Reply to President Macron

Dear President Macron
Thank you for your letter addressed to the UK on the occasion of our departure from the EU. My country looks forward to welcoming you personally to the UK for your next visit, and wishes to have friendly relations with you as our neighbouring state as with the rest of the EU.
As an independent nation we support free trade, democracy and peace and will work to promote all three with our allies and friends. We regard the question of membership of the EU as something for the peoples and governments of each country to decide without external interference. We will work closely with fellow European countries whether non members like Norway and Switzerland or members like France and Germany on issues where we have a common interest or viewpoint.
I was disappointed to see that you have not understood why so many people in the UK voted to leave the EU in the first place and why so many voted in the two subsequent General elections for parties that wished to see Brexit through. You state that you need a “sovereign and democratic Europe whose strength will make our continent strong” . You may well think the EU needs to have a stronger central government which is more efficient and effective at doing things. Your task is to explain that vision of greater EU integration and power both to the EU itself where the Germans are sometimes more reluctant than you going forward, and to your own voters who do not all share that vision. I can assure you that the pro Brexit majority in the UK was fundamentally opposed to more EU political integration, and wanted powers back from the EU for the UK which the EU decided not to offer. As a bare minimum we wanted control over our taxes, benefits and borders, areas where UK governments had previously falsely assured us we would retain a veto.
It is not now for the UK to tell the EU what level of political or economic integration is appropriate because we are no longer members with vote and voice. We wish you all well in coming to a happy outcome. I note making a success of a single currency usually requires substantially more political, budgetary and economic integration than the EU has so far achieved. It usually needs what the Germans somewhat disparagingly call a “transfer union”. When I with others ran a successful campaign to persuade the UK not to join the Euro it was obvious the UK needed a different relationship with the EU, whilst the EU proceeded on the false assumption that it was only a matter of time before the UK gave in and joined the currency.
You state that UK access to the single market will depend on the “degree to which EU rules are accepted”. The UK is leaving so we can make our own laws. The government has made clear we seek a Free Trade Agreement if there is a mutually beneficial one that is better than trading with each other on best or favoured nation WTO terms. Japan and Canada have good FTAs with the EU that do not require accepting EU legislative supremacy. You should also remember that the EU seeks preferential access to the UK market, which it has enjoyed for many years. Our mutual trade account is dominated by EU exports, not by UK exports. We are happy to offer continued tariff free and relatively barrier free entry to the UK in return for similar access to the EU despite the big imbalance in trade in the EU’s favour.
Brexit voters voted to leave the single market and customs union and do not share your rosy view of these devices. Many think the EU sees the UK as a Treasure island, to take our money and to sell us many goods on terms denied the rest of the world. We do not think the single market was created by UK Ministers. As the UK’s single market Minister in the crucial period prior to the 1992 so called completion of the single market I remember fighting many battles at the time trying to make the single market less of an excuse for a power grab with a big build up in bureaucracy over business. Some of the large companies who now support EU rules in those days wanted me to argue against many of them or to water them down on the grounds that they made things dearer but not better and were hostile to innovation. .
I watched sadly our first ten years of membership of the EEC. As I predicted at the time, the shock of removing all tariffs on goods where Germany and to a lesser extent France and Italy had a comparative advantage over us, without removing barriers to a wide range of services where the UK had an advantage resulted in a big increase in our trade deficit with the EU which continued throughout our membership. More importantly it led to a halving of our car output, to a large reduction in our steel output, to the closure of many foundries and textile mills. No wonder I and many like me developed or confirmed a negative view of the EEC/EU. This was made far worse by the disaster of the European Exchange Rate Mechanism inflicted on us by the EU and the governing elite in the UK.
So please understand we want to be friends with the EU and with its individual member states. We are happy to trade freely with you even though it helps EU exporters more than our own. We see no need to sacrifice further or pay more for our future relationship. Your letter implies the EU has learned nothing and still does not understand why we left. We left to be an independent country. You cannot drag us back under EU control because it suits the EU.
You mention Winston Churchill.He did indeed want a more integrated Europe but never thought the UK would be part of it. He wrote his History of the English speaking peoples to set out his view that the UK needed closer ties with the USA and other Countries in his history.
With every good wish
John Redwood
Great reply.
Sir John,
Macron, in his letter, is effectively telling us that the EU must remain in total control if we are to have any meaningful ‘relationship’ with them. He is stressing that Europe itself needs more “control, security and protection” – with the implication that this will emanate from the unelected EU Commission. After all, these elite minds do really know best!!
Continuation of this approach will, sooner or later, see implosion of the EU as, for the vast majority of the EU population, the effects of that “control, security and protection” will feel increasingly stifling. Resentment will grow, more overt protests will be seen, as the ‘elite’ pursue their relentless ‘divine right’ to dictate to the ‘ignorant masses’.
Thank goodness we have taken the first step to distance ourselves from this tragic project. It is vital now that the Government grasps the opportunities which have been created as a result of the relentless determination of the UK voters. Boris must deliver that ‘proper’ Brexit. He must immediately dismiss all attempts by the EU negotiators to retain control any aspect of the UK’s freedoms. Boris holds the winning hand. Please do not let him misplay it.
Mr Macron also said the EU must learn lessons from the “shock” of Brexit, adding: “I am convinced therefore that Europe needs new momentum.”
And he defended the way France acted in the Brexit negotiations, saying neither the French nor anyone else in the EU was “driven by a desire for revenge or punishment”.
What did Orwell call it? – Doublespeak… The Americans call it mispeak.
I call it damn lies.
Really important that negotiations across the world are carried out in parallel. There’s an awful lot of EU sales to the UK for others to grab by offering better terms. We need to get the EU to race toward us, not vice versa. Business has to adapt to changing customer conditions, not vice versa, which I think BJ “gets”.
It’s starting to look like you’re becoming a little unhinged. We voted to leave- we didn’t vote for a new agreement- what’s the matter with you man?
Dear Sir John,
A balanced, polite but firm reply.
Unfortunately we still have many politicians in the UK who are blind as to why we wanted to leave the EU, Grieve, Starmer, Thornberry and Adonis to name but a few, so I find it unlikely Macron will ‘get it’.
The message that the UK will no longer be a rule taker should be made loudly, firmly and frequently.
Given the running street fights between the police and firefighters in France I think the French President needs to sort his own problems out first.
You sound as if you feel you haven’t really won anything at all. Why else trot out the same old half truths and propaganda that you have been doing before and after the Brexit vote which incidentally comprised of 27% of the British people? A system which allows such an absurd and undemocratic outcome doesn’t deserve to be called a ‘democracy’.
And Churchill was half American so would have more loyalty towards that country than Europe. Apart from that his History of the English speaking people is more phantasy than proper history and his expectations about our future have proved to be pie in the sky.
What he would say instead about the prospect of Scotland and NIreland leaving the union with England reduced to a rump with about as much influence on world affairs as Liechtenstein is too horrible to contemplate. He loved the empire and all the pomp and glitz that went with it.
You write that much of your time as Single Market Minister in 1992 was taken up with trying to prevent a power grab by bureaucracy at the expense of the freedom of businesses. The bureaucracy referred to is presumably the European Commission or the UK bureaucracy enforcing EC directives.
It would be useful if you would list those EC laws and directives that we should scrap in order to liberate businesses and people.
My favourite is to reduce restrictions on working hours, which the EC (backed by the ECJ) imposed under the heading Health and Safety rather than what they are, namely social(istic) measures. We have an economy with (over)full employment and we are about to shed some of our foreign labour, so greater and more efficient use of domestic labour is needed.
Exactly right but perhaps add a PS.
PS:- We shall also be leaving the Paris Climate Accord, revoking the climate change act and abandoning the net zero carbon lunacy. Our country needs cheap reliable energy so we can stop exporting jobs and industries (and indeed the associated CO2 emissions). We need to become competitive again. Voters have had far too much virtue signalling and climate alarmist lunacy from politicians. From now on the UK will just follow real science and energy engineering in this area rather than the fashionable “carbon pollution” religion. We will also go back (as Trump mentions) to dishwashers, washing machines, vacuums, heaters, fridges and other machines that use enough water and have enough power to do the job efficiently. This without excessive, expensive (and often unreliable) over complexity. Allowing suppliers and customers to decided for themselves what works and what they wish to buy and use. Similarly on OTT green crap building regulations that have pushed up house building cost and made houses often rather less pleasant to live in with pokey windows and similar.
We will also be having a bonfire of red tape and going for easy hire and fire. This as it will benefit all but those workers who clearly should not be in their jobs. The best protection for workers is lots of good available jobs and we will have plenty of them.
Simon Heffer is surely right today in the Sunday Telegraph. HS2, for at least the next twenty to thirty years, is spending tax payers’ money on something that disrupts and harms homes, lives, businesses and the environment. Benefiting no one but the businesses actually building or “consulting” on it. Any net payback at all, even after thirty years, is highly doubtful. Cull it and cut taxes – or at least spend it on something far more sensible. The public is completely against it, even if most of the misguided politicians (as on Any Questions yesterday) are foolishly in favour. But then our transport secretary even thinks that electric cars are zero emission!
“HS2 is set to be this Government’s first major mistake. The Cameron-era vanity project risks driving the new northern Tories back into the arms of Labour” SIMON HEFFER today.
Trade was just a smoke screen, as Jean Monnet’s famous quote says: “Europe’s nations should be guided towards the superstate without their people understanding what is happening. This can be accomplished by successive steps, each disguised as having an economic purpose, but which will eventually and irreversibly lead to federation.”
The disadvantages of the EU always outweighed the advantages, and became more disadvantageous as the EU progressively demanded more power over it’s members …. along with more money and more asset stripping.
Brilliant letter Sir John, even if laid on a little thick in places, I hope you actually sent it!
I doub’t BoJo will send anything like as strong message in his expected speech tomorrow (Monday), I hope I’m wrong.
So, Mr Redwood, is this to be our future now Brexit is done? – Brexiters like you writing arrogant letters telling the EU what the UK doesn’t like about it, with not a shred of positivity about what the UK is going to do in future. You are yesterday’s man, fighting yesterday’s battles, and you will be reviled for ever by the children of our country as they realise the cul de sac you have marched our country into
Reply I have set out a very positive agenda for the new UK and want us to get on with it. My letter to the French President is mot arrogant and makes clear the future of the EU is for him and the other member states not for our country or for me.
Lord Cockfield and Margaret Thatcher created the single market, a brilliant British invention. I am sure Margaret regretted letting you anywhere near it as a minister since you never understood it, and you still don’t – wanting an FTA like Japan or Canada’s when the UK’s economy is largely service-based, which is not covered by those FTAs, shows you don’t know the first thing about international trade.
Reply Margaret took much of my advice and came to see the damage EU law making and power was doing in her Bruges speech.
Good letter!
There are many of us that no longer rely on the BBC to bring us the news and current affairs and we are more than aware of the rioting that has been going on in France for well over a year and now seems to be getting much worse. Mr Macron would do well to worry more about his own country than poking his nose into our affairs.
Sir John
After the initial flush of the country leaving the EU I do wonder how many politicians are going to regret the passing of Benns no deal. The only language that President Macron understands is that of money. If no deal and no money was still on the table I think that a more balanced negotiationwouldtake place. The pecking order within the EU will be changing dramatically with our leaving. President Macron isn’t in the strongest position in his homeland. Slowly but surely thacracks are going to appear. Our PM Must not give an inch. He could end up as one of the most famous PMs of this country if he does it right.. Commeth the hour cometh the man.
Sir JR
Interesting perspectives.
Macron likes to lecture, lecturing him back might not be the best way to approach his attention?
Your comments on the UK car and steel industry when we joined the EU are interesting. I seem to recall it was because the steel industry was no longer competitive and most of the cars (Leyland) was of such low quality that nobody wanted to buy them?