Churchill’s vision

On 02.02.2020 it is appropriate to look forward to our future.
When Churchill did so in 1958 at the end of his History of the English-speaking Peoples he looked forward to their ultimate union. He saw the military and defence alliance developing, as it has through NATO, and saw the English speaking peoples as the defenders of Peace and Freedom.
He did not write a history of the European peoples or ever recommend the UK should pool or give up its sovereignty to European institutions. He did point the way to a more united continental western Europe through a rapprochement between France and Germany.
Today we look forward to global UK, with many alliances, friends and allies. Our defence will continue to rest with NATO, our intelligence with 5 Eyes and our global trade through WTO with various other Agreements on top.
“he (Churchill) saw the English speaking peoples as the defenders of Peace and Freedom.”
In reality it is the English speaking people in the shape of the US and UK that foment troubles today. We have set the Middle East on fire with our illegal wars on Iraq and all the tragedies that followed. You must remember that commons vote. What happened to all the MPs who voted for this war? We then left the European continent to deal with the refugee disaster that followed.
As for a rapprochement between Germany and France if you study some REAL history books and not one of myth making and national hubris you will find that there have been far more wars between Britain and France than between Germany and France. Especially all those wars fought over empire acquisitions across the globe.
You would also find that until the 20th century Germany was the ONLY major European country that Britain had NEVER been at war with. On the contrary since 1714 German kings and queens have sat on the British throne.
Reply You do not seem to know the history of the Holy Roman Empire.
Here you are still banging on about Europe.
You left your seat at the table. You have chosen to be more independent but also more isolated and with a diminished influence on continental affairs.
It’s a trade off.
Europe is not keeping you. It is simply telling you that you cannot have it both way.
Agreed. Let’s keep with Churchill’s vision. These are exciting days.
‘English-speaking’ is a fantastic marker for countries with whom we have close cultural affinity, and share similar views on legal systems which underpin trade and security co-operation.
And it is a much broader group the the 5 eyes.
Which Countries Have the Most English Speakers?
#1 United States of America (280 million)
#2 India (125 million)
#3 Nigeria (114 million: spoken by 54% of the population). Official language.
#4 Pakistan. (94 million: spoken by 49% of the population). Official language .
#5 China (82 million can conduct daily conversations: 390 million have learnt English))
#6 Philippines (70 million: 64% of the population)
#7 United Kingdom (60 million)
#8 Germany (45 million)
# 9 Bangladesh (30 million)
#10 Canada (30 million)
#11 Egypt (28 million)
#12 France (23 million)
#13 Australia (21 million)
New Zealand is thirty places lower down wikipedia’s list
It is a considerable grievance to both the Germans and the French that English is the international language of communication and commerce