the EU like a glove. The more you can work away at detailed regulations to promote domestic industry, amongst many other things, the more this situation should improve.
A great day for Britain. We look forward to more.
Now that NIGEL is out of work, put him in charge of negotiations with the EU and he will make sure that the 27 will give us the BEST deals. Boris must NOT give an INCH.
Agree with much of what you say Sir John. The progress so far is basically down to Farage, like it or not. His blunt, often rude commentary addresses the concerns head on, unlike most politicians, yourself sometimes excepted. Negotiations must be firm, direct and uncompromising. Much of what is required can be expressed ‘take it or leave’. I doubt Boris’ team will be man enough to do that, like millions I fear the position of successive UK governments can be summed up as weak. I would love to be proven wrong.
Beware pupils of the same school as gave away our democracy still inhabit Westminster and the civil service. What was given away before, the present cohort will readily give away again.
They didn’t give away our democracy – they were well paid for it.
The last few days have been surprisingly wonderful.
The warmth, compassion, humour and love shown by our European friends has been lovely to watch.
From Auld Lang Syne in the European Parliament to the messages of love and warmth from leaders and the highly respectful way they have treated our flag, to the celebration of Britain in Brussels. Wonderful.
It really shows who our friends are.
Compare and contrast to the snarling of Farage and his insufferable band of malcontents to the desecration of EU flags in Parliament Square last night by a bunch of thugs.
Brexit is dying. In due course we will kill it.
Reply Did you enjoy the warm applause for our MEPs from other MEPs in the EU Parliament who also believe in national democracy?
Andy
“desecration of EU flags in Parliament Square last night by a bunch of thugs.”
Thugs ? thugs?……you talk of thugs ?
The only thugs I’ve seen for the last three years were the ones who bent just about every rule there is, made their own laws ad hoc, committed constitutional vandalism, told blatant lies to stoke up fear, corrupted the courts, suppressed the truth via corrupted broadcasters, betrayed their constituents, and, in certain cases committed sedition. All with the aim of killing democracy and wrecking the country.
I don’t think you should be giving any lectures on thuggery.
“Brexit is dying. In due course we will kill it.”
Hmm….killing things, isn’t that what ‘thugs’ do ?
Brexit is not dying, as you well know. Which is why we now see a nasty side coming out in your posts. Because you’re in a minority of undignified people who get nasty when they can’t get their own way.
Boris Johnson has graciously asked that we as a people reconcile. Do you think you deserve an olive branch from us ?
@Mr Redwood,
Is your government still considering surrendering Britain’s military assets including our nuclear deterrent to a centralised EU command in Brussels?
Reply No
The more interesting question is why haven’t the French ever offered their nuclear deterrent to the EU?
SIr John, congratulations on your campaign, well structured and thought through. I really hope our government have the strength of character and determination to ensure we get Brexit done in a timely and statesman like manner. Amazing how the BBC chose to commemorate this historic occasion! I was left feeling angry and frustrated. Where was the optimism? Why didn’t we get any of Nigel Farage’s sound bites. I was not expecting us to gloat or go into rapturous self congratulations but a little bit of the feel good factor wouldn’t have gone amiss. And decking out the studio in blue and gold was scandalous . Shame on the BBC.
Just been looking at a few clips from Sky Australia on youtube. They certainly didn’t deck the studio out in blue and gold, they weren’t too shy to screen the celebrations in Parliament Square and they felt comfortable talking openly of the economic miracle that lies just around the corner for us.
The broadcast MSM kept asking Brexiteers how they will measure the success of Brexit in the coming weeks and years, the point none of the media could grasp was that the only measure of success was at 11pm last night – that we actually did leave.
Hopefully, with sensible policies coming from Downing Street (please take note BoJo…) the UK will go from renewed strength to strength, both here at home and in the RotW, but if we crash and burn it will have been at the hands of the British people our British parliament, not some unelected eurocrat.
The democratic wish of the British people in other words!
A joy to read. If there is any need to spare a thought for the losers – Heseltine, Blair and too many others to name – let it be a combination of Powell and Orwell: “All political careers end in failure, but some end in greater failure than others.”
And no open borders with the EU or with the rest of the world. I am not hopeful with this prime minister and I see you do not mention this.
An interesting psychological insight.
The five stages of the Grief are, denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance.
So what happens to people who can only virtue signal about the EU?
First they get stuck in the denial phase for longer because they can’t move to the anger phase easily because that will not be seen as virtuous and they can’t move into the bargaining phase easily because that might mean they are wrong.
So after a long period virtue signallers might move into the depressed stage with suppressed latent anger and not having bargained with themselves about why events happened.
Finally they cannot move into the acceptance phase because that will mean showing they are wrong publically.
Virtue signalling individuals then will stay in denial longer and move to being depressed with latent anger and no real understanding of their role in the events.
“ever closer union” – or in plain English – “We want your money then to destroy your country. You must be ruled by us and obey everything we say. We will destroy your borders and order you to take in millions of 3rd Worlders, house them, and pay for their whole lives while they drag your country backward and downwards, demanding you change to become what THEY want.”
It was good to be at the Leave celebrations in Parliament Square last night. All credit to those who pushed for Brexit against entrenched Establishment opposition.
As Nigel Farage pointed out, Boris Johnson’s government seems to be saying all the right things now. We still need to stay strong and not surrender to EU intransigence.
The country will be watching closely to see that happens. Conservatives will not be forgiven if the betray the referendum a second time. Once bitten, twice shy.
It is a great moment indeed. However, if we are going to rely on the EU being ‘decent’ in the forthcoming negotiations I fear we can think again. We will only get a satisfactory result with great and ruthless strength of purpose.
What dreadful coverage by BBC and Sky last night .
The majority who voted Leave were not allowed to Celebrate only Commiserate with Remainers .
No coverage of Farage or Widdecombe or Tice or others in Parliament Square rally
Not even Boris speech
Just endless Scots whingers NO Scots Leavers
And the ghastly Katy’s Adler telling us over and over of the reaction in Brussels
An absolute disgrace !
Search out a few of the Sky Australia clips on youtube. They gave a much more upbeat view of Brexit, the jubilation in the Square and our economic prospects going forward. No commiserations. No blue and gold screensavers.
Sir John,
In your optimistic outlook to the “firm and friendly” talks you recommend, do you hold by the statements of your colleagues about the likely outcomes? Specifically, do you agree that the UK will have the “exact same benefits” (David Davis) and that the trade deal will be the “easiest in human history” (Liam Fox)? You say that we were lied to in 1975, we haven’t been lied to this time have we?
Reply I stand by all I wrote and said both before and after the vote.
We should also never forget that for all their nice words, the EU was quite prepared to lock us into an extremely damaging, to us, agreement. They have promised to make us pay for disrupting their self-serving little party, and they will try to do just that if we let them. Our negotiators must remain strong and firm.
Thank you for your efforts, Sir John. Now, will you, and the rest of the ERG, kindly be on the alert for any moves by either Brussels or No 10 to lock us into the EU. Any agreements signed over the course of this year should have exit clauses in them, so we can extract ourselves from any arrangements that are proved not to be working to our advantage.
P.S. How disappointing to learn that trade talks won’t be starting until March. They should be starting on Monday!
Juliet Samuel in the Telegraph today. “I did not choose Brexit, but I did choose democracy”.
Sure, how can anyone think that choosing to vote to remain in the anti-democratic EU believe that they choose democracy?
Perhaps she read PPE or Geography or something I suppose.
Why do you still bang on about a FTA with them- we didn’t vote for a FTA so why continue talking about trade with them. We are free now so that should be good enough
I expect the USA’s farmers (the Republican Party base) will expect free access to our markets.
Mr Gove’s weird farm subsidy scheme (farmers as custodians etc) might be seen by the WTO as a hidden subsidy.
I’m sure the EU will start to reform, it wouldn’t do it whilst we were in. They will now fear our competiveness, unfortunately it took us to leave for them to do it, if we didn’t leave they would have carried blindly on.
Steve Reay
Exactly.
Although I suspect the EU will implode during the process. I also believe the French – led Commission know they’re in serious trouble.
Thank God it’ll all fall apart before they provoke Russia a step too far. Noting that the EU wishes to get it’s hands on our military, and is held bent on getting adjacent borders with Russia via Ukraine.
We’re best off out of it.
Sir John
You have more than deserved your knighthood after your lifelong campaigns to rid us of the monster which was built on Sandy Euro Fantasy like the so-called American Dream.
Whilst it’s OK to dream, the Common Market was never subsequently based on (un) common sense but hidden agendas now exposed in the long run.
We must now buckle down and finish the job properly.
Well Done Sir John!
Last night on the radio I heard someone being interviewed about Brexit, with him saying that Foreign investment at the moment in the UK is more than into Germany and France combined, and therefore we need 280,ooo immigrants a year. He neglected to say how many of these would actually be qualified (genuinely, not a fake degree ) 0r be coming to work and contribute as opposed to those who just want a roof over their heads, free benefits, free NHS etc and to work as cash in hand, non tax paying “car washers”.
Yes, but the job is still only half-done. Northern Ireland and Scotland want to remain in the EU. We should allow them to have referendums as soon as possible, and let them leave.
Brexit was not a British decision. It was the people of England and Wales who got it through, over the wishes of the Remainer Scots (62%remain) and Northern Irish (56% remain). I say let them go.
I agree Ireland should go if they wish but don’t like the idea of a land border with Scotland unless we have a Trump style wall. For now cancelling payments under the Barnett formula and moving our naval facilities to England might focus their minds.
Sir John, unlike you I am not at all optimistic as our current government are still made up of non fact based virtue signalling policy types. My hope is that one day they will run the country based on facts. Information such as HS2 cost benefit analysis, Climate Change and the Paris Accord, Erasmus (the middle class gap year fund) and all other topics are transparent to the public. For example with Erasmus, why do we pay in 11% of it’s budget when only 3% of the students are from the UK? If we continue in these organisations the government should ensure value for money.
DaveK, it seems you are comparing apples with oranges. Indeed the UK contribution to the EU budget was 11%, indeed the number of students from the UK in Erasmus was only 3%.
But from 2014 to 2017, 951 Erasmus+ grants were awarded to the UK Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) worth €295m. Over the same period, UK HEIs were partners in over 330 grants worth around €230m. So for the UK, specifically for Erasmus+, that is a positive gain of around €65m.
Maybe there are/were not enough UK ‘middle class’ students willing to benefit from this ‘gap year fund’.
But don’t worry, with a bit of luck, you may be able to maintain all those privileged kids within the UK borders.
The return of our soverigntity is like getting your house back after the tenants have been evicted and the house has been trashed.
– Free Speech has been eroded by EU law
– Hunan Rights stopping criminals being deported
– House of Lords stuffed with Pro EU lobbyists
– Businesses dependent on cheap EU labour
– Regulations and laws to help other EU countries
We have been given a tarnished, battered soverigntity back.
Isn’t it just great that we have to pay for the BBC’s BS, like it or not. Given how badly informed they are, I wonder if the shower that runs it would have been quite so biased towards Germany on May 8th 1945? Knowing how misguided they are, it wouldn’t surprise me.
Let’s de-criminalise payment of the licence fee. The BBC would simply wither away through lack of interest, but I’m sure the neo-liberal pinko snowflake pro-EU journalists would soon find work on the continent where their services would doubtless be appreciated by a besotted blinkered audience. They’re sure as hell not appreciated here, they’re detested!
Last night the BBC brought itself into ridicule with its so clearly biased reporting on its Radio 4 and television networks. Refusing to broadcast the PM’s brief, heartening address and instead devoting a large chunk of its 10pm ‘The World Tonight’ news to a specially BBC-recorded tirade by a German academic critiquing the British decision to leave the EU, and going on and on about British lies, xenophobia and demagogy, was an editorial mistake that strongly suggests the BBC can no longer be reformed to accept national democratic norms. It must now be broken up.
Agreed; a good start would be to abolish the licence fee.
It cannot change as that is how almost every single senior person employed at the BBC thinks! Rod Little who used to work there says he know a couple of hundred BBC people but only one who voted Brexit! They are even more absurdly biased on Climate Alarmist, PC Woke drivel, the gender pay lunacy and the likes.
Part of our future success will be determined by how our media reports events.
We can not go on as we are with quisling undermining of the path our country has chosen.
The bias of tv etc must be tackled since this may well fuel the “rejoin agenda”.
Certainly, last night the reporting of our final hours in the EU was rife with sly digs and innuendo…..even to the extent of one interviewer being very rude to Mr Farage. As usual he parried the attack with brilliance but these media minions should know their place. They should interview to learn …not to lecture.
Thankfully I can’t receive the BBC where I am just now but have Fox (US) news and France24.
France24 today has been all about “how will the UK manage without the EU” with much focus on the remainers in London and Scotland. Seems those in the EU media simply have no concept of an independent nation.
Fox is preoccupied with the Trump impeachment just now but what little news there was on Brexit was positive. Interesting to draw a parallel between the (anything but) Democrats and our own remainers. Sore losers to a man.
So no coverage on France 24 about the need for EU budget cuts now that ‘Treasure Island’ has cast off? I’ll set up a Google news alert to keep up to date with that developing good news story.
France24 had today (at 15:30 French time) three topics on Brexit including Macron’s comment, then other topics about Mahmoud Abbas, US Senate, coronavirus, Mary Higgins Clark, Weinstein, US election 2020, French retirement shenanigans. So not all about “how will the UK manage without the EU”. Is that the result of channel tunnel vision?
The whole thing is BS John and in ten years time we will still be under EU control and influence but with no say at toptable. Meanwhile the airports in Europe will set up special queuing channels for the second class blue passport holders and at home the UK customs will become again the scourge they once were for weary home coming UK travellers. So it’s all BS about taking back control – the people with real control will be the bureaucrats and frontline officials everywhere.
