5 Live and Brexit

On Brexit night I spent 10pm to 11.30pm on 5 Live
Their idea of balance was to have reporters in Parliament Square (pro Brexit) balanced by the Scottish SNP Remain demonstration in Glasgow (anti Brexit) and a protest on the Irish border (anti Brexit) where no-one was around at the protest for the programme! So it was designed to be two against one as if Remain had won. It is also questionable whether you need to balance Remain and Leave now as if there were still a referendum under way, when the public have endorsed Leave again in a General election and it is now government policy. The official Labour Opposition was not out and about complaining on exit night about Brexit so there was no official party source to voice opposition to this national event.
They took pro and anti Brexit calls in turn. They failed to understand the pro Brexit callers who largely took the view that they had voted to belong to an independent democratic country and who instead were treated to detailed points about trade issues on various questionable forecasts and told they would be worse off. Although I gave them positives for Brexit and suggested they put those to the Remain callers they did not do so. I asked them to join me in discussing the advantages of Brexit which they promised to do but did not do. They seemed unhappy when I started to reel off a few of the potential wins we have once we are free.
It is most difficult to hold a sensible public debate when leading broadcast organisations cannot understand either what Leave means or understand why people wish to live in a free democratic and independent country. As I explained we can be better off once out properly, but that will depend on how we use our freedoms. I expect this government to help us be better off, but if any future UK government fails then the joy of democracy is they can be removed and replaced by a government that does know how to make us better off. This is something we were never able to do to the makers of EU policies like the ERM which did so much damage to our prosperity.
When as a young man I was on the losing side of the EEC referendum I accepted the democratic verdict. I did not object to the issue of a celebratory coin nor to the entirely pro EEC bias of the media after the result. Then the establishment regarded the policy and its endorsement as a matter for national rejoicing, not to provide an opportunity for the losing side to go on and on about why we were right all along. No-one suggested we might like a second go because the winning side had not stressed the truth about how this was something much more than a common market, when they assured us our sovereignty was not at risk. No-one asked us to explain how we felt about it all.
I have received complaints about the BBC Brexit night coverage. I expect the government to propose decriminalising non payment of the licence fee soon.
6 Comments
The Cultural Marxists have taken over all of the pillars of the British establishment: the media, schools, the church, the civil service, universities, and the great charities like the National Trust, the Scouts, Oxfam.
All of them are obsessed with identity politics, globalisation, and equality of outcome.
Democratic values of liberty, individualism, and equality of opportunity face existential threats.
The BBC licence fee is a minor distraction: a boil on the backside of the beast.
We need a new Bill of Rights that enshrines freedom of speech and banishes hate speech. And a cull of the Boards of Management of ALL of the above institutions not just the BBC
Good Morning,
We live in a new century where independent, unbiased news reporting and factual discussion is dead. Even the one news organisation that trumpets independence as its main strength is deluding itself. The BBC should be privatised and made to live off its product, the same as every other news/entertainment organisation.
I see the Channel Islands are taking back control of their fishing grounds, how are we assisting them?
Mrs Von der Layen talks about a ‘level playing field’. I take that as meaning our schedule of duties, tariffs, quotas and any other impediment to our imports, will be the same for the EU as for all other nations. People trade, politicians frustrate trade. We will no doubt find goods cheaper from non EU suppliers.
And then they came for the media.
And the experts. And the judges. And then the civil service. And so begins the formation of every regime.
For the 40 years we were in the EU I noticed you on TV and radio regularly. And Iain Duncan Smith. And Jenkin. And Cash. Question Time was a second home for Farage – a man noted for repeated electoral failure in Westminster.
By your reckoning there was no need to have any of you on, ever. The questions of our membership of the EU and its predecessors settled in a referendum and NINE subsequent general elections. All overwhelmingly in favour of membership.
I do not doubt this Tory regime will try to go for the BBC and Channel 4. Already we have seen Cummings bypass journalists – as all regimes do – by taking their propaganda direct to the people. The people are clever enough to know what is happening and will stop you.
Why are so many organisations, especially the main stream media, against us being a sovereign self governing nation? The ‘reasons’ given do not hold water, but yet they dominate every aspect of our lives.
One thing the EU is very good at, and that is creating some sort of religious fervour (or maybe making an individuals personal finances more ‘comfortable?) that convinces some people that being in the EU is the ONLY way to exist.
We need to start educating people about the benefits of sovereignty and that means stopping all the the pro-EU garbage pushed onto school children and students by teachers, lecturers and professors. The EU is getting very close to Orwells groupthink.
Hear, hear. Confront the Remain vested interest that’s infected many aspects of the State and associated organisations, expose their strategy and then pass laws to neuter them.
Decriminalization of non-payment of the BBC tax is well overdue but more needs to be done to dilute their power to pump out propaganda. The BBC must be dismantled and rebuilt with a much reduced remit.
Those so called progressive forces that have captured the BBC have also captured many areas of public life and government departments.
The BBC has so many strengths and talents – such a pity their bias is now so blatant and entrenched. But thank you, Sir John for taking them on!