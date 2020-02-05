Banning diesel, petrol and hybrid cars

Norway wants to end diesel and petrol car sales by 2025. France intends to ban their sale from 2040. This week the UK announced a planned ban on their sale from 2035. Each country will be asked when they are going to ban these vehicles at COP26, the big international Green conference planned for the end of this year in Glasgow.
The thinking behind this is that if countries are serious about net zero carbon dioxide output by 2050, they need to phase out new vehicles, new heating systems and new machines that still produce CO2 soon. They need to do so well before the cut off date for ending their use . Many of these substantial investments or purchases last for many years. They are replaced with long gaps, particularly for domestic heating, so governments have to think ahead.
The issue of vehicles poses a range of problems for legislators as the government wishes to go this route. Will there be any exemptions for defined classic and vintage vehicles that people wish to keep as part of our heritage? When it comes to banning the use of these vehicles as opposed to just stopping the purchase of new ones, will there be any compensation to those who have old vehicles that still work and which they rely on? How will all these vehicles be scrapped to put them beyond use?
The aviation industry is suggesting that maybe it can meet targets if it is allowed to burn plant based fuel or fuel from waste rather than aviation spirit from oil. If planes are allowed this, presumably surface transport could also use this method rather than having to go electric. Electric vehicles still have problems with torque for larger vehicles and heavier loads. Different fuels may not in themselves offer zero carbon dioxide, so aviation may need other policy supplements.
The government is probably concerned that last year,2019, only 1.6% of the cars registered in the UK were all electric despite a £3500 subsidy for each vehicle. Conventional diesel and petrol cars were over 90% of the market. The policy to move to banning these popular vehicles has already hit demand and factory output for them. This new announcement is likely to put more people off buying new diesel and petrol vehicles and hybrids as well, but may not persuade them yet to buy a new electric. It may also deter manufacturers from developing the new hybrid models some are planning, if the opportunity to sell them is now only through a narrow window before banning in 2035.
Many potential buyers are awaiting lower prices, more subsidy, some reassurance about how electric cars will be taxed, better range, more charging points, faster charging and many other features. Some are also waiting to see if an alternative technology emerges to meet the CO2 requirement without relying on a battery.
Meanwhile governments are impatient to reduce or remove subsidies to electric cars. The UK subsidy is scheduled to be phased out in due course , whilst China withdrew subsidy at the end of last year. There is also the large looming issue of how will the tax gap be made up if there is wholesale conversion to electric, which will hit the big taxes raised on petrol and diesel.
114 Comments
I truly despair at the zero carbon legislation. How many forests will be felled for biofuel production for aviation alone? How many more of our car factories will close because the capital investment in electric vehicles in the UK is not viable? How much has it already contributed to closing Honda Swindon and Ford Bridgend?
How will the zero carbon electricity be generated when there is a winter anticyclone like the one two weeks ago with wind and solar producing just 3% of our electricity at times?
All this is to meet a probably non-existent problem. If CO2 is such a menace why wasn’t there runaway warming when CO2 levels were 10 or 20 times as high, indeed there were ice ages.? There is actually evidence that as part of natural cycle climate may have started COOLING. It’s madness.
I’m inclined to agree that the material problems likely to presented by climate change over the next few decades are not unmanageable, when seen in the context of the impact of natural events generally.
The adjustments that humanity needs to make globally to arrest serious worsening need to be weighed very carefully, and the adverse social effects of these balanced against those that being targeted.
I’m not convinced that the best balance has been found, nor one which suits the specifics of different countries.
Believe it or not the Climate Change Committee is proposing BECCS or growing massive amounts of biofuel crops and generating electricity from this source and then capturing the CO2 and burying it under the North Sea in order to compensate for aircraft using kerosene. Strange but true.
If the idea gets out that this deluded government with fools like Gove and Johnson in charge, is going to ban the USE of petrol and diesel cars and vans, then the vehicle industry will be wrecked. If they clearly rule this out then people living in flats and houses with street parking may still risk buying cars that can be used.
Agreed. This proposal is nuts. We need a new political party to oppose all these virtue signalling nonsenses which are being imposed upon us. It makes the cost of HS2 look like small change. If Nigel Farage is looking for a new cause to keep himself occupied then a party dedicated to opposition to such measures looks just the ticket. People will not take kindly to the reduction in their freedom to travel that this policy will bring.
So when, exactly, were CO2 levels 20 times what they are now (which would be a concentration of over 8,000 ppm). In the 800,000 years prior to 1850, the highest level was 300ppm, less than 3/4 of the current levels, and the lowest was about 150ppm.
And yet carbon brief and BEIS reported that UK C02 levels are down to 1858….so if that’s a reported government fact, what is the problem
That’s right C02 in the UK is down to year 1858 level
Germany seems to be betting the farm on the auto industry and it’s conversion to electric vehicles.According to a EU Commission/TS Lombard report last November,Germany is committing 53% of it’s total R&D spend to the auto sector,compared with sub 10% in the USA and China and sub 30% in Japan and France.
You say:- The government is probably concerned that last year,2019, only 1.6% of the cars registered in the UK were all electric despite a £3500 subsidy for each vehicle.
Why should they be? The people are making sensible choices as the electric cars are too expensive, depreciate rapidly, are energy intensive to manufacture, take a long line to charge up, often are only four seats, cannot tow anything much …..usually they are worse than the old car you already have worth perhaps 1/30 of the new one. Plus they are not zero emission. as the electricity still has to be generated and well over 50% is lost at the power station and in transmission, voltage conversion and storage.
The question is why are the idiots in government forcing tax payers to subsidising them at all? Usually subsidies to richer virtue signallers form poorer tax payers.
The new Conservative thinking , those that cant afford things are required to fund those that can.
It is a pure Socialist method of being seen to be on message so people will love you.
Peak sales of electric vehicles, are reported in USA, to have been reached and is now in decline
Apparently the majority of sales went to celebrates and eco minded rich people who purchased them as a second car
Let market forces dictate if the people want electric cars not via laws or subsidy
Electricity is generated by burning biofuel at about 30% efficiency.
If the biofuel – e.g. methane from fermenters or from gasified wood – were burnt directly in central heating boilers, just as it presently is, then the efficiency would be about 90%.
People’s homes would not need internally rebuilding more to the point.
Some people need to do some plain thinking.
I see that Tesla sales screeched to a halt in the last nine months of 2017 in Hong Kong, dubbed a “beacon city” by founder Elon Musk, after the government slashed a tax waiver for electric vehicles.
The green industries are crony and largely driven by what is essentially a fraud against tax payers.
The taxpayers wallet is bottomless pit – it is called look at me, you know you love me and your government is wonderful
LL, what an incredible comment to make the day after it was reported Tesla is now the second carmarker in value behind Toyota.
It’s interesting that large,long term investments are being made in materials that should be made redundant (at least in the auto industry)by the full changeover to electric cars.For instance,Norilsk Nickel,the world’s largest producer of palladium,announced a multi billion programme in the Russian Arctic last year.
I’m sure there is a big geopolitical calculation going on in the attempt by the west to move away from materials and fuels they have little control over-and possibly to do down those that do control them in the process!
Tesla share price has just come off an all time high
Do you not like clean air ?
Enough of this climate change rubbish, the planet is in its natural time of change all this bull about the end of the world if nothing is done especially listening to brain washed school kids, why isn’t the media giving the other side of the story against the end of the world brigade, as for no more petrol or diesel vehicles that’s going to be a lot of tax revenue gone out of the window unless someone comes up with the brain storm to tax on the power of the electric motors, then there’s the commercial motor side of it and let me tell you that after nearly 50 years of being in transport industry that it’s going to have to be a bloody big electric motor to replace the monsters I use to work on
Yes, where is our People’s Vote on whether or not we want our government to pursue this agenda and continue to disadvantage our businesses and industry?
I think you will find that heavy duty trucks with fuel cell and/or battery will be available from around 2022 onwards. There are demonstrators operating on the roads today (sadly in the US rather than in the UK). I would expect them to be competitive with diesel HGVs by 2025. We are talking 500-1000 HP here.
Free speech banned. Cars banned. Propaganda immersion. A child used by governments to promote climate change fear and massage public opinion. BBC and CH4 propaganda on this issue. And now Johnson skipping around with the Darwin wannabe Attenborough.
The state of government intervention is accelerating not slowing. This has happened under a Tory government. Yes, a Tory government.
The three main party are still on the same page, promoting the same type of status quo politics
It is my firm belief that this nation’s people will be exposed to ever increasing levels of intervention across all areas of life. The conclusion to all this is terrifying
I can now see why your party’s embraced progressive and identity politics and made it your own. Social control is now paramount. We must be made to feel powerless.
You have a very valid point, drawing attention to the antithesis of what I have written today.
Social control theory does provide the bedrock for much of the State’s activity we see today. We can now see why Thatcher’s attack on the very idea of society (for society is an idea not a reality) was viewed with alarm by those (party politicians, academia, civil servants and activists of all kinds) who embrace the strategies that do allow for the politicisation of human behaviour and weaponisation of human identity to create a political dynamic that allows for control
Of course, this type of human identity politics isn’t new etc ed
Agreed , pure left wing mantra of love me I am your leader.
No freedom to excell, better yourself and improve society. Just to the line 1984 is the guide book
The path the government has taken is a slippery road in freedom
It is reported that Cameron has asked David Cameron and William Haigh to replace Perry two scientifically illiterate PPE graduates to replace a deluded geography one.
Let’s reach across the political divide have a sensible physicist (1st at Imperial) like Piers Corbyn (Jeremy’s brighter brother) who is very sound on this issue. Boris used to be sound on the climate/energy issue but seems to have now been infected by this daft religion. Or perhaps Boris is just pretending to believe now for political reasons. I am not sure which is worse – deluded or dishonest?
Better still just cancel COP26 and get real.
What cancel COP26…..and replace the policy with what, oh yes…full support of our manufacturing industries, less tax on fuel & energy, building a country that can compete around the world and…and reduce the influence of the green lobby
Is the first Cameron really Boris. I get the point of your comment.
He’s secured a full term with a working majority. Only mass backbench opposition to his sniveling pandering to the woke cult will bring him to his senses
What is odd is that this type of politics isn’t embraced by the majority which may explain why it’s so appealing to the London based political class who in truth despise the people of this nation and genuinely believe they must be controlled
Lifelogic
Announcing the intention to cease selling oil using cars in the future is an easy PR win.
Doing anything now would risk rousing the population.
Lifelogic,
Some geographers are OK. For example the environmental group at University of Auckland studying the size of Pacific islands published another paper last year confirming 75% are increasing in area whilst 25% are decreasing. This is against a backdrop of sea levels rising mm per year for the past several hundred years. Non-geographers tend to ignore that low lying islands are typically dynamic systems with continuous deposition.
The shrinking islands seem to get the headlines without explanation of the dynamics, the growing ones don’t get much coverage.
To date the arguement has been led by a pubescent girl and knee jerk reaction by politicians unqualified to understand the technology. It is long overdue that we created an advisory body from the motor industry and it’s technology base such as Ricardo, Cosworth etc. To inform as to exactly where we are. I would also want to know whether hydrogen could be produced in commercial volume and at a price that was acceptable. This is because the end result of burning hydrogen is water and the internal combustion engine can be adapted to use it. The question for the advisory body would be, exactly where are we with lean burn engines and the negation and capture of the negative aspects of the fuels we currently burn. Incidentally can the same negation and capture be applied to new designs of domestic heating boilers. Be totally aware of self interest in the advice given.
To run a one fuel electrical economy is strategically highly dangerous in terms of vulnerability. What can be done to negate emmissions from fuel burnt to produce electricity. Has the question of what to do with atomic waste been solved. If so called biofuel is in reality wood pellets from Canada, are they not negated by the process of destroying trees and then shipping them thosands of miles.
I am all for creating a clean and recycling regime to make the World a healthier place to live in. There is much more we could do. Population control for one. However we seem to have created a new religion with electricity as God and CO2 as the devil with little serious science being applied. We could end up being very disappointed at the end result
It’s high time politicians read the analysis by national grid which points out the massive change in transmission capacity needed to support a country with significant numbers of electric cars.
agricola
“If so called biofuel is in reality wood pellets from Canada”
It’s cat litter, basically. Oh and FYI – it’s next to useless as a fuel.
“I am all for creating a clean and recycling regime to make the World a healthier place to live in”
….So am I, but Boris and his grey haired old twit expert should take their argument to China and India.
We’re being had over mate.
agricola
“To date the arguement has been led by a pubescent girl”
Joan of Arc was 19 when she was burned at the stake. Yet 600 years later she is still credited with changing the course of French and even European history.
Who today remembers her (adult) detractors?
I am hopeful that here it will be our young people who had no vote in the Brexit debacle who will follow where she led the way and challenge the establishment.
Fully agree with every word you said
I would also want to know whether hydrogen could be produced in commercial volume and at a price that was acceptable.
No, it cannot.
You make hydrogen gas by burning natural gas to heat water to steam.
You then mix the very hot steam with more natural gas to generate the hydrogen.
Both stages produce lots of CO2 which you vent to the atmosphere (or sell to the nearby vegetable growers for their greenhouses).
Finally, you burn even more natural gas to drive the compressors to force the hydrogen into very strong metal tanks (normally called ‘bombs’) or you use the natural gas in a generator to drive a refrigerant cycle to liquify the hydrogen for a few hours, before it all boils off.
And all the leaking hydrogen is explosive in just about any air/hyrdogen ratio.
Madness, comes of having PPE idiots running things, as instructed by teenage school dropouts.
Time for a grown up or two.
A pubescent girl who has no understanding of science and suggest no real solutions at all – just mutters about “the world is on fire” and “we will never forgive you”! Then she has photo ops with £1million + PA personal travel bill Prince (where is my helicopter) Charles!
She even seems to think sailing on million pound racing yachts with crews flown about for her amusement is just dandy!
Meanwhile Ger, Japan, China and India continue to build coal fired power plants with a 60 year life.
Electric cars lose 25percent of range in winter. Utter madness.
I suspect that inflammatory announcements are being made about seemingly draconian proposals mainly to stir up public emotion and a backlash, so that in turn these psychological phenomena can be exploited for political ends.
And also to set a trap for the Left and Greens in that they may well be tempted to endorse them uncritically.
John’s headline is typical.
Ah but, the UK’S as 3% of the worlds CO2 output needs to rebalance and replace any of is reductions in CO2 bt sucking product from the Worlds worst producers of CO2.
It is called joined up thinking.
I suppose St Greta of Thunberg will be travelling to Glasgow by kayak supported by 20 staff and a private jet.
Boris has resumed his clown routine so early in this Parliament.
It doesn’t bode well for EU negotiations.
Boris has just effectively shut down Toyota at Burnaston as they mainly produce hybrid cars.
Well played
Britain will need lots of them in order to charge the batteries of the electric vehicles.
Madness to the average person but only a PR decision to a politician
Indeed and 50% of the energy at the power station and more in transmission, charging and discharging the battery. Plus much energy using in mining the materials and making the batteries.
To extend the bank to hybrids is even dafter. In many ways plug in hybrids are a good compromise. Electric for up to perhaps 30 miles (so clean in the cities) but without the range limitations and long charge times needed by pure electric cars. Plus the combination of electric and petrol can be designed to get high MPG by running the petrol engine at maximum efficiency. Also no need for a very large, heavy, environmentally damaging, expensive and rapidly depreciating battery.
To extend the ban (I meant)
One advert brags of their vehicle having a 209 mile range. Would like to know the conditions that was under. Night? Cold? Rainy? needing lights, heater and wipers. Don’t see many manufacturers giving their vehicle to Top Gear for an actual road test.
From up here Ian we wouldn’t be able to get to Heathrow and back without a lengthy charge time somewhere – and probably have to queue at the services for a charger point to become available.
A street of 7kW home chargers will put considerable strain on forty-year-old supply cables under the pavements.
This is just a theory, but I suspect ‘Climate Change’ is simply a ruse to impose a one world government on the people of this planet. Climate is the one thing that affects everyone on the planet, wherever they may live, so what better excuse?
If past predictions had been true, the human race would already be extinct, so why should we believe current predictions when there is no irrefutable evidence that CO2 is causing climate change? We can all see the manipulation of ‘evidence’.
I am glad I am old and won’t have to live through the future madness being imposed upon us, but I worry for the younger generations. If they succeed in reducing CO2 significantly, then that will truly make our planet uninhabitable, for both plant and animal life.
“The government is probably concerned that last year,2019, only 1.6% of the cars registered in the UK were all electric despite a £3500 subsidy for each vehicle.”
Concern troll alert!
And we thought Boris would be different.
But that statistic tells you the whole story. No one wants your stupid electric cars, even if you pay us for them.
Now, go away, and start governing properly.
Fear not. When the electricity fails to power the electric car fleet and people shiver in the homes in winter for lack of power, the party that promises dropping the diesel and electric cut-off date and opening up coal mines will be the one that’s voted into government.
Pushing up costs here will just result in more business moving to India and China, pushing up net world pollution. To say nothing of the massive increase in electrical generation and transmission capacity we will need.
It is virtue signalling badly thought through nonsense.
Sir John
Still the ministers involved in “driving” this conversion to electric vehicles in their lemming like charge within concept of the real cost, have for one minute evenmentionedhydrogen which ticks all the green boxes and can be used in slightly modified existing power plant. Ifcosidered it would keep the car industry working with nearly all their existing plant.
My perception is that politicians the world over are not fully thinking the options through and are backing the wrong fuel. This country let alone the planet cannot afford a 100% transport infrastructure and system.
Should read with no concept
With regards to this CO2, global warming agenda- I believe it to be a scam.
When experts in their field are sacked or are refused to speak because their views oppose the popular views – this sounds alarm bells.
Patrick Moore , the founder of green peace agrees with much of piers Corbyn’ findings. We have entered a period of global cooling which is masked by high carbon levels.
So hardly think we’ve reached a state of emergency!
Why should a supposedly ‘free marketeer’ write an article that doesn’t criticise increased central planning and control? The reason is very simple. The financial elite encourage the ‘green blob’ and its supporters of a certain political persuasion because they see a risk free way of a massive transfer of wealth upwards from the ordinary tax payer.
This has nothing to do with ‘science’, because there is no real science that supports AGW/CC, just ever more ludicrous projections from manipulated computer models.
Its about societal change and regressive taxation.
Shame on you.
Good morning JR
Firstly I think our community here should acknowledge your courage in publicly facing up to this potentially white hot topic. I don’t know of any other politician who would look us in the eye on this one.
Unfortunately I am sad to say Boris has lost my future vote because of his environmental and anti – motorist policies.
You mention owners of fine marque vehicles, actually that would include myself (Jaguar) .
What I can convey is sentiment that what Boris is doing is seen as war mongering towards engineering / industrial classes / Petrol – Heads as we’re sometimes known.
Never touch a man’s wheels, Boris.
I drive a 20 year old car. It’s less polluting than most more modern vehicles – and possibly less polluting than many electric vehicles (if charged with non-renewable generated electricity). It’s less polluting because I only drive it about 5 miles per week. Despite this, I get clobbered by a punitive road tax.
Apart from the issue of how much CO2 does the actual use of a vehicle generate, nobody seems to consider the balance between extending the use of an existing vehicle, thereby avoiding the requirement to build a replacement one (with all the CO2 used in the manufacturing process which that would entail). There is such a lot of superficial nonsense spouted in so much of the climate change debate.
Good morning
Sorry off-topic.
I would like to bring people’s attention to a small matter that, I believe, happened in the HoC yesterday.
A vote was held and the result was announced. A member of the SNP raised a point of order with the Deputy Speaker that, whilst they voted on said Bill, It seems that their votes were not counted. The Deputy Speaker stated that under Standing Order W, or something, votes cast by non-English MP’s on English only matters were indeed no longer counted. 🙂
Whilst this development is very much welcomed it is still short of what I and others here truly wish. But as they say, a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.
Many thanks to our kind host who, I am sure, must have had a hand in this.
I remember going to Cuba some years ago and seeing 1940s and 1950s American old cars being the majority of cars on the road.
Lovingly cared for and kept on the road by clever owners repairs and maintenance.
The same thing will happen in the future in the UK when petrol diesel and hybrid car sales are banned.
I also predict hundreds of thousands of extra unemployment as car sales fall dramatically.
The NATO single-fuel policy is diesel. Hmmm, wonder what they are going to do?
In continuing to pursue this route I would like the Govt to issue some clarifications:-
1) What will be the global effect on land use of using biofuels, and what is the cost-benefit analysis of this compared with continuing with fossil for aviation, shipping etc?
2) Given the continued growth of emissions in other parts of the world will UK introduce carbon tax with dividends and border adjustment. Border adjustment is key but I suspect difficult whilst negotiating trade agreements – it needs to be up there for discussion.
3) How far is direct from air carbon capture and sequestration from realisation? (And will UK maintain flexibility to respond to this).
4) Is the govt going to insist on batteries designed for recycling with UK based reverse logistics to do this?
5) Will the Govt back steam reformed methane for hydrogen? (How / why not?)
6) What will be the demand management system for electricity if/when rapid battery charge becomes available? The grid may not be far away in energy terms but it will always remain far away in power terms if everyone plugs in for a fast charge in a short time window?
7) What is the intended market structure for providing charging?
8) Can public transport projects be brought forward and capacity lead not lag? Are public transport and streets going to be made clean and safe – and pleasant? Has the Govt assessed Luxembourg’s free (2nd class – maintain social divisions) public transport model?
Obviously the list can go on. Given that the UK cannot even deliver train lines, it would be nice to see a clear exec summary strategy with links to actual implementing detail.
On reading this about the irrational approach to a myth, one word comes to mind: LEMMINGS
How on Earth can so many allegedly intelligent people in government be taken in by this scam?
Common agreement in seeking resolutions is a great thing, but not when the problem is an artificial one, designed to rob us of our money, but worse, our mobility. There are major concerns that the technology will be a downgrade as regards travel opportunities, and the enormous leap in the supply of electricity is an impossibility given that now we can only just generate enough currently to keep the lights on…!
Oh for some rational government thinking that doesn’t simply follow the establishment line.
A couple of points in your recent policy-related posts stand out in my mind:
1) today, you write that “last year,…only 1.6% of the cars registered in the UK were all electric despite a £3500 subsidy…. Conventional diesel and petrol cars were over 90% of the market”;
2) a month ago, you observed, “Out of 5.9 million businesses, 4.5 million have no employees”.
These statistics suggest to me that, in these two areas, government regulations (either current or pending) are probably unpopular. Once again, we appear to have a democratic deficit.
Many potential buyers are awaiting lower prices, more subsidy, some reassurance about how electric cars will be taxed, better range, more charging points, faster charging and many other features.
Quite. Let the market decide when the time is right. There have been a slew of shops and other service providers claiming to being commuted to “net zero” by 20… They evidently believe that there is demand for this and are prepared to differentiate themselves along these lines to gain competitive advantage.
When the electric car offer is better than the alternative sales of the alternative will fall. That only Tesla has really put its head above the electric car parapet suggests the product is not up to scratch.
Committed to net zero.
Zero carbon, by first raising CO2 with production from shabby manufacturing processes. Then with raising CO2 with poor delivery to market structures. Look at me politics of the worst type
To cap it all we have Conservatives suggesting that those that can afford new cars should be subsidised by those that can’t- very left wing Socialist thinking
The main reasoning behind the slow take up of battery powered cars is that any one with half a brain knows their purchase is on par with shoveling money down the drain. You only buy them if you can afford to loose what amounts to 50% of the UK average income each year and want to make a statement.
I cannot believe the stupidity of this climate nonsense. Apart from the fact that nothing is happening that the planet hasn’t done before and that there is NO proof CO2 is doing anything to the climate has anyone looked at the electric power demand? I have a very modest house that has a 24KW boiler for heating. Drawing 24KW from 230v mains gives 104 amps. Our whole house fuse is 100amps. No way could the grid generate or distribute that much energy. Adding car charging, maybe 3 cars, forget it, it cannot be done. Never mind build some more bird choppers.
Researchers from Edinburgh and Oxford universities and Met Office staff analyses UK climate projections and have suggested there is a substantial increase in the likelihood of temperatures reaching 2018’s levels between now and 2050. “They suggest there is a substantial increase in the likelihood of temperatures reaching 2018’s levels between now and 2050.”
Factually, the summer of 2018 was only the 7th hottest since 1885 and not even as hot as in 1933 and 1955. Temperatures above 32C have been recorded in every month between June and September, in 1893, 1908, 1901, 1906 and 2003. Note the use of the words ‘suggest’ ‘substantial’, ‘likelihood’ – these typical weasel words used by alarmists without factual foundation, but scaremongering rules, OK?
Please remember no one has voted for all of this. If anything requires a referendum decarbonisation is it. This is a decision too important to be left to government and its consequences to our lives in inconvenience and cost are immense. Scientific common sense based on fact not assertions and belief are needed. There are no votes for the conservatives in this only loss of face and mounting opposition. It is a good example of the liberal elite “we know best ism”.
How disappointing that the PM has bought into the pseudo climate change religion. As an alumnus of Eton College and Oxford I really thought he was more intelligent than that.
How a country can beggar itself on the altar of this nonsense defeats me. It”s probably no longer possible to turn this around but could we at least try to debate this issue properly? The rantings of a 17 year uneducated Swedish teenager seem to impress people (Nobel Prize are you kidding?) but carry no weight whatsoever with me.
I would like to see scientists who are not in hock to vested interests talking about the Milankovitch cycles and other factors that are immutable and which affect the climate here on planet Earth. Let’s educate ourselves before travelling down roads to nowhere.
Basing fundamental economic policies on arguments around CO2 and carbon is quite frankly insulting our intelligence.
OT, BBC R5 has just had a interview with your colleague John Whittingdale, he stated that there is no method to quickly make the BBC a subscription only service, he is wrong, most modern TVs have CAM (Conditional access module) slots, many STBs also have them, those who already have Sky or BT-TV already have conditional access, I suspect very few viewers would require any new equipment but those who do can be supplied with an industry standard STB with a CAM slot, or professional help in setting up their equipment, just as was the case prior to the full DSO in 2012.
Even if I’m wrong about the suitability of modern TV etc. to accept subscription based services, the argument Mr Wittingdal used was inconstant, his rational would have stopped parliament allowing both Sky and BSB from launching their subscription based satellite services back in the early 1990s! The technology did not then exist here in the UK, but it very soon did…
In the event that a cycle of global cooling has been entered long before 2035, or if “harmful AGW” has been debunked by then, our current political class will look – in common parlance – like a right bunch of Charlies. Sadly it will not matter to them because by then they will have taken up residence in the Lords and made as much money as possible from the spin offs of green politics. What a strange world we live in when they choose to demonise the private car, a key symbol of personal freedom.
More virtue signalling and disappointment from a government in office, with a significant majority, for just over 1 month. It is clear that none of this has been properly thought through, but who cares when you can get Sir ( Saint?) David Attenborough to speak alongside you? So far this government gets support from me for Brexit but I disagree with this climate emergency nonsense, involving Huawei in 5G and most likely pressing ahead with another vanity project HS2.
Climate Change seems to be the new religion, and at its head a seventeen year old girl made up to talk like, dress like and look like a ten year old.
All sense of rhyme and reason has disappeared!
Do the maths, it is impossible to achieve virtue-signalling aspirations. Repeal the Climate Change Act 2008 ASAP. CO2 is not a problem. Decarbonisation is a futile irrelevance and a curse brought on us by people who know nothing about climate science. Basing energy policy on false IPCC computer models is disastrous. The internal combustion engine is one of the most efficient machines ever invented by man.
Clearly the Government has not thought this through.
I in common with many people tend to run a car until it is no longer economical to repair, as that is the best way to get value for money, typically purchased in year 2 it will run for about 15 years or more.
Our primary vehicle is 13 years old, our secondary vehicle is 20 years old, both still have plenty of life in them, and the cost per mile driven, is low in comparison to the purchase and depreciation of a new car.
Electric vehicles have a range problem and replacement batteries cost a fortune.
Driving is a mixture of short around town, and lengthy journeys visiting family and holiday travel.
Sit and wait and purchase nothing unless I have to ?
Great news for the economy for the next 15 years. !
Thinking ahead.
Where and in which Countries, are the raw materials for all of these batteries, and what volumes exist to be extracted for those raw materials ?
The economic power of the World is about to shift big time.
The Government should do a little more research me thinks, before it jumps into crisis/panic mode.
What happens if one wants to take a journey longer than the range of the car before it needs recharging? It takes 30 minutes or more to charge. Where are these charging points to be situated? I can see large queues at charging stations. How is sufficient electricity to be generated while conventional power stations are being dismantled? Also the very important issue of tax revenue which you mentioned.
This is all to fight a non-existent threat of man-made climate change. The world is bonkers.
I think we are being taken for a ride here.
We have too many people trying to move around. The country is more crowded than it was designed to be which is why Hard Shoulders have been removed from motorways and people are being killed when they break down.
People (including me) have been saying on the site that removal of the Hard Shoulder would cause fatalities. People who could not afford to live in the area of Grenfell Tower were killed on motorways trying to get to work but were uncounted.
Now we’re telling you that they only way to reduce our carbon footprint whilst increasing the population is by lowering the standard of living.
The absolute cretinous stupidity of trying to ban fossil fueled vehicles based on fraudulent science is incredible. Plant life needs far more CO2 than the atmosphere currently has, cold weather records are being broken almost on a daily basis and we are told that driving around in inefficient, polluting, short range and dangerous electric vehicles will save the world. Now we are being told that the car industry is dying- what a shock. Look forward to many other industries dying if this policy continues.
Some more unanswered questions…..
How will electricity generators and the national grid cope when everyone gets home at 6 and recharges their car at the same time as peak demand? If it is not windy at the time, how will the electricity be generated carbon free?
How will people without a drive, who park their cars on the street outside their home recharge their electric cars?
The government does not seem to have thought this through.
It is important to remember in all this, that the UK produces merely 1% of total global CO2 emissions. Reducing this to zero will make absolutely no difference to global climate, but will result in very large increases in the cost of energy, to the detriment of everyone.
Good article in the Mail today about the “carbon” comparisons between running an “old banger” versus replacing it every few years with a new car – which generates much more carbon in its construction than many thousands of miles in the “banger”. This situation gets much worse when a new electric vehicle is considered because of all the rare earths and other elements required for the motors and batteries. So lets have full disclosure of the relative carbon footprints involved before leaping into another short sighted mistake (like promoting “low-carbon” but particulate heavy diesels)
I run a small efficient petrol engine car and have no plan to go electric in the near future. Rather than worry about carbon emissions – perhaps we should focus on waste and re-use instead – although I’m afraid Sir John seems more concerned that we should keep buying new cars rather than simply prolonging their useful service life.
IanT
PS I’m in no hurry to change my gas boiler either. Get real UK politicians – Greta will only get one vote and that will be in Sweden. Young people may swallow her mass hysteria but don’t try asking them to stop their foreign holiday flights or ‘throw away’ fashion….that might be a real vote loser…
Our politicians, rather than being embarrassed about their advice on diesel cars, seem to have taken it as licence to an even more extreme intervention in our lives with Boris banning diesel, petrol and hybrid cars by 2035.
We rack up some 327 billion miles of driving a year. An economy electric car does 3.6 miles per kilowatt , meaning we will require an awful lot of addition generating capacity. Its taking us 10 years and £22 billion to build two 1.6GWh reactors at Hinkley C. So where in the statement yesterday was Boris’s plans to build 20 (I think) additional Hinkley Cs and I presume Chancellor Javid is going to set aside some £400 billion in his next budget to build them, or as our political class is besotted with Greta Thunberg may be they think she will step off her carbon fiber yacht and turn pebbles into Lithium batteries , and have electricity flowing like milk and honey.
Radio 4 just now: oil demand in China down 20%. Some forecast down 40% over the year. HK cutting flights into mainland China by 90%. XR will be celebrating.
I hate to tell you all – but it appears you lost.
The Greens have won. And good for them. Petrol and diesel cars are going – and I’ll wager that they’ll be effectively dead by 2025 anyway as who will buy them after that? Boilers will be next. There will be a solar and wind power explosions. Vegan food is everywhere.
You lost.
Get over it.
“Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools,”(Romans 1:22)
Cause: Idolatry – worship of the creation, rather than the Creeator;
Judgement (i.e. fitting, equitable penalty): “And even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a reprobate mind, to do those things which are not convenient: …..” (v.28).
PS: no harm in exploring new, cleaner technology, or generally improving things. The harm here is an antithesis of the true: being driven by an insanity based on a perverse ‘religious’ delusion.
All the forests that will have to be cut down to be burnt will be counter productive. This is just a way to get the poorer in society off the roads. The whole project hasn’t been thought through properly and we have St Greta and Attenborough to thank for all of this. There will be a complete breakdown of society during periods of power cuts etc. Hydrogen would be a better option. Until we find some better way of producing clean energy which is reliable then this whole project is a farce. We are being forced to do something which will bring further damage to our planet and make our economy all the poorer for it. Are there no politicians that can see the madness in this?
The typical petrol pump delivers energy 3,000 times faster than is possible using the whole of the typical domestic electricity supply.
Not only that but some are suggesting ‘stealing’ energy from cars on charge.
We are going to need a lot of Unicorn Urine to burn if we are survive the plans of our politicians.
Has our Government not noted that theCOP scheduled to take place in Chile last year was moved to Madrid because their Government imposed new ‘green’ taxes and raised tube fares .
Rioting started stations were trashed and Chile had to call the whole thing off .
In France the gilets jaunes are furious at the tax attack on motorists and have rioted for months on end .
Of course the BBC never reports events in these terms and we do not riot .
But there will be a tide of seething resentment building up if we are persecuted for no
reason other than the propaganda pushed out by the media .
Petrol cars are so good now current models do double the mileage of ten years ago with less toxic emissions better with the new hybrids. Likely hydrogen technology could take over if oil starts to run out. As usual, with electric, government rather than the market backs the wrong horse. Can someone tell Boris that the carbon cycle is essential to all life and scrap the Climate Change Act.
Margaret Thatcher had her ‘poll-tax’ and pursued that policy without understanding the feeling of the majority of the people that where against it, only listening to advisors, the media and lobby groups
I can see history repeating itself with Boris Johnson forcing the people down an climate change /eco track
The EU might be into social engineering…..now it appears the UK is as well
This is a typical example of Government bolting the door after the horse has left.
But more significantly it is addressing yesterday’s problem.
Uber is right. In twenty years shared vehicles, not individually owned, will be the dominant mode of personal transport. Government would do much better to get out of the way of this trend. Or indeed encourage pilots by allowing zones where self-driving vehicles are permitted. And perhaps by some modest funding.
‘When it comes to banning the use of these vehicles as opposed to just stopping the purchase of new ones, will there be any compensation to those who have old vehicles that still work and which they rely on?’
There surely can not be any question of banning the use of pre-2035 vehicles with internal combustion engines. This would effectively bring the effective ban on such new vehicles to circa 2025 as no-one is going to buy a petrol/diesel car that will have to be scrapped a few years later. Certainly no-one is going to buy one in 2034. I believe that any new construction and use laws for motor vehicles are not applied to existing vehicles(if your car is old enough it does not even have to have seatbelts). Surely this sensible approach will continue?
Norway has a small population and massive hydro electric generation and exports nearly all its North Sea oil.
It can afford to import lots of expensive Telsa electric vehicles as it has huge sovereign reserves from North Sea oil over many decades unlike Britain.
So it is not too big a problem going 100% electric in a few years time and this will boost their tourist industry and attract investment from new research in EVs.
It puts them on the map and gets them noticed better than sardines and South Pole exploits.
For the rest of us we still await breakthroughs in technology and Germany and France are experiencing a big economic shock in the motor industry due to dominance and reliance on diesel in particular.
This is Structural Economic Change as when Steam was replaced on Railway transport by Diesel. The implications are massive but so too are opportunities to be inventive.
The EU is not in the bargaining position it has enjoyed in recent years and relies on UK billions to keep it afloat. Scrapping their expensive limousines and scrapping the monthly gravy train expedition jolly from Brussels to Strasbourg would be a good start to lead by example.
Battery electric cars are not the answer.
The only place that they may be helpful is reducing particulate pollution in cities but I understand particles from braking systems is also a large issue from any vehicle.
Then consider where the raw materials for the current generation of batteries comes from – Cobalt from the DRC via child labour, is that something we should condone?
I know a lot of effort and money is being put into carbon capture. But I can’t help feeling that if the entire budget and effort expended on fighting climate change was devoted to carbon capture it would have a far bigger impact, not least because of not having to pursue an uphill struggle to change the way we live our lives.
I note that “Speakeritis” has become a disease in the USA. Perlosi has confirmed her partiality by tearing up the Presidents speach to the nation. A churlish act for a supposedly impartial Speaker. The left has wounded itself in the UK. Now the left in the USA seems determined to do the same. Is it that both have failed to respond in a credible way to the aspirations of the people, but have yet to realise it.
She is the Democrat leader in the House
In a speech on Monday, Boris said he would be guided by science and not mumbo-jumbo. On Tuesday he announced banning the sale of fossil fuel powered cars. He didn’t say if that was as a result of scientifically examining all evidence to do with climate behaviour and on what likelihood he based his decision.
He did not indicate whether the environmental costs of extracting rare-earth metals for use in magnets in electric vehicles and the cost of a bigger electricity distribution network, nor how the electricity is going to be generated, had been considered or factored in.
Has the relative economic cost and inconvenience been considered, versus how much useful effect it will have according to true science, and how useful will it be, if other countries in the world fail to ban fossil fuel burning and in the same timeframe.
This looks to be some most expensive virtue signalling.
On electricity generation, base load can be generated by nuclear stations, but they should be British designed, built and controlled – we did so in the past (why are we going to the Chinese to build us a new reactor in Bradwell Essex). And could we get Norway to supply us with a large amount of hydroelectricity (via an undersea DC link).
Putting aside the raging political and scientific debates about whether we influence CO2 emissions overall – new greener technologies are within reach and UK Plc should be at the forefront of their research, development (patents) and production and exporting/licencing
potential.
It is good stewardship to utilise these alternative energy sources, removing pollutants from the atmosphere, land/seas/rivers are all well overdue!
Why have we missed out substantially being the Leaders on solar (China), wind turbines (Denmark), fuel cell & hybrids (Japan), electric cars Tesla (USA)? Fusion is something we’ve been researching for decades, maybe that will happen…?
Boris has said clearly his is aiming to put the UK at the forefront of this energy transformation and economically I forsee this to be excellent for our children, their job prospects and their quality of life. What’s not to like!
Boris and the Conservatives are falling into the trap.
They didn’t win the GE on ‘Get Brexit Done’, they won it because in part they appeared to be the antidote to an un-democratic un-listening parliament.
Donald Trump didn’t win his election because he was Donald Trump, he won it because he wasn’t the Establishment
No one want a government of mightier than thou sound bites, a cabal of me-too acolyte’s and Government that is trying to be down with the un-thought through social media messages.
All that is required is an entity that permits the people to release their full potential. This Government should focus on restoring the UK to the aspirational democracy and freedom we deserve, before all this social media clap-trap.
I despair as to what this Conservative Party has become, a left wing interventionist you could say Populist Socialist Party.
I await with baited breath to see how this all falls apart. Banning hybrids is lunacy.
I can see the advantages in terms of emissions by going to electric, but all we will be doing is moving the pollution point from the exhaust pipe to the generating station. Hybrids at least make a degree of sense. energy recapture can be used to charge the batteries and when you run out of range on electric you don’t stop dead in the inside lane of a smart motorway. And this is made worse by the fact that some of these damned things can’t be towed.
My guess is that this will be pushed back for a number of reasons :
(1) Insufficient charging points
(2) Inability of the national grid to meet the demand for charging
(3) Some eco-nut will start banging on about the pollution caused by all those spent batteries
(4) Range limitations
(5) Charging time
(6) Drop in tax revenues from petrol sales
(7) The public refusing to fork out the initial costs and stomaching the depreciation cliff edge
So what will happen? Well nobody is going to buy a new car in 2035 so the new car market will collapse and the second market will boom.
Let’s face it, it sounds good but it ain’t gonna fly is it???
Is the BMW i3 with a range extender get you home moped engine to be classified as a hybrid?If so this would be clearly ludicrous and would exceed the tightest emission standards anywhere,even in California.
On 3 February OFGEM published their ‘ Decarbonisation Action Plan ‘
The Global Warming Policy Foundation notes today that the regulator is to all appearances no longer bound by its original brief to protect the consumer.
Instead it is now just one more UK institution committed to the delivery of climate mitigation policies , whatever the cost to energy consumers .
Surely Boris is more aware politically than to risk his Conservative majority and fund of
goodwill pursuing these policies.
I see Cameron and Haig have not leaped at the chance of chairing this climate change conference but perhaps we have a new role here for Nigel Farage: free us from all this green nonsense. Another final word might have been more appropriate but might not have got through the moderator’s screen!
Perhaps, John, you could tell us what is really driving this Government’s Zero Carbon move?
Most politicians are sceptical about Economic Forecasts, knowing that to try modelling something with more than 7 variables is unlikely to result in accurate outcomes. Yet when it comes to Global Warming/Climate Change modelling all that scepticism seems to have gone out of the window. Why are politicians in thrall to the doomsters? Is is merely they think that there are votes in it for them?
So Nicky (Now Baroness) Morgan (another pro EU, lefty, Oxford. Jurisprudence Graduate) wants to decriminalise non payment of the BBC licence fee. Why only “decriminalise” it – just get rid of it completely unless you choose to subscribe to the lefty wing, climate alarmist, PC, pro EU, anti-male propaganda outfit? But why would anyone want to (other than perhaps for the occasional think on radio 3 or 4? It is also all stuffed with trailers and adverts now too. Albeit only for charities or BBC products. Surprising they have not launched a BBC washing powder and breakfast cereal brand yet.
Such pathetic snowflakes we have at Cambridge nowadays. CAMBRIDGE University Students’ Union has said that having military personnel at a freshers’ fair is “alarming” for attendees and could “detrimentally affect” their mental health! Should these people not perhaps be still at nursery school rather than matriculating at Cambridge? At least the university has not (yet) banned investment in fossil fuels!
Philip Johnson in the Telegraph – There is a £28 billion black hole in the Boris electric car revolution. Banning petrol and diesel cars will leave the Treasury short – the only answer is unpopular road pricing
Road pricing will indeed surely come making electric cars even less attractive than they are already. But they should not be banning petrol cars when electric ones work and are cheap enough people will buy them. Why force people to buy duff ones before they work or are practical or cost effective?
BBC calling a right wing politician ‘divisive’ yet again (Trump.) They did it with Thatcher. Well Blair was highly divisive, so too Brown but they never called them this.
In a bi party system leaders are *meant* to be divisive.
Fully autonomous electric cars should be our goal
Only the law is the limitation
As the amount of tax received by the treasury reduces from petrol or diesel
It may have to be collected from electricity or car tax or a combination
The subsidies should stay in place
The Government needs to get serious about the countries electricity supply
Where is the electricity coming from for the millions of charging points ?