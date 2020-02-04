Meeting with Environment Agency

I held a recent review meeting with the Environment Agency over a constituency case and over the more general problems of flood risk.

I have asked for an up date on progress with schemes to reduce the risk of flooding throughout the constituency on low lying land, and to control the run off of water into rivers from developments to a pace the rivers can handle.

I looked in particular at the flows into the Emm and Loddon, and asked about areas at risk of flood in Wokingham, Winnersh, Shinfield and Earley. I will post their responses when they come.