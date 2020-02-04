The EU has learned nothing from the negotiations so far

There is good news liberally written into practically every part of the EU’s draft negotiating text for a future partnership. In most cases their plans for future conduct revolve around both parties observing international agreements that both are signed up to. So these matters do not need negotiating or even embedding in a new agreement.
We are told relatively friction free borders for goods will rely on the Facilitation of Trade Agreement from the WTO. Exporters and Importers will use the global system of Authorised Economic operators to speed their way across frontiers. The measures on technical barriers and Phytosanitary issues will be founded on the WTO model. The sanitary and phytosanitary requirements themselves will come from global agreements including Codex Alimentarius, the International Plant Convention, and the World Organisation for Animal Health standards.
Access to each other’s government contracts will stem from both belonging to the WTO Government Procurement Agreement. Nuclear matters will be under global rules and controls. Law enforcement will be under the Council of Europe Conventions. Anti Money Laundering will be under FATF. In some cases the EU says it would like to go further than these world standards that we use today, but without saying how and why.
All this makes the excessive demands and threats more silly. The document is an attempt to recreate all the rules and regulations of the current Treaties and apply them to the UK after we have left, whilst of course the UK would have no vote or voice on any of them as they evolve. The UK government has already made clear it does not accept this “level playing field” view that we become rule takers.
The crudest threat is over the fish. We are told the fishing issues have to be settled by 1 July, before the rest of any Agreement is decided. The Union wishes to avoid loss of fish for its fishermen (sic) though one of the wins for the UK is to get control of our fishing stocks and to land more of the fish in the UK. They suggest we will be blocked on a Free Trade Agreement if we do not sacrifice the fish again.
There is also a continuing refrain that we must play by their rules on everything from the environment and state aids to tax and climate change to qualify for whatever access they think appropriate to their market. They do not ask for any access to our market, where they sell us a lot of food which can attract high tariffs under global rules. They forget that of course we will have plenty of access to their market under WTO rules anyway for the things we sell them.
They confirm that the UK will not be under their control in foreign and defence policy. They state that they will “enable the UK to participate on a case by case basis and upon invitation of the Union in CSDP mission and operations open to third countries”. In other words it up to us and to them if we wish to join in on any particular mission.
The final insult is in the provisions over dispute resolution. Whilst they propose a joint body with every effort to resolve disagreements, they cannot resist inserting the European Court of Justice into any reference to “independent” arbitration. This is a silly provocation.
Good Morning,
I strongly recommend to all reading the PM’s Statement to the House, https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/the-future-relationship-between-the-uk-and-the-eu,
It’s clarity and common sense are indisputable, and if its principles are enacted we’ll have relationship with the EU to be proud of.
Barnier thinks he’s negotiating with the previous May administration, he had better wise up.
Sir John,
There is a very relevant article by Harry Western on briefingsforbritain.com website posted yesterday which, in my simple summary, seems to suggest that the EU should be told to go stuff their demanded terms for an FTA in an appropriate place.
The transition period is a very expensive waste of time for the UK and will achieve absolutely nothing of benefit when all the EU wants to do is stymie the benefits of Brexit.
Pull the plug now. No further divorce payments. No need to wait until December 31st.
Yet another post on the EU.
Strange. Aren’t you supposed to have gotten Brexit done ? It really does not look like it:
On the ECJ, nothing has changed. It has always been the EU’s position that it is the ECJ that get to decide what goes on inside the Single-Market, not a foreign court or arbitration panel. Given how deeply integrated inside the EU economy the UK is this issue is bound to happen. For the EU, it’s a matter of sovereignty something I think you can understand.
That said, you should not worry. Since Boris Johnson’s message to the Europeans is basically « trust me not to let the UK seek unfair competitive advantages », we are heading for no deal and your fears will not materialize.
The British public laughed at his face when he asked them to trust him. It won’t be different for the Europeans,
Sir John
Good post highlighting yet again for me the arrogance of the EU. After all the pain and grief they still want everything their way and keep hold of our strings. I still don’t think they understand our resolve to completely govern ourselves and be masters of our own destiny. They are trying it on and will drag out the process just to keep our donations and funding rolling in to their coffers.
Push will have to go to shove and our government must strong today to tell them to forth and multiply as we as a nation will not be jumping through any more hoops and jumping onto more shovels the political landscape within the EU is changing so for all interns and purposes we stand firm and walk away taking our money with us. The gamblers scared rules are paramount’s. Hold, fold, walk and run. We are not going to be anyone’s pasty anymore.
I am 100% certain that there are other countries who will trade without demanding supremacy of their laws over ours, an annual payment, free movement, theft of our fishing grounds and a one sided ‘dispute’ court.
Therefore, it would be sensible to have genuine free trade with those countries, and not the misnamed ‘free’ trade with the EU.
It is either an extreme position that they take from which they will row back in time to where they wish to be, or they have fatally failed to realise that they are deaing with a totally independant sovereign nation. Were they dealing with me, and I hope Boris, they would be politely told to go away and not come back until they had revised their demands. Put another way; get stuffed.
Once they realise there will be no fish and that they will be paying us gross £12billion in duty or nett £7 billion, they might think again. Just make sure that our policing of fisheries is robust because they will no doubt try it on.
I do not wish to see us constantly commuting to Brusells. In equal measure they should come to London. They are used to the commute to Strasburgh, nomadic diplomacy is not new to them.
December 2020 will soon feature on their horizon, let there be no wavering on our side, as we know WTO rules are fine. They need the reallity of our other trade agreements to encourage them. The sight of their existing trade being resourced might concentrate their minds, start talking to the Japanese on fish.
There is no such thing as “relatively friction free borders”. They are either friction free or they are not. In the EU they are friction free. Outside the EU they are not. Brexit is all about the UK choosing to add friction to its own trade. It’s the first and only country in history to choose to do that – the only other countries that have suffered reductions in their trade have been on the loser’s side in wars. That is why the world is watching Brexit in disbelief
@Tory in Cumbria; There is no such thing as “relatively friction free borders” They are either friction free or they are not..
What utter nonsense! I suggest you research the “Convention on International Transport of Goods Under Cover of TIR Carnets”, a UNECE backed convention first adopted by the UN in 1975, which its self had been extant in much of Europe since 1949.
Thus you could have two otherwise identical lorries/container at a boarder, both owned by the same company, both carrying the same goods, one is being operated under the above TIR convention and the other not, thus the TIR shipment simply has its carnet and seal inspected and is then waved through, the other might be there for days having each and ever pallet checked.
You are obviously very nervous about the fish. And rightly so. When you hand them over to the EU in return for getting market access for our banks, it will be the first and most obvious sign of just how pathetically weakened the UK is by Brexit. You will need to have some answers when people start realising how many of your Brexiter promises have fallen to dust. I’d be nervous in your position!
EU calling. EU calling.
Indeed, a sensible analysis of the position.
Meanwhile new petrol, diesel and hybrid cars and van to banned from 2035. Brought forward by five years the prime minister will announce today. What a totally idiotic thing to do.
When the alternatives work and are economic people will buy them anyway. Ramming them down people’s throats by law is not remotely sensible.
What about people who need to tow or travel long distances? Plus electric seven seat cars cost £60,000+ and have pathetic ranges and very high depreciation too. The government will also start to tax them soon so as to recover the fuel duty they will no longer be getting.
How is the electricity going to be generated mainly by gas (old biofuel) fired power stations or absurd imported (new biofuels) one assumes.